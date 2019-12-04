DOWN IN THE VALLEY: NDSU musings

Tuesday's 71-60 win over North Dakota State was one of those "thank God for Tyreke Key" games.
Does ISU withstand NDSU's comeback without Key? I wouldn't want to find out.
Plus-minus can be a very misleading stat in the small sample size of one game, but Key had a plus-20 against ISU's team plus-11. Only Cam Bacote was above the team threshold for the day.
I don't think it's a big secret to point out Key's ability to go the basket and go strong. Too many of his Sycamores teammates either don't go to the basket and settle for 3-pointers or fall-away jumpers, or, try to be too cute with a finesse move near the basket when a simple emphatic finish or shot off the glass will do.
Key will take his share of 3-pointers and he's got that deep, James Harden-style step-back, but Key does most of his damage relentlessly driving the lane, drawing bumps, and likely, bruises, but that allows him to do his most devastating damage ... from the line.
Key's free throw improvement has been remarkable. He's never been a bad free throw shooter and he jumped from 71 to 78 percent last year.
Right now? Key is a world apart. He's 50 of 54 - a 92.5 percent clip.
The next closest Sycamore in percentage is Jake LaRavia's 76.9 percent. Key trails Northern Iowa's A.J. Green in the MVC ... but Key has attempted three times as many free throws.
In fact, among all Division I players who rate over 90 percent? Only Hofstra's Desure Buie and Pepperdine's Colbey Ross had more attempts than Key did entering Tuesday's game.
Let your mind explore the possibilities of Key converting 92.5 percent of his free throws. Opponents do NOT want to give him straight-line drive opportunities. Nor do they want to leave him on the perimeter. You can try to deny him off the ball, but could luck with that, Key is quick and elusive.
Put a body on him? Key will devastate you at the free throw line.
ISU is by no means a finished product. It has a lot to work on. Key isn't the finished product either, but he gets more polished as each week goes on. It's going to be fun to watch him grow his game even more than he already has.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Tre Williams (8 points) — ISU has thrown a lot at Williams during the early part of his ISU career. He's guarded elite-level talent and he's the first post option on the offensive end.
Williams was shooting 50 percent entering the game, not bad, but I feel like he took a positive turn with a spate of three post-up buckets strung close together in the second half.
NDSU had some hosses, but Williams worked out of some early shooting troubles and adjusted his line of attack. He used the baseline to nice effect to create space for himself for easy conversions.
It was a good day for Tre.
• De'Avion Washington (4 rebounds) — Washington's impact was most felt in the second half. I thought he provided a nice physical presence NDSU had to account for on the arc and in the paint where Washington was able to control the boards for a period of time.
Washington is a kind of jack-of-all-trades right now for the Sycamores. He does a lot of dirty work, but it's needed and appreciated by ISU coaches and players.
• Cooper Neese (5 points) — Neese has shot 50 percent or better in his last four games, so it's hard to argue with the green light he has earned. However, bad shooting nights come to everyone, and so it was for Neese on Wednesday.
Neese was 2-for-10 and 1-for-7 from 3-point range. These days happen. My only qualm was that some of the shots were quick and a few others were a tad hopeful.
Still, Neese is shooting just under 50 percent, so it's hard to argue with the results.
Observations
— Christian Williams missed the game with hip inflammation, though not on the hip he had surgery on a year ago. Jake LaRavia tried to play, but was sick, and only played 11:45. He picked up three quick fouls and if he was sick? It explains a lot as to why he was late a couple of times to the spot he wanted to get to.
No Tyeshon Martin on Tuesday either. Not sure what his status is going forward.
— Speaking of Key, the new-fangled NCAA box scores ISU uses list how many times a player gets fouled. Key got fouled six times ... twice as many as any of his teammates.
— What a weird game it was. NDSU started the game 1 of 20 from the field. At that point? You're kind of rooting for chaos. Though I'd hate watching it in the moment? You'd like to say you've been to a college game where a team made only one shot in a half.
That said, ISU wasn't exactly burning the nets up themselves in the first half, making just 33.3 percent. ISU got better in a hurry with a 58.6 percent second half.
— Good to see the NDSU folks in a context other than football. I'm sure the minds of most Bison fans are on their playoff game with Nicholls State on Saturday.
— The MVC went 4-3 on a busy Tuesday. The close ones were Drake's 56-53 win over Milwaukee at Knapp Center as Noah Thomas hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left. Missouri State edged Murray State 71-69 at JQH Arena thanks to five points from Keandre Cook in the final minute.
Besides ISU's win, Loyola also beat Ball State 70-58 in Muncie. Kind of an interesting comparative game (if you even remotely believe in that kind of thing) as Loyola beats BSU on the road, Evansville edged BSU at home and ISU had its worst game of the season against BSU on a neutral floor.
None of the losses were terrible. Valparaiso lost 85-79 at Eastern Michigan, but the Eagles are 7-1 overall. Bradley lost 71-56 at No. 15 Memphis. Illinois State hung in there with TCU for a while on the road before the Redbirds fell 81-69 in Fort Worth.
Another score of note? Wright State, ISU's next opponent, beat Western Kentucky 76-74 at the Nutter Center in Dayton. The Raiders are 7-2 and are going to be yet another tough foe for the Sycamores to handle when they visit Dayton for the second time this season on Saturday.