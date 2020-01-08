Down In The Valley: Northern Iowa road musings

I knew going into the Iowa trip it was going to be a tough one. Drake and Northern Iowa are both going to have to be contended with for whomever has designs on the Missouri Valley Conference championship. Most teams in the league are going to have trouble on their Iowa swings this season.
Still, ISU entered the trip with an eight-game win streak and had played increasingly well as the streak went along. If ISU was going to announce itself as a legitimate MVC contender, my hope was that ISU was going to able to split its Iowa sojourn.
That didn't happen. ISU lost 80-76 at Drake and 68-60 at Northern Iowa. Neither loss was terrible. ISU had chances to win both games and sweep the Iowa trip, which would have certainly allowed league observers to take notice.
But the operative words above are "chances to win". ISU is in lamentation mode rather than celebration mode because it didn't take those chances. Championship-caliber teams take those chances. ISU is not championship-caliber yet.
That doesn't mean ISU was bad. The Sycamores played at a high level against Drake, they just couldn't prevent the Bulldogs from also playing at a high level. ISU got down-and-dirty with UNI in the second half, but spent too much time trying to figure out how to play that way and squandered some opportunities given to them by the Panthers in the second half.
The mistakes that did ISU in during the trip are both little and large. The goaltending call on Tre Williams that gave UNI a four-point cushion late in the game is little in the grand scheme - he was trying to make a play that, in hindsight and only hindsight, he shouldn't have - but it had a big impact. Same with ISU's many chances to score in transition off of UNI turnovers that they didn't capitalize on.
The large things are both worrying. ISU's field goal defense is alarming. Another team shot 50 percent or better against the Sycamores. That's not sustainable if ISU wants to stay in the MVC race. ISU also lulls itself into silly mistakes like a pair of shot clock violations where veteran players weren't paying attention. ISU's free throw shooting is also suspect on a nightly basis.
There's a lot to like about these Sycamores. They have inside-outside offensive balance no ISU team has had for a long time. They fight hard and fight for one another. Unless a team like UNI successfully lulls the offense to sleep, the Sycamores can out-score you.
All good and all should be beneficial moving forward. But it wasn't enough.
“You have to learn. I’d be shocked if these two teams aren’t battling for something later in the year, but you can’t keep learning lessons. In this league, it’s going to boil down to one or two possessions and you can’t give them away. You have to execute with some toughness and poise,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
I'm not worried about the Sycamores cascading down the league standings. ISU played too well in two tough road games to jump to that conclusion. But you can say ISU wasn't ready for prime time yet. ISU had two chances to beat two MVC contenders in their buildings and they couldn't get over the top.
Players
• Christian Williams (10 points, 2 steals) — This was Williams' best game since the opener at Dayton. His points off the bench were very welcome in a game in which few other Sycamores were feeling it, but what was encouraging for me was the buy-in Williams had defensively.
He was one of the primary defenders on UNI's A.J. Green and he pestered Green very well. Williams' length was a big advantage and he used it to swat away at the ball, distracting Green out of his game.
Williams did some of the same against Drake last Saturday. ISU needs someone to provide a spark defensively. Williams is the guy right now.
• Tyreke Key (14 points, 3 assists) — This was one of the very few games where I saw Key neutralized by a single defender. In that respect, UNI's Isaiah Brown was the MVP for the Panthers.
He never let Key work freely in the manner he typically does. Brown made it difficult for Key to cut to the basket or get into the lane when he had the ball. In the end? Key mostly gravitated into the corner and wasn't as involved as he typically is.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson pointed out Brown's contributions.
“That’s something he’s taken a lot of pride in. Last year, he was on the All-Defensive team and he wants to be there again. Tonight was one of the reasons why. There’s so many good guards in this league and most nights, Isaiah is going to go on the best one,” Jacobson said.
“He likes that challenge and he wants to guard the best guard. His activity and length gives guys trouble. He moves feet well enough to guard quick guys and he’s got enough length to guard guys who are taller. So whatever their strength is, he’s got a way to combat it, but the most important thing for him is the pride he takes in it,” Jacobson added.
Lansing added that ISU's other players needed to provide more help.
“Teams are going to take Tyreke Key and Jordan Barnes. Our other guys have to realize it and take advantage. They can’t be standing around as spectators. It’s really simple if you think about it, but it’s not that simple,” Lansing said.
• Cooper Neese (2 points, 2 turnovers) — The temptation is to say that Neese is in a slump as he's scored only 10 points in three MVC games, but I don't think slump is the right description. Neese just hasn't been very involved in the offense at all. He's only taken 12 shots in league play so far.
And here we have a chicken-or-egg scenario. Is Neese not involved because teammates aren't getting him involved? Or, is Neese not involved because he's not moving around enough and not giving his teammates a chance to get him involved?
Well, there's only one ball to go around, and with Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia getting more touches, that's going to take touches away from guys like Neese. However, Neese can't just spot-up and wait for the ball to come to him either.
ISU's coaches need to get a way to get Neese untracked. The Sycamores need his production.
Observations
— As mentioned, ISU's defense on Green was excellent. It was the first time he's been held below 20 points in five games. It was a collaborative effort. Jordan Barnes had the initial assignment. Christian Williams spelled Barnes and Key also guarded Green a bit. Green never got anything easy and was 5 of 12 from the field.
“The scouting report was to make him take tough shots. We knew he’d have the ball in his hands and he’ll dribble-dribble-dribble, but we wanted him to make tough shots and I think Jordan, Tyreke and myself did a good job,” said Williams, whose length gave Green and other UNI ball-handlers problems.
Though ISU kept Green limited, Green’s influence was still felt. ISU wasn’t nearly as effective in help defense as Trae Berhow had 16 points to lead all scorers and Austin Phyfe added 13. The attention paid to Green opened up scoring avenues for others. Guards like Tywhon Pickford were able to find easy scoring chances when help defense closed in on Green.
“Pickford, who you don’t guard at the three-point line, just kills you with his cutting,” Lansing remarked. “It’s hard. Pickford knows. He sees where his guy is when he’s down in help. He’s back-cutting, he’s cutting without it, he’s setting a screen or he’s going to the offensive glass. It’s just effort and that’s how UNI plays.”
Williams agreed.
“We just have to stop fouling and once he gives the ball up? Fight the catch a bit better,” he said.
— ISU gave up 10 offensive rebounds, and while that's not good, taken as a raw number? Certainly teams have done worse in games before.
But offensive rebounds aren't a raw number. They have to be put into the context of how many possessions they occurred in. UNI had 10 offensive rebounds, seven of them by Austin Phyfe, but they only needed 60 possessions to get those extra chances. In other words, ISU gave up an offensive rebound on 16.6 percent of UNI's trips down the floor.
Given that UNI was playing down to the death of the shot clock in the first place, those extra possessions are exhausting, even if UNI didn't really score off of many of them directly.
"It breaks your back. You fight like crazy for 25 seconds and then Phyfe goes down there and get it. He’s tough, he’s long, relentless and he doesn’t give in," Lansing said.
— I have another theory on why UNI is so good, and I'm only half-joking about this: they bore you to death.
The Drake game was a thrill-a-minute, taut, exciting game that had you on the edge of your seat. Even though Tuesday's game was close? I imagine many fans were reaching for the No-Doz at various junctures of the game.
When you're grinding out 30-second possessions on both ends of the floor? It's not a fun style to play. It's sure as hell not a fun style to watch. Sure, you can appreciate the defense and the discipline of UNI, they put on a clinic in their style of play, but that doesn't make it easier for the rest of us.
I'll give ISU a star for fighting through some of the slow moments to make it a game. (Though I can't give ISU any credit for not being to at least try to force their own style on the game at any point.)
And you know what? I think it does have an effect on morale and a team's willingness to keep soldiering on. My seat at UNI is near the ISU bench. To be honest? I thought the bench was quiet most of the night. Not that they weren't being supportive, but it wasn't the kind of swagger and emotion you might get from a game that's more interesting to watch.
So, yeah, I think UNI can bore teams to distraction. Good for them. Not so good for those of us who yearn to be entertained.
— Elsewhere in the MVC, well, ISU didn't lose any ground in the league title chase.
Loyola – the only unbeaten team after two league games – fell 65-62 at Drake.
Both the Bulldogs and Ramblers are 2-1 in MVC play – and they have plenty of company. Missouri State knocked off Illinois State 67-63 in Normal, Ill. Southern Illinois defeated Valparaiso 63-50 in Carbondale, Ill.
Drake, Loyola, Missouri State and Southern Illinois are all 2-1 in the league. Bradley could join them if the Braves defeat Evansville on Wednesday night.