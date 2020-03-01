Down In The Valley: Valparaiso home musings

After a two-game, family-bereavement-enforced absence, Down In The Valley is back.
Thanks to everyone for understanding. After a too-long ordeal with Alzheimer's, my mother-in-law passed away last Monday. She had her visitation on Thursday and funeral in Brownsburg on Friday.
It was a time to spend with my family and I appreciate everyone being understanding as I missed two games. I appreciate everyone who reached out to offer their condolences, including the ISU Athletic Department, who sent flowers to the visitation. All of the kind thoughts are greatly appreciated.
I'll admit, it was good to get back in the saddle to return to some semblance of normal. I hate missing games, so it felt good to write about one on Saturday.
And what a game it was as ISU dominated the proceedings to earn a 71-58 win over Valparaiso.
All of the above makes it a good time to talk about ISU coach Greg Lansing. His job status has been a shadow in the background of the entire season.
It was never going to be an easy task for Lansing to change the dynamic. After five consecutive losing seasons, there's going to be questions asked of any coach who hasn't righted the ship, regardless of the resource hurdles everyone acknowledges ISU has. Even Lansing himself admitted as much at the end of the 2019 season.
It was a challenge, but also a rare opportunity. Few coaches ever get a chance to recover after a similar run of losing. Though Lansing has a year left on his contract after the conclusion of this season, ISU had to make progress in 2020 to ensure he was still going to be the captain of the ship.
I don't get a vote, but my own acid test for Lansing, given ISU's resources and financial realities, was that he had to do at least two of the three of the following:
— End the losing season streak. This was, by far, the most important thing. ISU hadn't had a winning campaign since Jake Odum's senior year in 2014.
— Avoid the Thursday play-in at Arch Madness. ISU had been in the play-in in two of the three previous seasons entering the current one.
— Finish above .500 in the MVC. Something ISU hadn't done since 2015.
Consider all of it done. With flying colors, I should add. To add a cherry to the above accomplishments, ISU will finish with a winning percentage no worse than .600 for the first time since 2014 and ISU beat every single MVC school in the regular season for the first time since 2000. ISU is also still alive to win 20 games if it can win two more in St. Louis this week.
Lansing got the job done and because of that? All of the talk about his job status needs to be ended, something I had already advocated in my podcast last Thursday. He proved that he deserves at least another year at the helm.
ISU is in the best shape it’s been since the 2014 season, and if you're going to slag Lansing for the five losing seasons that came before this one, you have to give credit for a turnaround many wouldn’t have predicted.
Some might say Lansing's achievement is modest or a one-year fluke. I disagree because the odds Lansing had to overcome to pull this off were well nigh unprecedented, at least in Missouri Valley Conference history.
And let's not forget about the obstacles he had coming in. He won in a year in which ISU was limited in the amount of home games it could play, with no home games at all in the first three weeks of the season.
ISU was forced to take on one extra "buy game" (Dayton, as it turned out, which is a strength of schedule gift that keeps on giving), partly as a result of the limited time frame available to get a home game as well as the lesser gate ISU would have with so few home games.
Lansing has never ducked big-name opponents anyway, but it would have been tempting to do so with his job on the line. Instead? He doubled down and played Dayton and Louisville, nearly beating the No. 4 Flyers on their home floor.
And, of course, there's the usual resource-related issues of one of the worst basketball budgets in the MVC, the inability to buy teams into Hulman Center even when there's no renovation excuse, recruiting budget, assistant coaching salaries, etc.
Those are long odds stacked against Lansing. Yet, he brought in his best two freshman bigs, by a wide margin, of his 10-year tenure. He molded the team around them and the talented guards he had already recruited, also mostly, under job duress.
Lansing improved his staff under pressure. Kareem Richardson has been an important addition, bringing experience as a head coach.
ISU has also been more versatile in how it's attacked games on both ends of the floor. I've often parsed the resource-related versus non-resource-related problems in Lansing's career. In other words, the stuff Lansing could control versus the stuff he couldn't. This year? The in-game coaching and off-floor handling of the team was smooth.
How rare was the Lazarus Act Lansing pulled off? Loyola's Porter Moser is the only coach in recent MVC history to have a winning MVC season after four-straight losing seasons in conference play, which is the streak Lansing had coming into the 2019-20 campaign. Of course, Loyola's a different case then ISU, as Moser's four losing MVC seasons were the Ramblers' first four as a new MVC member.
Even more historic are the odds Lansing beat in his overall record after five straight losing seasons.
I looked back, way back, at the history of all of the MVC's schools in the post-World War II modern era of college basketball. The most recent coach to even get a sixth season at a MVC school after five straight losing ones was ISU's Royce Waltman in 2007. Obviously, that season didn't go well as it was Waltman's last.
The list of MVC coaches besides Waltman who got one more chance is extremely short. Drake's Kurt Kanaskie and Rudy Washington are the only other two examples I could find. Neither had a winning season for the rest of their tenures.
Not only did Lansing get another season, he became the first coach at any MVC school in the modern era - current or former member - to win 10 or more conference games (ISU was 11-7) and have an overall record above .600.
That's a resuscitation job of the ages. That's Coach of the Year type of stuff.
Winning is something every coach must do, but let's not forget what's always made Lansing an excellent representative for ISU. First and foremost, he carries himself in a first-class manner.
If you think that's just an empty platitude? Look about 80 miles to our south to find out what can happen to a program when the head man isn't carrying himself in the professional manner he should be. The class with which Lansing leads ISU isn't a given by a long shot.
Lansing is 166-153 at ISU. The knock I sometimes hear about his overall record is that he's beaten some Division II schools over the years to pad it.
First of all, many MVC schools play Division II schools. However, if you're going to give Lansing a demerit for it, don't you also have to give him credit for all of the Power Five buy games he's been forced to schedule due to ISU's lack of resources to buy Division I games themselves? Lansing has won several of those games too.
The players Lansing recruit rarely create any trouble, again, not something that can be said for every MVC program. Every school is going to have someone get into trouble sometime, but I can probably count the amount of players who have had brushes with the law since Lansing has been here on one hand ... and none were for anything serious. Academically? ISU has never had any major issues either.
Finally? There's a solid core of Sycamores ready to make another run next year. The losses of Jordan Barnes, Christian Williams and Bronson Kessinger will hurt, but Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia, Tre Williams, Cobie Barnes, Cooper Neese, et al, are a very solid base to build on. ISU will have at least one scholarship to use on a transfer too.
Does all of this warrant an extension? Maybe. I wouldn't argue with anyone or the school if they decided he deserves one. A long run in St. Louis this week would make the case even more convincing.
Extension or not, one thing is for certain, and it's that Lansing deserves to be back. He beat long odds to steer ISU in the right direction. Give credit where it's due.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Christian Williams (20 points) — Always leaving them wanting more, the saying goes. Williams is ending his ISU career on an extremely high note.
His 20 points, evenly balanced throughout the game, speak for themselves. But Williams' overall activity has been really impressive.
He had seven rebounds and is demonstrating aggressiveness he had only shown in fits and starts for much of the rest of his ISU career. He's confident in his shot as he made 7 of 11 and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Lansing said his teammates belief in Williams has been a huge difference in his confidence.
Williams also had three assists. He's been seeing the floor so well. For that matter, so have all of the Sycamores.
And, of course, his defense is fantastic. When Lansing starting using then then-slumping Williams as a defensive catalyst early in the MVC season, that's one signpost you can look at as an important part of ISU's turnaround. Williams used that role to vault his way into ISU's starting lineup.
Since he became a starter? ISU is 7-3. Doesn't seem like that's a coincidence, does it?
• Jake LaRavia (7 points) — The one blot on an otherwise good day to be a Sycamore was LaRavia's back spasms.
He left the game after playing a minute and change in the second half. For a while, LaRavia tried to stretch out on the baseline, but it didn't take, and he spent the remainder of the game in the trainer's room.
Back injuries are unpredictable and Lansing said after the game LaRavia might need a MRI to fully ascertain the problem.
Bronson Kessinger and Cobie Barnes did a good job filling in, but ISU has to hope and pray that the long rest it gets can help LaRavia recover. A run in St. Louis would be hard without him.
• Cooper Neese (10 points) — Neese was quietly ISU's second-leading scorer on Saturday, but he was still 3 of 11 from the field. I kind of feel like Neese is having the same kind of season Jordan Barnes did a year ago. And like Barnes a year ago, Neese might be trying too hard to get his stroke back.
Neese started well. He was 2 of 5 from 3-point range at halftime, but he was 0-for-the second half. It didn't matter. ISU had the game well in-hand, so I suppose the shots were harmless, but I feel like the shots are being rushed a bit. There's also been a shot-fake too many a few times.
I think Neese is stuck between trying to shoot his way out of a slump and also trying to figure out what his role should be. He's still being aggressive, getting to the line on occasion, so there's no problem there. He just needs to find his comfort zone and the coaches need to continue to help him find it too.
Observations
— ISU will play Missouri State at Arch Madness after the Bears beat Southern Illinois on Saturday. That's the one possible matchup that concerned me a bit as the Bears can throw some size and athleticism at the Sycamores. The Bears were also the only team to beat ISU at Hulman Center this season. Also, the ISU-Missouri State winner will almost certainly face Loyola in the semifinals, another tough task.
However, the beauty of ISU's season is that it beat everyone in the league. So ISU will not go into any game thinking it has to do something extraordinary to move on.
— Valparaiso was missing Javon Freeman-Liberty and Nick Robinson, continuing a long theme of teams ISU caught without their leading players. It must be said, however, that most of the games occurred in the first half of the MVC season. ISU has been excellent against full-strength MVC teams in recent weeks too.
— I'm going to keep observations at that as I will likely do a bonus Down In The Valley detailing my picks for the All-Conference teams as well as the always entertaining look back at how good (bad) my preseason picks were.