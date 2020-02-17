Down In The Valley: Missouri State home musings

There's a kind of unspoken ritual the Missouri Valley Conference beat writers go through the first time they see every team in the league each season.
You talk to your colleague and you take the temperature of the opponent you haven't seen for more than nine months.
All of us are knowledgeable on a surface level about all of the teams, but until you talk to the people who are around all of the time? You really don't have the true pulse.
The question I've been asked at every stop I've made — and it's been asked in different ways, but the intent is always the same — was how legitimate Indiana State's progress really was?
There's an unspoken reason for that question. And it's a question that comes not only from writers, but nearly every observer I come across — other coaches, support staff, fans, etc.
It's because so many seasons have gone by where ISU flashed potential only to crash it with a bad stretch of games or a sudden drop in form by either individual players, the collective roster, or some combination of both.
The Sycamores have gone down this road too often throughout the 2010s. So, in the eyes of most, until ISU proves otherwise and shows they have legitimate staying power in the top half of the league? They can't be trusted.
This is ISU's reputation. Agree with it, disagree with it, parse it by comparing ISU disadvantage in resources to other schools, or, point out the some shortcomings ISU have had have nothing to do with resources. It really matters not. Inconsistency is the millstone that hangs around ISU's neck.
So, knowing that, I told my colleagues that I thought this year would be different.
I felt like Jordan Barnes matured and had embraced playing as a true point guard again.
I've said that Tyreke Key is a tireless worker and one of the most talented guards in the league and that Cooper Neese is one of the best shooters.
I think Christian Williams is a solid two-way talent whose spidery arms can wreak havoc defensively.
And as far as freshmen Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia are concerned? Not only are they far and away the best post tandem ISU has had in my 16 years covering the team, they each individually might be the best post players the Sycamores have had since I've been roaming around Hulman Center.
The phrase I used with some of my colleagues is that I didn't feel like there was any fool's gold element to this team.
Guess what? I still feel that way.
No, I don't expect ISU to blow teams out every night like they did to Loyola 12 days ago, but the games where they showed grit and determination — like the OT win at Wright State, the home win against Drake and the road win at Missouri State — I still think that's the true character of these Sycamores, especially at Hulman Center.
Having that faith made Sunday's 71-58 home loss to Missouri State all the more frustrating. Because little I saw justified my faith.
Some might say I was misplaced in my faith to begin with. That Sunday's Sycamores, who never dictated the game on their home floor, and who were at the mercy of the Bears for all but maybe a four-minute stretch of the second half, are the real Sycamores. That ISU is showing its true colors now. Colors they've shown in past seasons. Negative or not, it's hard to knock that point of view.
However, I still think my faith in this ISU team will be justified in the long run. These Sycamores are better, far better, then what they showed on Sunday.
But they have to understand that they aren't the best version of themselves unless they work hard. Unless they have an attitude of never being satisfied and never resting on laurels and modest accomplishment.
Unless they share the ball and move without the ball. Unless they're up to speed on their defensive assignments. These Sycamores are good, but not good (or deep) enough to allow for any slippage in any department.
It's a fine line between being good and being mediocre. We saw that in the four-game win streak in a good way. And we're seeing it in a bad way during the current three-game skid.
Greg Lansing talks a lot about the fight the team has. That's great, but fight alone isn't enough.
What you want is to take the fight to the opponent. And ISU doesn't do that enough. Too often, they're fighting out from a hole of their own making, or, fighting off a lull after they did start well.
I think the Sycamores have pride and know they're better than what they've shown.
I hope so, because if my faith is misplaced and Sunday's Sycamores turn out to be the "real" Sycamores? The bitter truth is that they won't win a game for the rest of the season.
Look at the schedule. Northern Iowa, the MVC leaders, visit on Thursday. That was going to be a challenge even if ISU was playing top notch.
After that? A road trip to MVC winless Evansville. That would seem to be a W, but the Aces are playing far better since Todd Lickliter took over and they nearly beat Drake on the road on Sunday. If UE is still winless entering that game? It scares the hell out of me, because they're on a mission to wipe that zero out of their MVC win column.
The final two games are a road trip to vastly-improved Southern Illinois and a home game against Valparaiso that will likely have significant conference placement ramifications.
In other words, not a single game is easy, and let's not forget that nothing has been accomplished yet this season, not a .500 or better record overall or in conference play.
The Sycamores I believe in, that I believe still will define how the 2020 team is remembered, will be able to handle the challenge in front of them and set themselves up for a decent run in St. Louis. They may not win every game, but they'll win enough to position themselves advantageously.
I hope the Sycamores accept the challenge, note the harsh truths and perceptions I pointed out, and get pissed off about it. It has to matter to them. It has to matter to them that they have the capability to change the perception many have about this program.
After all, no one wants to have a handful of fool's gold at the end of the season.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Christian Williams (15 points) — I thought Williams was the most assertive Sycamore on Sunday. He was active on both ends of the floor and never let the game - whether it was going good or bad - dictate his effort.
• Tyreke Key (3 points) — If you read the game story, you already saw this, but Lansing addressed the reduced scoring production Key has had of late.
Key has averaged 8.7 points, well below his season average of 16 points.
"The scouting report is out on how to guard him. We're watching tons of film with him. We're running stuff for him. We're showing him how they're doing it. We're showing him what he needs to do," Lansing said.
Lansing explained what the solution is.
"Tonight was a night, where if you play on top of him you have to back cut and threaten the rim and get them chasing you. He has some trouble with that. He wants to run to the ball. When you do that? You've got one guy in you and five guys looking at you," Lansing explained.
"They've made it hard on him. We have to continue to help him. He works diligently on his game, but this is more of the mental side of watching tape and understanding. He's going to see the same thing everywhere. If he has to be a decoy? He has to be decoy. It's frustrating to him."
Observations
— The breeze was back at Hulman Center. As it was earlier in the season when the southeast corner of the building was exposed to the elements, now the southwest side is open.
Though there's a tarp that prevents the exposed corner of the building from literally being open to the world, wind does get underneath it, gets into the building and then it circulates. Think of it as a giant draft.
Are shots affected? I don't know, but I don't think it's nothing.
It does create a cool visual. At times, the sun did shine through the open spot and you could see just a tiny bit of sun on some of the fans on the east side of Hulman Center. Gave it that Hinkle Fieldhouse effect.
As for the breeze? It is what it is. If that's the price for a better building, it's worth paying.
— Sunday was Alumni Day. Of course, I have the deepest fondness for the players I once covered. For example, I was glad to see R.J. Mahurin back at Hulman Center. Haven't seen him in a while. He's gone into dad mode and I barely recognized him!
I talked to Russ Trudeau and Larry Ashley at halftime. Both were a part of the first teams I covered at ISU - Trudeau as a player, Ashley as a G.A. after his own playing days were over. It's so fantastic to reminisce, even for a minute or two. All of the give-and-take of a player-media relationship is gone and all there is left are shared memories.
Any player reading this, past or present, should know that while I'm doing a job and this is a professional relationship when players are active, and that it sometimes requires me to be critical, that doesn't mean I don't have a fondness for who I cover.
So, in a weird way? I have a fondness for the former Sycamores much as a former coach or support staff does. You're not supposed to admit something like that as a reporter, but I'm a softie, so there it is.
One of these days, I'm going to have a cookout and invite everyone I covered to it. Just a warning, though. If that cookout ever happened? I'm cooking brats. I'm from Wisconsin after all ... and I can cook a mean one.
— While the Sycamores damaged their own MVC status with Sunday's loss, not a single result around the rest of the league went in their favor either over the weekend.
On Saturday, Valparaiso was down big at Illinois State, but the Crusaders rallied and won by five in the final seconds. That helped Valpo reach 7-7 in the league.
On Sunday, Missouri State pulled even by beating the Sycamores directly. Drake is also 7-7 after a narrow home win over Evansville.
So ISU, Drake, Missouri State and Valparaiso are all 7-7, tied for fifth place in the league with four games left. Two will avoid the Thursday play-in, two will fall through the trap door.
Here's the remaining schedules for all four teams:
• ISU: UNI, at Evansville, at SIU, Valpo
• Drake: Valpo, at Illinois State, at Loyola, UNI
• Missouri State: at Bradley, Loyola, at Valpo, SIU
• Valpo: at Drake, Bradley, Missouri State, at ISU
Who has the edge? Based on schedule? I'm not sure any team does. On form, Missouri State and Valpo are playing the best. On tiebreaker, ISU has the edge over everyone in the NET rankings, though the more the Sycamores lose, the less that advantage becomes. And ISU doesn't currently win the head-to-head Valpo tiebreaker anyway. They have to beat the Crusaders in the finale to trigger the NET advantage.
Forget tiebreakers, forget the schedules. Like I stated above, ISU just needs to go out and play and do so with an edge and focus. Then things will take care of themselves.