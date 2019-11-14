DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Louisville musings

After the outcome of Indiana State's 91-62 loss at No. 4 Louisville was in foregone conclusion territory, I posed the following questions on Twitter.
Was Saturday's performance at Dayton a case of ISU at its peak? Was Wednesday's performance a case of ISU at its lowest? Or, is Louisville just really good and the truth is somewhere in between?
To answer my own question, I lean towards the latter. Louisville was just that good. Louisville, likely awoken by Kentucky's upset loss to Evansville the night before, was primed and ready to send a message that the same Missouri Valley Conference upset special wasn't going to happen to them.
ISU got beat by a better team. So that has to be acknowledged, but what can be isolated out of that performance that matters and doesn't matter going forward?
Let's break it up into categories:
Don't worry about it
• Louisville had a 42-21 rebounding edge. That doesn't speak well of the Sycamores, but let's be real honest. ISU is unlikely to see many tandems like Steven Enoch and Dwayne Sutton going forward. They nearly outrebounded ISU themselves and Bronson Kessinger was the only starter with three rebounds.
If this disparity had been the case against Dayton, I'd be more concerned, but remember: ISU outrebounded Dayton 39-34.
I give Louisville full credit for dominating this category. There's very little here that translates to future games.
• ISU got varying degrees of production from its first-year players. Cobie Barnes and Chris Agbo each had 6 points and played well in the second half, albeit after the outcome was no longer in doubt. Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams, on the other hand, had bad or non-descript nights.
Guess what? They're first-year players who haven't even notched a week's worth of real game action yet. Nothing, good or bad, has me ready to draw any conclusions at all. Let 'em grow a bit.
Mild concern
• Louisville clearly saw tape of ISU's game against Dayton. They knew the Sycamores were more committed to dribble-kick and they cut it off. They played pack-line defense and the Sycamores became a one-dimensional shooting team.
Louisville had the athletes to make it stick. Will other teams? We'll see, but ISU has to know it's going to see it's share of pack-line all season.
• ISU was 10 of 26 from long range. Some of those shots were late in the shot clock heaves, but not all of them. Jordan Barnes was 2-for-9 and he missed some open ones. ISU has had one good 3-point shooting effort and one not-so-good. No need to jump to any conclusions yet and the only reason I list this under "mild concern" is because of the varying degrees of shooting a year ago.
Concerning
• Louisville's hot shooting to start the game can be chalked up to superior talent and the ability to score both inside and out. When all five players on the floor can off, they're hard to defend even for a good defensive team.
That said, Louisville's looks were too easy. Yes, Jordan Nwora is an excellent player, but ISU could do little to keep him out of the lane. The Sycamores aren't the first and won't be the last team guilty of that, but he tipped dominoes the Sycamores should have better handled.
Open shots were abundant on the arc. ISU was often too late to close down shooters and the Cardinals didn't miss.
If you remember back to the Dayton game, you know that the Flyers also had some open early looks, they just didn't hit as many as Louisville did.
The open shots Louisville got can't merely be chalked up to its superior talent. It has to do with ISU allowing it to a certain degree.
Which means any team with a modicum of scouting will be able to do the same thing. And since every team is capable of draining open threes? This is something the Sycamores have to fix.
So give Louisville credit for having superior talent. Anyone who wasn't thinking emotionally knew it was going to take a lot of things to fall ISU's way to beat the No. 4 team in the country.
Just take the right lessons from what constituted the loss. No one should be kept away from sharp objects after losing to two very talented teams, but the right things have to be fixed going forward too.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Tyreke Key (20 points) — Considering the amount of defensive attention he was getting, this was a bravado performance by Key.
I wonder what the over-under on how many times he'll get to the line this year will be? He's averaging 9 trips per game so far ... against a pair of teams who know how to defend.
I also liked that Key didn't pull any punches about ISU's defense. He was giving no quarter to the notion that Louisville was just better. He was disappointed in the defensive effort and he said it has to get better. Hopefully, he's got a bully pulpit inside the locker room on that front too.
• Christian Williams (9 points) — I like that Christian Williams is starting games in attack mode. He jumped a pass on Louisville's first possession and turned it into a breakaway dunk. He had four steals overall.
He took a different view than Key on ISU's defense. He said it's not effort, but the players missing details.
I guess that's six and one-half dozen of another isn't it? There's physical effort we can all see and there's mental effort we don't.
If Key is right, than it's a little bit of both. If Williams is right? Then it's the latter, though he didn't say it that way.
• Chris Agbo (6 points, 2 rebounds) — Louisville didn't truly turn to its bench until very late in the game, but I was curious what would happen when it did, because the talent on the floor would better approximate a MVC game.
Agbo was on the floor when this finally occurred and he showed some interesting signs. He's very much a project as far as scoring is concerned, but he was able to block out and be a problem for Louisville's reserve front line. He converted 2 of 3 from both the field and at the line. He didn't let the score dictate his effort. Not bad.
Observations
— It didn't fit among the categories in the opening segment, but one thing that has been heartening so far for ISU is its turnover avoidance. ISU had 12 against Dayton and 11 against Louisville. Turnover avoidance was a big thing coming into the season. So far, so good.
— If Dayton's Obi Toppin was fire and brimstone with his athleticism and physical dominance, then Nwora, the Preseason ACC Player of the Year, was a smooth assassin. He never seemed rushed. He perpetually chose the right moment to drive or shoot. Like Key, he marched to the free throw line and scored almost half of his points there. He was like a big version of Fred VanVleet.
— The Yum Center is a NBA-style facility waiting for a NBA team. Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino famously resisted Louisville's NBA ambitions, but you have to wonder whether that's the destiny for that building someday?
Not that Louisville doesn't have the support to justify the 22,000-seater, but that city badly wants a pro team of some sort. The Grizzlies were rumored to be going there when they moved to Memphis. So was Charlotte when the original Hornets moved to New Orleans. It could happen someday.
— Do I think Louisville can win the national championship? It likely depends on its NCAA Tournament path.
If Louisville doesn't have to face a team with similar or even superior talent along the way? It has a great chance to go to the Final Four. That sounds like an elementary point, but let me explain.
The one deficiency I noticed is that the Cardinals could be sloppy with the ball. Louisville had 15 turnovers and the one knock on Nwora is that he's turnover-prone.
If Louisville finds itself in a close game with a similarly talented team? Say, in the Sweet 16 or Elite 8? That sloppiness might tip the balance. It's something the Cardinals need to shore up as the season progresses.
— Elsewhere in the MVC, let's talk about Evansville's momentous upset of No. 1 Kentucky on Tuesday.
Nationally, it's a big story because John Calipari is rarely humbled in his own backyard. No non-major road team has beaten a No. 1 team since 1993, so Evansville beat seriously long odds.
As far as the MVC is concerned? This is the first time in my memory that Evansville has sent a message that it means business with a big nonconference win.
Did you know that this was Evansville's first win over any Power 5 team since a 2005 win over a then-struggling Purdue? That's when Steve Merfeld was coaching, folks, and that seems like several epochs ago.
When you think about it, when was the last time Evansville had a significant nonconference moment at all? There were a couple wins over Butler in the early 2010s, but that's about it. Evansville's nonconference schedules tended to be weak in the Marty Simmons era, so the Aces never gave themselves much of a chance to be heard.
The Aces have long been the opposite of Indiana State in that respect. As you may have seen on Twitter on Tuesday, I listed ISU's Power 5 wins since I've been around. All of the major state schools have been beaten at least once along with current ACC, SEC, Big East and Big 12 schools.
ISU has been really good at getting those headline-style wins. Evansville has not done that at all in the 21st Century. Hard to get fans excited when there's not much to get excited about.
So even though that aspect of Evansville's win is largely symbolic, it is meaningful. For the first time in a long time, Aces fans have something to get excited about and rally around. There is buzz.
Maybe the sleeping giant of an Evansville fanbase that once was can be again? Certainly, Walter McCarty brought in enough talent to give the Aces a chance.
And how incredible is it that the MVC is 4-3 against No. 1 teams in the last 20 years? The MVC is 4-1 in the 2010s alone. I heard some pundits say Evansville's win was one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history.
Meh. The MVC does it all the time!
The other wins were UNI's win over Kansas in the 2010 tournament, Wichita State's win over Gonzaga in the 2013 tournament and UNI's win over North Carolina in 2015 in Cedar Falls.
Never, ever underestimate the power of the MVC to lock horns with the big boys. It's why this conference is fun to follow ... and also why so many MVC teams have difficulty with their scheduling.
Elsewhere on Wednesday in the MVC, there were a pair of pro forma home wins. Drake knocked off UMKC 76-58 and UNI defeated Cal-Bakersfield 67-55 at McLeod Center.
ISU is the only MVC team to have not won yet, but it's also tied for the fewest amount of games played and no one in the MVC has absorbed a one-two Dayton-Louisville punch like the Sycamores did coming out of the gate. So don't read anything into that yet.