Down In The Valley: Week In Review, Feb. 8

Let's address a big elephant in the room we haven't talked much about this season - the status of Indiana State men's basketball coach Greg Lansing's future with the Sycamores.
If you're unaware, Lansing is in the last year of his contract. His five-year rollover he signed in the spring of 2012 was canceled in the spring of 2017. Effectively, at the end of the season, the Lansing era ends if he's not given a new deal.
Lansing himself addressed the situation once before the season began and then said he wouldn't be commenting on it publicly again.
He's stuck with that. ISU has not made any comment about Lansing's status either, normal procedure for any university regarding the job status of anyone.
We're all operating on the assumption that Lansing is on the hot seat. Though no standard to receive a new contract offer has been publicly stated by anyone, the conventional wisdom, and the way these matters usually go, would suggest that ISU has to do quite a bit to keep Lansing around. Maybe a NCAA Tournament bid or a championship game appearance in Arch Madness? We're speculating, but it's possible. Thus, the dreaded hot seat.
The fundamental question is ... why is Lansing on the hot seat?
When you look at the recent track record and the width and breadth of the Lansing era, he really has no business having to fight for his job.
ISU's success last season and this season has created a very unique situation. One that is rare, if not unprecedented, in the college basketball world.
If Lansing had been let go after the 2019 season, when ISU had completed its fifth straight losing campaign, few would have batted an eye. Coaches lose jobs all of the time for that sustained level of disappointment. In ISU's case, however, it didn't have the dough to pay off the two years left on Lansing's deal at the time, so he survived.
The Lazarus act that's happened since has changed quite a bit of calculus. It's added to the things Lansing already had in his corner in terms of his positives. Let's take a look at some of the things that make Lansing's hot seat status seem unfair at this point.
• As mentioned, we know of no standard that has been set for Lansing to earn another contract. That doesn't mean there isn't one, but it's not public knowledge.
There's no "make the tournament or else" edict we're aware of. That's important, because without a defined standard, you can only judge Lansing based on improvement and progress. So to that end ...
• ISU just came off of its best Missouri Valley Conference win streak in 21 years. ISU came narrowly close to making it eight in a row, but UNI out-played ISU down the stretch on Sunday as ISU fell 61-57 on the road. Still, ISU went down swinging and is playing as well as anyone not named Loyola right now in the Valley.
• ISU was picked fourth in the MVC and is on-pace to match that spot or exceed it. ISU is beating the teams thought of as its peers, like Bradley. ISU is the only MVC team to beat Loyola, who has been sacking and pillaging just about every MVC team since.
• These players are playing for Lansing too. Often times, in the last year of a contract, heads are turned, but ISU has had a unified spirit and it has gotten better as the season has progressed. That's not the norm when the sword of Damocles is over the head of a coach. Everyone is usually out for themselves, but that hasn't been the case this season.
• The success of this year's team and the 18-12 mark in 2020 means Lansing has built a second era of winning in his tenure. Some of Lansing's detractors unfairly credited his early success in 2011-14 to Kevin McKenna, the previous coach, who was in-charge when some of the key players from those ISU teams were recruited.
McKenna did improve the talent, but that conveniently forgets that Lansing, then the top assistant, was the point man for several of those recruits. It matters not now, because the credit for ISU's core current five of Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia, Tre Williams, Cooper Neese and Julian Larry is Lansing's all the way.
• The problems that once plagued Lansing's teams in the past - inconsistency, mainly - has largely dissipated with this current group.
Oh, I suppose one could point at the 1-5 MVC start and then the seven-game win streak to make a case for inconsistency, but we all know that poor start was a function of scheduling. ISU got stacked with two powerhouses (Drake, Loyola) and one team (Missouri State) it matches up poorly with.
Against its peer teams in the league, ISU has proven superior.
• One tag against Lansing, and some of the ISU coaches who came before him, was that this program couldn't develop big men. That's out the window as Williams and LaRavia are two of ISU's three best players and the tandem is the best ISU has had since the days of Matt Renn and Djibril Kante.
• ISU has adjusted to the COVID-forced MVC's doubleheader scheduling format as well as any team. Sunday's game was an exception, but most of the time, ISU has been the team with the better stamina and execution when fatigue has become a factor in the grind of these back-to-backs.
• Lansing handled the one problem situation this season - Tobias Howard Jr. - with a deft touch. The message was sent that dissension and selfishness was not tolerable and Howard was suspended from the team. However, Howard wasn't thrown out with the bathwater. He was welcomed back ... with the condition of having an attitude adjustment. So far, everyone's on the same page.
The team hasn't been thrown off this season like it was in 2017 when T.J. Bell went through a similar situation, where he was dismissed from the team only to later return.
I know what you're thinking at this point. I'm drunk off of the good vibes from the seven-game win streak. I'm letting a short-term run of success blind me to the bigger picture.
OK. Let's look at the longer view then.
• If ISU didn't win another game for the rest of the 2021 season, Lansing will still finish the season with a career winning record. Lansing is currently 177-161.
In some programs, merely winning isn't enough, but ISU isn't any program. Throughout Lansing's tenure, ISU has been at or near the bottom of the MVC in terms of its monetary investment in men's basketball, it's supposed flagship sport.
When you spend as little as ISU does? You're providing resources to finish no better than the bottom four annually in the MVC.
For the comparative lack of investment ISU has made, the return on investment should be what it got for many years - a program that floats between .400 or .450 in winning percentage. That's the range ISU got from nearly every coach from Dave Schellhase to McKenna. The only coaches who weren't in that range in that era were under the .400 mark.
Yet Lansing's winning percentage is .524 and in MVC play he's at .535. Lansing currently is 99-86 in league play all-time, beating teams that out-spend ISU in some cases by several millions of dollars.
I know fans get tired of hearing about the lack of investment, but getting tired of it doesn't make it any less true.
Lansing has given ISU one hell of a return on investment for a coach paid the worst or second-worst in the MVC for almost the entirety of his 11-year tenure.
• Lansing's career MVC winning percentage came in the era of Peak Creighton (Doug McDermott), Peak Wichita State (Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet) and Peak Loyola (Cameron Krutwig). Lansing's teams beat all of those programs, sometimes handily, often on the road too.
ISU has the distinction of beating the MVC's pair of 2010s Final Four teams (Wichita State 2013, Loyola 2018) in their gyms under Lansing.
• Lansing's programs have never had a whiff of NCAA trouble. His program is as clean as any you'll find. ISU has never had an APR issues with the NCAA either and ISU often has players who succeed academically.
Moreover, off-the-court issues are very rare too. Howard's OWI arrest in August 2020 was ISU's first since Brenton Scott was arrested in the spring of 2014, when he was a redshirt freshman.
Most programs, including those in the MVC, would kill for six years without an arrest. Many programs would sing hosannahs to the highest for going one year without any trouble.
Lansing's success off-the-floor is taken for granted because it's been so long since ISU has had any serious problems. That doesn't make the clean program he's run any less admirable.
• Lansing has spent 20 years in Terre Haute between his two assistant coaching tenures and his head coaching era. He legitimately likes the city and is an affable presence for those who speak with him. He's never been anything but a credit to the ISU athletic department, never embarrassing the school publicly with legal troubles or by being boorish.
He's maintained a friendly manner despite putting up with all manner of baseless nonsense from fans speculating about his private life and his marriage status.
If the community treated me the way some of the worst offenders have treated Lansing (and ex-wife Angie Lansing)? I'd tell everyone to go pound sand, and yet, Lansing remains a fine ambassador for ISU and Terre Haute, often working for good causes both here and in the college basketball coaching community at-large.
None of these bullet-pointed traits are ones that ought to have Lansing on the hot seat. The one knock that sticks against Lansing is ISU's performance in St. Louis at Arch Madness. ISU has been poor, sometimes abysmal, in most years since 2014 and that does need to change.
However, when you consider all of the above, from the outside looking in, it would seem illogical that Lansing's track record has him in trouble. Frankly, it's illogical, right now, from the inside looking out too.
The present team isn't going anywhere either. This wasn't a team built for a one-year glory run to get a new contract. Apart from Key, every major component returns next year and beyond. The success ISU is currently enjoying is built to last.
We'll see what happens in the final four games of the season and the tournament. ISU hasn't yet clinched a winning season (it's close) in either regular season or conference play, but the ship is pointed in the right direction.
If Lansing is gone at the end of the season, he's created one hell of a standard for his successor to follow. The grass had better be very green, indeed, to find someone who checks all of the boxes Lansing has recently and in the entirety of his 11 seasons in charge.
If Lansing is back? He's earned it. At the very least, as things currently stand, he's earned the right to be offered the chance to keep going, because nothing about his current status suggests he should be fighting for his job.
He's given ISU far more than ISU has ever given back.
Players
In this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores.
• Tyreke Key - The senior had one of his best games in an ISU uniform on Saturday. It wasn't just the 31 points, but how much he savored taking his game to UNI. Key was in assassin mode, a mindset he needs to find himself in more often.
Sunday's game started much the same as Key scored 10 early points, but then his shot fell off a bit and he wasn't as much of a factor.
Still, this was the weekend ISU has been waiting for from Key. Sand is running out of the hourglass. A big push from Key will only help the Sycamores.
• Tre Williams - It was a big challenge, literally and figuratively, for Williams as he tangled with All-MVC center Austin Phyfe.
I'd call it a draw. Phyfe did a good job erasing Williams in Saturday's game, but Williams harassed Phyfe and was one factor the UNI center was so turnover-prone.
It was fun to watch Williams play defense. He's everywhere. On Sunday on one possession, he came out to the top of the key to strafe UNI point guard Bowen Born, recovered to dive into the paint to prevent a pass over the top, then rushed to the baseline to cut off Trae Berhow. When Berhow missed, Williams was there to get the rebound on the weak side of the rim.
The guy just flat-out hustles.
• Jake LaRavia — It was a blue collar weekend for LaRavia. He averaged 7 rebounds and 4 assists. He got his scoring going on Sunday with 14 points, but was mostly content to let Tyreke Key do his thing.
That's a good sign. LaRavia was forcing the scoring issue early in the season, but has struck a good balance lately. It's no accident ISU has been better with that more balanced mindset.
• Cooper Neese - Neese was 5-for-15 from 3-point range over the weekend, but the bigger problem was going 0-for-10 inside the arc. I can't complain much. Neese has been good this year and one middling weekend shooting the ball does not a season make.
• Julian Larry - Howard's suspension handed the keys back to Larry and that might be the best development of all for the Sycamores in the last two series.
Larry was playing without any confidence at the start of MVC play, but he's making up for lost time. He averaged 9.5 points, including a career-high 14 on Sunday. He had four steals in the series, but was more disruptive than his numbers would suggest, often harrassing UNI ball-handlers into mistakes. His energy and glee in making a defensive play is infectious.
• Randy Miller Jr. - For the most part, the bench struggled on both days and Miller is slumping. He was 1-for-7 from the field in the series. Just as bad, he's taking a little bit too much time on the ball, allowing opposing defenses to reset after ISU's ball movement. ISU needs Miller to be better.
• Cobie Barnes - After big contributions against Bradley the week before, Barnes had a quiet weekend in Cedar Falls. Three rebounds in Sunday's game was his biggest contribution.
• Cam Bacote - He's doing what ISU hoped for, steadying the ship and providing some points when necessary. Bacote had five points in both games, including one 3-pointer in each contest. So long as that continues, opponents have to account for Bacote and that's half the battle of having his presence on the floor. Until recently, teams didn't need to worry about him. Now they do and it only helps everyone else on the floor.
• Ndongo Ndaw - Just a brief one-minute cameo for Ndaw in Sunday's game.
The league
I believe this is the first time the MVC has played all of its scheduled contests in the scheduled weekend. Hopefully, that continues.
Evansville-Loyola - Evansville is next for ISU as the Purple Aces, who have been punching with the top half of the league entering the weekend, have a significant uptick in their schedule with Loyola, ISU and Drake all still left to play.
So how did the Aces do in their first fight against one of the big boys? Not bad, really. Loyola won by 13 on Saturday and 11 on Sunday. Evansville did what it does best - shoot the 3-point shot - on Saturday. On Sunday, Evansville fell behind by 13 at halftime, but managed to score 41 in the second half, no mean feat against a Ramblers team that prides itself on defense.
The Aces will not be a pushover for the Sycamores next week. Todd Lickliter has them playing well.
Drake-Valparaiso - ISU's MVC win streak might have ended Sunday, but the most significant MVC surge also came to an end as No. 25 Drake lost 74-57 at the ARC, ending an 18-game winning surge.
Drake was fortunate not to get swept as the Bulldogs rallied on Saturday to edge the Crusaders 80-77.
For Valpo, it was an important weekend, as it gets a win few other MVC teams are going to be able to claim. Just as ISU's win over Loyola helps the Sycamores.
For the MVC, though, it wasn't a good weekend. It would seem silly on the surface that one loss out of 19 would do damage to Drake, but the Bulldogs' at-large resume isn't great. Drake played a weak nonconference schedule and has very little margin for error to make the NCAA Tournament.
Southern Illinois-Bradley - Mutually assured destruction at Carver Arena with the split. Both teams needed a sweep, neither got it.
As it stands, Bradley is 4-8 and SIU is 3-7 in the MVC. One among them might escape Thursday in St. Louis, but it's unlikely both will.
Illinois State-Missouri State - After struggling with a similar schedule ISU had to start the MVC campaign, the Bears got back on-track with a sweep of the struggling Redbirds. Illinois State made it close, but Missouri State had too much class in the long run.
The Bears are technically ahead of ISU for third place, though they're in a statistical tie. Missouri State owns the tiebreaker, though, so if ISU wants third place, it will need help from the Bears' opponents. That would be Bradley and Evansville, so the Bears gave a theoretically friendly slate the rest of the way.
Observations
— McLeod Center was the first venue I've been to that allowed fans in. I have mixed feelings.
First, it was nice to have an atmosphere, though not nice for ISU fortunes. On both days, the crowd was under 1,000, which would normally be embarrassing, but in this day and age, the noise generated was much more than we've become accustomed to in the COVID era.
I think UNI's crowd fired up the Panthers in the final 10 minutes. Home-court advantage is the real deal.
I'm very happy for the fans that decided to go. We've all missed the fans and it's not the same without them.
And yet? I think it's too soon. COVID-19 positivity rates are dropping, for now, and hopefully that will continue as the vaccines are issued to more folks, and hopefully, these new COVID variants don't have the bite many fear.
Part of my trepidation is directly related to where the games were played. In Iowa, they've had comparatively few restrictions compared to surrounding states. The result is positivity rates that are massive compared to ours. According to Johns Hopkins, Iowa's COVID test positivity rate is 27.01% compared to Indiana's 4.99%.
That's way too high to be having any public activities. To make matters more risky, Iowa lifted its mask restrictions just as we were getting out of Dodge.
I want the fans back, I'm not trying to be a killjoy, but I'm also not trying to get anyone killed either.
— Related to this, I was not impressed with the set-up at McLeod Center. For the players, there was nowhere near enough social distancing.
The way it worked was that the six rows behind the two benches were cleared out. Fans could sit above that area.
However, it was only that way above the bench areas. Everywhere else in the arena? Fans could go all the way down to the bottom of the section.
What that meant is that where those sections met the ones that had the six-row restriction, there was basically a hole in their "bubble".
Fans could, and did, congregate in the areas adjacent to the restricted areas, meaning, players weren't really protected at all if they were sitting near the edge of their restricted area. And since their area was relatively compact? There was no real way to avoid contact.
See the picture I included. It shows what I'm talking about.
I don't know why McLeod Center didn't just block off six rows (or more) all the way around the arena. Would seem to make more sense.
What made me mad is that it made the concept of a "bubble" which is what member schools keep blathering about to keep players safe, a farce in which they're picking and choosing what they want to enforce.
For example, ISU has done a pretty decent job of restricting floor access to those with a Tier 1 pass. No one during the game can enter the floor area. And the family members that have been allowed in cannot go beneath the fourth row or so of the lower bowl. Given Hulman Center's design, it works fine.
However, at UNI, you see that the restrictions being placed elsewhere to keep people out are inconsistent. When fans can sit right in the first row, it really makes the concept of a bubble, where participants are getting tested more frequently, a farce doesn't it?
— If you had minus-15 in the lottery for how cold it would get on this UNI trip? Give yourself a prize!
Saturday was more problematic than Sunday was. On Saturday, it was just above zero at game time, but the wind was whipping in mercilessly from the north and it felt brutal. Wind chill was minus-16 at game-time and hit a low of minus-27 during the trip. Sunday, it was below-zero at game-time, but the wind had died down, so it felt comparatively good.
My glasses could not maintain grip with my frozen nose and mask, but that was evened out by the fact that they froze to my ears.
The bigger problem was my room. The hotel I've stayed at the last few years on the UNI trip is Courtyard in twin city Waterloo carved out of a former John Deere factory. The rooms are cool as the ceilings are about 20 feet high and they're bigger than a typical hotel room.
However, all of that worked to my disadvantage this time as what little heat there was rose out of any range to help me at floor level. The massive window allowed plenty of exposure to the elements too. The hotel also controlled the climate in the rooms, not wanting guests to crank the heat and their electric bills.
So my room was a chilly 65 degrees all weekend. I'm a "cold sleeper" so it was not fun. Luckily, I had an extra bed spread and I used it.
The MVP of the weekend is my car. Never had a problem getting it started, which was my fear going into this trip.