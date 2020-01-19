DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Valparaiso road musings

Normally, I tend to lean towards being kinder after road losses than home defeats. It's hard to win on the road against any caliber of opponent. You've likely read that a million times before.
The key word in the above paragraph is "normally" because I'm not feeling so charitable about the Sycamores after their 86-77 defeat at Valparaiso on Saturday, road loss or not.
The most irritating thing about ISU's loss was how preventable it was. ISU's problems were ones almost entirely of its own making. It was one self-destructive impulse after another.
The only player who was immune was Tyreke Key, who played a very good game with 27 points, 7 rebounds and one Valpo run-ending bucket after another. Lord knows where ISU would have been without Key.
So leave him out of this. The rest of the Sycamores, however, deserve their share of scorn.
The most obvious shortcoming was the defense. What defense you might ask? Exactly.
Valparaiso's ease in which it got to the rim in the second half was downright embarrassing. I had the Crusaders at 18 second-half points in the paint with 10 minutes still left in the half. It was a scandalous drop-off in defensive concentration and a complete capitulation by the Sycamores.
But you knew that already. By now, you've (hopefully) read the quickie game story I wrote Saturday night on a tight deadline and the follow-up story I put on Tribstar.com at 8 a.m. Monday morning.
So let's get away from defense for a moment because this wasn't just about defense. This was about attitude to a degree. I saw a team out there that had the mix of the two worst things a team can have: they got complacent and they got full of themselves.
The complacency is obvious in the defensive effort, but it didn't start there. ISU also failed to score a field goal in the final 5:34 of the first half while up double-digits.
Sure, not all of the shots were bad ones. But some were. There were forced shots in the lane against two Valparaiso defenders, but the one that got Greg Lansing's attention was when Cooper Neese passed up a dead-to-rights wide open 3-pointer from the corner.
A Valparaiso defender was 10 feet away from Neese when he got the ball, but he waited for him to close and jump to block his shot, Neese then dribble side-stepped to his right, and took a quicker 3-pointer off his dribble.
It would have been pretty if it fell, but it didn't. It was not a good flex. Lansing didn't think so either when he shouted at Neese "shoot the ball!"
The way the first half ended was yet another case of ISU getting too satisfied with modest achievement. Double-digit leads on the road are to be protected like a family heirloom. They're valuable, but they're also a dime-a-dozen if you don't protect them.
The Sycamores simply do not step on the gas ... ever. It's been a problem for years now.
So ISU was in the dogfight everyone expected after the missed opportunity that was the first half, but you wouldn't know it by their lack of urgency.
The defense speaks for itself, but it wasn't just that. ISU's decision-making in the second half was poor. ISU's basketball IQ was nowhere near what it needed to be.
There were too many low-percentage passes, particularly, ones over the top of Valpo defenders that were easily tipped away or put the recipient into an easy-to-defend spot in the post. ISU might have only had seven turnovers, but not every bad decision results in a turnover on the stat sheet. It may not be an official turnover, but decisions that lead to a bad outcome have the same effect.
There were too many drives into Valparaiso double-teams in the post. Shot selection generally, again, outside of Key, was subpar in the second half.
There was a time or two when a rebound or loose ball got on the floor and ISU players didn't dive for it. One of them led directly to a Mileek McMillan bucket late in the second half.
And yes, there was too much mustard on the hot dog beyond just that Neese shot in the first half.
I'm not sure why ISU is tossing up a lob - Jordan Barnes missed the mark on an attempted alley-oop pass to Jake LaRavia - in the midst of trying to protect a two-point lead with six minutes left. That's like throwing a bomb on 3rd-and-2 when you're trying to bleed clock and protect a lead in a football game. It might look cool if it works, but it's not smart.
(Another thing I disagree with? ISU didn't foul with under a minute left while trailing by five. Yes, it led to a Valpo shot clock violation, but by then, there was under a half-minute t play. I didn't quibble with the same strategy at Drake, but that was a four-point deficit, a big difference as far as what your offensive options are once you get the ball back. With a five-point deficit? I think you have to foul to extend the game.)
I asked Lansing after the game if the players recognized that they were in trouble when Valpo began converting at will.
“I don’t know as a player that you sense you’re in trouble. I think you should be upset at how you guard. We preach against giving up easy baskets and it was a layup show in the second half,” Lansing said.
Man, I would hope they sense it not just because they weren't guarding but because they were suddenly losing.
That's likely what Lansing means, but I think that lack of court sense spread to the offensive end too, regardless of what ISU's numbers (55.2 percent second-half shooting) might indicate.
ISU was, for lack of a better way to put it, selfish at times.
And you know what the really frustrating thing is? In the first 15 minutes of the game? ISU played as unselfish as it had all season. ISU had seven assists on its first nine buckets and the offense looked brilliant as everyone shared the ball and found the open man. It was a beautiful sight to see.
But it was fleeting. What the heck happened? Complacency and over-confidence is what happened.
Then there was the big problem that has plagued ISU all season: free throw shooting. ISU was 8 of 14 at the line. And this time? It was primarily the guards who missed them. ISU is leaving a ton of points on the floor.
Keep in mind, too, that Valparaiso was missing starters Daniel Sackey, Nick Robinson and important bench contributor Nick Fazekas. I can't imagine what the lightning bug-like Sackey would have done against ISU's matador defense in the second half.
This was a dud of a performance, but I think it's fair to point out this was the first really disappointing effort since the Ball State debacle back in November, though the manner of the loss is more like the one to Duquesne, when ISU also let a lead slip away.
It's up to the Sycamores to do the requisite soul-searching. They need to decide whether this was the aberration or whether this is the pattern they're going to fall back into as the MVC schedule plays itself out.
It sure as hell isn't going to get any easier. A road trip to Loyola is Wednesday and the next five opponents are a combined 18-11 in the MVC.
ISU is going to have to find its best side of itself. It already missed an opportunity to separate itself from the MVC pack as it slipped back into the MVC soup with the loss on Saturday.
A run of losses against some of the MVC's better teams will be hard to recover from. The rubber hit the road on Saturday. ISU has to make sure it keeps the wheel steady going forward.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Tyreke Key (27 points, 7 rebounds) — I've already mentioned it, but Key was pretty fantastic. He had one kill shot after another to stop Valparaiso runs.
In the first half, he had his fall-away jumper going and when he does? He's basically unguardable.
Key was also 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
I can't speak to his defense, because ISU's team defense was so bad overall, but it's a shame his effort didn't have a greater reward.
• Cooper Neese (4 points) — I singled out Neese for that poor choice he made on the delayed shot in the first half, but this was just a forgettable night for the sophomore all-around.
He was 1 of 7 from the field. In my opinion? There's not enough surety in his shot selection. Too many fades. Too many leaners. I know Neese can make these shots on his day, but they're low-percentage shots for all but the elite of the elite.
And Neese had a minus-19 on the day, 10 points worse than any other ISU player. No one person was responsible for ISU's defensive capitulation, but that's a big number in 23 minutes.
ISU needs Neese to play better and within himself. It's tough because Neese is a player who thrives on getting shots, but the higher percentage shots are elsewhere on the floor sometimes. Think about it. In ISU's starting lineup? Who gets the highest-percentage shots?
If Neese can get himself high-percentage shots? He'll thrive.
Observations
— Valpo swingman Javon Freeman-Liberty is one of those players you just admire. Yes, ISU made it easy on him and he got into the lane with far too much ease, but he's just a butt-kicker as a player. He's skilled, he plays hard, he plays smart, he lifts his team with his intensity.
Freeman-Liberty was out for much of the first half after he slipped and hurt his left knee. That was yet another opportunity blown by the Sycamores. When he (and Eron Gordon) were off the floor at the same time? ISU didn't take advantage.
— ISU's flu bug claimed center Bronson Kessinger. He made the trip to Valpo, but didn't leave the hotel as he was so sick.
That was unfortunate as I think ISU could have used Kessinger's veteran savvy when things started going south. As good as Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia have been this year? On the defensive side, they both still get over-eager and commit a few too many fouls. Williams fouled out in the game.
— When I left Terre Haute early Saturday afternoon, the temperature was in the 40s. It dropped like a rock as I trekked north. By game time at the ARC? Temps had plunged into the teens with a gale force wind blowing for good measure.
The ARC actually got pretty cold as the game went along. I have no idea where the draft was coming from, but it was far worse than any of the renovation-related breezes that have blown through Hulman Center this year. Perhaps the heating system there needs some time to catch up when the temps drop so drastically?
Outside of ISU's locker room after the game? It was very cold for an indoor facility. I'm sure doors had been opened as ISU cleared out its equipment, but still, it was igloo-like.
— Around the MVC, it's kind of a shame that Bradley and Northern Iowa are already done with their season series. Well, probably not from UNI's perspective as it earned the biggest sweep of the MVC season.
The Panthers put down a marker with an 86-71 victory at Carver Arena in Peoria. UNI had previously beaten Bradley 64-60 in Cedar Falls back on Jan. 4.
UNI led 62-59 with 5:58 left and then exploded to score 24 points before the final buzzer. A.J. Green scored six in that stretch, but it was a collective butt-kicking by the Panthers.
UNI improved to 5-1 in the MVC. Bradley fell to 4-2.
The only other game was Missouri State's 68-58 win at flagging Evansville as the Bears pulled even with the Sycamores and Crusaders at 3-3 in league play. And, no, the rumors going around during Wednesday's ISU game about Walter McCarty's imminent reinstatement have not yet come to pass.
Sunday's pair of MVC games are Drake at Southern Illinois and Illinois State at Loyola. The Ramblers have to win to keep pace with UNI. Drake has to win to avoid falling into the 3-3 gridlock in the middle of the MVC standings ... which the Salukis would advance into if they were to triumph.