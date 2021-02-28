DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Week In Review, Feb. 28

I wouldn't go so far to say that Indiana State's men's basketball series at Valparaiso was meaningless - ISU has had a good season, but hasn't accomplished enough this year to rest on any laurels. The outstanding effort on Friday was impressive. The slippage on Saturday was not good. Neither means much for Arch Madness.
So let's be a bit more diplomatic and state that it wasn't as impactful. Going into the weekend, the only thing that would change for the Sycamores was if it swept Valparaiso and Evansville swept Missouri State. That was the only way ISU could vault to the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. ISU could not drop below the No. 4 spot.
Neither sweep happened, so ISU stayed at No. 4 ... just as everyone expected them to.
Given that Tyreke Key, he of the 26.5 points per game in February, sat out for precautionary reasons due to a right shoulder injury? It makes critiques of the weekend Region trip somewhat meaningless given that the ISU team on display at Valparaiso won't be the same one taking the floor in St. Louis.
ISU had one really good game without Key. And one game that wasn't so hot. Neither is predictive going forward.
So let's focus on something else this week ... the fact that we had a season at all.
By the time college basketball started rolling, it took on the same vibe that Indiana's high school sports did when it dipped its toe in the water to see if it could complete a season in the face of a pandemic. It soldiered on. Some programs were fortunate with few COVID issues. Some had considerable problems.
Nothing came easy. Every school in the league had a COVID-19-related stoppage at some point. Every school was impacted by COVID-19 stoppages from opponents. It was a year where the usual routine of pre-set schedules set no later than September became an improvisation act.
Fortunately, the Missouri Valley Conference played it smart. After the MVC initially announced that it would play its usual 18-game home-and-away slate, COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket by November, particularly in the MVC's western states.
Every conference in the land was confronted by the unwinnable decision to change the conference slate or stick with the usual. There wasn't a wrong or right answer because COVID-19 was in charge of the situation.
However, the MVC chose to mitigate the possible effects as much as possible. It elected to go with the two-game series at single sites, easily the most radical scheduling change the league has made in its modern era.
The rationale was that by playing at a single site per week, you minimized COVID exposure by avoiding widespread travel. You got two games in quickly and you still maintained a morsel of the round robin format the league holds so dear. In addition, two open weekends were built into the schedule just in case COVID stoppages called for rescheduling.
Local ordinances would dictate the fan situation, but the competitive situation would be better controlled. The trade-off was long weekends and the competitive weirdness of back-to-backs, but it was a trade off considered worth it to get a season completed.
No one really knew how it would turn out. Early in the MVC season, when COVID rates were still high, there were some chaotic weeks. Drake and Valparaiso were hard hit and ended up with lopsided schedules that were back-loaded with games. Indiana State was not hard-hit and had the opposite with a heavy load early on.
The league maintained flexibility by rescheduling on short notice when necessary, such as Loyola's last-minute visit to Terre Haute in mid-January.
Everyone expected there to be bumps in the road, but the central rationale of the plan worked as intended. Teams got two games in, got out of Dodge, and could then control their COVID exposure (and complete classwork) without having to worry about the usual mid-week road trips and trying to tackle the logistics of pretending like all was normal when it wasn't.
Compared to their brethren who attempted to do it like usual, the MVC came out smelling like a rose.
Paradoxically, it's a lot harder to reschedule a single game than it is a two-game series that are confined, more or less, to weekends. While I wouldn't want to do the two-game series again, given the circumstances, it was absolutely the right call.
On Saturday, the MVC completed its regular season by getting every single game in that was scheduled. I doubt many thought that was possible when the pandemic was raging through the first half of the college basketball season.
We'll see how Arch Madness goes and we'll pray that no team has to suffer the awful fate of having to call off its season right at the bitter end.
Regardless of whether that occurs or not, the MVC completing its schedule is a triumph in the face of the pandemic.
MVC commissioner Doug Elgin is retiring at season's end. The fact that every MVC school got its 18 conference games played in a pandemic season is his final triumph.
He, the league office, who worked tirelessly to make this all come off, and the league schools deserve a lot of credit for making the right decisions to give us a small sense of normalcy with a full season of MVC basketball.
Players
In this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores.
• Tyreke Key - Key didn't play, of course. As explained in the game story from Friday's contest, Key had a subluxation of his right shoulder, in other words, a partial dislocation.
Key suffered this same injury a year ago. Barring any setbacks, he should be able to play at Arch Madness.
In my amateur opinion, the only thing I'd be concerned with is overload. ISU wants to play three games in three days. Does that affect this injury? I can't imagine it doesn't, but that's a bridge that will get crossed next week.
• Tre Williams - Williams was better on Saturday (17 points) than Friday. Valpo did a good job making him work for shots. They were doubling him, but only on the catch. The help defender would often wait for Williams to make a post move and then defend his shot. It worked pretty well. Teams are starting to respect that Williams is a force to contend with in the paint.
• Jake LaRavia — LaRavia was his usual assertive self, especially Friday, when he dropped a double-double, all while feeling ill, thought to be a stomach ailment. Will be good to have LaRavia healthier going into Arch Madness this time around.
• Julian Larry - No offensive explosions for Larry, but he was his usual pesky self on the defensive side of things.
• Randy Miller Jr. - This was a big weekend for Miller, who essentially took over Key's minutes. Miller averaged 13.5 points, by far his best back-to-back performances of the season. He seemed to be a bit more locked in defensively too. Maybe it helped that he had more of a defined role? I wouldn't be surprised to see him continue to start at Arch Madness. He worked well with the starting group this weekend.
• Cooper Neese - Lansing praised Neese's defense on Donovan Clay on Friday. Past that, though, it was a rough weekend.
The thing that concerns me is that Neese isn't catching-and-shooting as he was in the first half of the MVC season. He's gone back to over doing it in terms of putting the ball on the floor when he has an open shot, or, he's over shot-faking and taking lower-percentage shots than the ones that are available.
Neese is better when he catches and fires. Need to get back to that.
• Cobie Barnes - The bench wasn't great at Valpo and Barnes wasn't really noticed too much.
• Cam Bacote - Steady, per usual. Took a few more shots than normal, but Bacote has done well since Tobias Howard Jr.'s mid-season suspension opened the window to more playing time.
• Tobias Howard Jr. - This weekend was a chance for Howard to get back into the rotation, but he struggled badly. Shot wasn't falling and mistakes were being made defensively. Howard is due to hit some threes, but he was ice-cold this weekend.
• Ndongo Ndaw - Played a bit more than usual, but still not enough to have much of an impact.
• Sam Mervis - Mervis played in both games, another sign that the walk-on's work ethic is being appreciated.
The league
Let's see how my preseason predictions for the league matched up to the real thing!
Two years ago, I wrote a column about this, and assigned a point system for my predictions.
For each match I have in my MVC predictions to a school’s actual MVC Tournament seed? I get 25 points. If I’m one off? I get 10 points. I get no points if I’m two off. If I’m three off? I subtract 10 points. Four or more places off? I subtract 25 points.
This is always fun. So let's do this.
1. Loyola (Golden preseason predicted finish ... 1st!) - Boom! Holla at ya boy!
The preseason assumption was that the MVC champion was going to either be Loyola or Northern Iowa. I picked Loyola because it is insanely experienced, the Ramblers play excellent defense, and it has the most impactful player in center Cameron Krutwig.
Well, guess what? Loyola's experience helped it dominate the league season and Krutwig is still the most impactful player in the league.
How many points will I rack up? This is too easy. Current point total: 25.
2. Drake (preseason prediction, 5th) - Not bad, I'll take the minor hit because I did better than the league voting pool did. By his third season, I've learned that Drake coach Darian DeVries is not to be underestimated.
I have zero clue why league prognosticators - usual disclaimer, it's the media, broadcast, sports information and coaches poll - had the Bulldogs in 7th in the preseason poll. This team had a lot of proven talent back, including savvy point guard Roman Penn and an army of shooters. Underestimate at your own risk.
Current point total: 15.
3. Missouri State (preseason prediction, 7th) - Oh no. It's falling apart for me isn't it? Coach Dana Ford is also in his third season. Given that his program is transfer-reliant, the Bears are hard to ascertain. In year one of the Ford era, they rode transfers well beyond what anyone thought they could do. In year two, as preseason favorites, they flamed out. The league had them 6th, so Ford has had two years of exceeding expectations and one where MSU was well short. Not sure what to make of that.
I'm going to need to pick up some points real soon or this could get real ugly. Current point total: Minus-10.
4. Indiana State (preseason prediction, 4th) - As I do a one-fisted punch to my chest! (And proceed to bruise it.)
It's always good when you have the team you supposedly know best correctly pegged in the league's hierarchy. Even though ISU is seeded one spot lower than last year, when it tied with Bradley for third place, the Sycamores have a much larger gap to fifth than they did a year ago. It's a full four-game cushion to fifth place, denoting that my feeling ISU was in the second tier of the league's pecking order was correct.
Back in black! Current point total: 15.
5. Evansville (preseason prediction, 10th) - Uh-oh. In this point system, you get punished for teams performing well beyond or well below expectation ... and I still have Northern Iowa and Bradley to price in. Like esteemed soothsayer Clubber Lang, I predict pain.
Major credit goes to Evansville coach Todd Lickliter. Even though UE was fifth with a below .500 record at 7-11, that's seven more MVC wins than the Aces had a year ago, and probably quite a few more than anyone anticipated. Lickliter probably won't win MVC Coach of the Year, but he deserves to be in the top three.
But, the Aces crashed my point total. And that is unforgivable. Current point total: Minus-10.
6. Valparaiso (preseason prediction, 6th) - The Ex-Crusaders! Running the Pacer Play to surge my point total like GameStop stock! Valpo is also really hard to assess because it seems players are bailing on them and they're all over the place in form from one game to the next. To the degree you establish a baseline for this team, it has and had talent coming into the season.
Even without departed Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valpo still had Donovan Clay, Eron Gordon, Mileek McMillan, Ben Krikke, Daniel Sackey and Nick Robinson (for a while, anyway) coming into the season. That was a decent core, so I thought the then-Crusaders could avoid Thursday.
And they did, even if some of the players I thought would contribute to that were of varying degrees of quality this season, from really good to serious regression. However, a few others stepped up and played well to make up for the regressors and for those whom exited stage left.
Current point total: 15.
7. Northern Iowa (preseason prediction, 2nd) - Ugh, here's where I start to take on significant water. To be fair, everyone got this wrong as the Curse Of Being The MVC Preseason Favorite continued. A.J. Green, who was lost for most of the season with a hip injury, is the most impactful near-season-long injury a MVC team has had to endure from its best player in years.
I'm struggling to think of the last player of similar importance to his team that missed most of a season? Creighton's Nate Funk in 2006, maybe? (A player very similar to Green, by the way.) The Bluejays, however, weren't as reliant on Funk as UNI is on Green and had more depth.
Without their talisman, UNI fell into the lower half of the league and - chief in everyone's mind, of course - sent my point total to Hades. Current point total: Minus-10.
8. Bradley (preseason prediction, 3rd) - Way to go, Bradley. You sunk my battleship. You also sunk that early-MVC season swagger coach Brian Wardle had when he thought the Braves weren't getting enough respect as title contenders.
They never earned it on the court. Bradley's guards fell well short of expectation. Departed point guard Darrell Brown was sorely missed. Talented forward Elijah Childs was injured early and suspended late. The suspension stemmed from a still-unresolved incident at the team hotel at Missouri State that involved three other Braves, the nadir of the MVC season in terms of off-court-related happenings. Conventional wisdom was that Bradley was in the second tier with ISU, but that didn't happen. Current point total: Minus-35.
9. Southern Illinois (preseason prediction, 8th) - I'm going down, huh? Not so fast, my friends! Is there a late comeback in the cards?
I felt bad picking SIU eighth in the preseason poll because coach Bryan Mullins had a fine fifth-place debut season in Carbondale, Marcus Domask is a future star, and Lance Jones came on big-time towards the end of last season.
However, when I looked at the Salukis before the season, they lost five of their top seven scorers from 2020, including big man Barrett Benson, whom I thought (still think) was really underrated during his one-year SIU sojourn by way of Northwestern. I didn't see who would pick up his slack to keep SIU balanced, though emerging talent Kyler Filewich eventually did. Given that I thought Drake and Valparaiso were not Thursday teams, someone had to get the bogey, so SIU it was.
It didn't help SIU's cause that Domask missed most of the MVC season. However, my lack of faith in the Salukis has a modest reward. Current point total: Minus-25.
10. Illinois State (preseason prediction, 9th) - Oh Redbirds. I thought you'd struggle with a young team, but you struggled even more than I thought, so my point total won't make it to the water line.
Illinois State's MVC win total has dropped four seasons in a row, which is hard to do. Granted, Illinois State was 17-1 in 2017, a high bar to start at, but still, with the MVC win total at a paltry four victories in 2021? This isn't an aberration any longer, it's a trend.
One that will not go over well in Blo-No, where fans expect NCAA Tournament bids, even though Illinois State hasn't actually been in the NCAA Tournament since the Clinton administration and when coach Dan Muller was a senior guard for the Redbirds.
Final point total: Minus-15, with three correct predictions. If I ever decide to do psychic readings? Just go to the next place.