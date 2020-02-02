DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Missouri State road musings

If you listen to my Down In The Valley Podcast — and if you're not? you should! (pretty please with sugar on top) — you might remember that before Indiana State's men's basketball trip to Loyola, I had put a premium on the five games that the Sycamores had ahead of them at the time.
When I recorded that podcast on Jan. 22, ISU was 10-8 overall and 3-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play. This was on the heels of a disappointing fall-from-ahead 86-77 road loss to a short-handed Valparaiso team.
The schedule ISU faced was daunting. After the Valpo road game, ISU had to turn around four days later and head north again to play at Loyola. That would be the 2019 MVC co-champions who still have Cameron Krutwig left from their 2018 Final Four team.
Then there were tricky home games against Drake and Bradley. Remember, the Bulldogs were MVC co-champs last year and Bradley was in the NCAA Tournament as the MVC Tournament champions.
After that? ISU had a road game at Missouri State - where it had only won twice in the MVC history of the series. Finally, ISU finished the five-game stretch with a rematch against Loyola.
Think about what the Sycamores were facing. Any slippage or collapse in this five-game stretch and ISU would have all kinds of hurdles to overcome.
Worst-case scenario? ISU could fall below .500. The Sycamores could fall deep into the MVC Tournament Thursday play-in mire. And the implications of those possibilities could have a ripple effect on everything from player morale and beyond.
I said at the time that for ISU to come out of this stretch in good shape, the Sycamores had to go 3-2. At the bare minimum? They had to go 2-3. Anything less than that and ISU was going to be in a bad spot.
So here we are, four games into that crucial five-game stretch, and how are the Sycamores doing? ISU is 3-1 and demonstrated that they have the qualities to win difficult games.
ISU's players have earned credit from this corner of the world, and no doubt, from yours too. None of the Sycamores' wins have been easy, but in the three wins one trait was obvious — ISU refused to let bad stretches in games determine what the final outcome was going to be.
Toughness? Yeah, there's been plenty of that. Some of it, is toughness born out the inability to put opponents away earlier in games, but no one is going to argue with the winning kind of inner strength the Sycamores have conjured when the games have mattered most.
ISU is getting excellent leadership and production from Jordan Barnes. Excellent defense is being provided by Christian Williams. Solid frontcourt play has been the hallmark of freshmen Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams. And both Tyreke Key and Cooper Neese busted out of scoring slumps at Missouri State. Both are dangerous when confident.
Put bluntly, these Sycamores are coming together in ways recent ISU teams haven't.
Not that it's been easy and the heart palpitations have been frequent. ISU started this streak with a deflating 75-55 loss at Loyola in which the Ramblers' all-everything center Cameron Krutwig nearly had a triple-double.
Of all of the games in the five-game stretch, however, that game was likely to be the hardest.
Or was it? ISU theoretically caught a break when Bradley visited with just seven healthy players available - and none of them were named Darrell Brown or Elijah Childs, the Braves' best two players.
"Half-Bradley", as I called them in my podcast (OK, I'll stop), wiped out a sizable early deficit and had the Sycamores behind for most of the game at home. However, ISU found a way to out-last the Braves to earn an important 61-53 victory that got the Sycamores turned in the right direction.
The scenario was different against Drake last Wednesday. Drake came out firing in the first half, but ISU leaned on its defense in the second half to take the lead. Drake fought back to tie the game, but Christian Williams provided the heroics with a buzzer-beating layup as ISU won 58-56.
Now the good vibes were flowing. However, the trip to Missouri State loomed. Talented ISU teams have come-and-gone since the Bears entered the MVC in 1991 and talented ISU teams have mostly been spanked in Springfield. Only the 2009 and 2012 Sycamores found a way to win here in the MVC era of the series.
ISU came out smoking. The Sycamores buried their first five 3-pointers of the game, shot 60 percent in the first half, and built a 15-point lead.
However, this is ISU, and protecting leads is not the Sycamores' forte. Sure enough, MSU cut its deficit to eight by halftime, and then eliminated it altogether in the second half. MSU took a one-point lead in the second half.
It's rare to see a visiting team bounce back after being punched in the mouth on the road, but that's just what the Sycamores did.
Key scored seven straight points (he scored 27 overall) to get ISU pointed in the direction and much as it did against Drake, ISU relied on its defense to shut down the Bears as Missouri State scored only four buckets in the final 10 minutes of the game.
ISU also made its free throws, something it hasn't always done this season, and the Sycamores pulled away in the final minute to post a 78-68 victory.
Three wins in a row and what is ISU's reward? After MVC action ended on Gameday 10 on Saturday, the Sycamores are tied for fourth-place with Bradley at 6-4 and are just two games out of first place.
The gap to seventh place is still just one game, but in reality, ISU has positioned itself nicely as far as MVC tiebreakers are concerned.
When there's no season sweep in a series, the next MVC Tournament tiebreaker is the NCAA NET rankings of the teams that are tied.
Since Greg Lansing scheduled well in nonconference play (something he doesn't get nearly enough credit for), ISU's NET is strong. The Sycamores were ranked 107th nationally before Saturday's game was played ... and the NET puts a premium on road wins.
ISU's NET is better than every team behind them in league play, and its better than Southern Illinois (the surprise of the MVC so far at 7-3) and is very close to being better than Loyola or Bradley, teams ISU is tied with or one game behind.
Northern Iowa is the only team ISU likely can't catch in the NET. It's hard for conference teams to track each other down in the NET with the MVC's round-robin schedule.
So that means, if it comes to it, ISU is likely to win most of its tiebreakers against the rest of the league if it can avoid season sweeps. That will be valuable one way or another by seasons' end.
So this stretch has really paid dividends for the Sycamores, but this stretch isn't over yet.
Loyola's visit — tipoff is 6 p.m. on Wednesday as the game is on national TV on CBS Sports Network — creates all kinds of fun possibilities if the Sycamores can keeping winning.
ISU might climb to within a game of first place. ISU would get within one win of a .500 season and two wins from their first winning season since 2014. ISU would match its MVC win total from last season a full seven games ahead of its 2019 pace.
Now we're talking best-case scenarios, not worst-case ones. The Sycamores, through their grit, have earned the right to be talked about in the best possible light.
At least for now. The thing about the Valley? There's always going to be one tough five-game stretch to come after another tough stretch ends.
ISU has to keep working hard to show themselves and everyone else that the grit they've conjured during this fruitful stretch truly is their identity going forward.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players whob played.
• Jordan Barnes (15 points, 3 assists) — Barnes set the early tone in ISU's sizzling start. He scored seven points in the first five minutes.
Barnes also bumped his way into the top 10 on ISU's all-time scoring list. Barnes now has 1,445 points, which puts him in ninth place. Barnes passed Duane Klueh and Carl Nicks in doing so, two kinda big names of ISU lore.
Barnes' leadership, as mentioned above, has been huge. He's making (mostly) good decisions on both ends of the floor. He's leading like a senior should.
• Tyreke Key (27 points, 9 rebounds) — The words "slump" and "Tyreke Key" are not words used together very often, but after he averaged just 7.3 points in his previous three games? The shoe fit.
But if you know Key, you knew the shoe likely wouldn't fit for very long. Sure enough, the assertive Key that was missing in the previous three games, was back with a vengeance.
Lansing said after the game that for all of the hard work Key does in the gym, Key needs to understand that reading defenses and film study is just as important. Key is a quick study and he showed it continually in key junctures of Saturday's game.
• Cooper Neese (13 points) — Neese has struggled in MVC play and ISU has missed his shooting. Yes, LaRavia and Tre Williams have made up for the scoring in the paint, but these are the types of games where Neese is needed most.
LaRavia and Williams were both at a size disadvantage against Missouri State giants Gaige Prim and Tulio Da Silva. Though they certainly made some great effort plays, scoring was not likely to be abundant in the paint. So ISU's perimeter game had to deliver.
Neese did. Missouri State foolishly left him open early and once Neese gets confident, he generally buries his shots. Neese also created scoring with drives into the lane.
ISU needs Neese. On Saturday, he gave them what they needed.
Observations
— This kind of got lost in the shuffle in the wake of the victory, but guard De'Avion Washington was the latest Sycamore to get sick. He did not make the trip to Springfield.
— As mentioned above, Williams and LaRavia may have only combined for 12 points, but they made Prim and Da Silva (mostly) work hard for the 34 points they combined to get.
Neese mentioned after the game that the value of Williams and LaRavia was that they wore Prim and Da Silva down. When the game was on the line? They weren't fresh and it helped the Sycamores win.
— All is not well in the land of the Bears, who you might remember, were the MVC preseason favorites. This was evident before and after the game.
I had heard from others who saw Missouri State before I did this season about the chemistry issues the Bears have had and that was crystal clear in a first half in which Missouri State looked as half-hearted as I've seen a team in a long time.
ISU did shoot the ball well early, but part of the reason was that the Bears gave ISU plenty of open looks. Missouri State's commitment to defense was minimal.
It bled over to the offensive end where the Bears' shot selection at their nadir was scandalous. Forced shots, air-balled 3-pointers, all were in evidence.
It wasn't until ISU built a big lead that the Bears finally responded. Then you saw the "good" Bears. Prim must be exempted from the earlier criticism, he was good throughout the game, but Tulio Da Silva returned to his 2019 dominant self and the Bears wiped out their 15-point deficit to lead by one, mostly, with post scoring everyone assumed would be their strength throughout the season.
But some of the same mistakes MSU made in the first half were repeated when the game was on the line. The most damaging was a poor inbounds pass that ultimately put Key at the line to begin the sequence that finished the game in ISU's favor.
After the game, Missouri State coach Dana Ford did not hold back his frustration. Go to the 2:40 mark in the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdaPRnGbqnU
Ford was so annoyed with his core group that he played walk-on Ross Owens for 26 minutes, including all 20 minutes of the second half.
He was trying to send a message to his primary players that they needed to get their act together. Not sure playing anyone all 20 minutes in a half is the best path to a win, but Ford felt the message needed to be sent.
Troubled times in Springfield.
— Despite ISU's troubles in Springfield over the years, I enjoy my visits down there — and it's not just because I can re-supply my Caffeine Free Dr Pepper coffers.
People are friendly, Missouri State's athletic folks are pros, and it's a modern gym in which to work.
However, one thing bugged me on Saturday. Missouri State's P.A. decided to hype the crowd.
That's not unusual. P.A. announcers have become part of the deal when it comes to getting the crowd going. I'm an old fart who dislikes it, but that ship sailed years ago.
It wasn't the hype anyway, it was the timing. MSU's announcer did it while the game was being played.
That's a no-no in my book. No one off the floor should be interjecting themselves into the game. I know it's done in football at most places, but football noise is not nearly as intrusive as it is during a basketball game.
It didn't matter. ISU won anyway and it was remarked to me that if MSU's P.A. announcer felt the need to interject, well, that says a lot about how enthusiastic Bears fans were in the first place.
True, though the team they were there to cheer for didn't help much. It wasn't the smallest JQH Arena crowds I've seen, but it was one of the most sedate.
— At JQH Arena, the media seats are in the corner in the stands. After tipoff, Missouri State's football recruits decided to sit in the media's field of vision. New Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino (he was there) treated them to a half of basketball.
For me? It was a bit of an annoyance as I couldn't see the action on the floor. Finally, one MSU assistant coach stood in front of me a bit too long and I had to go there and say "excuse me", the universal Midwest Nice way of telling someone to sit down.
The coach turned around ... and it was former ISU quarterback Ronnie Fouch!
I knew Fouch had joined Petrino's staff, but I haven't seen him in several years and I didn't recognize him at first. We both recognized each other, had a good laugh, and wished each other well.
I still think Fouch, who helmed ISU in 2010 and 2011, is the best quarterback ISU has had in my time here. He edges Ryan Boyle in that department.
— The continuing saga of the Southern Illinois Salukis continues to be a happy one as SIU is still rolling as the surprise of the MVC.
This time, SIU went to Des Moines and defeated Drake 79-72. For most of the game, it wasn't even that close as the Bulldogs made a late charge.
Marcus Domask continues to grow into one of the MVC's best players as he scored 28 points. SIU is now 7-3 in league play and tied with Loyola for second-place.
ISU's 68-56 win over SIU on Dec. 30 is turning out to be a very valuable win. I wrote this in Down In The Valley after the Sycamores beat SIU.
"The Salukis aren't close to a finished product, but as I said on the Down In The Valley podcast published Monday (more shameless plugs, even then), SIU's team statistics demonstrate that they have some fundamentals such as getting high-percentage shots and converting at the line down well.
ISU goes down to Carbondale during the last week of the MVC season. Assuming everyone stays healthy, I'm fascinated to see how SIU progresses. Bryan Mullins has SIU on the right track."
Holla at your boy, etc. I'm not sure "fascinated" is the right word to use now so much as "frightened".
SIU's win also had the added bonus for the Sycamores of dropping Drake behind ISU by a game. Drake and Valparaiso are both behind ISU at 5-5.
The other results around the league went as expected. First-place Northern Iowa was the latest to deep-six Evansville with an 80-68 victory at the Ford Center. Loyola protected its home court with a 62-51 win in Chicago. Valparaiso also took care of business at home as it knocked off Illinois State 80-70.