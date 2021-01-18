Down In The Valley: Week In Review, Jan. 18

Last week's Week In Review was shortened due to illness, so there's quite a bit to cover this week.
We will get to the very, very badly-needed sweep ISU's men's basketball team got at Illinois State over the weekend later in Down In The Valley, but I never really got a chance to address the decision for football to opt out of spring football, and since football falls under the Down In The Valley purview, let's start with that first.
Thinking about it over the last few days? I missed a big opportunity over the years I've been covering ISU football. All of this time, I should have had a DEFCON scale when it came to the stability of the Sycamores' program.
If you're unfamiliar, DEFCON stands for Defense Readiness Condition and it's used by the Armed Forces to signal states of alert for U.S. military action in a major war.
Defcon (I'm not capitalizing it every time) was made famous by the movie "WarGames", but it's always been a real thing. It's a five-part scale where Defcon-5 is peacetime and Defcon-1 is, well, kiss your butt goodbye because it's thermonuclear war time.
Since I arrived on the scene in 2004, ISU football has had it's own adventures with my own ISU spin on the Defcon scale over the years.
ISU has never been at its own version of Defcon-1, the nuclear option, i.e., elimination of the program, though there were times when it's been well off of Defcon-5, healthy functioning of the program and administrative support.
The day I walked in back in 2004 the ISU Defcon status was probably no better than Defcon-3, the program going, but very unhealthy and with tepid administrative support, and the season before I arrived, it's fair to say ISU football was down to Defcon-2, an imminent change in status, but not elimination of football itself.
The 2003-04 period was when then-coach Tim McGuire was not allowed to recruit a normal class because the university intended to drop to non-scholarship football. That was never public at the time, but I've had reliable people who were around back in 2003-04 tell me that since.
I've been told ISU higher administration of the time backed off of that plan when they found out it cost just as much - if not more due to Pioneer League travel - to run a non-scholarship program as it did one with scholarships. Typical of the ISU administration of the time to bean-count first and ask questions later.
Too late for McGuire, unfortunately, as he was belatedly given the opportunity by then-athletic director Andi Myers (often cast as a football villain, but the real threat was above her level) to grab at Division I transfers to compensate for the lack of a recruiting class for the 2004 season, which I walked into the middle of and which he was fired at the end of. It's no accident that the lack of a 2004 recruiting class coincided with ISU's football nadir from 2005-09.
ISU sputtered at Defcon-3 through the Lou West era and early Trent Miles period. Once the in-state scholarship restriction was lifted (in-time to recruit one Rob Tonyan), you can raise ISU's status to Defcon-4, trending towards institutional support, and once the wins started flowing in the late Miles years, you can probably go to Defcon-5, more or less healthy support.
The Defcon status might have briefly dropped to Defcon-4 in the middle of the Mike Sanford years when rumors (mostly unfounded) that the program was on the brink of elimination in 2014 with cost of attendance on the horizon and costs that were getting out of hand, but really, ISU has mostly had peace at Defcon-5 through the 2010s, and the investment in Curt Mallory and his staff since 2017 are a testament to that.
Despite the rumors you hear from time-to-time, I haven't really felt ISU football was in serious jeopardy since the late 2000s.
Then COVID-19 happened and threw everything out of whack.
The harsh new reality has already knocked out the 2020 fall season and it came into sharp relief again on Jan. 11 when ISU announced that it was opting out of the delayed 2020-21 season, which was to be an eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference-only campaign that was to start in late February.
ISU made pains in the only public statement it made that this was a decision related to the health of the players. The press release almost bent over backwards to note the administration support for football and in the only comment I've been able to get out of anyone at ISU apart from their release was ISU Director Of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales telling me it was "not financially related".
Since then? Radio silence. No further comment from Clinkscales, who said he stood by the press release. No comment from Mallory either, despite multiple tries to do so.
Even the players have been mostly silent on social media. (Though not recently graduated players, who have been vocal in their criticism.) That's very strange considering that 18-23-year-olds are not noted for social media constraint. Particularly not these players, who were so passionate on social media for supporting just causes during the summer. It strikes me as odd that their passion has been muted in fighting for themselves.
The logical conclusion is that ISU is trying to control the message. That was evident when the release itself came out 15 minutes before a men's basketball tipoff and 15 minutes after the local 6 p.m. newscasts ended as well as on the same day as the college football championship. The eyes of the college football world and the local media were focused on other matters.
My colleagues were decrying it as a "news dump" on their social media feeds in the aftermath. I didn't have time to decry it that way myself as I was too busy hastily trying to get the news out to you in real time, but in the absence of anyone telling me differently, I'd be naïve not to believe the same.
The problem with doing this is that by cutting off further questioning, it creates a vacuum that isn't necessary. And what fills a vacuum in the absence of unanswered questions? Rumor and unfounded speculation.
I've heard my fair share of it already, everything you can think of, including the worst case, Defcon-1 scenario. It's all so unnecessary if ISU would just answer some basic questions. And a quick reminder if you think they shouldn't have to, ISU is a public entity supported by tax dollars, and as such, they have a responsibility to answer to the public who pays the freight. They have little right to privacy on these types of matters.
ISU was originally scheduled to start its preseason practices this week. Were there positive COVID cases that took them off-schedule? Were there some players who ISU was expecting to contribute in the spring who won't be able to? Is there worry among the doctors and athletic trainers that the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus will make football untenable in the spring due to the expected increase in transmission? Were there vaccines and tests expected to be available by the time football began that won't be?
Moreover, assuming everything in the release about the health of players was accurate, how did Mallory and the athletic training staff arrive at that decision? What were the factors that were taken into account? How much input, if any, was there from the players themselves? What data is being used to ascertain the hazard in playing eight games in the spring with a three-month turnaround to playing 11 more in the fall?
These are all legitimate questions, and frankly, pretty innocuous ones at that. Financial questions are thornier, but also worth asking. How is the financial picture affected by trying to play 19 games in the span of a calendar year? How much has COVID-19 already crunched the budget? Does ISU have the necessary staff to run simultaneous spring and fall sports?
These are just a few questions I want to ask. And here's the other thing about all of this - I think ISU is anticipating criticism for opting out and has closed ranks. Perhaps they're reading a different room than I am.
Personally? I don't think it's a bad decision to hold off playing football, as much as I also feel for the players involved.
The health reasons cited are all valid. I'm no doctor, but even I can see the wisdom in not playing 19 games in 10 months. Spring practice and even preseason practices are nowhere near as arduous as game-day weeks are. We're long past the era of two-a-days and full-contact brutality so 19 games in a calendar year is pretty punishing for today's players, especially with concussion concerns, and now, with potential long-term COVID-19 concerns too.
Of course players will want to play, but it's defendable, even laudable, to take that decision out of their hands for their own health.
And even if ISU decided not to play due to financial considerations? That's understandable, even if hardcore fans and those who want football at all costs would scream bloody murder about it.
If you haven't been paying attention, COVID-19 has been devastating for college athletics. Once flush Power Five programs are now staring down seven-figure deficits. ISU has lost money like every other athletic program - there's a reason the Step Up Initiative is pinned on ISU's athletic web site.
So if money was the cause of opting out of football? That's perfectly justifiable. As I said, fans would hate it, the college football media would poo-poo it, but few of them are ponying up to make it financially viable, so unless they come prepared to underwrite what they're complaining about, their complaints aren't solving the central problem, are they?
Again, ISU's decision is completely defendable, but the university makes itself look like it's hiding something when they give the silent treatment. In trying to control the message and not answer valid questions, they let it spin out of hand. Nature abhors a vacuum.
I will do what I can to get to the bottom of it. The public records request to shed some light on the decision-making has already been sent to ISU. We'll see what that turns up when the information I requested is received.
However, in the absence of having some questions answered? Uncertainty has cast a shadow over ISU football and speculation has filled in the vacuum where facts should be. Until the record is straightened out, you have to drop ISU football to Defcon-4 status, because we haven't been given all of the answers we need going forward.
Players
On to basketball. In this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores. If you're unaware, ISU swept Illinois State on Saturday and Sunday at Redbird Arena. The Sycamores won 73-65 and 74-68.
• Tre Williams - It was a good weekend for Williams, who, for once, didn't have to contend with a seasoned vet like Cameron Krutwig or a physical specimen like Gaige Prim. Illinois State's Dusan Mahorcic is no shrinking violet, but Williams is more polished around the rim and more experienced at the Division I level and it showed.
Williams averaged 11.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. He was 10 of 18 from the field. Williams continues to be very reliable in the post, maybe more so than any ISU post player I've covered down there.
The only knock is fouls, but Williams was a force for good this weekend.
• Cooper Neese - I attempted to record a podcast on Saturday night where I praised Neese, but the recording got corrupted, so the praise will be bestowed here.
Neese is the one player you can point to and say he's improved markedly from 2020 to 2021. The yips that Neese had in MVC play last year are gone. He's confidently taking his shot and he's fighting perfectly within the scheme of what ISU is trying to do offensively. He was expected to be one of ISU's best offensive players when he transferred from Butler. Now? He's living up to it.
Neese averaged 12.5 points and seemed to stick one important shot after another. He's not perfect. He had a rare 0-fer from 3-point range on Sunday and turned it over a few too many times, but Neese has been more than solid this season. He's been consistently good almost all season.
• Tyreke Key - ISU's offensive spacing was really good in both games and a lot of it had to do with Key's movement with and without the ball and his general will to be assertive.
Key averaged 15.5 points. When ISU needed a tough bucket, he got it. He was a combined plus-21 in plus-minus when ISU was a combined plus-14 in both games. Key was a calming, steady presence.
The only thing I'd like to see more from Key, and we saw a bit of it this weekend, but I want to see more, is Key with his ball in his hands with five seconds or less in the shot clock. His capability to either create a shot or get fouled for what amounts to automatic points at the line has to be taken advantage of.
• Jake LaRavia — Foul trouble still hasn't been conquered, not even close, as LaRavia fouled out on Saturday and had to sit for long stretches of the first half on Sunday, but LaRavia is still finding ways to be productive.
On Saturday, LaRavia had eight points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes of action, a tribute to how much better ISU is when he's on the floor. On Sunday, LaRavia had five assists as he's drawing defenders out to the 3-point arc and then dishing it where shooters are shooting or dishing to Williams, who has more space to work with in the paint.
If only the fouls were eliminated! (I will admit that LaRavia was the victim of a couple of cheapies on Sunday he didn't deserve.)
• Tobias Howard Jr. - Howard made his starting lineup debut this weekend and I think his presence was positive for the Sycamores.
It didn't show statistically on Saturday. Howard was 2-for-8 from the field, missing all five of his 3-point shots, and he had three turnovers. Yet, I felt like Howard wasn't trying to force the issue like he sometimes does.
On Sunday, he was much better. He was 3-for-5 from 3-point range, scored 11, had three assists and only one turnover. I thought Howard was as steady as any of the other starters and his team-high plus-14 is a testament to that.
Maybe Howard responds better as a starter than as a bench player? Some players are wired that way. Howard certainly did nothing to keep ISU from starting him again.
• Randy Miller Jr. - Miller averaged 10.5 points, but it was a weekend of extremes.
On the good end? He was 9 of 9 at the line in the two games and was 2 of 4 from 3-point range on Sunday. Illinois State had to account for him.
On the rough side? Miller gets a little loose with the ball. He had three turnovers over the three games, but avoided a few more by hustling for loose balls he originally lost.
• Cobie Barnes - LaRavia's foul trouble is creating lots of minutes for Barnes, who averaged 17.5 minutes in the weekend games.
Barnes didn't shoot well in the pair of games, making 2 of 9, but he did other things well. He had six rebounds on Sunday and he passed the ball well on Saturday. Barnes works hard and though it sometimes doesn't result in big scoring efforts? It shows up in the little things.
• Julian Larry - My overall impression was that Larry was OK in reduced minutes, apart from turnovers. He had four on Saturday, though he hustling and doing other good things. On Sunday, Larry was better with three assists in nine minutes. The opportunistic freshman will always be a threat to make a steal, but he just needs to work on other aspects of defense.
• Ndongo Ndaw - Ndaw did what he does. Plays hard, works hard, but he isn't going to be a scorer. He did absorb four fouls on Sunday. In one way it's good given that ISU's more skilled bigs didn't have to foul. On the other hand, four fouls in seven minutes isn't a sustainable rate.
• Cam Bacote - Bacote returned from his family emergency for the Loyola series, but didn't play. This weekend, he made the trip to Illinois State and was put in the game to give Howard and Larry a blow. Bacote shook off rust with two turnovers on Saturday, but was turnover-free (albeit with fewer minutes) on Sunday.
The league
COVID-19 knocked Southern Illinois and Drake out of the box for the second straight weekend. Valparaiso and Missouri State elected to play nonconference games. The Crusaders made the short trip to DePaul and were beaten 77-58 by the Blue Demons. Missouri State hosted nearby Missouri S&T and defeated the Division II school 94-49.
Here's the rest of the conference series.
UNI-Loyola - Life without AJ Green has been tough for the Panthers. This would have been the battle for 1-2 in the preseason poll, but without Green, UNI is not championship caliber. That was born out when the Ramblers won 72-57 on Saturday and then by a whopping 88-46 count on Sunday at Gentile Arena.
Defense has let UNI down. Loyola's points-per-possession in the two games was 1.18 and 1.31. Loyola is a really efficient offensive team, but the Ramblers shot 62.3% in the Sunday rout. In losing Green, UNI lost its most reliable scorer and have been below a point-per-possession in half of their MVC games.
Loyola is 5-1 in MVC play and look every bit the MVC contenders everyone thought they would be. UNI is 2-6 in league play and 3-10 overall. No one saw that from the Panthers this season.
Bradley-Evansville - One game was close, one was not even close at Carver Arena. Evansville pushed Bradley on Saturday, but the Braves gutted out a 69-60 victory. On Sunday, Bradley blew the doors off of the Purple Aces with an 86-55 victory.
This is the first time this season the Aces have been swept. Still, Evansville is 4-4 in league play, better than most thought, and far improved from their winless 2020 meltdown. The Aces are doing a few things well. They're slowing games down. They're ranked in the top 20 in both field goal attempts, and especially, 3-point attempts against. Evansville is high nationally in both steals and blocks.
Scoring-wise? Guards Jawaun Newton, Shamar Givance, Noah Frederking and Nebraska transfer Samari Curtis are all averaging double-digits.
One thing Evansville doesn't do well at all is rebound (ranked deep in the 300s in all rebounding categories) and few of their points come from post players, so it should be an interesting matchup at Hulman Center on Wednesday.
Bradley, meanwhile is 3-1 in MVC, playing catch-up with the schedule after an early COVID-19 delay. We'll know a lot more about Bradley's prospects when they host Loyola next Sunday and Monday.
Observations
— I will say what Indiana State folks won't ... the caliber of Illinois State's team demanded a sweep by the Sycamores.
The Redbirds are very young and extremely inexperienced. Losing Keith Fisher III to injury before the season began struck a blow to a team that already had question marks to begin with.
I have a lot of time for D.J. Horne, he's pretty good. Josiah Strong had a poor weekend, but has produced in other games. Big man Dusan Mahorcic will get better and scraps.
Past that? I saw quite a few Redbirds who would make fine MVC reserves, but who are playing major minutes. Decision-making was tentative at times. It was easy for the Sycamores to get them into a rush. Too many Illinois State players made poor choices, especially with shot selection. Illinois State is also a very poor free throw shooting team 59.4%, which is going to kill them in close games.
From Illinois State's perspective, the sweep was very disappointing. Indiana State is a team they would hope to at least get a split from. With Evansville playing better than expected, you'd have to say Illinois State is likely to be the league's basement team. Tough times in Blo-No.
— With weird MVC gaps in games (more on that in a bit), ISU's weekend sweep already got it out of the league's bottom four. The Sycamores are officially sixth with their 3-5 record. ISU is legitimately ahead of UNI, but the other teams behind ISU - Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Valparaiso - have all played fewer games than the Sycamores have.
— One thing that can't be overlooked in the weekend sweep? ISU was a combined 35 of 41 at the free throw line. Made a big difference, especially Sunday, when the Redbirds' last surge had the Sycamores reeling a bit.
— This was my first work-related trip to Illinois since COVID-19 began. You really get the impact of the stricter COVID-19 restrictions even in the course of one weekend. Restaurants were carry-out only. The place I ordered from is also a bar, but there were no patrons in there. Desiring to eat local, several restaurants I inquired about were temporarily or permanently shut down. Illinois, of course, has also had no high school sports at all since the pandemic began.
I'm not criticizing, necessarily. For all of the grief the powers-that-be in Illinois have received over their more cautious COVID-19 path, Illinois has had consistently lower caseloads and test positivity than their neighbors have, dramatically so in some cases like Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.
The other restriction-related thing that was very noticeable was that this was the first venue I've been to where no fans at all were in the building, not even families.
That meant you could hear even more than usual, including an irritated Greg Lansing towards the end of Sunday's game. With ISU at the line in the final minute, one of Illinois State's players shouted from the baseline. Lansing didn't like that one bit and said something to Illinois State coach Dan Muller about it.
It used to be that opposing players never yelled when the other team was shooting free throws. (What you would get was an assistant coach who happened to shout instructions right in the middle of an opponent's shooting motion.) COVID-19 has broken that down that protocol. I've heard a lot more chirping during free throws. Guys! These are unwritten rules you're violating!
— Along with UNI and Evansville, ISU has played the maximum amount of MVC games available, eight games. That means the season is flashing before our eyes much quicker than usual. It's also going to create a very bizarre Sycamores schedule the rest of the way.
Wednesday's home game against Evansville begins a five-game homestand, itself a bizarre situation. After Evansville visits, Southern Illinois comes to town for its re-scheduled series on Jan. 25-26. Then, Bradley comes to Hulman Center on Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
And as things currently stand? That will be that for ISU's home schedule. The Super Bowl will be played after the last ISU home men's game is.
This is unprecedented in the modern era of ISU basketball. The earliest final home game on the calendar I could find after World War II was a Feb. 6 finale in 1956. In the pre-modern era, ISU concluded its home slate on Jan. 31 in 1913, a season in which the Sycamores only played 11 games and had one contest against Christian Brothers suspended due to "fisticuffs".
After this homestand, ISU plays its final five games on the road. After a Feb. 6-7 trip to Northern Iowa, ISU only has three games scheduled from Feb. 8-27, a Feb. 14 game at Evansville and a Feb. 26-27 finale at Valparaiso.
The thing is? ISU can't really schedule a nonconference game until COVID-19 stoppages play out. I would think if ISU makes it through that UNI weekend with its schedule intact, it would make the effort to play a home nonconference game in February.
Contrast ISU's schedule with Valparaiso, who has only played two conference games so far due to bad luck with COVID-19 stoppages for both opponents and themselves. The Crusaders will play 11 games in February as the schedule currently stands!