DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from the Sycamores' win over Illinois State

For most of Saturday's game? I thought I'd be brushing off an Indiana State loss to Illinois State due to extreme fatigue.
The situation the Sycamores find themselves in - Saturday was the fifth of six games in a 15-day span - isn't anyone's fault. The continued COVID-19 pandemic is what has caused the backlog. ISU is playing make-up games on top of its regular schedule.
Faultless or not, it's still a difficult situation to contend with. ISU's game on Saturday was an extreme situation, three games in five days. The middle game being a double overtime victory at Evansville which concluded less than 48 hours before the Illinois State game tipped off.
ISU looked every bit the part of a gassed team in the first half. Shooting was way off ... the Sycamores had to fight to get to 22.2% shooting. ISU didn't move with any kind of energy. Defense perked up late in the first half, but there was very little to indicate the Sycamores would wake up.
So it was a pleasant surprise that ISU was able to shake off the doldrums and find a way to put the Redbirds to the sword. Not only did ISU conjure up the energy to win, but they found the poise they've collectively lacked in so many close games prior to this.
ISU fought back twice. After fighting from a 14-point second-half deficit to tie the game, the Sycamores eliminated an eight-point deficit with four minutes left.
It was a step in the right direction and ISU will need to continue to balance their physical and mental games because there's no rest in this schedule.
ISU finishes the six-game-in-15-day stretch at Missouri State on Tuesday, but after three off days? ISU finishes the MVC season with four games in seven days, including an arduous road trip to Drake, another in a stretch of three games in five days.
If you ever wanted to know what it would be like for a college team to play a NBA schedule? ISU is the unwitting guinea pig.
1. Turnovers came down — The 11 turnovers the Sycamores had was the lowest of the MVC season. Only four of them came in the second half and two of them came on consecutive possessions by Xavier Bledson.
I think what's been maddening for everyone within the team, coaches and players alike, is that this team does have turnover-free stretches within games. Why this team hasn't been able to calibrate itself to turn those short stretches into long ones within games continues to be vexing, but Saturday was a step in the right direction.
2. Bledson turnovers — Bledson had a very strange stat line. He scored 11 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. He had the best plus-minus of any Sycamore at plus-8.
Yet he also had five turnovers, continuing his pattern of very high individual turnover numbers. In ISU's last four games? Bledson has averaged 4.5 turnovers per game. He's also only 5 of 14 from the field in the same stretch.
Bledson's turnovers come at inopportune times. On Saturday, he had two in a row and followed with a forced shot at the rim.
Nearly all of the bad plays are being made because possesses the confidence that he can make any play. However, it's also probably not a coincidence the Bledson's turnovers and forced plays are happening after the league's coaches have more than a half-MVC season worth of film to study.
So what does Josh Schertz have to do to help? He expanded the point beyond just Bledson.
"He's got to clean it up. Early in the year, he wasn't having these issues with the turnovers," Schertz began.
"To me, we generally play eight guys and four of the eight are slumping at the same time. Jabo, Hobbs, Micah and Simon are scuffling at the same time. Jabo is in there," he continued.
"We keep showing him film and work through it. We need him to play well and he needs to be more solid. We can't afford for him to have [4.5] turnovers himself," Schertz continued.
"We don't have the firepower to compensate. We don't shoot it well enough and we don't finish well enough to compensate turning it over as much as we are. He has to play better down the stretch. He has to be a key cog."
3. Crowd helped — Have to give the Hulman Center crowd some credit. They gave the Sycamores a lift when the game started to turn.
At about the 14-minute mark, Illinois State turned it over while protecting a nine-point lead. The crowd sensed the game might be ready to turn the Sycamores' way and let out a bit of noise.
Neese then made a 3-pointer to cut the Redbirds' lead to six and ISU's first comeback was well and truly on.
It's easy to dog the crowds at Hulman Center, but Sycamores fans get loud sometimes when it's needed. Saturday? Every little bit helped.
4. Thomas out — ISU guard Micah Thomas missed the game with a stomach bug. For a time, it seemed as if his absence would be felt in a harsh way.
Julian Larry got into foul trouble guarding Antonio Reeves and Xavier Bledson was ISU's only ball-handling option off the bench.
The Sycamores survived it despite Larry fouling out in the second half.
5. Illinois State — It was an extremely belated first look at the Redbirds - the teams meet again at Redbird Arena in two weeks.
The Redbirds have offensive talent, but no one who strikes me as a dominant scorer. Maybe that's a credit to Julian Larry's defensive job on Antonio Reeves, because he's averaged over 20 per game, but at no point did I feel like Reeves was going to take over the game. Evansville's Shamar Givance was more dangerous in that sense than Reeves was.
The Redbirds fouled a lot, including on a couple of 3-point attempts. ISU's 26 free throw attempts was the most in a regulation game since the November loss at Ball State.
Should Illinois State have fouled the Sycamores trailing by one with a short differential in the shot clock? Yes. Even if Cam Henry doesn't rebound Cooper Neese's miss with 2.4 seconds left, odds are pretty long that the Redbirds would have been able to move the ball up the floor for a clean shot.
Dissatisfaction among Redbirds fans is getting much like that at Southern Illinois before Barry Hinson left and here before Greg Lansing wasn't retained. The seat in Normal is heated.
• ISU Player of the Game(s) — For the first time? I thought Cooper Neese had both the mental fortitude, proper decision-making, and confidence to make the Sycamores his team on Saturday. Though Cam Henry made some big contributions late, Neese was the bedrock on which ISU's comeback was built. The 28 points speak to that, but so did the five fouls he drew and the six rebounds too.
• Opposing Player of the Game — Liam McChesney impressed me. He had 13 points and six rebounds and caused the Sycamores problems at times. He was also a plus-9 in plus-minus. He edges out Josiah Strong, who started fast, but wasn't much of a factor late. Antonio Reeves falls just short too.
• The Missouri Valley Champs Sign Cup Play-In podcast will drop by Monday! — If you listened to the Down In The Valley podcast on Wednesday, you heard about the tournament I created pitting all of the MVC First Teamers, Second Teamers, All-Defensive, All-Freshman, All-Newcomer and Bench Captains since I began covering the league in 2005.
I give you the Missouri Valley Champs Sign Cup. Clunkily named in honor of the basic and straight-to-the-point signs the Valley used to hand out to students and athletes to celebrate with after their school won a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, most prominently seen at Arch Madness, of course.
(I really wanted to call this the Dirt Cheap Cup, in honor of St. Louis's finest establishment for beverages, but I don't want to get sued by the Dirt Cheap Chicken.)
As explained on the podcast, players will compete against players from their own schools at first and then all 12 schools that have been in the MVC since 2005 will take one player to a winner-take-all version of my own "Arch Madness".
I will pick the winners of each matchup, based mostly on merit, though this is for fun, let me repeat, this is totally for fun, this isn't an academic, serious exercise, so there could be some ties broken for other reasons.
However, inspired by the Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball and a similar Leeds-related knockout tournament they did, to add random into this thing? I will roll an 8-sided dice for each matchup. If a "1" is rolled? Whatever I picked is reversed and the other player goes through. The upset factor! I'll call it the Arch Madness roll.
So, as explained in the podcast, each school had a random draw to determine its bracket, which I just completed. Each school has a different amount of players eligible, so the fields are different.
The play-in round will get each school down to 16 players. Some schools — Loyola, Valparaiso, Evansville, Creighton — won't participate in this round. Others just barely will. Wichita State, despite being out of the league since 2017, has the highest amount of eligible players, so it will have the most amount of matchups in the play-in.
The top five players at each school, or an equivalent amount that fits a bracket, are exempt from the play-in, whatever that happens to be for each school, that's the only concession I'm making to seeding.
Apart from that? This is an Indiana high school basketball-style random draw. (Understand, too, that some byes are randomly drawn too. Some hilarity ensued.)
Points are awarded to players as follows:
First Team All-MVC - 10
Second Team All-MVC - 5
All other honors - 2
For players who earned eligible honors in the early years of my coverage? Their playing field will be evened as they will get credit for the points they earned before my time covering the MVC so long as they were honored in 2005 or afterwards. The Jamar Howard Rule. This put players like Howard and Darren Brooks on an even playing field with players who played their whole careers before my eyes.
So, without further ado? Here are the fields! I will do the rounds of competition on the podcast and summarize here. This should be a whole lot of fun. Can't wait.
Wichita State (28 players qualified)
Top 4 players exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Fred VanVleet 36, Jamar Howard 33, Ron Baker 32, Cleanthony Early 22.
Top of bracket: Fred Van Vleet, bye; Gabe Blair vs. Toure Murry; Clevin Hannah vs. Garrett Stutz; Markis McDuffie vs. Anton Grady
Top middle: Jamar Howard, bye; Tekele Cotton vs. Joe Ragland; Ben Smith vs. Darius Carter; Zach Brown vs. Karon Bradley
Bottom middle: Cleanthony Early, bye; Shaq Morris vs. Carl Hall; Paul Miller vs. Malcolm Armstead; Sean Ogirri vs. Kyle Wilson
Bottom of bracket: Ron Baker, bye; P.J. Cousinard vs. Darral Willis Jr.; J.T. Durley vs. Randy Burns; Landry Shamet vs. Ramon Clemente
Missouri State (24 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Kyle Weems 27, Blake Ahearn 24, Alize Johnson 22, Gaige Prim 14, Tulio Da Silva 12.
Top of bracket: Kyle Weems, bye; Adam Leonard vs. Dequon Miller; Gaige Prim, bye; Deven Mitchell vs. Anthony Shavies
Top middle: Alize Johnson, bye; Nate Scheer vs. DeMarcus Sharp; Obediah Church, bye; Kellen Easley vs. Jermaine Mallett
Bottom middle: Blake Ahearn, bye; Anthony Downing vs. Jarrod Dixon; Will Creekmore, bye; Austin Ruder vs. Isiaih Mosley
Bottom of bracket: Tulio Da Silva, bye; Josh Webster vs. Keandre Cook.; Spencer Laurie, bye; Marcus Marshall vs. Jamar Gulley
Northern Iowa (23 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Ben Jacobson (the player) 24, Adam Koch 22, Kwadzo Ahelegbe 19, Grant Stout 19, Eric Coleman 14, Seth Tuttle 14, A.J. Green 14.
Top of bracket: Seth Tuttle, bye; Bowen Born vs. Jeremy Morgan; Wes Washpun, vs. Paul Jesperson (round of 16)
Top middle: A.J. Green, bye; Lucas O'Rear vs. Austin Phyfe; Kwadzo Ahelegbe, bye; Tywhon Pickford vs. Ali Farokhmanesh
Bottom middle: Grant Stout, bye; Deon Mitchell vs. Nate Heise; Adam Koch, bye; Nate Buss vs. Johnny Moran
Bottom of bracket: Ben Jacobson, bye; Spencer Haldeman vs. Anthony James; Eric Coleman, bye; Jordan Eglseder vs. Isaiah Brown
Southern Illinois (23 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Darren Brooks 28, Randal Falker 24, Anthony Beane 22, Bryan Mullins 17, Jamal Tatum 17.
Top of bracket: Jamal Tatum, bye; Armon Fletcher vs. Mamadou Seck; Kevin Dillard vs. Dantiel Daniels (round of 16)
Top middle: Randal Falker, bye; Sean O'Brien vs. Thik Bol; Kavion Pippen, bye; Kyler Filewich vs. Mike Rodriguez
Bottom middle: Anthony Beane, bye; Gene Teague vs. Sean Lloyd; Darren Brooks, bye; Justin Caroline vs. Tony Freeman
Bottom of bracket: Bryan Mullins, bye; Tony Young vs. Marcus Domask; Tyler Smithpeters, bye; Desmar Jackson vs. Matt Shaw.
Bradley (20 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Marcellus Sommerville 27, Theron Wilson 14, Walt Lemon Jr. 14, Elijah Childs 12, Darrell Brown 12.
Top of bracket: Daniel Ruffin, bye; Will Franklin vs. Donte Thomas; Elijah Childs vs. Marcellus Sommerville (round of 16)
Top middle: Dyrics Simms-Edwards, bye; Josh Cunningham vs. Andrew Warren; Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye vs. Darrell Brown (round of 16)
Bottom middle: Luuk Van Bree, bye; Rienk Mast vs. Tony Bennett; Theron Wilson vs. Sam Maniscalco (round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Walt Lemon Jr., bye; Jeremy Crouch vs. Patrick O'Bryant; Koch Bar vs. Tyshon Pickett (round of 16)
Illinois State (20 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Osiris Eldridge 38 (most highly-decorated MVC player overall), Jackie Carmichael 21, Phil Fayne 17, Milik Yarbrough 17, Paris Lee 16..
Top of bracket: Milik Yarbrough, bye; MiKyle McIntosh vs. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell; Anthony Slack vs. Daishon Knight (round of 16)
Top middle: Phil Fayne, bye; Deontae Hawkins vs. Tyler Brown; Trey Guidry vs. Nic Moore (round of 16)
Bottom middle: Osiris Eldridge, bye; Lorenzo Gordon vs. Reggie Lynch; Dinma Odiakosa vs. D.J. Horne (round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Jackie Carmichael, bye; Champ Oguchi vs. Tony Wills; Boo Richardson vs. Paris Lee (round of 16)
Drake (19 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Josh Young 29, Reed Timmer 14, Nick McGlynn 12, Roman Penn 12, Adam Emmenecker 10, Jonathan Cox 10, Ben Simons 10.
Top of bracket: Adam Emmenecker, bye; Rayvonte Rice vs. Liam Robbins; Ben Simons vs. Leonard Houston (round of 16)
Top middle: Nick McGlynn vs. Reed Timmer (round of 16); Darnell Brodie vs. Joey King (round of 16)
Bottom middle: Jonathan Cox, bye; Al Stewart vs. Brady Ellingson; Joseph Yesufu vs. Ryan Wedel (round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Josh Young, bye; ShanQuan Hemphill vs. Seth VanDeest; D.J. Wilkins vs. Roman Penn (round of 16)
Indiana State (17 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Jake Odum 31, Tyreke Key 27, David Moss 14, Devonte Brown 10, Brenton Scott 9, Jake LaRavia 9.
Top of bracket: Cole Holmstrom, bye; Everett Clemons vs. Christian Williams; Tre Williams vs. Brenton Scott (round of 16)
Top middle: Gabe Moore vs. Harry Marshall (round of 16); Jake LaRavia vs. Devonte Brown (round of 16)
Bottom middle: Jordan Barnes vs. Cooper Neese (round of 16); Jake Odum vs. Jay Tunnell (round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Marico Stinson vs. David Moss (round of 16); Tyreke Key vs. Isiah Martin (round of 16)
Evansville (16 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups)
Top of bracket: Colt Ryan vs. Matt Webster; D.J. Balentine vs. Jason Holsinger
Top middle: Kaylon Williams vs. Ryan Sawvell; Egidijus Mockevicius vs. Jaylon Brown
Bottom middle: Shy Ely vs. Troy Taylor; Dru Smith vs. Ryan Taylor
Bottom of bracket: Pieter Van Tongeren vs. Ned Cox; Blake Simmons vs. Shamar Givance
Creighton (16 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups)
Top of bracket: Anthony Tolliver vs. Ethan Wragge; Gregory Echenique vs. Booker Woodfox
Top middle: Kenny Lawson Jr. vs. Doug McDermott; Dane Watts vs. Johnny Mathies
Bottom middle: Antoine Young vs. Jahenns Manigat; Isacc Miles vs. Grant Gibbs
Bottom of bracket: Nick Porter vs. P'Allen Stinnett; Nate Funk vs. Josh Dotzler
Loyola (14 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups with two byes)
Top 2 exempt from round of 16 (based on MVC honors accrued) - Cameron Krutwig 34, Milton Doyle 14.
Top of bracket: Milton Doyle, bye; Ben Richardson vs. Montel James
Top middle: Marques Townes vs. Tate Hall; Aundre Jackson vs. Braden Norris
Bottom middle: Cameron Krutwig, bye; Lucas Williamson vs. Aher Uguak
Bottom of bracket: Donte Ingram vs. Marquise Kennedy; Cooper Kaifes vs. Clayton Custer
Valparaiso (5 qualifiers)
Exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Javon Freeman-Liberty 16.
Top of bracket: Javon Freeman-Liberty, bye; Sheldon Edwards vs. Donovan Clay
Bottom of bracket: Bakari Evelyn vs. Tevonn Walker