DOWN IN THE VALLEY: South Dakota postmortem

After consecutive losses by a combined 82-10, it's clear that Indiana State's football team has problems. They exist in every phase and even during some of ISU's wins? These issues were evident.
A 44-0 loss to No. 2 South Dakota State wasn't a massive shock, though the manner in which the Sycamores let the game get away from them in the second quarter was.
The 38-10 defeat at South Dakota was a different kettle of fish. The Sycamores were determined to eliminate the mistakes that held them back the previous week against the Jackrabbits the previous week.
Moreover, though no one would say it loud, ISU no doubt believed that South Dakota is much closer to them in roster quality. There was some evidence, on paper at least, that these two teams weren't far apart from one another.
As it turned out, ISU's woes weren't eliminated. If anything, they were worse. That, of course, is very worrying.
Forget playoff talk. ISU would have to win six of seven to pull that off. Right now, just getting a grasp of what's ailing ISU and getting it fixed is the priority.
Having pointed all of that out? Let's be honest for a moment. I'm not here to make excuses, the players on the field have to perform, buuut I guess I'm kind of here to make excuses for some of the woes.
But not the most glaring issue. We'll get to that shortly.
When you look at what's plaguing the Sycamores you can point to mitigating circumstances if you so choose. Those circumstances being critical injuries.
ISU's pass game doesn't operate very well beyond medium routes, hitches, swing pass and screens. Though Anthony Thompson doesn't throw a laser-like deep ball, I don't think this issue is solely his own.
Dante Hendrix hasn't played since the Week Zero game against Eastern Illinois. He is sorely, sorely missed. He stretches the field, draws double teams at times, and opens up the field for everyone else.
None of the other ISU wide receivers can have the impact on the passing game that he does. He could be back soon. ISU can't have him back soon enough.
You can count the quarterbacks in the injured group too. Kurtis Wilderman didn't make the trip to South Dakota with a bum shoulder. Anthony Thompson hurt his foot at USD, we'll see how serious that is. Wildcat quarterback Michael Haupert hasn't played since the Northwestern game, and that look is really missed in ISU's attack.
Going back to preseason camp, Gunnar See injured his finger. If he hadn't, he'd likely be in the QB mix with neither Thompson nor Wilderman breaking free from one another in five games.
Similarly, ISU's special teams problems, specifically, the botched kick return by J.J. Henderson on Saturday, can be traced to injuries. ISU lost returner extraordinaire Dakota Caton before the season started. If he's taking a kick, there's no hesitation and there is a green light.
Defensively, ISU has been missing pieces here and there. On Saturday, cornerback Mekhi Ware didn't play. South Dakota had a good receiving corps and they took advantage of his absence. Dayveon Higgs and David Whittemore are missing from an already inexperienced linebacking corps.
Next man up and all that? C'mon. Let's leave that for coaches to say. The elementary reality is that missing players lead to a lesser performance.
However, there's one very important aspect of ISU's attack, really, it's central philosophy on offense, that you can't pin an injury excuse on.
ISU's running game this season has been shockingly poor. The Sycamores are averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. Peterson Kerlegrand has 228 yards in five games ... and no one else has more than 100 yards for the season.
This was not supposed to be the case. Though there was little experience behind Kerlegrand, he had established himself in 2019. He rushed for 746 yards and 5.5 yards per carry. Running back was supposed to be a position of strength, but it hasn't been.
Naturally, one has to look at the offensive line too. The push up front hasn't been there.
There has been one major injury in the line, tackle Keagen Trost, who was making his first career start, got hurt at the beginning of the Eastern Kentucky game and is out for the year. Against South Dakota, Isaiah Edwards was moved to left tackle from left guard and Jalen Booth slotted into his place at guard.
Apart from that, though, the line has had stability. Center Alvin Clemons, right guard Jose Vazquez IV and right tackle Joel Stevens have started every contest. So you can't really pin offensive line problems on injuries either.
So what gives? If I knew, I wouldn't be writing. And if the coaching staff knew, they'd fix it.
Regardless of why ISU can't run the ball, the fact remains that the Sycamores can't, and given that their whole offensive identity is tied to running the ball? This is a major problem without the ready-made injury excuses that exist elsewhere on the field.
The running woes, of course, cascade into other areas too. The passing game becomes far more predictable and easy to defend when a team knows it can stop the run.
When you can't run, you can't control the clock or field position. In its two MVFC games, ISU has had eight offensive series stall inside their own 25-yard line. ISU has not been able to parole itself from that kind of field position jail. That's an indictment of the running woes.
So is ISU's 30.14% third-down conversion rate, second-worst in the MVFC.
Haupert could be back soon too. Perhaps his presence will give the running game a much-needed jolt?
ISU fans need to hope something can be figured out. Excuses, whether you want to buy into them or not, exist where ISU has had problems elsewhere, but there's no excuse for the non-productive ground attack.
When a team can't perform in the area by which it defines itself? That's very worrying.
A look at the game
• Passing game – When I asked Mallory after the game about the lack of running game, he made sure to mention that part of the reason ISU isn't running is because when teams stack the box, ISU isn't throwing it effectively either.
Chicken or egg? You be the judge. I thought Anthony Thompson was passable. He was 16 of 24 for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions, one ball was forced, another hung up too long. There was some missed receivers, but not too many.
I thought Jeff Kastl called better plays for Thompson to succeed.
Cade Chambers, who made his debut after Thompson hurt his foot, was 3-for-5, but for only 7 yards. ISU quarterbacks were retreating constantly, resulting in several negative-yardage throws.
Zach Larkin had the longest throw of the day, a 30-yarder, on a double pass where he got a lateral from Thompson and then Larkin threw a forward pass back to Thompson.
• Running game – Brutal. ISU had 33 rushing yards ... and this wasn't really a function of sacks. Add back in the 18 yards of sack yardage and it's still just 51 yards on 20 carries.
For more, see above.
• Blocking – See above. I'd say 1.5 yards per carry speaks volumes. ISU quarterbacks were sacked twice and hurried five times.
ISU also had four false start penalties.
• Pass rush – Lost in the defensive inconsistency were the four sacks ISU recorded. Carson Camp was also hurried once.
However, and this category is as good a place as any to write about it, ISU was also drawn offsides three times by Camp, all in the last two series of the first half when ISU was at its worst.
It wasn't just his hard count, ISU jumped once when Camp clapped his hands while in the shotgun.
• Pass coverage – USD throwers were 20 of 27 for 211 yards. The Coyotes spread the ball around well to expected playmakers like Carter Bell (5 catches, 87 yards) and Brett Samson (5-52).
This place is as good a place as any to mention ISU's tackling. Whether it was a pass downfield or a run, the tackling was really poor. Hits were made, but the will to wrap up just wasn't there. Very disturbing.
• Special teams – The indecisive mistake by J.J. Henderson to accidentally bring a ball out of the end zone on a kickoff after USD took a 10-3 lead proved very costly.
That cascaded into terrible field position for the ISU offense, which led to a punt that only got to the ISU 47, to a USD 47-yard TD pass on the first play of the series. Actions have consequences.
Travis Reiner got plenty of chances to punt and averaged 42 yards in the Dome. Alan Selzer made his only field goal, a 41-yarder.
Observations
- I should have done a better job to read the Kurtis Wilderman situation. I was at practice mid-week and noticed he wasn't out there. When I asked about it, ISU coach Curt Mallory fibbed a bit when he said he still planned to use both quarterbacks. Fool me once, etc.
Certainly, the QB spot bears watching this week. Thompson hurt his foot on ISU's second-half scoring drive. Cade Chambers got a chance to play, though hardly in a favorable situation.
Also, ISU is finally hoping to have both Dante Hendrix and Michael Haupert back, but we'll see if they can go. ISU badly needs their playmaking abilities to give the offense a jolt.
- ISU rotates a LOT of players on defense. I totally understand the rationale behind it, keep players fresh, etc. A lot of teams rotate defenders. I'm not criticizing it.
I just wonder sometimes how much it hurts defensive continuity? If someone asked me which player is the heart of the ISU defense is right now? I'd struggle to answer. Probably either safety Michael Thomas or defensive end Inoke Moala?
However, no one else has really distinguished themselves in conference play. It's hard to do so when the parts are constantly moving.
Then again, maybe that's just an observation that seeks an excuse. Perhaps ISU's wild variance in defensive performance has nothing to do with the rotation and has everything to do with the players on the field who can't execute the plan?
- At long last, renovations to the DakotaDome are complete. The west side of the field is done with permanent stands and suites and the facility looks good.
However, I miss the days when there was a concession stand in the corner of the end zone. I'm not joking. There was one right at field level on ISU's first visit there in 2013. The design of the Dome was such that the stands on that side were temporary (the DakotaDome was used for several sports) and fans had to enter and exit the stands at field level. So where else would you put a concession stand?
An ill-timed fade throw could quite literally land in the popcorn.
- Former ISU men's basketball coach Greg Lansing was at the game. He's a South Dakota alum, of course, and had been in Vermillion since Thursday as it was Homecoming weekend at USD.
I knew he was going to be there, he texted me ahead of time, so it wasn't a surprise, but I was still glad to see him.
I joked when I came into the radio booth to do my halftime drop with Luke Martin that I was attending a convention of people who probably wanted to kick my butt at various junctures given that former ISU football coach Trent Miles was also in the booth. They both denied it, but I don't buy it!
Lansing, who was dressed in blue, by the way, not USD red (he's avidly following the ISU teams still), said he's taking some time off and is living in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he used to spend parts of his offseasons while he was coaching.
He said he had some offers to go back to being a college assistant, but he wasn't interested in that doing that yet. He might do some NBA scouting in the southwest.
Lansing keeps in-touch with his former players, ones still at ISU and those who moved on, and he's even touched base with Josh Schertz a few times.
Lansing and I worked together for 15 years, counting his stint as an assistant coach in Royce Waltman's last year and under Kevin McKenna.
We clashed like all reporters and coaches do, sometimes it got heated, but the vast majority of the time, we had a good relationship. I have zero complaints about my time covering Lansing. So I wish him well and wish him happiness.
- Around the MVFC, for the most part, it was the day for the road teams. Three out of five games were won by the visitors.
The battle of the titans was in Grand Forks, N.D. at the Alerus Center as the battle of North Dakota was joined. For a long time, the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota threatened to get a statement win over the established power North Dakota State.
UND led at halftime and was down 9-7 for much of the second half, but the Bison got a fourth quarter touchdown and held on for a 16-10 victory.
I wish UND was on ISU's schedule. Without them on it, the Fighting Hawks still feel like they're a far-off nonconference opponent. I have no in-person knowledge of their roster.
UND comes on to ISU's schedule in 2022 when the Hawks come to Memorial Stadium. Northern Iowa also returns to the ISU schedule at that point. NDSU and USD come off of it.
Missouri State also went on the road and earned a 41-20 victory at Illinois State. The Bears out-scored the Redbirds 20-0 in the second half to pull away. An impressive win for Missouri State, but one has to worry about Illinois State. The Redbirds are 2-3 and just seem to have stagnated a bit.
The wildest road win was notched by Southern Illinois, who made the always dreaded trek to Macomb, Ill. to face Western Illinois.
For a while, it appeared the Salukis would bomb the Leathernecks as they took a 21-0 first half lead, but WIU has proven to be wildly streaky, and so it was on Saturday. It was 21-10 by halftime and WIU's defense locked down on SIU's talented offense in the second half, allowing only three points.
The 'Necks scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force OT.
SIU scored via a Nic Baker TD pass, but WIU scored on the first play of OT on a 25-yard run by Myles Wanza. The 'Necks rolled the dice and went for two and the win, but couldn't convert it, and the Salukis escaped Macomb with a 31-30 win. A loss would have damaged SIU's heretofore unimpeachable playoff credentials.
Unfortunately for ISU, it might be time to re-calibrate the expectations for next Saturday's matchup with WIU. The Leathernecks (1-3, 1-1) are wildly inconsistent just like the Sycamores are, but when they're on, they're deadly, and they can flat out move the ball. Ask Youngstown State, who let a MVFC-record 28-point lead dissipate under WIU's onslaught one week earlier.
Just don't ask YSU right this minute. Like ISU, they were a road team that wasn't full of surprises. Northern Iowa dominated the Penguins 34-7 at the UNI-Dome. YSU didn't score until garbage time. As things currently stand, the Sycamores and 'Guins will likely be fighting to avoid the MVFC basement.