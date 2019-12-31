Down In The Valley: Southern Illinois home musings

Every year I've been on the Indiana State beat, an inevitable question is asked about how the team feels it will play entering the conference season.
And just as inevitably, a Sycamore player, coach or both will say that they want to enter the Missouri Valley Conference season with guns blazing. They want to start well, start fast and put down a marker that they mean business in the Valley.
Of course they say that. Why wouldn't they say that? I'd say that too. No team is going to concede that it has doubts going into its most important set of games.
But saying isn't doing. And there's been a lot of big promises made by players entering the MVC season that didn't come to fruition once the real thing starts. Last year's rough loss at Loyola being freshest in the mind.
So it was really refreshing to see the Sycamores promise to start fast and make a statement ... and be true to their words.
Did ISU start fast? A 12-4 start in which five different Sycamores scored makes that an affirmative. Did ISU share the ball? Better than it has all season. ISU had 19 assists on 29 made field goals.
When SIU hung around and trailed by eight at halftime, did the Sycamores mess around and let the Salukis back in the game? No they didn't. ISU used a 9-0 run early in the second half to take a 17-point lead.
The point is that ISU delivered on what it promised. That seems to be a modest standard, but the Sycamores haven't often met even modest standards like that in recent seasons.
Part of the reason is that this team believes in one another. You're not seeing some of the hero ball or forced 3-pointers you saw in other recent seasons because when the ball goes in the post? Something positive is bound to happen. It makes ISU's perimeter players more willing to share the ball instead of having doubt about what might happen if they do. In turn, of course, the attention that has to be paid to ISU's posts gives the guards more room to maneuver.
A game like Monday's just serves as self-perpetuating motion for the rest of the season. ISU is successful when it gets everyone involved. ISU gets the result it sought by being unselfish. Ergo, the players buy into this style of play and try to hone it and perfect it. It's what any good team has and wants.
Monday's game was very encouraging, but it's also important to point out that Southern Illinois is not likely to finish in the top half of the MVC this season. The Salukis were also missing two of its best and most experienced players - guards Aaron Cook and Eric McGill. So there's zero reason to start crowning the Sycamores yet. The road is going to get a lot tougher, especially at Drake and at Northern Iowa in the next two games.
With that disclaimer out of the way, this game still feels a lot more glass half-full than many of ISU's early MVC games have felt like in recent years. This doesn't feel like fool's gold. This feels like something to build on.
The Sycamores promised and delivered on their promise on Monday. That has to make ISU fans feel very good indeed.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Tre Williams (14 points, 6 rebounds) — When it comes to being judge-and-jury, I can be a tough customer to please. Williams has been really good over the course of ISU's eight-game win streak, but I told some folks before the game on Monday that I didn't think Williams would get as many easy looks in conference play as he had been getting in some of ISU's nonconference games.
I don't know how "easy" any of Williams' looks were on Monday, but I was wrong about his ability to produce. He was as productive as ever.
The Williams-Jake LaRavia combination in the lane works because they complement each other's skills well. To simplify it, Williams is north-south and LaRavia is east-west. Williams tends to favor doing his work on the baseline in ISU's half-court. LaRavia tends to attack the basket from the front. Neither exclusively does so, but that's the general pattern.
Both have crashed the boards hard - they combined for 15 rebounds - and they often rebound the other's miss.
For Williams, he worked that baseline well against the Salukis. The back-to-the-basket hook shot he used so well in pre-conference play showed up once, but mostly, he just used his leverage and athletic ability to lean in for layups or tip-ins.
In addition, Williams demonstrated some rim protection ability with two blocks and a few more shots he altered. Williams may be a freshman, but he isn't playing like one at all.
• Jake LaRavia (12 points, 9 rebounds) — ISU coach Greg Lansing said after the game that LaRavia was perturbed late in the game because he was taken out with nine rebounds and he wanted 10.
The attitude he brings to the Sycamores is infectious. He does not back down from anyone. Though SIU center Barret Benson had a couple of inches on LaRavia, that didn't stop the freshman from sticking his nose in to get his shots. LaRavia had four offensive rebounds, nearly as many as SIU had overall.
LaRavia was also second on the Sycamores in assists at four. The work he and Williams are putting in with Tyreke Key is paying huge dividends for the Sycamores.
• Cam Bacote (4 points) — Bacote has quietly played very well of late for the Sycamores. He's solid with the ball, and while he does occasionally force a shot, especially off the drive, you like the fact he has confidence to mix it up.
Bacote had arguably the prettiest bucket of the night when he got the ball five feet from the basket, was walled up by two SIU bigs, but wiggled his way through them to split the double team for an easy layup.
While ISU is better with Jordan Barnes and Key on the floor (duh), Bacote has ensured that there's been minimal dropoff when he comes into the game.
Observations
— After the Chicago State game, I wondered about Key's plus-minus versus the team's plus-minus. Once again, Key's plus-minus of +23 far exceeded ISU's team plus-minus of +12. Here's the obligatory sentence about plus-minus being dubious on a game-to-game basis, but Key is out-performing ISU's team plus-minus regularly.
And now, I have the stat to back that feeling up. ISU's team plus-minus over the course of the season is +35. Key's plus-minus is +97 and his per-game plus-minus is +8.08, the best on the Sycamores by more than a point. The only two players in Key's ballpark are Tre Williams (+83) and Cooper Neese (+78). No one else is above +50.
Key's impact was clear in both halves on Monday. ISU was flagging a bit towards the eight-minute mark in both, coinciding with the time when Key gets a rest. In both cases, Key entered the game and ISU's fortunes immediately brightened, especially in the second half, when he went on a personal 7-0 run.
— What in the wide world of sports was going on with ISU's free throw shooting? The Sycamores were 4 of 12 at the line, perhaps the most abysmal performance I've seen without checking through a decade-and-a-half of box scores.
Making it even more bizarre, Key made all four of the free throws. Everyone else combined to go 0-for-8. Now, granted, the remaining free throws were taken by Tre Williams, Cobie Barnes and Jake LaRavia. None of ISU's guards factored in besides Key.
Still, I think one would be hard-pressed to find any ISU game in which the Sycamores attempted 10 or more free throws and one player accounted for all of the makes. That's a statistical anomaly for the ages.
And while I'm being good-humored about it because the misses didn't have an impact on the game, ISU also can't be complacent about the free throws. I asked Lansing a few games ago if he was worried about free throws and he said it wasn't near the top of his list. Against almost any other MVC team, those misses would have stuck out like a sore thumb and perhaps cost ISU the game.
Time to get those free throws up, fellas.
— SIU was playing with two hands tied behind its back, but I was impressed with the Salukis, honestly.
Barret Benson will give plenty of teams fits in the paint. Marcus Domask will hone his game and get better shots because he's savvy on the floor. Lance Jones and Karrington Davis force you to wall up in the lane because they drive with authority.
The Salukis aren't close to a finished product, but as I said on the Down In The Valley podcast published Monday (shameless plug!), SIU's team statistics demonstrate that they have some fundamentals such as getting high-percentage shots and converting at the line down well.
ISU goes down to Carbondale during the last week of the MVC season. Assuming everyone stays healthy, I'm fascinated to see how SIU progresses. Bryan Mullins has SIU on the right track.
— I want to mention the ISU women, since I finally got to see them play in-person just before the men played. The women fought hard against a solid Saint Louis team, but couldn't close the deal as the Billikens slipped away with a 55-53 victory.
The Sycamores are 2-10, somewhat expected, I guess, given the complete roster turnover from last year.
But like the Salukis, I saw some promising things on Monday from the ISU women. I really like Jamrya McChristine. She plays with an edge and isn't afraid to absorb or initiate contact in the lane. ISU hasn't had a player at her position (more or less a tweener small/power forward) with that game in a while as the team has been mostly guard-oriented.
Sommer Pitzer, ISU's point guard, plays smart and was the Sycamores' best outside shooter. Del'Janae Williams had an off-night (1 of 7), but I can see why she's been getting a lot of minutes because she plays with confidence. Both Hattie Westerfeld and Alyssa Robben had their moments in the post too. Westerfeld was unlucky to foul out on a bad call.
(And remember, ISU is playing without one of its important contributors in the nonconference season, LeAndra Echi.)
The mistakes the Sycamores make are mistakes teams that are learning how to play always make. Sometimes the ball sticks too long with certain players. Sometimes certain players are too eager to get a shot up. Sometimes players are too eager to make a play of any sort and turn the ball over. Learning how to play through that can be a painful process.
Still, I can see the potential. The MVC is going to be a bear, the conference is performing at its highest level ... maybe ever ... but this team also seems honed and on the same page. Given that everyone was new to one another, that's the first step that has to be taken.
— With Hulman Center in renovation mode, you get something new every night.
With the wind kicked up outside, you could occasionally hear the flapping of the tarp that covers the openings where the facility is being worked on at the south end of the edifice. If you didn't know better, you'd have thought someone was clapping together slats or cracking a whip to distract the teams on the floor. Keep in mind, I could hear this at center-court at floor level. I imagine those sitting closer heard it a lot more often.
Since the tarp is behind the shell that encompasses the inner part of Hulman Center, you couldn't see what you were hearing, so it took on a sort of ghostly quality.
The Hulman Center breeze was back in force too — more so than ever, actually — and with temps dropping outside, it was getting a bit nippy in the second half. It will be interesting to see what it's like when the temperature really drops as recent games have been played in above-freezing temps.
I asked Key after the game if the players noticed the breeze and he said he did. He said the only effect on the game might be on free throws, but it's minor if it has an effect at all.
— Elsewhere in the MVC, there was just one other conference game. Loyola held off a late Valparaiso surge to earn a 66-63 at the ARC in Da Region. Jalon Pipkins scored 13 off the bench for the Ramblers to go with Cameron Krutwig's double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds). The Crusaders scored only 21 points in the first half, but were within a possession for most of the last five minutes.
The rest of the league plays on New Year's Eve. ISU's next opponent - Drake - plays at Bradley. One-loss Northern Iowa travels to Illinois State. Turmoil-ridden Evansville travels to play at Missouri State.