Down In The Valley: Week In Review, Dec. 23

The Week In Review was delayed by a couple of days.
I didn't staff the Ball State game in-person last Saturday. I've been contending with an annoying, but ultimately minor, health issue for the last month. Non-COVID-19-related, thankfully. The cures have done me worse, in some cases, than the disease. So that was the main reason.
I decided to wait until after the Southeast Missouri State game. It was only three days later and it's the last nonconference game. Timing!
My idea for this space was to do a five things that are going to be important going forward. Lists! Readers love lists!
What was going to be interesting was what tone this took. I knew I'd have two good things that need to continued and two things that needed to improve.
So what was the fifth trait going to be? Something that's encouraging or something that has to be fixed?
I had to go in the direction of something to fix. ISU is 3-2. The Sycamores have essentially won the games you'd expect. The one 50/50 game on the schedule was probably Ball State, but you'd except to beat the Cardinals, who aren't as strong as previous seasons with a younger roster.
In the two challenging games, ISU was competitive at Purdue - apart from defending Trevion Williams - and was not really at the races against a very good Saint Louis squad.
However, when you look at the overall picture? ISU doesn't really have anything, statistically anyway, that stands out. ISU is only ranked in the top 100 of Division I in one positive category - steals (thanks Julian Larry!).
ISU is ranked in the bottom 100 in Division I in 3-point shots made, 3-point percentage, all three rebounding categories and personal fouls.
Does this bode trouble ahead? Not necessarily, the nature of these games has been weird, and the sample size isn't large, but by the same token, you can't just ignore some shortcomings.
So here's five observations about the Sycamores.
Stuff that needs to continue
• LaRavia and Williams continue to assert their dominance - At their best, Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams have been an absolute load for the opposition.
LaRavia flashed his considerable talent with a 22-point first-half against Ball State. Williams has also been outstanding at times. His array of post moves keep opposing defenders guessing.
LaRavia is the most influential of the two because, as advertised, he's stretching the defense, playing on the perimeter and handling the ball occasionally. It's too much to say that as LaRavia goes, so go the Sycamores, but it's not far off the mark.
Williams and LaRavia complement each other so well, almost never getting in each other's way on the bloc.
• Opportunism on defense - As mentioned, ISU has been good at forcing mistakes by the opposing offense.
Larry's influence is clearly important here. He's averaging a robust 2.6 steals. He works hard for his thefts. He will jump passing lanes, but he's also sneaky, sometimes sneaking behind ball-handlers to tip the ball away.
It isn't just Larry, though. LaRavia's quickness and aggressiveness are felt in his eight total steals. Tyreke Key has also been influential at times.
Stuff to fix
• Defensive consistency - This is the big one. Every team seeks a 40-minute consistency that is never really achieved.
What does have to happen is that a good team figures out how to calibrate its good stretches and its bad ones. Or, better still, find a way to make sure its good stretches have more positive impact on the game than the bad ones do.
ISU isn't quite there yet because their bad defensive stretches are pretty glaring. The most recent game against SEMO was a good example. ISU was cruising along, leading by 16 in a game where the RedHawks never really asserted any will at all.
Suddenly, a stretch of seven straight trips with at least a point drew SEMO within four. ISU saw them off, just as they did to Ball State in a similar scenario last Saturday, but ISU is going to find itself in a game one of these days where they can't stem the tide.
• Foul trouble - As great as LaRavia and Williams have been at their best, their Achilles heel has been foul trouble.
LaRavia has 17 fouls, Williams has 16, the highest and second-highest totals on the team. Both players have been guilty of getting early fouls in one half or another.
The problem is that ISU doesn't have a lot of depth behind them, especially with Nick Hittle still out with injury. Ndongo Ndaw does his best to fill-in and Cobie Barnes has been doing better lately in LaRavia's role, but ISU is severely compromised when one or both are on the bench.
The other problem is that the same instincts that make both LaRavia and Williams so effective are the same things that get them into foul trouble.
You'd hate to put a governor on LaRavia's intensity, but he has to ease up a bit if he picks up an early foul in the first half or a third early in the second half.
Williams just has to get a bit less handsey in his defending.
ISU's fate this season may very well depend on how much these two can stay on the floor. ISU needs every minute it can muster.
• Shooting - ISU's success depends on inside-out balance, but ISU hasn't really done very well at all from beyond the arc so far.
The Sycamores are converting only 26% of their 3-point shots. ISU has only shot above 30% once in a game - just barely at Purdue.
Cooper Neese has converted a respectable 39.1%, but no one else with more than an attempt per game is over 28.6%.
That includes Tyreke Key, who 38.9% a year ago. Key is only at 20.8% so far. That hurts.
Moreover, neither of the transfers ISU has brought in - Randy Miller Jr. and Tobias Howard Jr. - have really caught fire from long range either.
ISU is probably due for a 3-point outburst. It's still just a five-game sample size, but if ISU continues to convert at a 26% clip from 3-point range? It's going to be a long year.
Players
In this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores.
• Jake LaRavia — The 22-point half against Ball State was remarkable. LaRavia channeled memories of Marico Stinson 2006.
LaRavia is playing at a different speed and level of intensity, but as mentioned above, he needs to channel some of that competitiveness into game savvy. Foul trouble does him, and the team, no good.
(Though I will say that LaRavia has been caught out by some ticky-tacky fouls.)
• Tre Williams - Williams had his first off-game against Ball State, but that was less a reflection on Williams than it was on LaRavia's dominance.
In the other two games, Williams was his steady self. He post shimmy and shakes are giving defenders fits and his hook shot is still on-time.
• Cooper Neese - After a pair of double-digit scoring games to start, Neese hasn't got into the double-figure scoring column since.
Neese is 5 of 16 in the last three contests. ISU needs his shooting to tick up.
• Tyreke Key - Strange year so far for Key. He's averaging 13.6 points, but the things he does well are coming in streaks.
For example, Key is 17 of 18 at the line, but 16 of the 18 attempts have come in two games. Key is taking shots, but I'm not sure I can say he's seeking shots. I'd love to see him take more and take it to the basket, which is his strength.
Another strength for Key, as mentioned above, has been 3-point shooting, but it hasn't been so far. Key is 5-for-24 for the season.
• Julian Larry - Larry hasn't been quite a prolific in the steal department, but he's still a nice influence on the defense. Like LaRavia and Williams, though, sometimes his aggressive style results in fouls.
• Randy Miller Jr. - Miller averaged 6.6 points in the three games since the last review. Not bad, but only once in those games did he shoot 50% or better. Miller could also stand to go to the basket a bit more too.
• Cobie Barnes - Barnes is getting himself back into playing speed after his long preseason injury absence. Barnes played a season-high 19 minutes against SEMO and had a good first half, scoring five points. ISU needs to get Barnes going offensively to balance the scales a bit.
• Ndongo Ndaw - Workmanlike week for Ndaw as he's spelled Williams. When you look at the advanced stats, he needs to improve his rebounding, but he's there to fill out some minutes without causing too much damage and so far, so good in that department.
• Tobias Howard Jr. - Howard hasn't met too much shots he hasn't liked, but he needs to get more choosey as he's only converted 32% of his attempts. Of more concern is his casual ball-handling, though oddly, it has only resulted in three turnovers.
• Jared Hankins - Quiet week for the redshirt freshman who made a brief cameo against Saint Louis. With Cam Bacote on a leave of absence, Hankins should get some minutes.
• Cam Bacote - A death in his family meant Bacote has gone home to Virginia to be with his loved ones. I wish him all the best, condolences, and hope for a peaceful return.
The league
The MVC finally claimed a big nonconference win when Southern Illinois went to Butler on Monday and earned a nice three-point triumph.
Bradley nearly trumped SIU's win as it led at No. 14 Missouri for most of the game before the Tigers eeked out a one-point victory.
Apart from that? Near misses. Loyola at Wisconsin and at Richmond (by two) were a couple. The ISU-Purdue game was a week prior, but it was another.
Past that, it was a lot of tomato can beatdowns and dispiriting losses to peer schools in conferences like the MAC. Who knows what shape the NCAA Tournament will take this year, but whatever shape it may be? It's unlikely to include more than one MVC team.
Another blow came to the MVC when Valparaiso had to cancel team activities due to positive COVID-19 cases. That means the Bradley-Valpo series at the ARC this weekend is off. The MVC built in two open weekends in the schedule. No one wanted to have to burn one of those weekends straight away.
Observations
— The mostly fan-less venues lead to some weirdness not experienced in previous seasons.
You're starting to hear coordinated chants from the sideline, not unlike what softball teams do in the dugout during a game. SEMO was doing this on Tuesday, and with an empty arena, you can definitely hear it.
ISU wasn't quite as coordinated, but no less animated. ISU just jumped out of their quarantine seats and yelled a lot of encouragement. Injured Kailex Stephens was particularly enthusiastic.
— Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel took part in the post-SEMO press conference. He covered some ground already covered in our coverage over the last months and wrote about the heart-warming story of LaRavia's brother surprising the LaRavia clan with a surprise return home from his military duties.
Doyel also asked a question that has been on the minds of ISU fans? Is any school trying to poach LaRavia?
LaRavia pretty emphatically said no.
— ISU will practice over the Christmas holidays, always a popular choice with the players.
I've attended a couple of Christmas practices over the years. The one I remember was my first in 2004. I asked David Moss how much he liked practicing on Christmas.
Instead of playing the nicey-nice media game, Moss just came right out and said he hated it.
Greg Lansing promised in his postgame presser that ISU would allow for players to celebrate Christmas a bit after the two-game Drake series concluded on Monday.
— I'm sure it's TV - because when is it not? - but I don't understand the tipoff times for the Drake-ISU series. The game on Sunday is at 1 p.m., but then the Monday back-end is at 5 p.m.?
You'd think it would be reversed with Drake wanting to back on the road and home, but what the hell do I know?
It's another weird set of times for ISU's first road series at Missouri State the following week. A 6 p.m. and 4 p.m. start.
The schools aren't in class, so I suppose it doesn't matter.