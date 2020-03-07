DOWN IN THE VALLEY: ISU at Arch Madness musings

I suppose it's bad form to quote yourself, but in the last Down In The Valley, after ISU's home win over Valparaiso, I wrote the following when it became apparent that Missouri State would be the Sycamores' Arch Madness opponent.
"That's the one possible matchup that concerned me a bit as the Bears can throw some size and athleticism at the Sycamores."
I'm not always Nostradamus. Not even close. But once in a while? I have a quatrain that comes to pass.
And the thing was? I certainly wasn't alone in this view. Most of my colleagues felt the same way. Many around the ISU program felt this wasn't the best opponent for ISU straight out of the chute as well.
You hate to be right in such a resounding fashion, but when Missouri State is committed, and that's the rub with that team far too often, they do things that few teams in the league can do.
Even if Jake LaRavia was healthy, and he was far from that, Missouri State's Gaige Prim, Tulio Da Silva, Lamont West and Josh Hall create problems for the Sycamores that no gameplan is just going to erase.
Prim is a wide-body who plays smart and gets himself into good scoring positions under the basket. Prim also has a great knack for the basket. He dropped a pair of short jumpers off the glass on Friday night. You don't see many players do that anymore.
Da Silva is the other way around. He can receive the ball a few feet away from the rim, but uses his speed and athleticism to get near it for an easy shot.
West can stretch out all the way to the 3-point line, but he's just as dangerous near the basket. Hall complements all of the above.
When the Bears are committed — once again with feeling! — I'm not sure what defensive plan there is for ISU to combat that.
Play zone? Well, you still have to stop the service coming in and Keandre Cook, Ja'Monta Black and Isiaih Mosley are perfectly capable of delivering the ball or shooting it with their own athleticism.
You can't over-help on Prim because it frees up Da Silva and vice versa. You can't drop in on both because West, Cook or Ross Owens can hit from the perimeter.
What defensive plan would you use with ISU's roster? ISU is built for transition and guarding back-court oriented teams, like most MVC teams are. Missouri State isn't put together that way. It's a difficult matchup.
You have to depend on Missouri State beating itself, which it did do for much of the MVC season, including ISU's win in Springfield. The Bears gave a glimpse of that side of themselves during ISU's brief 10-1 run in the second half when they started jacking silly shots.
What ISU likely didn't count on, nor did I, was Missouri State's defensive commitment. The Bears were one of the worst scoring defenses in the MVC, very likely due to their indifferent ways for much of the MVC season.
Again, when committed, their defense had serious bite. Missouri State did an impressive job chasing and using their size and athleticism to take away ISU's cutting action. That left little choice but to jack a 3-pointer or force a shot inside against the Bears' bigs. The defense away from the ball allowed ISU to play into the Bears' hands with what they wanted to do on the Sycamores' ballhandlers.
It was a bad matchup. Sometimes bad matchups aren't born out due to lack of concentration on the part of the team with the favorable odds or a lights out shooting night by the team with the less favorable odds, but neither happened on Friday.
Everyone knew that if Missouri State brought its best version of itself, the Sycamores would have problems. That's exactly what happened. A 27-point loss flattered the Bears as ISU essentially threw in the towel once Jake LaRavia left the game, but the Sycamores were always up against it.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Jake LaRavia (14 points, 8 rebounds) — It's a real shame that one of the more inspirational efforts I've seen from an ISU player at Arch Madness came in such an otherwise forgettable game.
Make no mistake about it. ISU was not sandbagging when it came to LaRavia. He was every bit the part of questionable entering Friday's contest. His back has been acting up for several weeks now, though it only got acute in the final week of the regular season.
On Thursday at practice? I was told at one point he wouldn't play. I thought "questionable" might be an over-optimistic call on my part.
But I also knew LaRavia is one of those players who has to be dragged off the floor. He's tough and he's demonstrated it all year in one of the better freshman seasons any ISU player has had in quite a while.
Sure enough, LaRavia answered the bell. And he was ISU's best player on the night by far. He went toe-to-toe with Missouri State's bigs and held his own. He had 14 points, 8 rebounds (including four offensive boards) and was the only ISU player who tried to take the game to the Bears.
He also endured continuing back pain, a condition not helped early in the game when Ross Owens curled off of LaRavia on a LaRavia screen and twisted LaRavia's back. He also endured a couple of questionable first-half fouls, including one where he was standing on the baseline and got whistled for a foul on an errant Bears pass.
LaRavia's back pain ultimately became too much and he left the contest. It was a junk day for the Sycamores otherwise, but LaRavia deserves a standing O for his grit and toughness.
• Christian Williams (4 points) — Cruel fate for Williams, who was so instrumental in ISU's late regular-season run. He just didn't have it, shot-wise, on Friday. He was 2 of 11 to go with three assists and three turnovers.
None of ISU's big three guards were very good. Williams, Jordan Barnes and Tyreke Key were a combined 10 of 34 from the field. ISU isn't going to win many games when that happens.
Observations
— I remember my early years at Arch Madness where I was a Friday (before the current format)/Thursday night regular. Yet, ISU managed to win at least one Arch Madness game from 2005-09. ISU also regularly won in Greg Lansing's early years.
But ISU hasn't been winning lately at Arch Madness. In fact, ISU has had some flat-out howlers in the last half-decade.
Since 2015, ISU is 1-6 at Arch Madness and when ISU loses? Look out below.
There was the 28-point loss to Loyola in 2015. ISU upset Illinois State in 2016 in the quarters, but then got dumped by 26 by Evansville.
The downcast beat has gone on in unrelenting fashion. An 11-point loss to Evansville in 2017, a seven-point loss to Illinois State in 2018 (the night of Brenton Scott's nightmare 0-for-14 shooting performance), a 22-point defeat at the hands of Valparaiso in 2019, and now, a 27-point destruction.
That makes ISU's margin in its Arch Madness games since 2015 a whopping minus-16.1 points ... and that average includes the 2016 win against Illinois State.
Take that game out? The average margin of loss is 20.1 points. Read that again ... 20.1 points.
That is a damning statistic. Arch Madness is prime time. It's where your season is on the line. It's when your alums and fans have their eyes on you. It's where a sizable amount of people spend some cash to spend a weekend in St. Louis. It's where people are dreaming sweet dreams about the NCAA Tournament possibilities.
Each year and game is different, but the pattern of blowouts just can't be dismissed blithely.
It makes it legitimate to question whether the approach being taken towards Arch Madness needs to be fundamentally questioned. Are players getting too much rest? Not enough? How have six different ISU teams with six different sets of players been knocked off so badly year-to-year?
That's something Greg Lansing has to answer for because he's the common denominator. Lansing did a lot of good this year, enough to warrant his return as I wrote in the last Down In The Valley, but the Arch Madness lack of performance in recent years is a demerit he's earned.
ISU cannot limp out of St. Louis year after year as it has in the last half-decade. It drains away so much enthusiasm, especially this year, when ISU had a team that could legitimately win the tournament.
When it comes to talk of a contract extension? The lack of Arch Madness performance is a negative for all of the positive Lansing also did this season.
In the last Down In The Valley, I wrote, regarding an extension, that it was a maybe for me, but I wouldn't argue it if one was given. I still feel that way, but also remember, I wrote that an Arch Madness run would have been nice to cement my feeling on it.
I don't envy Sherard Clinkscales when it comes to balancing the scales of good and bad to make that decision.
— Should ISU play in the College Basketball Invitational or CollegeInsider.com Tournament?
ISU hasn't played in one of those since 2012 when it got dropped at home by Robert Morris in the CIT.
I have long been dismissive of what I've called the "JV Tournaments". ISU has zero chance at the NIT, which fans should know, is a lot harder to get into than it once was given the selection guidelines it follows and the fact that regular season champs that don't make the NCAA Tournament do make the NIT.
However, it has been a long time since ISU played in any kind of postseason tournament and if it could be used as a sort of glorified scrimmage to give some of ISU's younger players like Cobie Barnes, Cam Bacote and DeAvion Washington a longer look? Or, if ISU wants to send off Jordan Barnes, Christian Williams and Bronson Kessinger with a postseason game? Well, I suppose I can't see the harm in that.
(LaRavia told me after the game that he would almost rest his back if ISU continued playing.)
The rub is that ISU won't be hosting any games due to Hulman Center construction. I was also told that ISU likely won't consider anything that isn't a bus trip. (I was also told that the CBI, which has a dopey best-of-3 championship format, is likely out of the question for cost reasons.)
What options does that leave? Mostly Conference USA, Horizon League, MAC, OVC or Summit League teams. The big boys mostly ignore these tournaments.
Western Kentucky, Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Green Bay, Youngstown State, Illinois-Chicago, Ball State, Northern Illinois, Bowling Green, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Ohio U., Murray State, Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State, South Dakota State (a stretch as a bus trip), South Dakota (also a stretch), Omaha and Oral Roberts are all non-title winning above .500 teams in those leagues within possible bus distance. There's a few from other mid-major leagues in range too.
Are any of those teams interested in playing, much less hosting? That's always a big question mark.
Here's another problem that may kill the idea of playing in one of these tournaments in the crib. By the time the CIT or CBI is played, the coronavirus might be in more advanced state of contagion. Sporting events are being cancelled (or being played in front of empty venues) overseas already.
With low stakes? It might not be worth it.
— I was impressed with the turnout. One of the better Friday night ISU crowds I've seen in quite a while. Actually, I was impressed with turnout from all fans on both Thursday and Friday.
Is it at 2007 levels? Of course not. The day when Enterprise Center was legitimately sold out was a big-time outlier. By recent standards? Crowds have been pretty good. And by the standards of all but a select few Power Five tournaments? Attendance at Arch Madness is very good indeed.
— ISU's loss capped a wacky, unprecedented day at Arch Madness.
Drake defied the usual conventional wisdom as it defeated top-seed Northern Iowa 77-56. You're supposed to run out of legs by the second half if you're a Thursday team, but the Bulldogs kicked into gear after UNI made a run early in the second half.
Drake shot the ball very well and never let up. Drake became the first No. 8 seed to advance to the semis and the first play-in team to win at all since 1998.
Bradley beat Southern Illinois 64-59 in a thriller. Ja'Shon Henry converted a three-point play with 19.7 seconds left to keep the Braves alive.
The real show, however, was the Loyola-Valparaiso game. The Ramblers were cruising along like most teams with the bye do. They had a tired Valpo team on the ropes with an 18-point lead early in the second half.
However, the Crusaders just slowly whittled away. With two minutes left, it was still a six-point game.
Then, Loyola started missing free throws. Valpo got within a possession, but then Loyola goes up six again with under 30 seconds left. Wait! John Kiser hits a 3-pointer for the Crusaders. Loyola missed some more free throws. And then Ryan Fazekas buries a game-tying 3-pointer with just over 10 seconds left.
Marquise Kennedy lost the ball with 4.6 left, but Loyola got to inbound on its own baseline. Wait! The ball is thrown away! Fazekas gets a shot with 2 seconds left. It missed. Kiser rebounded and, at first, it appeared a foul was called on Kennedy with no time left.
The officials waved it off. Overtime. Take a breath.
Overtime was an exercise is beautiful imperfection. Both teams were pressing and making the resulting mistakes. On one crazy sequence, Valpo's Daniel Sackey turned it over after an inbounds pass, but Loyola's shot was swatted by Kiser right afterwards.
Kiser was a force of nature in the last 10 minutes of the game and he would loom large in Valpo's triumph.
First, though, Cameron Krutwig was fouled and hurt his elbow on the floor. Shaking off numbness, he made both freebies with 13 seconds left to put the Ramblers up one.
Valpo's last chance. Kiser eventually gets the ball in the lane, draws help, and leaves a beautiful pass for Eron Gordon, who converted an open layup with 3 seconds left to give the Crusaders an amazing 74-73 overtime win.
After no play-in teams had won since 1998? Two won on Friday.
That, my friends, was Arch Madness. That game is right up there with my personal most exciting Arch Madness contest, the 2009 Wichita State-Creighton quarterfinal. It was capped by the famous Booker Woodfox game-winner that negated an equally remarkable WSU comeback and prompted an epic meltdown from then-second-year WSU coach Gregg Marshall.
This one may not have had the seething rancor that one did, but it probably had at least as many bizarro moments.
The Arch Madness semis feature No. 4 Bradley, No. 6 Missouri State, No. 7 Valparaiso and No. 8 Drake.
We have boldly gone where no Arch Madness has gone before.