DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's recent week

Given the events of the world that began to unfold just as I got home from Hulman Center on Wednesday night? I'm not in much of a mood to write long missives on the state of Indiana State's men's basketball team.
But, that's unfair to you, who have come to expect this postgame piece. The only reason I didn't do a Down In The Valley after the Southern Illinois and Drake games was because of logistics. I simply didn't have time.
After both days, I had long drives back and forth from Des Moines. That's the longest drive I have and I can't stay up all night and then drive that far.
Anyway, here we are. In all three games, ISU surrendered leads and lost. The SIU loss involved a late-game fade. Drake's loss involved a surge by the Bulldogs in the final 13 minutes. The Northern Iowa loss was an engrossing battle from start to finish, but ISU couldn't get stops.
In the wake of this loss, in which UNI's 69.7% second-half shooting and ISU's XX turnovers proved costly, I just felt bad for all involved.
ISU is doing good things. Against UNI, the Sycamores converted 57.7% in the second half in its own right. You could hardly ask for better. ISU also out-rebounded and had more assists than the Panthers.
And yet? The weaknesses trumped the strengths.
This team is trying. This team, to its credit, hasn't given up despite not being able to get over the hump. You'd think by mere law of averages one of these games would go ISU's way, but that's not how it works.
Between the games and the announcement that Tyreke Key is leaving the program, there's not a lot to be happy about right now with the Sycamores.
1. More on Key — I'll be honest. When I got the word that Key was leaving, I was very surprised. There has been no indication that was the direction this was going down. I think ISU's coaches were surprised too and for the same reasons I was.
I never, ever begrudge a player for making a decision about his career. If Key thinks it's better for him to give a Power Five school a try? All power to him. He's earned that right.
I plan to speak with Schertz, and hopefully Key, about this over the weekend.
2. Turnovers back up where they had been — It seemed like ISU had made progress in the turnover department when it had just 11 and 10 against Illinois State and Missouri State, but the giveaways went back up again in the last week. ISU had 13 against SIU, 15 against Drake and XX against UNI.
As Schertz noted after the Drake game, the turnovers are concentrated among Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson and Cooper Neese, typically. On Wednesday, it was Henry who had the high number at six.
3. Stephens playing well — Though ISU has lost four in a row, a bright spot has been Kailex Stephens.
The forward has had his most productive stretch of the season. He's averaged 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. Stephens has also converted at a 50% better or more clip in all but the Drake loss.
4. Locked in — After results in the league on Wednesday, ISU's Arch Madness spot is locked in. The Sycamores will play in the 7 p.m. Thursday game and will be either the No. 8 or No. 9 seed and will play Illinois State.
The game between the two teams at Redbird Arena on Saturday will determine who gets the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds, but all that really matters in that is which team is wearing the home and away uniforms.
Wednesday's action eliminated Missouri State, Drake and Bradley from earning a share of the title. Though the Bears and Bulldogs are still a game behind co-leaders UNI and Loyola, the Panthers and Ramblers play one another on Saturday in Cedar Falls, and the winner gets the outright championship and No. 1 seed.
The ISU-Illinois State winner next Thursday will get whomever has the No. 1 seed in a Friday quarterfinal.
5. Halftime isn't full time — If all of the game ended at halftime? ISU's record would be reversed. ISU has won the first half 17 times this season.
• The Missouri Valley Champs Sign Cup ... to the quarterfinals! —
Here's how the Round of 16 currently stands. I'll record the Round of 16 podcast sometime over the weekend.
Wichita State
Top of bracket: Fred Van Vleet (def. Touré Murry) vs. Clevin Hannah (def. Markis McDuffie)
Top middle: Tekele Cotton (def. Jamar Howard) vs. Darius Carter (def. Karon Bradley)
Bottom middle: Cleanthony Early (def. Carl Hall) vs. Paul Miller (def. Kyle Wilson)
Bottom of bracket: Ron Baker (def. P.J. Couisnard) vs. Landry Shamet (def. Randy Burns)
Missouri State
Top of bracket: Kyle Weems (def. Adam Leonard) vs. Gaige Prim (def. Deven Mitchell)
Top middle: Alize Johnson (def. DeMarcus Sharp) vs. Jermaine Mallett (def. Obediah Church)
Bottom middle: Blake Ahearn (def. Anthony Downing) vs. Isiaih Mosley (def. Will Creekmore)
Bottom of bracket: Tulio Da Silva (def. Josh Webster) vs. Marcus Marshall (def. Spencer Laurie)
Northern Iowa
Top of bracket: Seth Tuttle (def. Jeremy Morgan) vs. Wes Washpun (def. Paul Jesperson)
Top middle: A.J. Green (def. Lucas O'Rear) vs. Kwadzo Ahelegbe (def. Ali Farokhmanesh)
Bottom middle: Grant Stout (def. Deon Mitchell) vs. Adam Koch (def. Johnny Moran
Bottom of bracket: Anthony James (def. Ben Jacobson, upset roll) vs. Eric Coleman (def. Jordan Eglseder)
Southern Illinois
Top of bracket: Jamaal Tatum (def. Armon Fletcher) vs. Kevin Dillard (def. Dantiel Daniels)
Top middle: Randal Falker (def. Sean O'Brien) vs. Kavion Pippen (def. Mike Rodriguez)
Bottom middle: Anthony Beane (def. Gene Teague) vs. Darren Brooks (def. Jordan Caroline)
Bottom of bracket: Bryan Mullins (def. Tony Young) vs. Desmar Jackson (def. Tyler Smithpeters)
Bradley (Round of 16)
Top of bracket: Donte Thomas (def. Daniel Ruffin, upset roll) vs. Marcellus Sommerville (def. Elijah Childs)
Top middle: Andrew Warren (def. Dyricus Simms-Edwards) vs. Darrell Brown (def. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye)
Bottom middle: Rienk Mast (def. Luuk van Bree) vs. Theron Wilson (def. Sam Maniscalco)
Bottom of bracket: Patrick O'Bryant (def. Walt Lemon Jr.) vs. Koch Bar (def. Tyshon Pickett)
Illinois State
Top of bracket: Milik Yarbrough (def. MiKyle McIntosh) vs. Daishon Knight (def. Anthony Slack)
Top middle: Phil Fayne (def. Deontae Hawkins) vs. Trey Guidry (def. Nic Moore)
Bottom middle: Osiris Eldridge (def. Lorenzo Gordon) vs. Dinma Odiakosa (def. D.J. Horne)
Bottom of bracket: Jackie Carmichael (def. Tony Wills) vs. Paris Lee (def. Boo Richardson)
Drake
Top of bracket: Adam Emmenecker (def. Rayvonte Rice, upset roll) vs. Ben Simons (def. Leonard Houston)
Top middle: Nick McGlynn (def. Reed Timmer, upset roll) vs. Darnell Brodie (def. Joey King)
Bottom middle: Jonathan Cox (def. Brady Ellingson) vs. Joseph Yesufu (def. Ryan Wedel)
Bottom of bracket: Josh Young (def. ShanQuan Hemphill) vs. Roman Penn (def. D.J. Wilkins)
Indiana State
Top of bracket: Christian Williams (def. Cole Holmstrom) vs. Brenton Scott (def. Tre Williams)
Top middle: Harry Marshall (def. Gabe Moore) vs. Jake LaRavia (def. Devonte Brown)
Bottom middle: Jordan Barnes (def. Cooper Neese) vs. Jake Odum (def. Jay Tunnell)
Bottom of bracket: David Moss (def. Marico Stinson) vs. Tyreke Key (def. Isiah Martin)
Evansville
Top of bracket: Matt Webster (def. Colt Ryan, upset roll) vs. D.J. Balentine (def. Jason Holsinger).
Top middle: Ryan Sawvell (def. Kaylon Williams) vs. Egidijus Mockevicius (def. Jaylon Brown)
Bottom middle: Shy Ely (def. Troy Taylor) vs. Ryan Taylor (def. Dru Smith)
Bottom of bracket: Ned Cox (def. Pieter Van Tongeren) vs. Shamar Givance (def. Blake Simmons, upset roll)
Creighton
Top of bracket: Anthony Tolliver (def. Ethan Wragge) vs. Booker Woodfox (def. Gregory Echenique)
Top middle: Kenny Lawson Jr. vs. Doug McDermott (def. Kenny Lawson Jr.) vs. Dane Watts (def. Johnny Mathies, upset roll)
Bottom middle: Jahenns Manigat (def. Antoine Young, upset roll) vs. Isacc Miles (def. Grant Gibbs, upset roll)
Bottom of bracket: Nick Porter (def. P'Allen Stinnett) vs. Nate Funk (def. Josh Dotzler)
Loyola
Top of bracket: Milton Doyle (bye) vs. Ben Richardson (def. Montel James)
Top middle: Marques Townes (def. Tate Hall) vs. Braden Norris (def. Aundre Jackson)
Bottom middle: Cameron Krutwig (bye) vs. Lucas Williamson (def. Aher Uguak)
Bottom of bracket: Donte Ingram (def. Marquise Kennedy) vs. Clayton Custer (def. Cooper Kaifes)
Valparaiso
Top of bracket: Javon Freeman-Liberty, bye; Sheldon Edwards vs. Donovan Clay
Bottom of bracket: Bakari Evelyn vs. Tevonn Walker