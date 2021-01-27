Down In The Valley: Week In Review, Jan. 28

Indiana State's men's basketball team has dug its way out of a 1-5 start. After the 71-59 win over Southern Illinois on Tuesday at Hulman Center, the Sycamores have won four in a row and five of six.
It's back to being over .500 overall at 8-7 and back to an even record in league play.
Great! Certainly better than the alternative of sinking down in the bottom portion of the league. The early-season question of whether ISU's slow start was due to schedule or Sycamores has, more or less, been answered. The schedule was a nightmare.
The three teams ISU played to start the MVC season - Drake, Loyola and Missouri State - have only lost one league game against someone other than themselves - Loyola's defeat to ISU in the opener of that series.
Good though ISU's run has been, I still feel like there's more to squeeze from this team. I don't feel it's a time to celebrate a good run. I think it's time to challenge this team to a greater one.
It seems like ISU coach Greg Lansing is in, more or less, the same mindset. I was kind of surprised after Monday's win that he was in a comparatively downcast mood about it. Even though SIU was short-handed, I thought it was a hard-fought win against a team that was scraping for its life.
Lansing was more concerned with what ISU did wrong on Monday, despite the victory, and I like that. It's always a delicate balance to strike between satisfaction with modest achievement and over-doing it when you are achieving.
Sometimes, Lansing is pretty forgiving of his team, warranted at times, but not all times. I think that occasionally seeps through and causes players to get a bit complacent.
So keep the pressure on. Keep expecting more. Keep holding players accountable. Tobias Howard Jr.'s benching on Tuesday is another encouraging sign, assuming Howard said something he shouldn't have, as it was inferred.
This isn't a finished product. ISU still needs to achieve more consistency on both ends of the floor. The offense is playing better, but still has moments of sloppiness and indecisiveness.
ISU's stars are good, but I still feel like they still aren't linked in unison as much as they could be. There's still disappearing acts that happen too often from the main four standouts. There's moments of excellence too, but it's streaky.
Defense still needs work, though it too is getting better. Still, there's stretches, like Monday's game where Lance Jones was driving at will, that you know ISU won't get away with against the better teams in the league.
The coaches can push and send a message that they aren't satisfied, but that only goes so far. It's the players that have to set the tone of accountability for themselves and their teammates.
I'm curious to see what ISU's player mentality will be coming out of a good stretch of play.
I watched ISU's pregame introductions on Tuesday with interest. Now, pregame intros are no way to judge a team at all, but I was curious about the nonchalant countenance the Sycamores demonstrated, the lack of high-fives or chest bumps. Both of the above are hype gestures that mean very little in an actual game, but sometimes demonstrate an emotional state.
I wasn't sure how to interpret it. Were they locked-in? Were they tired? Or, were they just demonstrating business-like concentration? A desire to show that pre-game emotions don't mean squat unless you play smart and play hard? A cold, hard edge?
I still don't know what it meant or whether it meant anything at all. But if the Sycamores want to depict themselves in deadly, emotionless assassin mode? As long as they have the correct concentration level to go with it? Go for it.
I just hope the Sycamores demand a lot from themselves. As hard as it was to dig out of a 1-5 MVC start, it's going to be harder to maintain life above .500. ISU is good enough to do it, but rising to the challenge of getting better has to happen because the schedule serves up two big series to come.
ISU finishes its final two-game home series - yes, really - when Bradley visits on Sunday and Monday.
The Braves (9-7, 3-4) are struggling a bit, coming out of a long COVID stoppage, and Bradley played without Ja'Shon Henry and Ari Boya, both of whom have hurt the Sycamores in past matchups.
Yet, Bradley is the team most thought was the closest to ISU entering the season in terms of league pecking order. Most league observers had the Braves and Sycamores as the 3-4 teams under Loyola and Northern Iowa.
The Braves have a lot of pride too and they will come into Terre Haute hungry, and perhaps, with Henry back in the fray, if not Boya.
ISU will most likely be jockeying with Bradley for league position, so a positive outcome against the Braves will do wonders.
Only five days later, ISU will head up north to Northern Iowa for a two-game set on Feb. 6-7. Without their talisman A.J. Green, the Panthers have fallen into the league's bottom four, but that should offer no false sense of security.
Ben Jacobson's teams almost always play better in the second half of MVC seasons and the Panthers offer some matchup problems for the Sycamores. It won't be easy to win at McLeod Center despite UNI's current 2-6 league record.
ISU is in a weird position having played nearly all of its scheduled games to this point. At five league wins? Only Loyola has more. But at five league losses? Only UNI and Illinois State have more.
The Bradley and UNI series will swing the Sycamores one way or another as they will only play four games after that before Arch Madness.
Put wins in the can? And the Sycamores can put big-time pressure on their pursuers, and those ISU is pursuing, because ISU's chasers - almost all of whom play more games in February - will know what they need to do to catch them.
Remember, no other team in the league is finished with Drake, Loyola and Missouri State like the Sycamores are. Every other league team still has at least one series left with each of them. So wins in the can are large.
Obviously, more losses than wins for the Sycamores will allow ISU's pursuers to play catch-up.
I think ISU has to go 3-1 in the Bradley and UNI series to really stick it to their MVC pursuers. Do that? And ISU is in good stead.
To do that, there can be no satisfaction. No resting on laurels. No conceding that what the Sycamores are doing is good enough.
ISU has the talent to finish exactly where it did last year so long as it has the right mindset. And that state of mind has to be — never be satisfied.
Players
In this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores.
• Tre Williams - Is Williams ISU's most consistent player? It's best player? The argument can be made.
Against SIU, Williams was 11 of 16 from the field and averaged five rebounds. Moreover, while Williams isn't a perfect defender, he holds his own against centers who are mostly larger than him. He's an excellent rim-protector too.
I don't know that ISU has had a post finisher better than Williams in my time 'round these parts. The next closest would be teammate Jake LaRavia. For years, ISU craved a post player like Williams. Now they have it and he makes life so much easier with his assured finishing.
Williams' only bugaboo is foul trouble, but so far, it hasn't hurt him as much as it did LaRavia for much of the season. Williams has been good, night in, night out. It's been fun to watch him get better and better.
• Jake LaRavia — No foul trouble! When I asked LaRavia about his sense of relief about having a normal, foul trouble-free weekend, he lit up and smiled. You could tell what a relief it was.
And without foul trouble holding him back, LaRavia did what he does best which is to put the Sycamores on his back with his tough play. LaRavia averaged 18 points and 5.5 rebounds. When LaRavia got a head of steam on his drives, SIU really didn't have an answer for him. ISU still had him float out to the perimeter and go into distribution mode, forcing opposing defenses to come out on him.
LaRavia also attempted his open 3-point shots, making one in each game. He has to do that to keep defenses honest. Good pair of games from LaRavia.
• Cooper Neese - Mr. Consistency is Neese. Averaged 11.5 points. Made a pair of 3-pointers in each game. Still looking smooth and confident taking his jump shot. Steady as she goes.
• Tyreke Key - For the first time since the Drake series, Key was up and down. After a 23-point tour de force effort on Monday, Key was quiet on Tuesday. Seven points, four assists and two rebounds. Though one thing that doesn't show up in the stats is that Key did a much better job on Lance Jones in game two as the SIU scorer only had 10 points.
• Julian Larry - I'll admit that watching the first half, and seeing Larry struggle with his offense, I said to myself that maybe it was time for an extended rest to get Larry's mind right.
That's why I write and don't coach because Larry's revival was right around the corner. He stuck his first two 3-point shots of the second half and also went into greater attack mode by driving to the basket. His 10 point-effort was needed and Larry can finally put a good performance in his mind and try to progress from it.
We'll see what happens with Tobias Howard Jr., but it's clear ISU wants to hand Larry the keys. It couldn't do it when his offense was non-existent, but if he can build on Tuesday's game? The keys will be back in his hands.
• Randy Miller Jr. - By now, we know what we're going to get from Miller. Either a pretty good or a not-so-good performance.
Right on cue, Miller was poor on Monday with no points, but then played an assured second game with 11 points and six rebounds.
Maybe we should call Miller the finisher? He's the one ISU player who has been consistently better in the back end of the back-to-backs.
Miller has averaged 4.5 points in the opening game of the conference series and 10.7 in the back end.
• Cobie Barnes - A quiet pair of games, but then, with LaRavia avoiding foul trouble, Barnes didn't play as much.
He was ineffective on Monday, but had two points and four rebounds on Tuesday, doing a lot of grunt work.
• Cam Bacote - Coming back from his family situation, Bacote got a longer look. Not a lot to say statistically, but for the most part, he kept things steady at the point guard spot. It's what he's asked to do and he did it.
• Ndongo Ndaw - Ndaw got a quick hook on Monday and didn't play at all on Tuesday. If LaRavia and Williams avoid foul trouble, Ndaw won't see a lot of time.
• Tobias Howard Jr. - On to the one blemish on an otherwise good pair of games.
Howard started both games, but was yanked from the game on Tuesday after just under five minutes of game time.
If you missed it in my game story, here's what Lansing had to say about it.
"What TJ has to understand and this game and this program is about a team. I don't want people making excuses and not being about the team. We don't want guys being selfish on or off the floor. TJ has some lessons to learn in that," Lansing explained.
"We've had plenty of conversations about it. After an incident there to start the game, I didn't like the way he was handling it, so I told him you don't have to play anymore. We're evaluate it moving forward, but he has to make changes or he won't be playing."
Lansing was asked to elaborate on the "incident".
"I'm the head coach of the team. I'm not always right, but I learned a lesson really early with my Dad that sometimes it's not a discussion. The coach is coaching the team and he's telling you what you need to do. We've talked tons about it," Lansing said.
"Coach [Brett] Carey's message to the team was no excuses. I've had a lot of one-on-one's with TJ. He's a good basketball player that can help this team, but he's got to be about the right stuff. It is 100% about our team. That was a really happy locker room after the game except for one guy. He can't be that way."
It's easy to point at Howard's style of play and see it as selfish. It's also easy to mis-interpret a shooting point guard as someone who is selfish. Finally, it's a thin line between being confident in your shot and not being confident enough. That's the whole crux of the Larry predicament ISU has had. Howard is at the other end of the spectrum. Your like or dislike of his style probably depends on how much you like having a scoring point guard in the first place.
Still, it's disappointing that Tuesday's issue was apparently about something that shouldn't have been said or conveyed. That can't be tolerated.
Yet, ISU needs Howard. One good game doesn't suddenly get Larry off the hook. Teams will still back off of him. He still has to prove he can draw them out by performing on a consistent basis. Howard, at his best, does provide ISU with an element opposing defenses have to account for.
On the other hand, ISU can't tolerate someone putting themselves ahead of the team. I hope Howard gets his mind right.
The league
Hard to get a read on the standings as some series ended on Sunday before others, like ISU-SIU, began on Monday. Drake and Missouri State are in the middle of a series as I write this. Evansville is also still out of commission with its COVID-19 pause. UNI returned, and struggled a bit, against Division III neighbors, Coe College. The CoHawks, if you didn't know. A quick overview.
Valparaiso-Illinois State - It's seems like it happened eons ago, but the Crusaders went to Redbird Arena and did to the Redbirds what the Sycamores also did - get a sweep. Don't sleep on Valparaiso yet. They have a ton of games to play and will still be a team ISU has to watch.
The odder development was Nick Robinson (9.1), a one-time ISU verbal commitment who pulled out before he signed his LOI, opting out of the rest of the season. Even odder, Robinson addressed a letter that was sent to the rest of the league media about it.
In the letter, Robinson explained that he missed a series due to the birth of his first son. When Valpo played a nonconference game at DePaul, Robinson didn't want to play that game either as COVID-19 restrictions meant he would have to quarantine after playing in Chicago, a COVID hot zone, as Robinson stated.
At that point, Robinson claimed that Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich gave him an ultimatum, play or opt out. Robinson elected to opt out.
I don't know the background behind this, but I always defer to family over basketball. I also know Valpo has lost a lot of players since it entered the MVC. That's really all I'm qualified to say.
As for Illinois State? After a nice home win over Bradley after it swept by ISU, it was back into the mire. At 2-7, it's going to be difficult to escape the bottom four.
Bradley-Loyola - Ever since ISU beat Loyola on Jan. 10, the Ramblers have been hard-at-work boat-racing all comers.
In a six-game win streak, Loyola has won by double-digit margins four times. The lone close shave was a come-from-behind 65-58 win over Bradley in the series closer at Carver Arena on Monday.
Bradley is dealing with injuries, but it's 3-4 isn't really a convincing record. Two losses to Loyola are understandable, even at home, but the other losses are to Illinois State and Northern Iowa. Bradley crowed a lot about being league title contenders, lack of respect, that kind of thing, but there's nothing much in the record to suggest they're going to be. The Braves did have some important players to replace from 2020, notably point guard Darrell Brown, so I think it makes sense they've taken a baby step back so far given that Bradley is blooding in new talent.
Drake-Missouri State - One game played, which I didn't see because it occurred during my postgame duties, but that Drake won 68-61 to stay undefeated.
Not only that? Drake overcame a 17-point deficit to do so. On the road, no less. The Bears only scored 20 second-half points.
We'll see what Drake has in the tank for the back end of its series on Wednesday. Like SIU, the Bulldogs haven't played a back-to-back in nearly a month. Still, the Bulldogs are so diverse, so smart, and play the right way with a savvy point guard in Roman Penn. They, along with Loyola, deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today.
Observations
— With Tuesday's win, ISU swept SIU for the second season in a row. Sit down for this. It is the first time that has happened since ISU began playing a full MVC schedule in the 1977-78 season.
Not even Larry Bird's fantastic teams could get a sweep two seasons in a row. The Salukis won in Carbondale 79-76 in 1978. ISU famously lost on every trip to SIU from 1981-2005, so that knocks out the Green-Menser-Renn period too.
Lansing has done much better against SIU and has had a couple of season series sweeps, but never two in succession. ISU lost a couple of games at SIU Arena it shouldn't have in the Odum Era to inferior Saluki squads. Then, as was his wont, Barry Hinson dominated ISU after the Odum period ended, just as he did when he coached at Missouri State.
I think former ISU guard Marcus Howard, who played from 2000-04, put it best when he responded to my Tweet about ISU finally get over on the Salukis two seasons in a row.
"I'm glad they're getting revenge to make up for all those ass beatings we took," Howard said.
— Despite the sweep, I like the way this SIU team is put together. Without Marcus Domask, it was going to be difficult for the Salukis, though I think it was a blessing in disguise a bit in the long run as it allowed some role players to get their feet wet playing more prominent roles.
Lance Jones is impressive. It was fun to watch him and Key go mano-a-mano. Their games are similar. Jones will be a problem for the next two years.
I was extremely impressed with Kyler Filewich, SIU's freshman center. The Sycamores never had an answer for him when he got the ball in single-coverage in the paint. The only thing ISU could do was double-team or strafe him when he put the ball on the floor.
He reminded me of the freshman version of Cameron Krutwig, whom SIU coach Bryan Mullins has experience with having come to SIU from Loyola's staff. Now, Filewich can't do all that Krutwig does now - distribute, move without the ball, etc., but then? Krutwig couldn't do those things either at his same stage of development.
Filewich is going to be a problem for the MVC in years to come.
— It's so strange with this unbalanced schedule. I feel discombobulated. ISU will play MVC home games seven and eight on Sunday and Monday, barring a pause. It's so against the normal run of things.
Given that I missed the Missouri State series due to inclement weather, I've only made one league road trip. I will make up for that a bit in February with two series and one single game at Evansville, but having done this now for 16 years, you get used to the home-away rhythm a typical season has.
This year? No such comfort. And with odd scheduling quirks like a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back? It's even more jarring. ISU has only played one league Saturday game so far.
Is it jarring for you as a fan? You must get used to the usual Wednesday-Saturday run of things too. Are you having trouble keeping track? Do you like the back-to-backs? There's some good things and some bad things about them I think.
Better to be playing than not, but I can't wait to get back to a sense of normalcy once this COVID-19 nightmare finally ends.