DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Week In Review, Dec. 29

I don't really want to pick over the old bones of the two-game sweep delivered to Indiana State by a solid, well-coached and deep Drake team.
In one game? ISU dropped an epic dud on Sunday. In the next? They salvaged some pride on Monday.
It's not as simple as that, but in a way, and in the way you move forward from this set of games, it kind of is. It was an inconsistent set of games from a Sycamores team that is striving to straighten the self-inflicted curvy road they find themselves driving on.
That has to end which is why I'd rather look forward than back. Down in an 0-2 hole in the Missouri Valley Conference, this is a very important week for the Sycamores. A day to rest and then three days to come together and coalesce in a way the Sycamores haven't been able to yet.
ISU will take a mandatory day off on Tuesday. It's much-needed. A lot of Sycamores got banged around in a physical set of games. I'm concerned about Tre Williams. He was never the same after he fell on the baseline (some thought he was tripped) in the first half. Hopefully, it was nothing.
It's also a day to study some film, augment the good habits and learn what can be done about the bad ones. Retention is something this team needs to get better at.
Then you get three days of interrupted basketball. No classes, no holiday distractions (New Year's Eve? I guess, but it doesn't have the same pull as Christmas), nothing to do but practice and get better at the game.
Due to ISU's COVID stoppage, the Sycamores haven't really had this kind of time. Once ISU resumed in early December, the games came fast and furious.
Apart from the gap between the Southeast Missouri State and the first Drake game, ISU hasn't had any time to work on itself ... and even that period was broken up by Christmas, where it's hard to focus on basketball. Of the handful of Christmas practices I've attended, I've never once detected than anyone was happy to be there.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday might be one of the most important three-day stretches of the season that doesn't revolve around a game. ISU cannot waste that time with a bad practice or a lackadaisical attitude. It has to be maximized.
The schedule dictates the urgency. Two games at Missouri State, a place ISU very, very rarely plays well at (though they did win there last season), is not the road trip anyone would choose to climb out of an 0-2 hole.
Gaige Prim still lurks in the Bears' lane - you may recall the hurt he put on the Sycamores last year at Hulman Center and in the MVC Tournament.
After that, ISU gets Southern Illinois in a home series. The Salukis have lost just once and won at Butler. It's a very challenging start to the season.
Time is of the essence and that's why time cannot be wasted. The Sycamores are perfectly capable of not only competing against the Bears, but they can beat them if their minds are right.
Time has finally come to get everyone of the same mind.
Players
In this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores.
• Jake LaRavia — LaRavia averaged 14.5 points in the Drake series, but one number illustrates his importance.
During the second game against Drake, ISU lost 73-66, so their team plus-minus is obviously minus-7. Every player who played significant minutes was in negative territory, except LaRavia.
He was a plus-10. That's hard to pull off when your team loses by seven, but the sophomore did it.
It also illustrates why his foul trouble is so problematic. ISU is so much better with LaRavia on the floor.
The third and fourth fouls he picked up today were needless. The third one was unlucky. LaRavia hand-checked a Drake ball-handler at the timeline on the left sideline. Have I seen what LaRavia did go unpunished? Many times, but this was called. A foul 30 feet from the basket is never good.
Later, LaRavia got a steal and had a clear path all the way into the lane where Drake's lone trailing defender was waiting to draw a charge.
You could see it coming from my vantage point at the concourse level. I said to myself, "Don't do it, Jake. Dish it to one of your teammates coming with you on either wing. This has charge written all over it. Don't ..."
Then he did it. Charge drawn. Foul four.
Cobie Barnes did a good job in relief, but that's not the point. No player can ever completely avoid fouls, and sometimes, you get unlucky and have an unfair one called on you.
But this wasn't the case here. This was avoidable. I love LaRavia's aggression. Indiana State fans have been waiting for the kind of no nonsense butt-kicking down low that both LaRavia and Tre Williams provide, but it has to be channeled in ways that don't hurt him and the team.
• Tre Williams - The sophomore was one of the few bright spots from Sunday's ugliness as he was 6 of 10 from the field. Monday was a struggle. He was 1 of 6 from the field.
As mentioned above, Williams was a non-factor after he was dinged up in the first half. Hopefully, he snaps out of it.
• Cooper Neese - What a contrast. On Sunday, Neese was solid offensively as he had 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting, but arguably gave up more on the other end as DJ Wilkins torched him for 22 points.
Neese said after Monday's game that he got "punked" by Wilkins. He decided to do something about it.
Neese's defensive commitment was vastly improved on Monday. Wilkins was never really a factor as Neese was up in his shirt.
Adding to that? Neese had probably his best-ever half as a Sycamore. He scored 16 in the first half on 5 of 5 shooting and a 4-for-4 3-point barrage.
Last year, Neese fell off in MVC play. So far, he's doing the opposite in the early stages. Good to see.
• Tyreke Key - I called out Key a bit in the Down In the Valley podcast after Sunday's game. He didn't play with much life.
Key was better on Monday. Though he scored just 11, he was far more active defensively and was back to his opportunistic self with three steals.
A Twitter follower asked how Key can get more outside shots. That's a good question. ISU probably does need to run more action for Key out on the arc, but I still think his main strength is driving to the basket and converting or drawing a foul. An aggressive Key is the Key ISU needs.
• Julian Larry - Tough lesson for the young buck as he got taken to school by Drake's experienced Roman Penn.
Larry was 0-for-8 in the two games and had five turnovers in the second game. He only had two assists and the usually opportunistic Larry didn't have a steal at all.
Larry is a freshman and he looked it against Penn, perhaps the most savvy point guard in the league. That's no knock on Larry. No one expects him to play like Penn yet. It's a matter of whether he can get to be like that when he's at Penn's stage of development. I think he can.
In a nice moment after the game, Penn, who injured his ankle in the waning moments of the game, made a distinct point to hobble his way to mid-court as Drake was leaving Hulman Center.
Larry was working on his game on the floor - as he typically does after ISU home games - and Penn signaled for him. Penn offered some words of encouragement and a pat on the back.
That was really cool, especially given that Penn was clearly injured and was likely just wanting to get some ice on his ankle for the long trip back to Iowa. He didn't have to do that, and yet, showed some respect to one of his younger opponents. Tip of the cap to Penn. Hopefully, his ankle injury is minor.
Larry will be fine. He isn't the first point guard to learn how tough the Valley is. Nor will he be the last.
• Randy Miller Jr. - The thing I noticed with Miller this weekend is that he needs to calibrate his tempo. Sometimes he takes too much time on the ball. Sometimes he's in a rush. When he rushes, it leads to hurried shots that don't find the mark. Or, he slips while trying to make something happen.
• Cobie Barnes - Barnes wasn't much help on Sunday, but I thought the 17 minutes he played on Monday were really good.
He scored four points and had two rebounds and two assists, but I was more impressed with his defense. He helped well and stood his ground against Drake's bigs. I was actually disappointed when he was subbed out at one point in the second half because he was doing a good defensive job.
ISU needs more days like this from Barnes, who you will recall, is still trying to get past his preseason injury.
• Ndongo Ndaw - More of the same from Ndaw. Unspectacular, but hard-working under the glass.
• Tobias Howard Jr. - I've been hard on Howard in this space and on the podcast. I actually thought he was better on Monday as he played more within himself and within the scope of the offense. He also had better shot selection.
Unfortunately, he also lost the ball in a late possession and committed a foul trying to get the ball back, but that happens. It was good to see Howard fit more into the flow of what ISU wants to do rather than freelance.
• Jared Hankins - Hankins made a cameo against Drake on Sunday. Would like to see more of him.
The league
Conference play has begun! Well, for most. Valparaiso is on pause, so it's series against Bradley is postponed. What about the rest of the weekend series?
UNI-Missouri State - The Bears and Panthers split their series up in Cedar Falls. Missouri State took the opener by a surprising 79-59 count. UNI won the second contest 85-75.
The Bears shot 51.5% in their win. The Panthers were at 52% in theirs. Isiaih Mosley averaged 23 points in the two games for Missouri State. Prim was at 18 ppg. Trae Berhow was the only UNI player to reach double figures in both games, though UNI had five double-digit scorers in game two.
I think the obvious lesson to take from this is that AJ Green-less UNI is much better when they feed Austin Phyfe in the paint. He had 20 in the UNI win, but was a non-factor in the loss.
The other lesson? It's tougher for the road team in a back-to-back. Missouri State came out blazing in game one, but slumped badly to start the second contest as UNI led by as much as 26. Drake was similarly less energized in the second game against the Sycamores too.
Loyola-Illinois State - This had mismatch written all over it as inexperienced Illinois State went to Gentile Arena to contend with the uber-experienced Ramblers.
It went about how you'd expect. Loyola waxed Illinois State 90-60 in the opener. The Redbirds were better in game two, but still fell 62-50.
The curveball Illinois State was thrown was when Keith Fisher III decided to opt out of the season. With him went what little interior presence Illinois State had. Against Loyola? Not a good recipe.
Crack Illinois State beat writer Jim Benson, on the scene in Chicago, did note injuries for Loyola's Cameron Krutwig and Marquise Kennedy during Monday's game. He seemed to infer that Krutwig's might have been a cramp, but Kennedy, like Penn here, had an ankle injury. Stay tuned.
(This is why it's also important for the beat writers to keep traveling. We see things that won't get reported by the university-based media.)
Southern Illinois-Evansville – This also had mismatch written all over, but voila! The Purple Aces sprung a surprise and earned a split at SIU Arena.
Evansville was dropped 63-57 in the opener as Lance Jones scored 19 for the Salukis.
It seemed SIU was well on its way to a sweep with a four-point halftime lead. Marcus Domask scored 15 and the Salukis converted almost 60% of their shots.
Ripe for a second-half surge, right? Wrong. Evansville went crazy in the second half. The Aces out-scored SIU 49-33 and were a ridiculous 10 of 15 from 3-point range. Evansville tied a school record with 17 3-point buckets.
Samari Curtis went all Marico Stinson on the Salukis with a 6 of 8 performance from 3-point range for the Aces. Samari who? He's a Nebraska transfer who had only played three games so far for the Salukis. Welcome to the MVC, Samari.
SIU only played eight players on Sunday and nine on Monday. That's a heavy minute load for a back-to-back for SIU's main cogs, though it didn't seem to bother Domask, who scored 25 on Monday.
Good result for Evansville. It snapped a 21-game losing streak against MVC schools - remember, the Aces went 0-18 last year. Going back to the middle of the 2019 season? Evansville was 2-32 since Jan. 16, 2019 against league schools.
Observations
— One thing we're learning about COVID-19 hoops is that the enthusiasm generated by the benches, and their families in the stands, means a lot.
It was noticeable in both games this weekend. On Saturday, Drake's bench was loud and involved.
That goes double for their families. Five Drake players - Penn, Wilkins, Tremell Murphy, Jonah Jackson and Shanquan Hemphill - are from The Region or played high school ball there in Penn's case at Hammond Noll.
It's an easier trek down U.S. 41 to Terre Haute for their families than it is to traverse I-80 across Illinois and half of the wastes of Iowa to get to Des Moines for Drake home games. They made their presences felt.
Conversely, on Monday, ISU's bench was loud and involved. No coordinated chants, but lots of enthusiasm and chatter. It spread to the ISU families upstairs too.
There was a time when that level of enthusiasm from the bench was considered kind of corny, if not a kind of violation of unwritten rules of etiquette. That's what fans were for.
Well, with no fans, you have to generate your own advantage through your own passion. Good that ISU brought the noise on Monday.
— Speaking of fans, I will try to get a definitive answer on whether fans will be allowed inside Hulman Center at some point. I was asking around informally over these two games. There is no definitive word on a decision, though I was given the impression it wasn't imminent.
Hard to get fans back in when COVID positivity rates are still in double digits, though they've been gradually dropping in the last week or so. We'll see if it stays that way after the holiday season.
— All of Drake's Region players reminded me that the Region has not been fertile hunting ground for the Sycamores in my time on the beat.
ISU has had a few walk-ons from Da Region, but I was wracking my brain to think of the last scholarship player from Lake or Porter Counties to come to ISU.
Jake Kitchell was closest during my time on the beat, but he was from La Porte County. Is that The Region? I say no.
(Lake and Porter Counties are my geographic definition of "The Region". If Region Rats want to correct me, I have zero doubt they won't be shy in doing so. Subtle is not the word I would use to describe the fine folks I've known over the years from The Region!)
I threw it out there on Twitter as to who was the last Lake County product to get a scholarship at ISU. Guru Tom James indicated it might be Mike Jovanovich, a Griffith native, who played at ISU in the early-to-mid 1990s.
My media guides are not readily available to me as I write this. I'll try to check for a definite answer when I'm next in my office.
One very important ISU player came from just barely over the state line from The Region. David Moss played high school ball at Thornwood, which is almost within site of the I-94/I-80 split just a mile or two past the state line in Hammond.
It's a competitive market for talent up in The Region. The Chicago schools naturally recruit there. Purdue has been making its bones off of Region players for years - E'Twaun Moore and Robbie Hummel jump immediately to mind, to say nothing of Glenn Robinson. Valparaiso is in the Region and Notre Dame isn't far off. Lots of options for Region talent.
Still, it would be cool for ISU to mine that territory for some talent. If Jovanovich, who is my age, was the last Region scholarship player? That's too long. Drake has figured it out. Surely, ISU can too.
— I heard all about the ESPN broadcast snafu that occurred during Monday's game. Apparently, the game was limited only to the sideline camera, not the best for tracking game action, and the in-game graphics disappeared.
That sucks because fans who are not allowed in the venues are relying on the TV feed now more than ever. Schools (and their broadcast partners if they're at fault) have to treat these glitches with utmost urgency.
I was told after the game that whatever the problem happened to be was not detectable by those involved in game production inside Hulman Center. All of their monitors were functioning normally, so until very late in the game, they had no idea there even was a problem.
Naturally, fans were pissed and they reached out to whomever they felt could remedy the issue. That included several folks letting me know the problem existed.
I'm always happy to help if I can, but some advice if you're on social media. Reach out to ISU-based entities first, such as the ISU athletics account or the ISU sports information staff. They are the ones who can take action.
I don't work for ISU or ESPN and I have zero power to do anything about broadcast issues, especially these days, when I'm isolated at the concourse level. My job is to watch the game and report on it and that's where my focus needs to be during game-action.
In fact, it's more important than ever given that technology let you all down on Monday. Imagine if this was a road game with no ISU radio traveling this season?
Thanks to those who sent compliments to me for keeping them up-to-date during the game. That is my job and it's more important than ever.