DOWN IN THE VALLEY: South Dakota postmortem

The worst kind of losses are the ones that create more concerns than you already had going into the game in the first place.
If you remember, I had the game at South Dakota pegged as an ISU loss long ago when I did my summer game-by-game predictions. That was long before the Sycamores lost quarterback Ryan Boyle and running back Peterson Kerlegrand, of course.
I just don't feel like the Coyotes are a good matchup for the Sycamores. Quarterback Austin Simmons is a stud, as his 348 yards of individual total offense loudly proclaim, and USD plays a style that gives ISU troubles. They were the only team during ISU's five-game win streak last year that put a lot of points on the board.
My assumption, however, was based on the notion that ISU would struggle with USD's pass game. They did struggle, but not for the reasons I thought the Sycamores would. More on that later.
I never dreamt that ISU would give up 312 rushing yards. Not with the way ISU's front seven had played in the first four games. The Sycamores weren't the Steel Curtain of the 1970s, but they had been good, they had been aggressive, and they did put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
ISU did none of the above against the Coyotes.
Similarly, ISU's run game has been statistically good all season. Not having Kerlegrand hurts, but Titus McCoy, Chris Childers and Nick Sims are no slouches themselves.
But USD cut through ISU's experienced offensive line and completely shut the run game down. ISU had only 40 rushing yards with McCoy leading the way with just 23 yards. ISU averaged 1.2 yards per rush.
My complaint with ISU's run game has been its feast or famine ways. ISU's numbers look good, but there's been a lot of home run-type runs and not as much of the consistent stick-moving variety.
That sounds like a weird criticism - you don't give back 60-yard runs - but ISU isn't a pound-it, move the sticks run game their numbers would suggest. That hurts them sometimes.
That trait was all ISU had on Saturday. And given ISU's commitment to the run? The Sycamores are in big trouble if they aren't well above 100 yards rushing.
Paradoxically, the obvious concern - having newbie Gunnar See start at quarterback - turned out to be the least of ISU's worries. See completed 23 of 38 for 239 yards. Though he missed a few open targets and got skittish in the pocket, you can't knock that debut.
But the story Saturday was that the safe harbors you thought ISU could go to - run offense and run defense - were taken away from them by USD. The Sycamores were left with nothing they could depend on ... and the ship sank quickly.
A look at the game
Passing game – ISU threw more times (40) than it has in any game this season. Part of that was due to the ineffective running game, part of it was long down-and-distances, part of it was the philosophical desire to throw more.
See did OK. He overthrew a couple of receivers, especially early in the game when he was feeling his way, but he demonstrated some pocket presence. He did tend to run a tad early, and was sacked a few times because of it, but he'll get the feel. See did find eight different receivers. Hard to complain about his first-game performance.
However, ISU almost exclusively threw outside the hashmarks. And the Sycamores have been doing it all season. It's predictable.
South Dakota keeps track of both where the passes go and went kind of passes they are in their play-by-play.
On Saturday, ISU threw right and left 18 times each with See in the game. Only two misses were recorded as being thrown over the middle.
The types of passes were slightly more varied. Sixteen "short outs", eight deep balls, seven hitches, and four "quick" throws. Only one throw was recorded as a slant route. ISU needs more variance in its attack.
I will say that Dominique Dafney had a fine game (5 catches, 83 yards). As did Daijon Collins (5-31) in addition to usual positive contribution from Dante Hendrix (5-82).
Running game – Abysmal. ISU's longest run of the day was nine yards. Titus McCoy's longest was five yards. Credit to South Dakota for finding the gaps and hitting them.
Blocking – Isaiah Edwards (ankle) returned to give the Sycamores an intact starting line, but this was the worst day of the year in the trenches.
The running game speaks for itself. ISU quarterbacks (Kurtis Wilderman played late) were sacked four times. I thought See ran into a few of them. Protection wasn't terrible, but wasn't perfect either.
Left tackle Mason Flechler left the DakotaDome with his right foot in a boot.
Pass rush – After a few weeks of nastiness, ISU was tame against the Coyotes. There were no sacks, though there was four hurries, including what should have been a safety when Austin Simmons threw the ball away from the end zone. ISU had five tackles for loss, three by Clayton Glasco, but it was a quiet day up front.
Run defense – Perhaps worse than ISU's run offense. South Dakota expertly zigged when ISU zagged and constantly schemed their way into advantageous running opportunities.
The second touchdown, a 42-yard Kai Henry run, was a good example. USD overloaded left, taking most of ISU's coverage with it, and then ran Henry off right tackle. He only had Michael Thomas to beat and Henry twisted Thomas around en route to the house.
USD expertly used Simmons as a weapon too. Most were designed runs, usually starting up the middle, following a blocking back. Once Simmons got to the second level, he was way too slippery for ISU's defenders. Poor pursuit angles and very bad tackling didn't help the Sycamores' cause.
USD also did as a good a job as any team has of taking Jonas Griffith away. He "only" had five tackles and didn't feel like the factor he typically is.
Pass coverage – The Coyotes are the MVFC's most prolific passing team and they got 312 yards, but what struck me wasn't the coverage so much as the tackling and pursuit.
ISU's secondary let a lot of big plays happen - on the ground and in the air - via really bad tackling. Stuff that makes you cringe like half-hearted arm tackles or trying to make a big hit when the higher-percentage medium hit will do just fine. Tackling angles weren't good.
Coverage-wise, itself? It wasn't great, but the poor tackling is what stood out.
Special teams – Nothing much for special teams to do, apart from Travis Reiner's busy 8-punt day. He only averaged 33.2 yards in a dome. Not his best day.
Intangibles - ISU was below .500 on combined third and fourth down conversions at 6 of 18. On the bright side? ISU only had two penalties for 15 yards.
Observations
— See told me the decision to start him was made on Tuesday, which makes sense given that it's the first day of game-day practices. I heard about it on Thursday (my first day back from vacation) when Curt Mallory told me about it off-the-record.
Mallory has shown over the years he'll ride his instincts on QB's and isn't afraid to make changes. Remember 2017? Isaac Harker didn't even make it through a half before he was pulled. Harker and Cade Sparks switched spots on the depth chart several times that season.
Since the depth chart was brought up? Pro tip. Never trust them ... from any team. They are sometimes used as disinformation as much as information. ISU's have been mostly by-the-book this season, but Wilderman was listed as the starter and that likely wasn't an accident.
Mallory's desire to keep the decision to start See top secret apparently didn't go as planned. South Dakota's broadcast team told me the USD coaches expected See to play. Loose lips sink ships as they used to say. Didn't come from me. When someone tells me something off-the-record, my word is bond.
— A discussion had in the press box was whether ISU - or any team for that matter - should fair catch every kickoff that doesn't reach the end zone. When you fair catch? You get the ball at the 25.
Seems logical. After all, returning the ball means you have to get past the 25-yard line to make it worth it over the fair catch distance. But is the reward worth the risk?
I looked at ISU's kick returns this season. Instead of assigning the yards gained, I assigned whether ISU got past the 25 or not. Any return that didn't reach the 25 was minus-whatever. Anything past the 25, is plus-whatever.
Saturday's game was inconclusive. ISU "lost" yardage three times, "gained" twice and broke even twice. ISU lost a total of six yards versus fair catches.
ISU had very few kickoff returns at all against Eastern Illinois and Eastern Kentucky - only three total. Two plusses, one minus, netting a single yard.
Against Dayton, ISU had three losses to one gain, but the one gain the Sycamore had (Dakota Caton returned to the ISU 35) almost negated the combined losses of the trio of negative plays. ISU only came out behind by three yards.
At Kansas, Jayhawks kicker Liam Jones put most of his kicks into the end zone. ISU "lost" eight yards on the one kick return it had.
So, all told, ISU has had eight "losses", five "gains" and two "break evens". In total, ISU has lost 15 yards over 15 kick returns versus what it would have had via fair catches.
So this suggests that the fair catch is the right call, but the gain you get from it is very minor.
— In the facilities race among the Dakota schools, USD is playing catch-up in a hurry. The area surrounding the DakotaDome continues to improve and is starting to resemble UNI with the basketball arena adjacent to the dome.
It's far more swanky than the spartan surroundings that welcomed ISU on its first visit in 2013. No more snack bar in the corner of the end zone that would might have to dodge an errant throw on a fade route.
By ISU's next visit, the new concrete stands and suites will be done on the west side of the DakotaDome, greatly increasing capacity. I don't think USD will fill it, but that's not the point. The point is to look good for recruits so the Coyotes don't get dominated by NDSU and SDSU as they compete for many of the same talent.
— Did I use "dominated" and "NDSU" in the same sentence? Of course I did.
The Bison went to Hancock Stadium in a perceived battle of the MVFC's two best teams. NDSU emerged with a 37-3 hiding of the Redbirds.
In my summer, week-by-week MVFC pick 'em, I had Illinois State winning this game. NDSU, the Darth Vader of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, found my lack of faith disturbing. I was clearly not frightened enough by the sorcerer's ways they've used against the entire FCS division for almost a decade now.
NDSU was not the only road team that won on Saturday. Missouri State dropped Western Illinois 37-31 in triple overtime. It was a game delayed by lightning to start, so it was a long day in Macomb.
The derp factor was high in this game. The teams were a combined 10 of 35 on third down and both teams were under three yards per carry. Good road win for the Bears though.
As for the Leathernecks? They couldn't settle on a quarterback as Kevin Johnson and Connor Sampson both struggled. No one had more than 48 yards rushing. All of this against what had been a sieve-like MSU defense. WIU also spotted MSU 429 yards of total offense.
ISU hosts WIU next week. If the Sycamores can't get well against these Leathernecks? Look out below.
Home teams protected their turf as Northern Iowa beat Youngstown State 21-14 in Cedar Falls and South Dakota State rallied past Southern Illinois 28-10 in Brookings.