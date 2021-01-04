Down In The Valley: Week In Review, Jan. 4

Schedule or Sycamores? That is the question rolling around in my head when it comes to trying to wrap my head around Indiana State's 0-4 start in Missouri Valley Conference play.
The argument for schedule is a strong one. The last time ISU was 0-4 was in 2017, but that's a significantly different circumstance than this bad start is.
ISU has played four games against Drake and Missouri State. Drake is still unbeaten and proved their potency anew on Sunday when the Bulldogs lit up Southern Illinois by 15.
Along with Loyola, Drake is a co-favorite to win the league right now with Northern Iowa significantly wounded due to AJ Green's season-ending hip injury. You still hope to beat Drake at home at least once for a split, but ISU won't be the only team to get swept by the Bulldogs.
Missouri State has lost only once. The Bears are the worst matchup for the Sycamores in the MVC. The only other center in the league who can match the brute force, deft touch and distribution Missouri State's Gaige Prim is Loyola's Cameron Krutwig. ISU does not have a player who can consistently stop someone like that.
Add the fact that ISU had to play the Bears twice at their place - Springfield being ISU's historic house of horrors - and one is not surprised ISU went 0-for-the-Ozarks.
So this 0-4 start isn't like a normal 0-4. The schedule ISU has had would be akin to the 2014 Sycamores hosting Wichita State twice to start and then follow with a two-game road trip to a Wes Washpun/Seth Tuttle Northern Iowa team.
So I don't feel there's reason to panic. Though it doesn't get easier - SIU is next and the Salukis are also tough - ISU still has spots on the schedule to recover.
However, it's a little bit too easy to simply blame ISU's 0-4 start purely on a rough starting schedule.
In the first games of both series, the Sycamores looked lost. For the Drake game, an excuse could be made that the prep time wasn't adequate given that there was Christmas sandwiched into a five-day period.
That wasn't the case at Missouri State. ISU had ample time to get ready for Missouri State and still made the same mistakes it did to fall behind in its first game against Drake.
Lack of attentiveness to scouting report mistakes were cited. I guess my question is why? I asked the players after the game on Saturday and got some answers, but none I didn't expect. Film study needed to be more adhered to. Better attention needed to be paid generally. That kind of thing.
OK, granted, but is there something being lost in the translation in how the scouting report is being conveyed? Is there a better way to simplify it? Only the coaches and players truly know.
What's the accountability when players don't follow the gameplan? ISU hasn't changed its starting lineup once all season. The rotation has only changed slightly.
Now, ISU doesn't have a lot of options due to injuries and absences, but if someone is missing repeated defensive assignments or is taking bad shots? What's the consequence?
There are structural weaknesses on this team that might not have seemed so evident in the preseason. Greg Lansing said it after both games that the Sycamores don't have a defensive stopper. This team badly misses the role Christian Williams played a year ago. Kailex Stephens was supposed to help, but he's out for the season.
ISU is relying on inexperience at point guard. Julian Larry is going to be good someday, but he's struggling in league play. Teams are leaving him wide open to shoot and he's not a shooter, try though he might.
ISU misses Jordan Barnes' steady hand. ISU gave Jake LaRavia an extended run at point guard on Sunday and it wouldn't hurt to give Tyreke Key the responsibility from time-to-time. Jared Hankins deserves a longer look off the bench too.
ISU's veterans also need to be more assertive and hold teammates accountable. By the same token, ISU's sophomores, LaRavia and Williams, need to calm down and just play their games and not try to do too much. Williams did that on Sunday,
So is ISU's 0-4 about the difficult schedule or the Sycamores? It's about both, but few are going to feel sorry for ISU about the schedule and all ISU fans want these team to realize the potential placed on them before the season.
Players
In this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores.
• Tre Williams - Foul trouble aside, I thought it was a good weekend for Williams. He got tough and got into Gaige Prim on Sunday. Prim had 10 points and 7 rebounds. Williams had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Williams drew one more foul. Good to see some grit down low.
Even on Saturday, Williams was effective. He had 9 points and 7 rebounds in 23 minutes. Proving his worth? He was in the positive on plus-minus on a day where the team was minus-10. Foul trouble continues to be a problem, but Williams is rock solid.
• Cooper Neese - Neese did his part to provide a spark in the midst of Saturday's doldrums. Neese was 3-for-5 from 3-point range with 19 points. Neese didn't make a 3-pointer on Sunday, but he was active with three steals.
Neese is confident right now and that will put ISU in good stead going forward.
• Tyreke Key - Key was also good on Saturday with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Key drew five fouls. ISU needs more of that. On Sunday, Key quietly had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.
It's funny. I'm inclined to think Key needs the ball in his hands more, but he took the most amount of shots and had the highest assist of any Sycamore in both games, so obviously he's being more assertive.
Maybe what I'm getting at is that I want to see the ball go through him more? I don't know. It was just good to see Key get back on the front foot.
• Jake LaRavia — I think LaRavia is going through a little bit of what Cooper Neese went through in his sophomore season.
For Neese, a shooting slump got him down and off-track. For LaRavia? It's early fouls.
It was a tale of two different early fouls on the weekend trip. LaRavia committed foul one on Saturday on the first play of the game, one called for him by Lansing. On Sunday, LaRavia was unlucky on a pair of touch fouls that were, frankly, kind of soft.
One was preventable, the others were bad luck, but they add up to the same conclusion - ISU is missing one of its key players for long stretches. All LaRavia can do is work on the preventable fouls.
LaRavia is still finding ways to make things interesting. Lansing said he would run the point at times and he did so for quite a bit of the second half. That undoubtedly helped players like Randy Miller Jr., who had some more space to roam.
• Randy Miller Jr. - A solid weekend for Miller, who averaged 13 points in the two games. He was finding driving lanes and taking advantage. He still hesitates a bit too much on his shot, but his 2-for-4 performance from 3-point range won't hurt his confidence.
Moreover, while Miller isn't as strong with the ball as he needs to be yet, he cut down on the turnovers born out of slippery ball-handling.
ISU was counting on its graduate transfers to help. It's been a very mixed bag so far, but Miller offered encouragement this weekend.
• Julian Larry - Lansing said Sunday that teams are leaving Larry open and he's struggling to deal with it. We can all see how open he is. It's tough for a young player to just tuck it in, drive-and-dish or just pass it off.
• Cobie Barnes - Barnes spelled LaRavia nicely on Sunday. He had six points and was a team-high plus-7 in plus-minus. Barnes has been steady.
• Tobias Howard Jr. - A tale of two shooting days. Howard was a woeful 0-for-9 on Saturday and also had two turnovers. Shooter or not, once you get to, say, 0-for-5, it might be time to recognize it's not your day.
Then Howard turns around and makes both of his 3s on Sunday. It seems Howard is turning the ball over too much, however, the advanced numbers don't bear that out as he's ranked well below several teammates in both per-40-minute and per-100-possession turnover stats.
• Ndongo Ndaw - Ndaw had five rebounds on Saturday. He wasn't as much of a factor on Sunday, but he's fulfilling the role he was called on to do.
• Jared Hankins - I'd like to see more of Hankins. He can shoot and his defense can't be much worse than that other two point guards.
The league
Two conference series were postponed: Loyola-Bradley and Illinois State-Valparaiso. The Braves and Crusaders have yet to play a MVC game. Loyola used the freed up weekend to earn a nonconference win over North Texas.
UNI-Evansville - What in the Wide World Of Sports is going on down in Evansville? The Purple Aces earn the weekend sweep over Northern Iowa and find themselves at 3-1 in the Valley.
Evan Kuhlman was the hero in the Aces' 65-61 win on Saturday. UNI was dogged by 0-for-11 3-point shooting.
UNI shot better from 3-point range on Sunday, but so did the Aces. Evansville was 12 of 32 as six different Aces made at least one 3-pointer. This time, it was Shamar Givance who was the hero with 22 points.
Evansville is 3-1 in the MVC. UNI is 1-3. Dogs and cats living together.
Drake-Southern Illinois - This is a Sunday-Monday series. On Sunday, Drake did to SIU what it did to ISU the week before - hit them with multiple scoring options. Five different Bulldogs reached double-figures in Drake's 73-55 victory.
Also just as they did to ISU a week earlier, Drake shot 50% or better in both halves.
Lance Jones had 18 for the Salukis.
Observations
— The one way in which Prim is different from last year is in how Missouri State uses him.
Last year, Prim worked a lot like Tre Williams in that he floated just outside the paint on either side of the basket. This year, the Bears are using him more like the way Loyola utilizes Cameron Krutwig.
Prim usually caught the ball at the right elbow, back to the basket. He'd draw his own defender out and occasionally draw help because he's nimble and athletic enough to dribble around a defender.
Missouri State would just queue up on the perimeter to get the open pass or cut to the basket.
Prim is second in the MVC in assists as Dana Ford has done a nice job making Prim even more dangerous than he already was.
— I want to straighten this out for the record. At ISU's nadir on Saturday, I tweeted about how ISU should switch to a press or zone defense. In saying it, I surmised whether ISU had practiced either or not and then launched into why it wouldn't matter if they hadn't as ISU's intended defense was so bad anyway. It was snarky and born out of watching a meltdown in the first half.
Thing is, I don't attend every practice, so I shouldn't say something like that. I was told later that ISU has practiced some zone and some press, though it certainly isn't their primary focus.
ISU was frustrating on Saturday, but I let that frustration go too far and shouldn't have phrased it the way I did. It wasn't fair.
— It was a frustrating weekend for me. I had every intention of traveling to Missouri State. However, the weather forecast was not good going in.
I had planned to drive down to Springfield after ISU's Friday practice in Terre Haute. However, I was staring down some bad weather. Snow and ice was blowing through Missouri at that point ... and was moving our way. Though there was a window on Friday night, there was also fog. It was a bad combination.
I can handle bad weather, but ice + I-44 in Missouri are two things I don't do. If you've driven that road, you'd understand why. Endless undulating hills and curves. Very little runoff. Lots of trucks headed to Texas and the Southwest. It's not great in any conditions, but ice is a non-starter.
Normally, I'd drive to St. Louis and make up the rest on game day, but snow was in the way on Saturday too over the same bad stretch of road.
So I didn't go. I hate missing games, but I like staying safe more so.