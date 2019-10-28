Down In The Valley: Illinois State postmortem

The rainy Saturday at Illinois State's Hancock Stadium provided a fitting tableau for the Indiana State football team.
On arrival, conditions were bad. The rain was unceasing. By game time, there was standing water all over Normal, Ill. as the Redbirds' Homecoming revelers tried to dodge puddles to have fun in the mire.
It couldn't get any worse, could it?
But it could. Shortly before the game started, the wind began to kick up from the north. It increased from 10-to-15 miles per hour to over 20 by game time. What were already difficult conditions to contend with became that much worse.
It couldn't get any worse, could it?
But it could. The precipitation, already steady, became a downpour by the second half. With the wind now blowing relentlessly into the stadium? Conditions were appalling by game's end.
From the start, it didn't feel like it could get worse, but it did. Unfortunately, Mother Nature's unrelenting assault felt a bit like a metaphor for ISU's fortunes against Illinois State in a 24-7 loss, but more apropos, as a metaphor for ISU's season.
The defeat dropped ISU to 3-5. Entering the season, the FCS playoffs were not only considered the goal, but a very realistic one to reach, and not just a destination only home observers thought was realistic.
ISU had nearly its entire offense back and several contributors on defense back from a team that had gone 7-4 and won its last five of the 2018 season. Seven home games, no NDSU on the schedule, all of the pieces were in place.
We know now that the pieces aren't in place. The pieces themselves may be there, but they've been easily jarred out of order on a week-to-week basis for different reasons, some unfortunate, some of ISU's own making.
There will be no playoff spot — ISU has one more loss than it did a year ago. Though ISU could still finish 7-5, even in a depleted FCS field, Saturday's loss was the final nail in the coffin of the playoff hopes of the Sycamores.
The problems of the 2019 season have played out in agonizing slow motion. It's been a mixture of bad injury luck - few teams are going to survive the loss of a quarterback the stature of Ryan Boyle — but also ISU not making its own luck and not taking advantage of those small margins within the individual games.
Slow-motion problems are the worst because, apart from the injury absences, there's not a whole lot of obvious negatives to attack on a week-to-week basis. It's not like ISU started from game one with the same glaring problem. It's been a moving target.
When that happens, it's easy to maintain faith that nothing serious is wrong. That everything will eventually settle in its rightful place and all will be fine.
In this way? Faith can be a dangerous thing. It can blind you. It can make players fail to see problems as they're developing.
You don't want a team to not have faith, mind you, but you do want a team to be able to look at itself objectively — and objective analysis often runs contradictory to faith, which, by definition means you believe against all evidence that suggests otherwise. It's hard for any team to acknowledge that maybe the glasses they're wearing might be rose-colored.
On a game-to-game basis? It often plays out like this. Maybe a big third down wasn't converted here or there, but a few were? Maybe what can be defined statistically as an isolated penalty killed a drive or kept one alive for the opponent? Perhaps a player wrapped up a ball carrier three times, but got dinged on the fourth would-be tackle?
Hey, these are fixable problems, a team that has faith in itself would say. Those plays aren't us.
ISU would say these things, believing they were the team everyone thought they would be from day one. And ISU often did fix game-to-game problems, only to have something new come up a week later that hadn't before.
If one had to judge over 60 minutes against No. 7 Illinois State? ISU played pretty darn well over 45 of those minutes. ISU's defense was stout through three quarters.
Both offenses struggled in the monsoon, but at the end of the third quarter? The Sycamores actually had the edge in total offense. To that point, ISU had just one turnover. This in a contest where Illinois State finished with a 298-149 edge in total offense by games' end.
But a fumble on the first play from scrimmage at the Illinois State 12, a 77-yard touchdown run helped by a missed tackle, a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and another Illinois State touchdown put the game away for the Redbirds.
Saturday's game was a more dramatic sample than most, but the bottom line is that the bad ISU is doing in the course of the individual games is overshadowing the good, even if the bad might be coming in smaller doses than the good, percentage-wise, on a play-to-play basis.
For a team that has faith in itself? It's easy to point to those good moments and think that's who you are and believe the bad moments are the aberration. I feel like that's where this ISU team is mentally, but 3-5 is what ISU is. By this point in the season, records don't lie.
I feel the faith that the playoff contending Sycamores would eventually bubble to the surface has blinded the Sycamores a bit this year.
I don't feel like this team sometimes understands the impact of the lulls it has. The vibe I feel from players sometimes comes off as matter-of-fact about the mistakes made. It's not arrogance or lack of caring on ISU's part, quite the opposite, but a sort of blithe, low-grade acknowledgement. Tacit admissions that things have to get better, but that the team was perfectly capable of doing so.
To the bitter end of their playoff hopes, ISU has never lacked faith, and likely, still doesn't. It's an article of that faith that the rain had to stop falling on the Sycamores and the sunshine of the FCS playoffs would eventually come out, right?
But the metaphorical rain didn't let up.
The storm clouds gathered at Kansas when ISU couldn't protect a late lead. The Dayton loss was the first cloudburst — and that was with a near-fully healthy team.
Quarterback Ryan Boyle's injury was next. Then the all-systems failure at South Dakota. The inability to stop South Dakota State at home. Then the quick, self-inflicted demise against the Redbirds.
Against all odds, and against the faith of the Sycamores themselves that it would stop, the storm kept getting worse and worse.
ISU never found shelter from the storm it unexpectedly found itself in. Now ISU's playoff hopes have washed away, swept away in a flood the Sycamores never suspected they could ever get caught up in.
A look at the game
Passing game – Kurtis Wilderman's numbers weren't bad considering the horrid conditions - 11 of 18 - but the completions were all short - he had just 70 passing yards. A touchdown was thrown to Dante Hendrix after a nice fake reverse, but this was a day in which Mother Nature made it nearly impossible to throw the ball.
Running game – It's a shame that Michael Haupert had the key fumble to start the fourth quarter, because he was the only real threat in the running attack. Haupert had 57 rushing yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.
Peterson Kerlegrand was a non-factor. He was stuffed for eight yards on 13 carries and he had a fumble lost early in the second half that led to Illinois State's go-ahead field goal.
Blocking – Not a great day for ISU's offensive line. Illinois State's very good defensive front dominated the Sycamores. Kerlegrand, Haupert and Nick Sims were all hit in the backfield. Outside of the wildcat set, ISU could not sustain a passing game. Wilderman wasn't sacked, but he did have to run out of the pocket on several occasions.
Frederik Fabricius started at right tackle again, but Kevin Kcechowski was playing there by the second half.
Pass rush – Considering that Illinois State threw just 11 times? The fact that Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis was sacked twice is pretty impressive.
Both sacks came in the first half, so that may have been why Davis only threw 11 times. Illinois State likes to run the ball, but ISU's defense played as much of a role as Mother Nature did in making the Redbirds one-dimensional.
Run defense – One look at Illinois State's 287 rushing yards and it would seem to indicate it was a bad day for ISU's defense. However, All-MVFC running back James Robinson piled up 118 of his 180 yards on two carries. Mind you, one of them was a dagger, 77-yard touchdown, but it's not like he was running over the Sycamores all day long with lengthy gains. Illinois State did punt six times, after all.
What Robinson does is never stop. He just grinds. He's old school in the respect that you can hand him the ball multiple times on a drive and he just keeps gaining. It might not be flashy, but it works. In the end? His 180 yards - and Jeff Proctor's 85, which were mostly gained late as Illinois State successfully killed the clock - don't lie.
Pass coverage – ISU's pass defense numbers are going to look awesome after Davis threw for only 11 yards. This is the paramount example of how statistics can lie. Ten years from now? Few will likely know that a monsoon in Normal, Ill. made it virtually impossible to effectively throw the ball. Someone will only see a raw number and believe it was shut down effort.
On the rare times called upon? ISU's secondary was fine, but this was a day in which their services weren't called upon much.
Special teams – Punter Travis Reiner actually had a pretty awesome afternoon. His stats won't reflect it - he averaged 32 yards per punt - but he did a wonderful job creating field position problems for the Redbirds.
Reiner's average will be down because of an 11-yard punt in the second half, but it was probably the best play Reiner made.
The snap from Wyatt Harwood bounced and Reiner bobbled it. Illinois State defenders were about to bear down on him, but he split a pair of Redbirds and just barely got his punt off. It was officially 11 yards, but had Reiner been tackled, it would have been at least a 20-yard swing the opposite way.
Reiner also had a perfect coffin corner punt that pinned the Redbirds at their own 1.
Harwood recovered a fumble on an Illinois State muff that may not have actually been one. Kicker Jerry Nunez didn't have much to do in the rainy conditions.
Of course, one key play was the fumble by Chris Childers on a short Illinois State kick. He twice got a hand on the loose ball, but couldn't haul it in. That was an extra gut punch for the Sycamores after the 77-yard Robinson TD.
Intangibles - ISU actually got some luck in this game. On the drive in which Haupert ultimately fumbled, Illinois State was called for two unsportsmanlike conducts, including one on Illinois State coach Brock Spack.
The penalty on Spack was a result of a no-call when Childers pushed down Illinois State's Ty DeForest after a play had ended.
This no-call came two plays after Illinois State was whistled for shenanigans after the whistle. Some Redbirds observers felt the Sycamores had tricked the officials into throwing that flag.
Apoplectic in the wake of that, Spack got the next flag instead of Childers. At the time, it seemed huge with the Sycamores now within field goal range or a go-ahead TD.
Replay indicated that Childers did knock down DeForest after the play. It should have been a penalty on the Sycamores.
Karma paid the Sycamores back harshly. Haupert's fumble was recovered by ... DeForest. The fumble on ISU's kick return after Robinson's TD was by ... Childers.
But in a much more meaningful way, ISU never made its own luck. ISU crossed midfield five times without scoring. Granted, a few of those were just barely over midfield, but still, it wasn't as if ISU was pinned against its own end zone throughout the game.
Observations
— These were some of the worst conditions I've seen ISU play in. By the end of the game, it was like the Louisville game last year, only without lightning. Water was pooling on the Illinois State turf by the end of the game. It was brutal.
— Goings in the rest of the MVFC are becoming less relevant for the Sycamores, but here's a quick blow-by-blow.
In the MVFC game of the season, one that drew ESPNGameDay to Brookings, S.D. - a sentence I thought I'd never type - North Dakota State rode a late touchdown by Adam Cofield to earn a 23-16 victory at Dykhouse Stadium. For all intents and purposes, that seals the MVFC for the Bison yet again.
I didn't get to watch GameDay as I was driving to Bloomington-Normal, but by all accounts of those who did, it was a great success. Didn't expect anything less. Fans in the Dakotas are serious and love their football. I enjoy the game-day atmosphere at SDSU particularly as they're the only Dakota school to play outside. Not that NDSU is camping out. The travel their fans do never ceases to amaze.
ISU's next opponent - Southern Illinois - may be having a second half of 2019 much as the Sycamores had in 2018. The Salukis did what the Sycamores couldn't this year - go to Vermillion, S.D. and get a win. An easy win at that. SIU defeated South Dakota 48-28, including a 27-point second quarter. SIU is now 4-4 and 2-2 in the MVFC. The Salukis always play well in Terre Haute for reasons that only the football gods know and they'll be coming in hot next Saturday.
Northern Iowa dropped Missouri State 29-6 in Springfield in conditions very similar to those at Illinois State. After the game, Missouri State coach Dave Steckel had a long staredown with a reporter who asked about MSU's 1-6 record and the Bears' 10th straight losing season.
Not sure what coaches are trying to accomplish when they do things like this. Of course, I'm sure he disliked the question - who wouldn't? - but it doesn't change the facts behind the question, and staring down someone asking it isn't going to suddenly make that 1-6 turn to 6-1, nor engender much sympathy. It isn't the reporter's fault MSU has been chained to the bottom half of the MVFC for the better part of two decades.
Finally, Youngstown State shook off its 0-3 MVFC start as it whipped Western Illinois 59-14 at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown. Despite having the same 1-3 MVFC mark as the Sycamores, the 'Guins are still in the playoff hunt as they're 5-3 overall.
YSU has the great advantage of having not played a FBS money game, so they stacked up a 4-0 record against Samford, Howard, Duquesne and Robert Morris. The FCS playoff committee may ultimately punish them for playing a weak schedule, but for now? The Penguins can still dream playoffs while the Sycamores can't.