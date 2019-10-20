DOWN IN THE VALLEY: South Dakota State postmortem

During Indiana State's 42-23 loss against South Dakota State, I was getting the predictable feedback on social media.
"Why can't ISU live up to expectations?"
"Why can't ISU put together two good seasons in a row?"
"So much for the playoffs ..."
When you lose? You get a drum beat of negativity. It gets tiresome, because fans refuse to recognize the nuance in each individual situation, but it's also understandable because, well, ISU fans have been let down a lot whenever they get their hopes up in several different sports.
That aside, you still have to take each season individually. So as ISU sits at 3-4 and with no margin for error left to earn the FCS playoff bid that many thought was a reasonable 2019 season goal, how do you define ISU's season in one word?
I narrowed it down to three different words — ones I've conjured on my own or heard from others — that could be used by a halfway reasonable observer to describe ISU's season-to-date:
Unfortunate, overrated and inconsistent.
All three can be folded into one of the others, but I also think all three can be mutually exclusive descriptions of ISU's fate. Let's take them one-by-one.
• Unfortunate — In July, when the experts were sorting out their predicted Missouri Valley Football Conference pecking order, the reason the Sycamores were so highly thought of was two-fold.
The Sycamores showed real progress in 2018. Not just because of the five-game win streak to end the season, but ISU was competitive in all but one contest over the entire season.
Remember, even during ISU's 2-4 start in 2018, only one game was a blowout start-to-finish. ISU was much closer to 9-2 than they were to 5-6. ISU pushed SDSU to overtime in a loss, got beat at home by Missouri State in OT and played Louisville tough until they wore down in the fourth quarter. Only the Northern Iowa game was a blowout.
From that team, ISU had basically its entire offense back and several defensive contributors. Why wouldn't you think big for the Sycamores?
However, the basis upon which that optimism was built no longer exists for the Sycamores. Of the intended starters on offense? Only Dante Hendrix, Zach Larkin, Wyatt Wozniak and James Lang have been healthy from game one to the present.
Losing starting quarterback Ryan Boyle alone is reason to give ISU an injury pass for 2019. Though James Wilderman has been serviceable, few teams lose their starting quarterback and keep on chugging. The entire ISU offense was set up to take advantage of Boyle's dual run-pass talents. You can't just pivot from that seamlessly.
Some of the defensive vets have been banged up or missed time. Jonas Griffith played hurt on Saturday. Clayton Glasco is now out.
Teams can talk "next man in" all they want, and coaches really have no choice but to say that, but we all know that's not how it works in the real world.
Think of your own workplace. If you lose someone valuable? A company has no choice but to go "next man in" and hire a replacement or promote an underling. That doesn't mean that the "next man" in is going to perform at the same level as the person they replaced, at least not right away.
It's unreasonable to expect any player to just step in and perform at a certain baseline level, especially when that baseline is being set by excellent players like Boyle or Glasco. Teams have a depth chart for a reason, after all.
But the "unfortunate" label goes beyond injuries. ISU has had a few pleasant surprises in terms of players stepping up. Peterson Kerlegrand, Henrik Barndt, Keawvis Cummings are a few who jump to mind who have become valued contributors that weren't a year ago.
What's been unfortunate is that ISU has needed more players to raise their games, but some have not or some even regressed.
Finally, ISU isn't getting some of the bounces it got a year ago. ISU partly built its win streak a year ago on turnover margin, but it isn't getting the same level of impact in that department this year. Is that bad luck or a regression to the mean? Your mileage probably varies on that.
ISU has also had few 50/50 plays go their way.
On Saturday, a defensive PI was called on Cummings on a play in which it looked like he had good coverage. On the next play, a potential SDSU turnover at the 2 was whistled dead due to a snap infraction penalty that actually helped them. One play later, the Jacks scored.
That's pure bad luck. Combined with the other circumstances this season, unfortunate seems an apt description? Or do you go with ...
• Overrated — With ISU not living up the expectations most had, I've had a few observers tell me they think the Sycamores might have been overrated. That last season was more of a hot streak than a true reflection of the Sycamores ability.
My first thought is that the injury circumstances listed above haven't really given ISU a chance to be overrated. The only disappointing loss ISU has had at full strength was the 35-31 home defeat to Dayton. (Yes, the late fall-from-ahead loss at Kansas was also disappointing, but until ISU beats a Power Five team, I don't expect ISU to beat a Power Five team.)
To mangle a legal term, the minute Boyle went down almost negated that overrated line of questioning. ISU basically played with its intended team for three games. So how can they really be judged as overrated?
But, maybe that's being too kind on my part? To be overrated, you have to first identify what was rated.
Boyle? Went down after three games. When healthy, he wasn't quite as productive as his 2018 peak, but was certainly far from a liability.
Griffith? He's performed as well as ever when healthy.
The veteran offensive line? Could be more consistent, but they have rarely played as a five-man unit with Isaiah Edwards out for much of the season and with Mason Flechler injured recently.
The bevy of wide receivers? Now we're getting into interesting territory. Hendrix has been decent, Dakota Caton too when healthy, but ISU's offense hasn't really taken advantage of them.
Is that because of the players or the play-calling that doesn't take advantage of their talents? It's easy to pick on the play-calling, but what none of us know truly know without film study is whether the receivers are getting separation to give themselves a chance?
Taking advantage of a favorable schedule? ISU hasn't done this. The Dayton loss alone makes this so. ISU had to beat the power teams at home too, so the loss to SDSU hurts ... even as you recognize the Sycamores who played against the Jacks are not the ones whom the expectations were built upon in the first place.
So overrated? A tad harsh in my opinion, and I'm not sure evidence beyond wins and losses supports it. Then again, wins and losses are the only things that matter, so ...
• Inconsistent — This is the word I think is most apt. ISU's problems are actually hard to define statistically. Why? Because ISU runs hot and cold at almost every position on the field.
ISU has some flat-out weird statistics that don't necessarily really reflect what you feel like you're seeing Saturday-to-Saturday.
Entering Saturday, ISU was No. 1 in the MVFC in pass defense. But has ISU truly been a shut down pass defense? Or have they primarily played run-oriented teams? The three decent pass teams ISU has played — Dayton, South Dakota and South Dakota State — have all thrown it pretty well.
There's more weirdness. ISU is fifth in rushing, and yet, only has six rushing TDs. ISU has made the second-most amount of field goals, but has also missed more than any MVFC team.
ISU is third in third-down conversions and fourth in first downs gained, but is ninth in red zone performance. ISU is first in penalties, but has either kept alive for its opponent or killed its own series with ... penalties in a few contests.
None of this makes much sense ... apart from the fact that it suggests maddening inconsistency.
I've pointed it out before, but the running game, for example, seems to get its numbers with big gains, but sometimes doesn't get the four-to-five yards gains needed to sustain drives.
Seems stupid to have any regret about big gains, but I'd take 10 situational four-yard gains over the course of a game over one 40-yard gain any day of the week. They all count the same in the stats, but not always in impact.
The defense has looked dominant one week and vulnerable the next. Some of it is predicated on the opponent - South Dakota and South Dakota State's offenses are both worlds apart from Western Illinois - but a good team lays down a marker every week. ISU hasn't done that.
There's also the creeping notion that something different pops up week-to-week to sink the Sycamores.
Against the Jacks, it was fumbles, heretofore a non-issue, as three were lost in the first half. Two weeks ago against South Dakota, ISU's run defense, which had been good to excellent, disappeared into the ether. Punting and long snapping comes and goes and so does ISU's kick return game.
These Whack-A-Mole type tendencies are maddening for players and coaches alike. All the signs of an inconsistent team.
So if I had to rate the three words I identified to define the Sycamores' season, I'd go: 1. Inconsistent, 2. Unfortunate, 3. Overrated.
Which word do you think most applies?
A look at the game
Passing game – Wilderman was 19 of 31 for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Ten different receivers caught a pass. Good numbers and good spread among the offense, but, and I don't mean this as a knock on Wilderman, but how impactful were the numbers?
I will say this. ISU is spreading the ball around the field better. I think the ball is going downfield a bit more and over the middle, so that criticism can cease.
The bigger question in ISU's passing game will come two categories later.
Running game – Again, good numbers from Kerlegrand with 107 yards and ISU had 128 rushing yards overall, but that number is artificially deflated by sacks. ISU actually gained 184 yards when you take sacks out of the equation.
Of course, ISU negated the good work it did on the ground with three lost fumbles by three different ball-carriers.
ISU had 11 of its 22 first downs on the ground.
Blocking – The numbers are unkind to the line. The running numbers notwithstanding, ISU gave up eight sacks, by far a season-high. Entering Saturday, ISU QBs had only been sacked 11 times overall.
So was that Wilderman holding on to the ball too long, the line not sustaining blocks, or the receivers not getting open? Probably a little bit of all of the above. SDSU's edge rushing was pretty substantial. Sometimes that's the line's fault, sometimes it isn't.
Pass rush – ISU put some pressure on SDSU freshman QB J'Bore Gibbs. He was sacked three times and pushed out of the pocket on several occasions besides. Gibbs was sacked twice via safety blitzes, with Michael Thomas and Khalif Copeland doing the honors.
The pressure wasn't consistent, though, and there were also a few times where Gibbs had plenty of time to find targets.
Run defense – Pierre Strong was the best running back I've seen this year ... and by a pretty wide margin. He had 144 rushing yards and averaged 8.5 yards per carry. He punished would-be Sycamore tacklers several times too, including bulling two Sycamores over for his final touchdown. ISU will see Illinois State's James Robinson next week, but Robinson has a tall order to match what Strong did on Saturday.
It didn't hurt Strong's cause that SDSU's line opened up large holes for him on a few of his long runs. It also didn't hurt Strong that ISU's tackling was very inconsistent.
Pass coverage – The Jacks rolled up 274 passing yards. SDSU lived in that seam between the front four and the secondary. Gibbs expertly probed the Sycamores to death with passes 10 and 15 yards downfield, some often turned into much bigger gains as SDSU's speed and ISU's inconsistent tackling conspired to make life tough for the Sycamores.
I also think ISU had some bad luck. Cummings, who I think has done well for ISU this year, did not commit pass interference, in my opinion, on a goal line toss. Unfortunately, the pass interference many thought watching live was an OPI on Cade Johnson was definitely pass interference by Michael Thomas as he grabbed his jersey.
Special teams – One of the biggest plays of the game was a special teams miscue - Travis Reiner's shanked punt that gave SDSU a chance to score again before halftime.
Then again, the best "highlight" of the game was Jerry Nunez's 14-yard touchdown pass to Larkin off of a fake field goal. Great catch by Larkin in traffic too.
Intangibles - The five penalties ISU had were all killers. Either drive-sustainers or drive killers at key junctures.
However, I think the biggest intangible is that when ISU didn't move the ball? It didn't take much time off the clock. ISU won time of possession, but that is mostly predicated on having the ball in second-half garbage time.
Of ISU's first-half drives, when the game was decided? Only one was longer than four minutes. That played right into the quick-strike hands of the Jacks, especially that 24-second series in the final minute when ISU tried to get back into the game by scoring before halftime, only for the plan to go pear-shaped (as the Brits say) in a big way.
Observations
— Players I counted on the sideline during the game, out of action: QB Ryan Boyle, QB Gunnar See, WR Rontrez Morgan, LT Mason Flechler, RB Titus McCoy, LB Clayton Glasco, DB Anthony Tucker Jr., RB Nick Sims, TE Tynan Williams and DB Ty Hambright. I didn't see LG Isaiah Edwards, but I'm sure he was done there somewhere.
A long list of players who have contributed or starred that ISU was counting on who didn't suit up. You need a lot of next men up to make up for that, probably too many men.
Kerlegrand appeared to injure his left leg in the second half. CB Mekhi Ware got hurt at another point, but came back. WR Dante Jones II was hurt at one point, but came back and scored a touchdown after his injury.
— ISU has done this before, I think, but in the second half, I noticed that a couple of GA's were holding up towels to protect the coaching staff from being seen by observers in the press box, presumably SDSU observers, when they made their calls.
Only one problem with that. The towels, or the people holding them, are too short. The angle from press box down to the field is pretty steep. It's hard to mask much of anything on the south sideline from view upstairs.
That's why Mike Sanford moved the Sycamores to the north side of Memorial Stadium for a few years. There's no paranoia quite like football coaching paranoia!
— The down side of the press box is that on plays like the offensive pass interference, which occurred on the farthest end of the field from our view, it's really not a good view from up there.
I need to finally break down and put ESPN+ on my laptop somehow. I'm doing myself (and you) a disservice by trying to interpret everything live. When I watched the replay at home, I saw stuff you can't possibly see in live action. Many of you have an advantage over me in that respect.
— Good day to honor ISU's past. Wilbur "Clyde" Myers was feted at midfield before the game. At 98, he's the oldest living former ISU student-athlete. He last played for the ISU football team in 1948.
That was also at the time Duane Klueh played at ISU, but Klueh is 93.
Back then, college eligibility rules were far more liberal than they are now. There is technically no age limit today, but in effect, there is one as you have to start your "clock" within a year of graduation from high school. (Exceptions for religious reasons sometimes excepted.)
I don't know if Myers was a World War II veteran - ISU shows he played from 1946-48, so that might suggest he was and that the war may have delayed his college entry and made him a bit older. That was common in the late 1940s.
Also honored was ISU's 9-1 1968 team, still the best record any ISU football team has ever had.
The '68 Sycamores played right before the program went what is now referred to as Division I, though all but three of their opponents that season are now Division I themselves. (Or were in the case of Evansville which dropped football in the late 1990s.)
One cool thing about the '68 team is that they played in the transitional version of Memorial Stadium. The stadium as we know it today was not re-built from the baseball configuration all at once. It was done in stages.
In 1968, the football field had been turned to its current east-west orientation from the north-south direction it had been when it was purely a baseball stadium, but the baseball grandstand was still in place where today's (well-worn) concrete stands are located. The current stands were in place for the 1969 season, I think.
The field also had the groundbreaking artificial turf, the first of its kind on an outdoor college football stadium.
So you have this weird dichotomy in the pictures from that season (and from the Vigo County high schools of the time) where you have the-then ultra-modern turf paired with the old-school baseball stadium in the background. In the pictures, it takes on a sort of Franklin Field-like appearance in the Philadelphia Eagles final seasons playing on the University of Pennsylvania's field in the late 60s/early 70s.
I love historical obscurantist stuff like that.
— Not many weird final outcomes, but some unexpected final scores in the MVFC.
Who had Missouri State only allowing 22 against North Dakota State? In Fargo, no less? Unfortunately for the Bears, they scored no points, so file the 22-0 defeat under moral victories.
Not a moral victory for Southern Illinois as they womped Youngstown State 35-10 in Carbondale. The Penguins were 4-0 after nonconference play, but are 0-3 in the MVFC. Seems a familiar refrain for YSU.
Regardless, a good win for SIU. The Salukis' two conference losses were to Illinois State and SDSU, both excellent teams, so maybe SIU is ready to take a step forward? SIU comes to Terre Haute in two weeks, and for reasons only the football gods know, that series has been dominated by the road team for most of the 2010s.
The thriller of the day was in Cedar Falls as Northern Iowa surged past South Dakota 42-27 at the UNI-Dome. The Coyotes led 24-21 at halftime, but the Panthers punched back with a 21-3 second half. UNI QB Will McIlvain had three TD passes on eight completions, not a bad ratio. UNI also sacked USD QB Austin Simmons five times.
ISU's next opponent - Illinois State - defeated Western Illinois 28-14 in Macomb. The Redbirds have a way of making themselves look unimpressive, it was just 14-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Leathernecks also threw for 270 yards.
However, WIU also had five turnovers and that proved to be the difference on a day in which Illinois State only had 279 yards of total offense.
If ISU can keep Robinson under wraps, a big if, this is one team against which I think the Sycamores can match up well against. Actually, Jeff Proctor out-rushed Robinson on Saturday, so apply the above to Illinois State's run game generally.
Then again, ISU hasn't won in Blo-No since Bill Clinton was president (1997), so there's that history of futility to overcome too.