Down In The Valley: UNI home musings

The potential rewards reaped from Indiana State's 67-64 victory over Northern Iowa are many. Some we know already, many we don't.
One we do know? ISU will not have a losing record in 2020. The Sycamores will be no worse than 15-15 this season. So my oft-repeated "X-amount of consecutive losing seasons" in various stories can be retired. No one is happier about that than yours truly.
We also know that the Sycamores joined Loyola, Southern Illinois and Illinois State as the only teams in the league to beat the Panthers.
So in the grand Missouri Valley Conference puzzle of trying to match wins and losses to other teams? ISU got one that none of the teams it's close to in the MVC standings (Drake, Missouri State, Valparaiso) were able to get. In it's way, that's just as important as the more common comparison of road wins versus home losses.
ISU also moved to 8-7 in the MVC. The Sycamores are tied for fifth-place with Drake and would have the No. 5 seed in the MVC if the season ended today.
The Sycamores regained a one-game lead over Missouri State and Valparaiso. Both the Bears and Crusaders would be Thursday-bound as of now, though ISU still hosts Valpo in the season finale, a game that could have big ramifications for both programs.
And, of course, we know that ISU was able to halt its three-game losing skid at a crucial point in the schedule. A loss to UNI, which many expected, really could have sent the Sycamores tumbling as none of the remaining games are easy. Instead, the Sycamores get a victory that gives them a lift and some wind behind them going into the final three MVC games.
There are other benefits we don't know about yet. A big one is how much of a boost the Sycamores are going to get in the NCAA NET rankings. As of when I write this, we don't know that yet, but by the time you read this, the rankings should be updated.
ISU was just behind Bradley and Loyola in the NET rankings, though it doesn't appear that will matter as ISU is not likely to catch either team.
More important? Missouri State and Valparaiso were getting into range of the Sycamores, an important factor in MVC Tournament tiebreaker scenarios as ISU's superior NET gives it an edge over the teams it's trying to best to avoid Thursday night in St. Louis, a NET ranking ISU needs to protect. The win over UNI give the Sycamores a boost they needed.
So even though it turned out to be much more of a nail-biter than it had a right to be, the Sycamores did themselves a lot of good at Hulman Center on Thursday night.
But guess what? None of the good that the Sycamores did on Thursday will matter if they give it all away on Sunday at Evansville.
I think these Sycamores are better put-together and have better chemistry than other teams of recent years, but these Sycamores have not been immune to letdowns.
A win over UNI is a really nice accomplishment, but I hope the players remember what happened after their last really nice accomplishment. After ISU trucked Loyola at Hulman Center, they were listless at Illinois State and suffered a damaging loss that kick-started the three-game losing streak they just broke.
It's a tricky situation. ISU only has two days between this game and Sunday's game at Ford Center. The inclination will be to rest legs on Friday - Greg Lansing mentioned that Tyreke Key, Bronson Kessinger are banged up and we know that Jordan Barnes has been lately too. ISU will practice Saturday before a (short) travel day.
Trickiest of all is Evansville itself. The Purple Aces are 0-15 in the MVC, but have been much more competitive since Todd Lickliter took over as head coach. Moreover, Evansville's standout forward, DeAndre Williams, finally returned to action on Thursday at Southern Illinois after he was out for 12 games with a back problem.
There is nothing more dangerous than a team with nothing to lose and with pride as their primary mission. That's Evansville on Sunday. They would undoubtedly love nothing more than to get one over on their in-state rivals.
In some respects? This might be one of the hardest games of the season for the Sycamores.
ISU answered the bell on Thursday with a must-win. The bell can't go unanswered on Sunday. Otherwise, all of the good work ISU did on Thursday will be for nothing.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Christian Williams (14 points) — Williams continued his spate of excellent play. He was efficient, he stuck some key shots, and of course, he made key free throws with ISU flagging.
But he defined his night with his defense on AJ Green.
Williams wasn't the only Sycamore who guarded Green. ISU switched several players to him and never made him feel comfortable. It was a dedicated defensive effort. One of ISU's best of the season.
However, Williams was the primary defender. His long arms give most ball-handlers trouble, but Green is not most ball-handlers. He's smart, he's, for lack of a better word, greasy, and hard to contain. And, of course, he's a dead-eye 3-point shooter.
Williams made him work. Williams had him uncomfortable. Williams never let him get into a comfortable shooting position.
Williams (and Tre Williams) probably made the play of the game, by running Green off the 3-point line with 7 seconds left, forcing Green to take a two-pointer instead of a game-tying three. That changed the dynamic of the final seconds, forcing UNI to foul instead of playing the game out to last to OT.
And, of course, Williams' defense on the final shot was top notch even as he attempted to foul a few moments before the shot went up. Green never got comfortable.
It was the MVP performance for the Sycamores on Thursday.
• Jake LaRavia (18 points, 7 rebounds) — When you get the ball inside to LaRavia, good things happen.
He was 8 of 12 from the field, bested only by Austin Phyfe's 6 of 7 performance. LaRavia added seven rebounds, including two offensive boards.
LaRavia has been trying to work in his perimeter game and did so nicely on Thursday with a pair of 3-pointers. UNI gave him those shots and he made the Panthers pay.
LaRavia's competitiveness is fun to watch. He's giving up several inches to both Phyfe and Justin Dahl, but you wouldn't know by how hard he was scraping inside the paint.
• Tyreke Key (18 points, 6 rebounds) — Key did a far better job of moving without the ball and he was also assertive with it. He knocked down a couple of deep and contested 3-pointers in the first half that knocked UNI for a loop.
Key also helped with ISU's general defensive effort. Until UNI get unhooked late, ISU's defense on everyone aside from Green was excellent as well. Isaiah Brown got loose late, but for a long time, ISU held UNI's "others" under a hammer lock. Key's activity was a big part of it.
This is the Key ISU needs to be successful.
Observations
— If you were wondering, Tre Williams wore goggles on Thursday after he got poked in the eye at practice on Wednesday. There was some concern on Wednesday he wouldn't be able to play at all as he couldn't open his right eye.
I thought it was a good look for Tre.
— AJ Green was supposed to wear a mask after he broke his nose on Sunday at Loyola, but he decided against it. I was told he will wear one in UNI's next game against Southern Illinois because some work will be done on his nose between now and then.
— I didn't use it in my preview, but I asked Lansing on Wednesday whether UNI just matches up well for the Sycamores. ISU's recent history against UNI would seem to suggest that.
This was ISU's fifth win in a row over the Panthers at Hulman Center. Ben Jacobson fell to 4-10 in games in Terre Haute. ISU has also been able to get UNI a few times at McLeod Center.
Lansing and Jacobson have similar philosophies. It just seems like Lansing's principles match up well in this matchup.
— If you were at Hulman Center, or if you saw my tweet on Wednesday, you know that removal of upper bowl seats has begun. They will be re-upholstered (in blue) and returned.
The timing was a bit of a surprise to almost everyone. I was told that the seat-removal process wasn't supposed to begin until next week.
Moreover, seats were removed from an active part of the arena, namely, the overflow for the student section. That seemed odd to me as the south side of Hulman Center is closed to the public. Not sure why those seats weren't removed first considering. Why create that situation?
Considering (the lack of) student turnout? I needn't have worried. The overflow wasn't needed. A shame.
The crowd was weird at Hulman Center generally on Thursday. ISU's dominant first half was met with tepid applause at halftime. Maybe ISU fans know not to get too comfortable with a big lead? You really didn't hear the crowd until the final two minutes when they gave the Sycamores a nice lift by encouraging them on defense.
— Two teams get out, two teams get trapped. The race to avoid Thursday's MVC Tournament play-in games is still very much up-for-grabs.
ISU did get mostly favorable results in MVC Round 15. The Sycamores' win was the most impactful and probably the least expected.
Also helping ISU's cause? Bradley held off Missouri State on Wednesday to win in OT at Carver Arena. The Bears are the proverbial team no one wants to face no matter what round they're in, but they did fall to 7-8.
Drake fended off another furious comeback (Where did "furious comeback" come from? I've always thought it was the weirdest descriptive. Do teams get mad during rallies?) from Valparaiso to slip away with a 77-75 win.
Obviously, one team was going to emerge 8-7 and one 7-8. It's better for ISU that Drake won. The Crusaders are one team that still has a tiebreaker edge over the Sycamores, pending the regular season finale at Hulman Center.
So here's the remaining schedules for all four teams:
• ISU: at Evansville, at SIU, Valpo
• Drake: at Illinois State, at Loyola, UNI
• Missouri State: Loyola, at Valpo, SIU
• Valpo: Bradley, Missouri State, at ISU
I still think it's a remarkably even road for all four teams. All have winnable games and ones you wouldn't peg them to win. Valpo has the most to gain and lose with its remaining schedule, with two head-to-heads against its direct competitors.
Should be fun.
• In the interest of full disclosure? I need to let you know that I'm doubtful, and most likely, out, for ISU's game at Evansville on Sunday. And, very possibly, the game at Southern Illinois next Wednesday too.
My mother-in-law is terminally ill. She has advanced Alzheimer's. I was told by my wife after the game on Thursday that hospice said its a matter of hours or days for her.
Given that, I don't feel comfortable traveling and leaving my kids and wife in a position where I wouldn't be around to help and provide comfort. So I made the decision to stay in town until there's a resolution.
The Tribune-Star will still have coverage of ISU's games.