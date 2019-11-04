Down In The Valley: Southern Illinois postmortem

By now, we can say, with certainty, that the Indiana State football team isn't the same without quarterback Ryan Boyle.
His injury spun the season into a ditch and the lofty preseason expectations, one that were primarily predicated on the kind of production he provided in 2018, have to be thrown out the window.
The team isn't the same, to say otherwise is delusional. Therefore, the expectations aren't the same. So acknowledge it, shout it from a mountain, that the optimism that led into ISU's season was wrecked by bad fortune.
However, that doesn't excuse ISU's play since Boyle got hurt. The self-inflicted errors and lapses in execution have nothing to do with Boyle's absence, that's all on the players who keep playing and coaches who keep coaching.
Some of these issues have to do with personnel - remember, the defense is also playing without linebacker Clayton Glasco too - but if we're going to hear about "next man in" it's fair to say the Sycamores aren't living up to the conceit.
I'm a big believer in conference-only stats. How you perform against your peers matters most. There's too many variables in season-long stats based on varying degrees of competition your conference mates faced.
The MVFC-only stats aren't kind to the Sycamores. ISU is last in:
- Scoring offense (12.8 ppg).
- Rushing defense (230.8 ypg).
- Punting (32.2 net).
- Turnover margin (-7).
ISU is in the bottom half of the league in 18 categories overall. It's spread out among the offense, defense and special teams.
The only categories in which ISU is consistently top-half are pass defense (a number skewed a bit by the fact that Illinois State barely tried to pass at all in the rain, wind and cold of that game in Normal) and offensive and defensive third and fourth down conversions.
The biggest change from 2018 to 2019 is turnover margin. ISU finished plus-6 in the MVFC in 2018. Red zone offense and defense were both strengths in 2018 and both are weaknesses in 2019.
But the story the stats tell is one that all units are contributing to ISU's demise. Yes, ISU's defense actually did some yeoman's work in the red zone to keep the score close, but ISU's defense gave up too many yards in order for SIU to get in the red zone in the first place. ISU tends to give up big plays on the ground, as it did on a couple of occasions on Saturday.
ISU's offense has been compromised by Boyle's injury, and perhaps, Gunnar See's injury as well. The pass game offers no threat.
I'll give ISU credit for trying to mitigate that with the cool "wildcats" formation on Saturday, but it's really just an admission of sorts that the pass game isn't going to provide the answer for ISU's offensive problems, nor are there many solutions.
If See returns soon, perhaps that will change, but for now? ISU goes into games with one hand tied behind its back as defenses know they don't pose a pass threat.
Special teams have also been spotty. Kick coverage and kicking have been good. Punting has been a problem. Travis Reiner is alternately good and confounding. Snaps haven't been consistent either to be fair to Reiner.
So while we concede that ISU's season was derailed the minute Boyle got hurt? We also have to concede that ISU has had (mostly) the same players on the field for the five games since then. And the Sycamores haven't shown any improvement.
That's worrisome.
A look at the game
Passing game – Once again, Kurtis Wilderman's numbers look fine. He was 19 of 25 for 141 yards. But as I mentioned above? The pass game might have efficient numbers, but in no way is it impactful.
ISU just isn't throwing downfield much at all. Most of Wilderman's completions are swing passes into the flat, are screens, or are short dump-offs. The longest completion of the day was a 19-yard catch by Peterson Kerlegrand. The longest by a receiver was 18 yards by Dante Hendrix.
Curt Mallory said it's not just Wilderman. It's protection and it's receivers not getting separation. All true. But is the offensive scheme creating the chance for receivers to take advantage of favorable matchups? Or are the receivers not good enough to take advantage? Does this play a role in the fact that it seems like Wilderman holds the ball a tad too long?
ISU is playing without Rontrez Morgan, but other receivers, like Dakota Caton, should be capable of stepping up too.
And whether it's Wilderman's fault or the fault of ISU coaching, he has to be put in situations where he can make wise decisions. Twice late in the game on 4th-and-5, he threw under first down yardage and ISU had to give up the ball on downs. That's either bad decision-making or a bad play-call or some combination of both.
The lone interception was thrown by Michael Haupert out of the wildcat in the fourth quarter as ISU rolled the dice to try to surprise the Salukis. It didn't work as Haupert threw into double-coverage and it was an easy interception.
Mallory took blame postgame for the call as they thought they had SIU pegged to put nine in the box to stop the wildcat.
I can't criticize it too much. We want coaches to go off tendency and criticize them when they don't. ISU gambled to go off tendency and the high-risk, high-reward bit the Sycamores. A shame, but I don't think it was a bad call. It just didn't work out.
Running game – The "wildcats" formation worked pretty well. Dominque Dafney, who told me postgame he had never played the role, looked comfortable and was productive with 54 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Haupert averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Peterson Kerlegrand was sometimes in the backfield too and he rushed for 59 yards.
It was a cool look that we'll likely see more of as the wildcat becomes a lot harder to defend when teams can't key on one runner.
Blocking – ISU's offensive line is also not the line that anyone thought it would be before the season as injuries have taken a toll. Yet, ISU's line five false starts were spread out among both first-year starters and five-year veterans.
Five false starts is inexcusable, but the line was inconsistent in other ways too. For all of the good the run game did? The three sacks ISU gave up knocked its rushing average down to 3.5 per carry. ISU was 2 of 13 on third down, partly an indictment of the penalties, partly an indictment that line couldn't push SIU around.
Pass rush – ISU was credited with two sacks and would have had another if SIU quarterback Kare Lyles didn't barely get back to the scrimmage line on another hit. Shout-out to defensive end Isaac Fotu, who has quietly had a pretty good year. He had 1 1/2 sacks.
SIU's pass game was pedestrian, but then, their run game was effective, so it could afford to be.
Run defense – It's never a good sign when the defensive players I talked to prior to the game talked about stopping SIU's wildcat ... and then Javon Williams Jr. took the first SIU wildcat run to the house for a 54-yard touchdown.
The shorter the field got? The better the Sycamores did against the run. ISU faced three different 4th-and-1's in the the second quarter and the Salukis scored 10 points. Honestly, that's not a bad haul at all.
But ISU was too susceptible to long runs that were TDs or put the Salukis in the red zone in the first place. D.J. Davis had a 48-yard run on his way to 160 rushing yards. Williams had 84 rushing yards. That's too many.
Pass coverage – Above, I kind of poo-pooed ISU's pass defense numbers because of the freak conditions at Illinois State a week prior, but there's no such excuse for the Salukis this week. The Sycamores just did a very good job stopping the pass.
Lyles only threw for 72 yards. Avante Cox is averaging 52.4 receiving yards per game in MVFC play. ISU held him to 32 yards.
As good as Jonas Griffith, Clayton Glasco and Inoke Moala are? It's time to pay tribute to cornerback Keawvis Cummings. He has covered very well this season, one of the better season-long performances by an ISU corner in quite a while. He's broken up five passes and he's really good in single coverage. It's a shame ISU only has him for this season. He's been great.
Special teams – After a pretty good day in bad conditions at Illinois State a week earlier, I thought punter Travis Reiner could have been better on Saturday. He averaged 35.5 yards per punt, but Javon Williams was a threat on returns and part of it was that at least one of the punts was a line drive that made it returnable instead of a fair catch. Williams busted one for 31 yards on that line drive.
Jerry Nunez was good in windy conditions on both kickoffs and extra points.
Observations
— ISU is still missing quite a few players. Boyle, Glasco, Morgan, Isaiah Edwards, Titus McCoy, Ty Hambright and Joe Wildt are contributors who were out on Saturday.
Cornerback Mekhi Ware was listed as a starter in the postgame participation chart, but I don't ever remember seeing him on the field. He registered no stats. It looked to me on replay that Kaelub Newman actually started.
— This was the second home game in which Luke Martin and Brian Fritz simulcast their radio call for ESPN+. Or do they simulcast the ESPN+ call for radio? Either way, the effect is the same, and they'll be doing the Youngstown State game as well.
One thing ISU fans need to be straightened out on? When Martin and Fritz are doing ESPN? They are responsible for calling it down the middle. So, yes, Martin is going to get excited when either team does something good.
Not sure why I should have to explain that, but that's how it is.
— Saturday's victory was a huge one for the Salukis as they've taken on the surprise playoff contender role the Sycamores played in 2018.
SIU is 5-4 and 3-2 in the MVFC. With Missouri State and Western Illinois next on the schedule? The Salukis should be (better be) above .500 in the MVFC this season.
That should make them 7-4 and 5-2 heading into their finale against ... North Dakota State. OK, so a win over the Bison would be a massive upset, and a 7-5 record might not be enough for SIU to crack the playoffs.
Or will it? With a 5-3 MVFC record, they just might sneak in. The FCS playoff bubble is soft this year. SIU might have a shot playing in strong conference.
(The soft FCS playoff bubble makes it all the more unfortunate the Sycamores haven't taken care of business this season.)
At the very least? They likely helped Nick Hill stick around for another year. The Salukis looked far more stable than they have in recent years. While they weren't dominant on Saturday, they are better.
And Javon Williams Jr. is the best talent SIU has unearthed in quite a while. Just a redshirt freshman, he's going to be a problem in the coming years for MVFC teams. He already is a problem.
— Elsewhere in the MVFC, North Dakota State continued its march towards its eleventieth conference title with a 56-17 destruction of Youngstown State at Stambaugh Stadium. The unfortunate part of this game was a broken leg suffered by YSU quarterback Nathan Mays. He's done for the year.
ISU's opponent next week, Northern Iowa, made a statement by beating Illinois State 27-10 in Normal, Ill. The Sycamores haven't won at the UNI-Dome since 2001 with many of the games ISU has played there taking on a slaughter-of-the-innocents quality. Won't be any easier this year.
Western Illinois got off the mat and beat South Dakota 38-34 in Macomb. That means ISU shares last place with WIU, YSU and Missouri State at 1-4. Ugh.
South Dakota State handled MSU 35-14 in Springfield. SDSU is without the services of QB J'Bore Gibbs, but the Bears were easy pickings. Running back Pierre Strong didn't rush for 100 yards (he had 99), but threw for 108 on two passes. Nice.
So if you're paying attention at home, and I know you are, NDSU leads at 5-0. SDSU and UNI are 4-1. Illinois State and SIU are 3-2.
Those are the only teams that harbor realistic playoff hopes at this point. NDSU, SDSU and UNI are locks. Illinois State should make it as they play at SDSU (a possible loss), but then play MSU and YSU (likely wins). The Redbirds would be 8-4 in that scenario.
SIU is borderline, but again, the soft FCS playoff bubble may help the Salukis if they finish above .500 in the MVFC, as they should. The problem for SIU is that it really doesn't have a quality win (SIU did beat FBS UMass, but that's hardly much to hang a star on), so that will be a demerit.
— Apologies for the delay in publishing Down In The Valley. I was pretty sick during the game on Saturday. Caught a bug of some sort very late Friday night after I returned from sectional football coverage in Indy, got very little sleep, and was pretty miserable all-day Saturday. I left Memorial Stadium immediately after the press conference and filed my game story from bed. That's a first.
Thank God for "fall back" weekend. It allowed me to get some needed extra rest. I feel a bit better
Fair warning: there won't be a Down In The Valley for football next week. With a road basketball and football game conflicting on Saturday, I can only be in one place, so I'll be in Dayton to cover the basketball opener.
That should be the only football game I miss. I plan to be at the final two games as I won't be in Bimini to cover basketball later in November.