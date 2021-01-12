Week In Review is going to be a bit shorter this time around. Started to feel a bit ill shortly after I left Hulman Center on Monday. So I'm writing the main portion, but skipping some of the other features as I'm just not feeling right.
After Loyola lost to Indiana State on Sunday, Loyola coach Porter Moser challenged the Ramblers' best player - center Cameron Krutwig.
Moser noted that some hard words were said, words he doesn't typically have to say to the veteran big man, but said they were.
Krutwig responded by living up to his billing as one of the best players in the Missouri Valley Conference, stymying ISU at every turn in a 58-48 Loyola victory in which Krutwig's contributions went well beyond the stats.
This was a one-game situation and not necessarily analogous to the long view of a season, but I can't help but wonder whether a simple fire needs to be lit under ISU's best two players - Jake LaRavia and Tyreke Key.
Something is just ... off. It's not just inconsistency from game-to-game. It's not just foul trouble. It's something more.
I guess I'd call it a recurring passivity, not a trait either player is known for, but it's undeniable that one or the other is usually the aggressor, but rarely both, and occasionally, neither.
This was seen in the Loyola series on Sunday and Monday, but was evident before this.
As far as LaRavia is concerned, the most obvious sign of this is that he's passing up shots and still grappling with how to be the right kind of aggressive under the rim, without getting himself into foul trouble.
The obvious part of the passed-up shots are because of where LaRavia is not taking them. He's getting the ball at the top of the key and teams are laying off of him. He has time to shoot, but is hesitating, then ball-faking, and by then? The shot is gone and the defense is right on top of him.
This isn't the LaRavia we've known from day one. From the start, LaRavia has always exuded aggressive efficiency.
"He's much more aggressive when we watch him in practice, but then when we come out and watch games, it doesn't look like the same guy," ISU coach Greg Lansing said after Monday's game.
"He's got to be an aggressive, downhill player and help us more than he is on both ends of the floor and he will. I know he will," Lansing added.
Much of that was displayed in the paint, but when LaRavia has had an open shot on the perimeter? He's always been confident enough to take it. His 35.9% 3-point career percentage would suggest that he should be shooting it.
Why is LaRavia passing up shots? As far as the 3-point shot is concerned, it could be confidence. He hasn't hit at the same clip as 2020. He's just a shade over 25%.
That doesn't matter to Lansing. He wants LaRavia to take those shots because it's about more than just LaRavia's confidence.
"He's passing up tons of them. We've watched a lot of film with him to where the guy guarding him is just standing in the lane," Lansing explained.
"He's confident in his shot, but he's got to take it when he's open. It helps our offense when he takes it. It helps our spacing. If he just dribbles down into congestion it's not going to work very good," Lansing added.
Which is true, but that doesn't mean LaRavia's formidable post game should be put on ice either. Now, granted, trying to get anything out of driving at Krutwig is a tall order, but it still has to be an element of the offense. It still has to be a threat.
"He's got to be a lot better. He's a lot better basketball player than how he's playing. I think he's been in foul trouble so much that he's very tentative. He doesn't want to get a charging foul. So he's not aggressive," Lansing said.
As for Key? I was hopeful that he was taking the bull by the horns. Taking into account both games at Missouri State and the first win against Loyola? Key took 42 shots. In the win against the Ramblers, Key also went to the line 14 times. That's the Key everyone wants to see.
On Monday? Only seven shots and only two attempts at the line. There were very few drives to the basket. Loyola's Lucas Williamson deserves a lot of credit for bouncing back after Key scored 31 on Sunday, but I just didn't feel like the aggressiveness was where it needs to be.
With Key, I wonder if the problem is the opposite of LaRavia? Where LaRavia has been spooked a bit due to early foul trouble and long periods of sitting the bench, maybe Key is tired?
He's played the second-highest amount of minutes per game among MVC players at 34 per game, just a shade under Missouri State's Ja'Monta Black.
Remember, too, that Key sat out a long stretch of the preseason after he had an injection in his knee due to a nagging tendon. He'll never admit it, but you wonder if it's still bothering him at times?
ISU just isn't the same without Key in attack mode. Of course he can shoot. Of course he can somewhat reliably hit that rainbow fade shot he likes taking, but ISU is in its best place when Key is getting to the basket and using his array of moves and elasticity to draw fouls. He's near-automatic at the line when he goes.
Looking at raw numbers, it doesn't seem as if Key is going to the line much less. He's at 5 attempts per game, slightly above his 4.8 from 2020, but below his career peak of 5.5 in 2019.
However, advanced numbers tell a different story. Per 100 possessions, Key is well below the career-high rate of 9.2 he set in 2019. He was at 8.7 in 2020 and is currently at 8.2 for this season. If others were as reliable as Key is at the line, replacing his free throws with someone else's wouldn't be a problem, but no one on this team or few others is anywhere near as good as Key is at converting his attempts.
That makes his sorties to the basket even more important for ISU.
The advanced stats reveal something else too. Key might be being a bit too unselfish. His assist rate is at 15.4%, easily the highest of his career. Nothing wrong with being unselfish, but would you rather have Key being the aggressor or having him dish and allow someone else to be?
The only other player I'd want Key dishing to consistently is Cooper Neese on the arc, Tre Williams in the low block and ... LaRavia anywhere on the floor.
It's almost like two different ISU looks - the days where Key is the scorer and other games where LaRavia is more assertive. Rarely are those days recorded in tandem. Only once, when ISU beat Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 22, did both match or exceed their season scoring averages in the same game.
Thinking about it, apart from being the two players who received the most accolades after last season, do you think of this team as Key and LaRavia working together? In 2019, it was almost two groups: Tyreke Key-Jordan Barnes-Christian Williams and Jake LaRavia-Tre Williams. That's a natural thought because, of course, the former were guards and the latter were forward and center.
But how often in the last two seasons have we thought of Key and LaRavia creating for one another? It's not as if they freeze each other out, but there could be more symmetry. That's born out in who's getting their plentiful amount of assists.
Of the 27 assists Key has, six have gone to LaRavia. Of the 19 assists LaRavia has, four have gone to Key. That's between 21-22% both ways.
Certainly, I'm not suggesting that all of the assists should be two-way traffic between the two, but considering that both have the ability to force opposing defenses to adjust for their skills, there could be more inter-play.
The pair aren't having trouble finding Cooper Neese. Key and LaRavia have combined for 14 assists to Neese. Yes, Neese is a spot-up shooter and might be the recipient of more dimes because of it, but that's just the point. ISU needs to find a way for Key and LaRavia to work together off of cutting action and drive-and-dish to give their best players their best opportunities to convert too.
ISU's fortunes are tied to how well Key and LaRavia play. They've both shown what they're capable of on a individual game basis and they can play well together.
Should it require Lansing to light a fire under them? I don't think so outside of the norm of day-to-day practice, but the pair need to work together. They're different personalities. Key is the quiet, lead-by-example archetype. LaRavia is more intense and outward.
They both work hard. They both have a lot of pride. They're both smart and savvy when it comes to basketball. I think they know that the best version of ISU is when they're at their own best. Together and playing aggressive. For the team and one another.
The passivity that crops up too often needs to be a thing of the past. Grab the bull by the horns. Key and LaRavia have the capability to save ISU's season. Time to get working.
