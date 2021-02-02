Down In The Valley: Week In Review, Feb. 2

Indiana State has won six games in a row. It's not the longest streak in recent times. It's easy to forget that ISU won eight in a row last season.
However, that streak was built on the back of mostly nonconference opponents. The current six-game win streak is ISU's longest within Missouri Valley Conference play since the 2010-11 season, when ISU started 7-1 to lead the MVC near the midway point of that season. After starting 1-1 in the MVC in 2011, ISU reeled off six in a row, including a memorable home win over league leader Missouri State to take the conference lead.
One of the stars of what turned out to be ISU's most recent NCAA Tournament season was Jake Odum, then a freshman. Ten years later, Odum is starring again for the Sycamores.
Odum completed his ISU career in 2014, leading ISU to a second-place MVC finish that season. Odum played in Europe until he returned to Terre Haute last season, serving in an unofficial capacity on Lansing's staff. With Terry Parker's departure to UAB during the summer, Odum was made a full-time assistant coach this season.
Odum's responsibility during the Bradley series was having the "scout". If you're unfamiliar with college basketball nomenclature, it's standard practice to have the assistant coaches rotate opponents they are primarily responsible for preparing the team for. It's kind of an apprenticeship, of sorts, especially for young coaches like Odum.
Assistant coaches take a lot of pride in winning the games they scout, and though it's a rotation, some coaches are better at it than others. One of ISU's best was Royce Waltman's assistant, Dick Bender, who is now at Clemson. D.B. got most of Waltman's toughest scouts and created game plans, in my time and assuredly before I was here, that led to wins over Indiana and other big-time opponents.
With COVID-19 and with the Missouri Valley Conference playing two-game series, that really changes the nature of the scout. It changes the nature of preparedness generally. In normal times, these are standalone games with different factors and the fortunes of teams waxing and waning over time. This year? You're capturing a team at a specific moment and with little time for adjustments between games.
ISU coach Greg Lansing talked about how different that dynamic of scouting is.
"It's the week before which is the hard work. Odum had the scout, so how we've handled it, is that after game one, we watch it again. We go through stuff. We make a clip tape for the guys. I handle things offensively and simplify things and not switch it up so much. There's not a lot of differences in what Bradley does and what we do," Lansing explained.
For Odum, this scout is something he approaches with the same competitiveness he approached games with when he played for the Sycamores.
"Coach Odum: there's no one more competitive than that guy. He takes it personally, trust me when I tell you, as they all do," Lansing said on Monday.
So look at how ISU played against Bradley and understand that Odum is making strides in the first steps of his coaching career. ISU held Terry Nolan Jr., who already had 11 double-digit scoring games this season, to one point in two games. Part of it was that Nolan was ice-cold from range, but ISU made him uncomfortable, particularly, Tyreke Key. That's a credit to the scout and to ISU associate head coach Kareem Richardson, who handles ISU's defense, and no doubt worked with Odum to formulate a plan.
ISU held Elijah Childs, Bradley's best player at 14.9 points per game, to 9.5 points. Childs was hassled throughout. Sometimes double-teamed, sometimes made to put the ball on the floor. Nothing came easy. If Childs could be stopped? Bradley would have to depend on its guards, and as the two-game series demonstrated, Bradley's guards weren't very confident.
After a good game on Sunday, ISU also held Ja'Shon Henry, Bradley's athletic and talented swingman, to no points in the second game.
Odum's presence was felt on Bradley's last possession of Sunday's game, in which ISU was protecting a two-point lead with the shot clock off. ISU jumped on an isolation play Bradley attempted for its star, Elijah Childs. He had to give it up and Danya Kingsby and Ja'Shon Henry both missed game-tying shots before ISU got the rebound with 1.9 seconds left.
"Odum had the scout and he gave [ISU's players] a couple of ideas on what they might do," Lansing said.
Offensively, ISU suffered one drought in each game - in the second half on Sunday and in the first half on Monday - but survived both. And apart from those moments, ISU had crisp ball movement and good spacing. That's not all Odum, of course, that's ISU's general scheme, but ISU did emphasize making Bradley's guards make a choice on drives to the paint, especially when Key had the ball. That does go to the scout.
It's a team effort. No coach wins by themselves, not even Lansing. Richardson handles substitutions and defense and those were done very well. Brett Carey has been rock-solid since he arrived at ISU.
Odum, however, is ISU and he is Terre Haute's guy. He's a link to the last great bit of success ISU has had. It's fun that he has a part in the success ISU is enjoying now.
Players
In this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores.
• Tre Williams - Williams didn't have a great set of games, but I continue to marvel at his paint presence.
I watched what ISU did to Elijah Childs. ISU doubled him at times, but what it also did was force Childs to put the ball on the floor. Childs is capable of doing this, but ISU would also strafe Childs with a help defender to make him uncomfortable on the ball. He often was.
Then I watch Williams and I see teams try to do the same thing. Williams doesn't over-think it, he just gets on with his classic, back-to-basket post backdown.
Then comes the array of post fakes, the up-and-unders, the body and head fakes, and finally, a shot, often a hook, but usually a one-handed shot of some sort that has uncommon touch.
Watching Williams work the post is a treat. No ISU center has done it better since I've been around. And Williams is just a sophomore.
• Jake LaRavia — LaRavia did a lot of things and a lot of things well. He put pressure on Bradley's defense. He forced turnovers. He rebounded. In other words, LaRavia did what he does best.
No foul trouble either. Nice to have that in the rear view mirror.
• Cooper Neese - Neese didn't shoot great from 3-point range, but he also kept pressure on Bradley's defense and had a knack for hitting shots to sustain ISU spates of offensive success. He's doing a very good job getting in the lane too, for those drives and on his step-in two-point shot.
• Tyreke Key - Key is the pivot for ISU's outstanding defense on Bradley's guards. He was on Terry Nolan for much of the series, Nolan of the one point in two games.
Key tortured Bradley's guards on the other end too. His body fakes, sudden moves to the basket, etc., had Bradley's defenders absolutely flummoxed. Key drew 13 fouls in the two games, exactly what he needs to be doing.
• Julian Larry - Larry built on the positive end to the Southern Illinois series with two good games against Bradley. Larry was 1 of 2 from 3-point range in the series, did a good job running the point and rebounding and was also a big part of ISU's defensive clampdown.
It's amazing what a little bit of confidence will do.
• Randy Miller Jr. - Quiet series for Miller, though he did have three assists in game one. With Cobie Barnes and Cam Bacote playing well, Miller's contributions weren't needed, but they will be. More consistency is needed.
• Cobie Barnes - Barnes made his presence felt in both games. In game one, Barnes scraped for offensive rebounds and putback buckets. In game two, Barnes hit a couple of key 3-pointers to help hold off Bradley when it was making an early-second half run.
Barnes has a versatile game. He used it to maximum effect. Just what you want from the bench.
• Cam Bacote - A key component of the Bradley series, given Tobias Howard Jr.'s suspension, was how Bacote would respond to a much-bigger minutes load. Bacote hadn't played big minutes since last season.
Confidence is a big part of anyone's game. Bacote hasn't had the game-time to really build any confidence at all. Not only that, but Bacote missed time in December and early January to go home to Virginia after the death of a family member.
So how would Bacote respond? Very well.
Six points in both games and 4-for-4 from 3-point range? You can't ask for much more. Bacote also kept things calm in his point guard duties. His only demerit was a couple of off-balance shots, but they were at the end of the shot clock mostly.
You could see what Bacote's contributions meant to the team. When he came out Monday after his pair of 3-point buckets? The bench and ISU's managers were over the moon.
Three different Sycamores - Larry, Barnes and Bacote - have made valuable contributions and put significant confidence in the bank. The team will be far better for it.
• Ndongo Ndaw - The usual. A few minutes to spell Williams or LaRavia. Ndaw keeps it simple and plays his role.
The league
I believe this is the first time the MVC has played all of its scheduled contests in the scheduled weekend. Hopefully, that continues.
Southern Illinois-Northern Iowa - This was the only split of the weekend, and frankly, it does neither team any good. UNI emerges from the trip to Carbondale at 3-7. SIU is just 2-6. Both have a steep hill to climb to make any headway in the conference.
One positive development for the Panthers, ISU's next opponent, is they got their scoring back to where they wanted it to be. UNI averaged 73 points in the two games after slumping in previous series.
UNI does have scoring balance with AJ Green out. Trae Berhow, Austin Phyfe, Noah Carter and newcomer Bowen Born are all averaging double-figure points, though only Phyfe is in the top 15 in league-only scoring.
UNI is also the league's top rebounding team so far, but uncharacteristically, one of the weakest defensive teams.
One thing to keep an eye on? Phyfe suffered a possible concussion against UNI. Todd Hefferman, who covers SIU for the Southern Illinoisan, reported that the initial diagnosis was positive, but we'll see what happens when ISU goes up to UNI next weekend.
Drake-Illinois State - The Redbirds rose up and gave the Bulldogs their closest shave of the season on Sunday. Illinois State forced overtime, but eventually fell 78-76 in the extra period.
Then, on Monday, Drake made no mistake of the second game, winning 95-60.
Drake is 17-0 now and finally ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. They're so well-balanced and have multiple weapons. Drake is the highest scoring team in league games at 79 points and the second-best scoring defense at 63.6.
All of this despite the fact the Bulldogs only have one player - Shanquan Hemphill - in the conference-only top 10 in scoring. They don't need anyone else. They have multiple options.
As for Illinois State? They're pulling up the MVC rear at 2-9. Tough year in Normal.
Evansville-Valparaiso - Right there with ISU in the MVC pecking order, technically ahead of the Sycamores, actually, is plucky Evansville.
The Purple Aces swept the Crusaders at Ford Center. On Sunday, UE won easily 70-52. On Monday, Evansville overcame a 16-point deficit to win 58-51.
How are the Aces, picked by most to finish last in the MVC, doing it? For one, Evansville is taking, and making, a ton of 3-pointers. Evansville has 26 more 3-point attempts than any other MVC team ... and the Aces haven't played the maximum amount of games.
Evansville has converted 37.8% of its attempts, second only to ISU in league play. Jax Levitch and Shamar Givance are both over 45%.
Past that? Evansville doesn't rate high in many team categories other than maybe rebounding. The Aces also haven't played Drake, Loyola, Missouri State or ISU yet, so there could be a reckoning coming.
Still, Evansville has already done more than what expected of them. Todd Lickliter has done a great job.
As for Valparaiso? They're at 3-5 in league play. Up and down, but still a threat, I think.
Loyola-Missouri State - Since ISU defeated the Ramblers on Jan. 10? Loyola has been laying waste to the MVC ... and mostly on the road too.
The Ramblers swept Missouri State at JQH Arena. The scores? 72-46 and 70-50.
This isn't new. Since ISU won 76-71 on Jan. 10, Loyola has won all but one of its eight games since by at least 10 points. Bradley was the only team to get under that margin.
Loyola currently has a plus-20.5 margin of victory in MVC games. That's remarkable. Only two of the games in the Ramblers' eight-game win streak were played at Gentile Arena.
The battle royale with Drake for the league lead is Feb. 12-13 at Knapp Center. Can't wait.
As for Missouri State? They're going through the same stretch ISU did earlier. Four losses in a row to Drake and Loyola. The Bears won't be the only team to take the hit. The tough thing for the Bears, like it was for the Sycamores, was that all of those losses were at home.
Missouri State has fallen below ISU, but the Bears aren't going anywhere. Their schedule is much like ISU's in that they have winnable series left.
Observations
— Bradley is in a tough spot. At 3-7 in league play, it's going to be a big hill to climb to avoid Thursday night in St. Louis.
Bradley has had some tough luck, losing a lot of close games. Injuries to Ja'Shon Henry, who returned for the ISU series, and Ari Boya have also held them back.
Yet I think Bradley's biggest issue is inconsistency at the guard spots. Taking nothing away from ISU's defensive effort, Bradley's guards, maybe apart from Ville Tahvanainen, looked really unsure of themselves, or alternately, too sure.
Now, granted, Terry Nolan Jr. had a nightmare series and is much better than 0.5 points over two games. But Danya Kingsby, Sean East II (who didn't play Monday), Andre Thomas and Jayson Kent just didn't seem very confident. They committed quite a few unforced errors.
It's a far cry from when former point guard Darrell Brown played with confidence, good shooting and swagger. I think MVC observers really underrated his absence from the Braves.
Still, I like the intensity Bradley plays well. They can defend and Elijah Childs is a problem. They're not going to fade. They'll be in the fight to get out of Thursday, but it's going to be a tough fight.
— One thing I didn't like from Bradley was players shouting "instructions" during ISU free throw attempts.
For the longest time, it was considered to be taboo for players on the bench to yell anything when the opponent shot free throws. That's being nice. Truth is? It was considered to be Bush League.
COVID-19, and quiet arenas, have changed the dynamic. Teams have to generate their own enthusiasm, and to be fair, I'm all for it. It's good to hear players getting hyped up and getting their teammates fired up.
That's fine, but shouting during free throws is just poor sportsmanship. To be fair? Bradley isn't the first team I've heard doing it. I wish it would stop.
— I asked Greg Lansing about Jared Hankins, who hasn't played since Jan. 3.
There's no injury problem. There's no disciplinary problem. Hankins has been practicing. Right now, Lansing just wants to give more time for development.
— Northern Iowa is next for the Sycamores. Many things have changed during this COVID-19 season, but one thing remains the same.
It's going to be cold as hell at UNI this weekend. Temperatures are predicted to be below-zero. Been lucky on the last couple of trips up there for it to be comparatively warm, but not this time. The revenge of Frostbite Falls.