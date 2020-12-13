DOWN IN THE VALLEY: ISU Week In Review, Dec. 13

Time for my favorite annual men's basketball nonconference exercise. Will it play in Peoria?
No this isn't some dopey tribute to vaudeville. It's about Indiana State men's basketball and whether their nonconference performances portend good or bad in Missouri Valley Conference play. (League member Bradley is, of course, based in Peoria.)
The Sycamores had both extremes in the first two games of their schedule this season. A Division II team, Truman State, was brought in on short notice to start ISU's season last Tuesday. Then, on Saturday, ISU was able to salvage a long-scheduled, but postponed date at Purdue, the first trip to Mackey Arena since 2009.
Neither of these schools represents the usual fare ISU sees in the Valley. I've always applied the following rules of thumb when attempting to place these games in their proper context.
When ISU plays down - and decent though Truman State is at its own level, anytime you play a division below, you're playing down - I take good performances with a grain of salt. Dominating a Division II team is nothing to brag about and not translatable to Valley play.
I look for areas of concern that can be magnified when ISU plays teams its own size.
Conversely, when ISU plays up - playing a Big Ten team, even a young one like Purdue is, constitutes taking it up a notch - I give the good performances more weight and I try to take the advantages a team like Purdue has and place them in their proper context.
So what do I think about ISU beat Truman State 80-66 and fell at Purdue 80-68?
Well, let's just say the Sycamores made me feel a lot better about picking them fourth in the Valley as I left Mackey Arena on Saturday night than I did when I departed Hulman Center last Tuesday, an odd paradox given the fate in the W-L column for ISU on those nights.
The Sycamores ultimately pulled away from the Bulldogs, but it was a struggle. The thing that concerned me most was ISU's defense. The Sycamores were, at times, torn apart by Truman State coach Jeff Turner's well-oiled system.
Truman State beat ISU defenders off-the-dribble. Truman State drew ISU defenders out of position. Truman State was deadly from 3-point range.
And, no, it's nowhere near the same home-court advantage it is in non-pandemic times, but there were stretches where the Bulldogs looked more comfortable on ISU's new court than the Sycamores did.
And, yes, as ISU coach Greg Lansing has pointed out, the Sycamores' COVID-19 delay mucked up the preparation works. ISU has had very few practices and none at full strength.
(It's a legitimate complaint, but every team will have some version of dealing with it this year. It's not normal, it's not optimal, but the toughness teams show in overcoming limited practices and canceled games will determine the winners and losers in the 2020-21 season.)
It certainly wasn't all doom and gloom for the Sycamores. Randy Miller Jr. was excellent. True freshman Julian Larry had a fine debut. Center Tre Williams was assertive. Forward Jake LaRavia scrapped as he usually does.
But again, you grade these games on a curve. How much do those performances mean when you try to translate them to conference play?
I had a bad feeling. I should have made a bigger deal out of than I did in my preview work, but Truman State essentially played their reserves. None of the Bulldogs' top scorers saw action.
That made the Sycamores' defensive woes even more glaring. It worried me a great deal that the defensive miscues on display portended bad things for the coming season.
Put simply, a joe-average MVC team would have shredded that ISU defense and likely left Hulman Center on a happy bus ride back to their own campus.
It really concerned me to the point where it colored my opinion on what ISU would have to worry about when it faced Purdue on Saturday.
Though Purdue possessed a veritable mountain range in 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams, among others, the deficiencies in the Truman State game turned my brain towards Purdue's returning point guard Eric Hunter Jr. and what he might be able to do to ISU's lax defense.
As it turned out, my fears were misplaced. Even though Trevion Williams had a career 30-point game with ISU possessing no answers for his physical dominance in the paint, I came away feeling quite a bit better about ISU's prospects for the coming season.
First, ISU eased my mind, at least a little bit, when it came to their defending. That may sound counter-intuitive given Trevion Williams' dominance, but hear me out.
Looking at the current rosters in the MVC? There is no analogue for Trevion Williams. None. The elite or extremely tall MVC bigs - Cameron Krutwig, Austin Phyfe, Ari Boya - may have a piece or two of Trevion Williams' game, but not the whole package. Defending those players, none of whom are as athletic and poised as Trevion Williams was, is a different proposition. ISU has demonstrated, at times, that it can defend any of those players.
The only player in the MVC who comes close to Trevion Williams is Missouri State's Gaige Prim, a player who has given the Sycamores problems. However, even Prim doesn't combine the lethal combination of power and post moves Purdue's standout forward did on Saturday.
So, in other words, ISU isn't going to face a player like Trevion Williams in the Valley. So what he did isn't really relevant to assessing ISU's season. Add in the fact that Tre Williams got into early foul trouble? Great though Trevion Williams was in the last 10 minutes of the first half in which he scored 18, none of it translated to the MVC form.
What did translate was ISU's much-better defense on Purdue's guards. The stretches where Purdue tried to establish offense from the perimeter were the good ones for the Sycamores. Larry, Miller Jr., Tyreke Key, Cooper Neese, even LaRavia, did a pretty good job keeping them limited.
Given that the MVC is a guard-oriented league, that aspect of Saturday's game was encouraging, despite the final result.
ISU's offense also performed better and with more efficiency. ISU moved and shared the ball well, often drawing Purdue defenders out of position for back door buckets.
Larry, essentially playing his first Division I game, was dazzling at times. Jake Odum is on the coaching staff and some of the things Larry did, such as driving baseline and making mid-air passes, were straight out of Odum's book.
LaRavia fought his rear end off against players much larger. That same kind of effort will help him hold sway over MVC centers and forwards.
After an off-game against Truman State, Key was back on-song. Neese played with confidence and was calibrated to be in flow with the offense. When Neese is on the same page as everyone else? He makes ISU so much better.
The paradox of it all is that I felt a lot worse about ISU's prospects after Tuesday win than I did after Saturday's loss.
ISU's effort didn't play in West Lafayette on Saturday, but it matters a lot more whether that effort plays in Peoria and in the Valley season. I came away feeling much better that it would.
Players
I'll explain the change to Down In the Valley below, but in this space, we'll discuss the week that was for the Sycamores.
• Jake LaRavia — Only praise in this corner for LaRavia. The sophomore averaged 11 points and six rebounds this week. Statistically, he's done better, but LaRavia's contributions aren't completely defined by stats.
His work rate was phenomenal. In the first half, in particular, he was strafing Edey to force turnovers, he was getting down the floor to help facilitate the offense, and sometimes, brought the ball up himself. He was tipping away passes. He was everywhere.
When Tre Williams got into foul trouble, LaRavia had the unenviable task of stopping Trevion Williams. The Purdue power forward got the better of him, but it wasn't for lack of effort. LaRavia was left on an island and few players would have been able to do much better.
LaRavia's energy will do ISU a world of good going forward.
• Tre Williams - When he's been able to stay in the game, he's been quite good. He averaged 12.5 points and three rebounds. His hook shot is still on-point ... only Edey's largess was able to get Williams out of position on one attempt Saturday.
Certainly, his foul trouble greatly contributed to Trevion Williams' outburst on Saturday, but that happens. Tre Williams will be fine.
• Cooper Neese - Neese leads ISU in scoring at 16 points. He's drained 42.9% of his 3-point shots and he's employing good shot selection. Neese has seven assists against no turnovers. He's also doing all right defensively.
All you can ask, honestly. Neese's mission this season is making sure it continues.
• Tyreke Key - The senior was red-hot at the start of the Purdue game and was finding the holes in Purdue's defense to get some good looks. His scoring average is down after the quiet four points against Truman State, but Key will be fine.
• Julian Larry - I've already written a bit about Larry, but here's another thing I like ... he's good at some of the, ahem, subtleties of the game. As in, knowing how to draw fouls. Did you notice how he would lean back at the slightest bit of contact from Eric Hunter, et al? Some might call that acting. I call it taking a mile if officials give you an inch. Savvy, especially for a freshman.
• Randy Miller Jr. - After a 19-point effort opened ISU's fans eyes on Tuesday against Truman State, Miller had a quiet scoreless effort against the Boilermakers, missing all three shots. Miller also had a plus-minus of minus-22 against Purdue, a low for ISU, though it's a bit coincidental, as Miller happened to be in when Trevion Williams was doing his peak damage.
Where is the truth in Miller's effort? No doubt somewhere in-between. I like his steady play.
• Ndongo Ndaw - It doesn't show up in the stats against Purdue, Ndaw didn't score, but I kind of like his potential. Not to pick on last year's post experiment, Chris Agbo, but Ndaw isn't stationary. He moves decent. He fights and gives good effort. I look forward to seeing more of him.
• Tobias Howard Jr. - Though Howard has only one turnover so far, I do feel like he's trying to force things too much. He's 2 of 10 from the floor so far and a few of those shots have been questionable. Energy is part of Howard's game, but he needs to channel it in productive ways.
• Cobie Barnes - Lansing sat him on Tuesday as a precaution. Converted a nice reverse layup in the second half, but honestly, didn't see enough to really make a determination one way or another.
• Cam Bacote - Similar to Barnes, Bacote also didn't play against Truman State, but played 10 against Purdue. Didn't do anything wrong and had a nice bucket on the baseline.
• Jared Hankins - The true freshman didn't play against Purdue, but he also flashed his potential against Truman State, including a near four-point play. I liked his energy.
• Sam Mervis - The walk-on made a cameo against Truman State. Certainly not enough to see what he can do.
The league
In this space, once the MVC season gets going, I'll rate the weeks each team has had.
I would do it now, but COVID-19 has made such a freak show of the nonconference season, I'm not sure anyone can make heads or tails of it. There's no NET rankings, nothing, really, to latch onto.
The MVC is 0-2 against the top 25, hardly any kind of representative sample size. MVC teams are 15-1 at home, but that's relatively meaningless as MVC teams are forced to play the likes of Judson (a school, not Jerry, the ISU and Terre Haute North legend), due to ever-changing schedules and COVID-19 cancellations.
Unbeaten Drake has a good win at Kansas State, but 2-4 Wildcats are apparently in for a down year. Loyola is 2-0, beating the best tomato cans Chicagoland (Lewis, Chicago State) has to offer as COVID-19 issues have hurt the Ramblers. SIU is 3-0, squeaking past nearby neighbors SEMO and Murray State.
Everyone else has been pro forma to disappointing. Missouri State hasn't even played yet.
Better to save the team-by-team analysis for MVC games.
Observations
— I tweeted this before the game on Saturday. I am thrilled to be back covering games on the ISU beat. With no fall sports and a delayed start to the basketball season, my wait has been longer than some of my colleagues. I never take for granted the games I do get to write about.
With that said? It's not the same. The electricity is missing. Usually, a trip to Mackey Arena involves ear plugs, the Paint Crew, the pep band, etc.
Empty arenas are a drag. Fans won't be back in any numbers this season, but I can't wait for them to return.
— To compensate for the lack of the usual game-day experience, Purdue pumped noise through the PA system during game play.
Because I haven't covered an event at a "big" place until Saturday, I guess I just assumed the crowd noise being pumped in at sporting events was more of a made-for-TV thing. I mean, I knew they were doing it at venues, but I wasn't sure of the volume, etc. I figured they stuck the TV microphones by the artificial noise and that maybe it was more muted in-person. Not really the case.
Purdue's noise was ... annoying. Probably not for the players, but for me, anyway.
You know those sleep machines? The ones with the settings to create ambient noise to help you sleep? I have one. I don't leave home without it. It's a must for me in hotels.
Most of them have familiar settings depicting ocean waves, waterfalls, crickets chirping, thunderstorms, and my favorite, a gentle rain storm. Some of them also have a generic "white noise" setting that is, essentially, just basic static.
That "white noise" setting is what Purdue had on Saturday. Crank it to "gentle rain", please.
— What do you think of ISU's new uniforms?
Per usual, you get used to any new unis pretty quickly. I kind of like the home ones. The gray numbers are different, a look rarely seen for any team I can think of, but I don't mind them. They're more striking than I thought.
ISU's road blues definitely gave off a Memphis vibe. Whether you like that or not likely depends on how much you like blue-and-gray, but they're OK.
I'm sure there's some ISU fans who dislike the gray on its face. I get it. ISU has been mostly blue-and-white (with some trendy forays into black) since at least the turn of the 80s-90s.
I get it, but I also think fans will get used to it, and by mid-season, few will be bothered by it.
The home floor at Hulman Center is also fine as far I'm concerned. It's not a monstrosity like Oregon's floor. I don't mind the natural hardwood concept in the lanes. I think some of the enmity expressed to me probably had to do with ISU's athletic logo than anything else.
Frankly, I'm way over that. The logo is fine.
— Down In The Valley will take on a different vibe this season. Much of it due to the revamped MVC season.
For the (few) mid-week games and the first game of the MVC twinbills, I am podcasting Down In The Valley. These days, readers want a multimedia experience. I'm keen to provide it, though I'm not keen on showing off my crap voice.
I will do the written Down In The Valley's as a Week In Review after the last game of the MVC twinbills, or, for the reminder of nonconference play, after the last weekend game.
So you can listen to or read Down In The Valley this season. Hope you like it.
– Finally, it's a real shame ISU is not sending its radio crew on road games this season.
I get it. Every athletic department is facing a gaping budget hole. Costs are being cut. Something has to give. ISU is also doubling up its home broadcasts by using the ESPN+ feed and simulcasting it.
Still, it's a shame for fans who don't want to pony up for ESPN+/Fox Sports Midwest, etc. to watch road games and who enjoy the radio call.
I don't get to hear it very often, but Brian Fritz has been a part of my ISU experience as much as anyone has. He won't be doing radio at all this season, which is a real shame. He's well-respected by ISU fans and has earned that respect. I hope this isn't the end, because it would be unjust.
Perhaps it's unseemly to bring it up, but at the Tribune-Star, we intend to cover the games, home-and-away, as we always have.
It's more important than ever. A local presence is needed, not a generic ESPN feed or slanted, non-critical coverage from university-employed folks (great people though they all are).
Until I'm told otherwise, we will provide you the coverage you want. At road games, we're all there will likely be in terms of an independent voice.
I look forward, as always, to that responsibility.