DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Northwestern postmortem

So what's one word that I can't get out of my mind when it comes to describing Indiana State's game at Northwestern?
Would I be out of line to admit that the one word is ... boring?
That's a word that seems more disrespectful to the players than I mean it to be. After all, Indiana State could have easily folded up the tent when Northwestern dominated the first quarter on its way to a 14-point lead that ultimately was converted into a 24-6 win for the Wildcats.
The Sycamores didn't give in, and though that seems like a moral victory-type of thing to point out, we've all seen instances where FCS melted away quickly when a FBS opponent jumped out to an early lead.
So boring seems a bit cruel, but I cannot tell a lie. This game isn't going to be shown on Big Ten Classics for Northwestern, nor will this will be filed away in the tender memories of ISU fans either.
So why boring? Well, when you break it down to its elements, the game after the first quarter came down to this: Northwestern wasn't good enough to pull away and ISU wasn't good enough to make the Wildcats pay.
The result was a pattern I described as "water torture" in the game story. After it ran the ball very well early, Northwestern was stuffed by ISU's defense, often on disadvantageous short fields. That's a credit to ISU's defense.
Problem is, and it's a special teams problem, not a defensive problem, Northwestern was often punting in ISU territory, pinning the Sycamores into very poor field position.
Add to that the dominance of Northwestern's defensive front - ISU only averaged 1.4 yards per carry - as well as the excellence of Northwestern's secondary - Anthony Thompson rarely had any open options downfield - and it added up to an ISU offense that could only gain a first down or two at a time.
From the second quarter on, this was a wash-repeat cycle, though add in persistent long punt returns by the Wildcats that they didn't cash in on. Northwestern and ISU were, more or less, stuck in neutral.
So it wasn't always easy on the eyes, but if boring is the adjective that jumps to mind, that doesn't mean there weren't things to build on.
ISU's defense showed admirable resilience. Once ISU began to fill-in around the three-man front, plugging gaps with linebackers and occasionally using a fourth down lineman, Northwestern found the going much more difficult.
ISU's offense didn't wow anyone, but nor were there many mistakes made. ISU lost one fumble and Northwestern didn't capitalize on it. I actually thought Anthony Thompson played fine, because he never forced the issue and wasn't goaded into mistakes.
So maybe this wasn't an edge-of-your-seat thrill-fest, but if ISU can see the good things it did and build on it? Aesthetic pleasures will take a back seat.
A look at the game
Passing game – As I said, I thought Thompson was fine. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Not dazzling numbers, but he also had no interceptions.
Whatever problems Thompson had were related to Northwestern's secondary, who blanketed ISU's downfield options.
Thompson said after the game that he thought he might have had options deeper in his progressions, but I think he's just being modest or too hard on himself. From my perch high above Ryan Field, I didn't see any receivers he might have missed. Sometimes you just have to give credit where it's due - Northwestern did a great job in coverage.
Wide receiver Dante Hendrix, out perhaps until October with a foot injury, was missed dearly. He's the one ISU receiver who can stretch a secondary and draw coverage away from others in a way none of ISU's other receivers can. This is where the "next-man-up" philosophy becomes hollow because there isn't a next man who has the physical attributes and gifts on ISU's roster that Hendrix has.
You could see the impact of his absence as Northwestern was perfectly fine to single-cover ISU most of the time. Harry Van Dyne was ISU's downfield threat, but he had little impact.
Running game – Very poor ... and you can't even blame ISU's 1.4 yards per carry on sacks as Thompson lost only four yards. How bad was it? Matt Sora led ISU in rushing with 13 yards - and more than half of his total came on one 7-yard carry.
I was surprised not to see the wildcat formation a bit more. ISU only ran it twice, once for a first down with Zach Larkin, once for no gain with Michael Haupert.
Blocking – The rushing total would suggest that Northwestern's front manhandled the Sycamores. The passing totals and Thompson's three sacks would suggest it wasn't bad, just merely a tad below average.
Northwestern has a good defense. We knew this going in. Still, this is two games now where ISU couldn't consistently move the sticks. The line has to be better in a more even matchup at Eastern Kentucky next Saturday.
Pass rush – Not bad. I thought Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson looked flustered at times and he was sacked twice. Then again, Northwestern didn't throw that much (16 times) so it's a relatively small sample size.
Run defense – Atrocious to start, as Northwestern rolled up one double-digit gain after another. It got better later, but there's one caveat.
Northwestern kind of went away from Evan Hull and a cloud of dust. The Wildcats tinkered, experimented, and kind of killed their own momentum as a result.
Once they re-committed to pounding the ball, with Hull carrying the mail on all 30 yards of the Wildcats' only second-half touchdown, they looked menacing again.
So did ISU get better or did Northwestern give the Sycamores room to breathe? A little bit of both. ISU's adjustments certainly helped, but Northwestern also took its foot off the gas too.
Pass coverage – Not sure how to grade this one as Northwestern didn't throw consistently. They did score one touchdown via the air, but that came after racking up one first down after another on the ground. It was a matter of time before they hit ISU with a pass as the Sycamores had to bring more bodies up front.
Ty Hambright had an interception on an incredibly poorly-thrown ball by Johnson, but with only 16 plays, this was too small of a sample size to make any hard or fast conclusions.
Special teams – The punt coverage was incredibly poor. Northwestern averaged 41.6 yards per punt return, an incredibly high average, especially in the day and age of the fair catch.
Punter Travis Reiner shouldered a bit of the postgame blame for a rugby-style punt that went wrong.
He also probably out-kicked the coverage on Brandon Joseph's 64-yard punt return after a 50-yard punt, but I've always thought blaming a punter for anything other than a shanked punt is a bit unfair.
The gunners are on the field to make tackles and they just simply didn't do it on Saturday. ISU was very fortunate to only give up 10 points from Northwestern's profligacy on punt returns.
Can't really grade the rest of the special teams as they had little to do. Kickoff specialist Brayden Johnson did have a nice opening kickoff that sailed out of the end zone.
Observations
— The only injuries Curt Mallory was aware of after the game were to defensive lineman Kris Reid Jr., and, to Haupert, who left the game after a third-quarter catch. I saw Haupert come off the field and he was limping, though he was walking. Something to keep an eye on.
Haupert was clearly going to be a big part of ISU's gameplan. I had witnessed him lining up as a receiver in practice this week and thought he could be an intriguing wild card for Northwestern to contend with. He did have five catches for 33 yards, but only had one carry for no yards.
Still, Haupert will be a weapon for ISU in MVFC play. ISU has to hope his injury was minor.
— Another reason I can file this game a bit under the "boring" banner? There weren't many calls to complain about (Van Dyne was probably interfered with on one downfield pass, though he stayed on his feet and fell after the shirt tug, so the officials didn't have anything obvious to see), there wasn't much downfield action, and apart from a bizarro Northwestern direct snap, reverse, and attempted pass that went horribly wrong? There wasn't a whole lot of derp either.
— ISU got a $500,000 guarantee for the game. Apart from a one-night hotel stay and bus rental for a short trek up U.S. 41, it's a good trip from a maximizing the profit standpoint. There's a difference between getting $500,000 for what amounts to a conference trip versus $500,000 for a longer trip that requires more logistical costs.
Starting in 2022, when Purdue and Indiana begin a rotation through the 2027 season, ISU will continue to get paid for trips that aren't very arduous.
— Northwestern is one Big Ten venue I had not been to. Now, with respect to Indiana State, you're not going to see a sellout crowd, and let's just say that there were plenty of seats available.
That helped give the game a neighborly, chilled-out feel, but it's not the only reason. I drive through Evanston quite a bit, especially since Loyola joined the MVC, as the hotel I prefer is in Northbrook (which makes sense when you're fighting Chicago surface traffic) is north of both and I travel through Evanston to get to Loyola frequently.
Ryan Field is on Central Street and if you travel west from the lake, it's a charming business district that has a great ice cream shop. I drove through and it was all decked out in purple. Felt like a small town ramping up for a high school game, and I mean that in the best sense.
East of the stadium, once you get past the Purple Line, you're on Northwestern's lakeside campus, which is one of the Big Ten's most scenic.
Northwestern fans are pretty chill too. After all, they spent most of the 70s, 80s and 90s as a doormat, so even though the Wildcats have long since shredded their Mildcats reputation, this isn't a demanding fan base like Ohio State or Michigan.
The inside of Ryan Field is classic old school Big Ten. Big columns that date to the 1920s, small concourses, etc. On the press box stairs, you could see the old steel beams jutting into the walls, covered in concrete (I hope it was concrete and not asbestos.)
Ryan Field has those two distinctive towers on the west side of the field. I'm still not entirely sure what they're used for these days.
It was a good day out ... and there was plenty of blue there too.
— What's a sign of age? When you have a vague recollection that Ryan Field used to have a different name, but you can't remember what it was.
Ah yes, Dyche Stadium. That was the name of the football stadium from its opening in 1926 to 1996 when it was renamed. I had forgotten how contentious that name change was.
William Dyche was a former mayor of Evanston and helped build both the stadium that preceded the current facility and the current one.
So instrumental was Dyche that Northwestern made an official resolution in the 1920s that the stadium could not be renamed.
Ah, but that was before the age of big donors and big college bucks. In the 1990s, hot on the heels of Northwestern's memorable Rose Bowl run in 1995, the school wanted to capitalize on the new popularity and modernize the field.
It did so in 1996. The president of Northwestern's trustees at the time was AON corporation founder Patrick Ryan. Much like Simon Skjodt for Indiana's Assembly Hall, Ryan was a long-time Northwestern donor and made the lead gift in the renovation project.
So on to the stadium his name went, but not without considerable controversy. It was pointed out to Northwestern that the 1926 resolution stated no name change could take place, but the university brushed that aside.
Northwestern also claimed there were very few relatives of Dyche left to protest, though that came to be dubious, when family members did indeed protest the name change decision. I found documentation that surviving Dyche's planned to fly a banner above the field welcoming fans to Dyche Stadium, but I don't know if they went through with it.
In the end, Northwestern put up a plaque recognizing the field's original name.
But sands in the hourglass never stop, and like many other places that have endured name changes, it's been Ryan Field for so long now, I couldn't even remember without looking it up that it was once Dyche Stadium.
Which is probably why the Dyche family protested in the first place.
What's my memory of Dyche/Ryan? Apart from that 1995 season and the equally magically-wild 2000 game against Michigan, won 54-51 by Northwestern?
Oddly enough, it's an old NFL Films Lost Treasures episode. The Chicago Bears played one regular season game at Dyche Stadium in 1970 when they were transitioning out of Wrigley Field after the NFL said all stadia had to seat 50,000 or more. (The Cubs were also in contention that year and the Bears would have had to play more at Northwestern if the Cubs had made the playoffs.)
The Bears hoped to play at Northwestern permanently, they were associated as a northside team after all (the old Chicago Cardinals were the southsiders), but the Big Ten and Evanston city fathers protested, so the Bears ended up at Soldier Field in 1971 instead.
Anyway, the Lost Treasures episode focused on a man who dressed up as the Chicago Bears mascot. That episode took place at Dyche Stadium.
Random, I know.
— Elsewhere in the MVFC, it's guarantee game season for the league. None of the MVFC's teams who "played up" were able to win.
Southern Illinois came closest at Kansas State, but a late Wildcats' TD got them over the line with a 31-23 victory. On Friday, North Dakota was within six of Utah State entering the fourth quarter, but the Aggies piled on 21 fourth-quarter points to earn a 48-24 victory.
The other FCS vs. FBS matchups weren't close. Illinois State was shutout 28-0 at Western Michigan. Youngstown State was felled 42-14 in East Lansing.
There were guarantee games the other way too. North Dakota State rolled non-scholarship Valparaiso 64-0 in Fargo in a game where the Bison probably could have threatened 100 if they wanted to. Similarly, South Dakota State laid the wood on Division II Lindenwood 52-7.
The MVFC came out 3-1 in scholarship FCS vs. scholarship FCS action. Northern Iowa scored 27 in the third quarter en route to a 34-16 road win over Sacramento State. South Dakota easily cruised past Northern Arizona 34-7 in Vermillion.
Missouri State and Central Arkansas played an entertaining contest in Springfield. The pair of Bears combined for 40 fourth-quarter points, including five touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game, including a 96-yard kick return (by MSU) and a 71-yard touchdown pass (by UCA).
Ultimately, MSU won on a 26-yard touchdown catch by Xavier Lane with 29 seconds left.
The only MVFC FCS blemish was unsurprising as Western Illinois was beaten by Montana 42-7 in Missoula. The Grizzlies were hot off their big upset win over Washington in Seattle the week before.