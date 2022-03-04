DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's one and done at Arch Madness

It's pretty rare when you can break a season down accurately by spreadsheet, but when it comes to Indiana State's men's basketball team? You certainly can.
The season came to an end on Thursday as the Sycamores faded from view after a 58-53 defeat to Illinois State.
The pattern was maddingly similar. Turnovers were reliable killers for the Sycamores. Like a metronome, ISU was good for 14 giveaways against the Redbirds. ISU had between 12 to 15 turnovers in 15 of its MVC games this season, including its final five contests.
The other familiar trait was letting second-half leads slip. ISU led by 10 near the 10-minute mark of the second-half, the 16th time the Sycamores have led in the second half against a MVC foe this season.
So how did ISU go 4-15 against MVC competition? Let's break it down.
1. What does the spreadsheet say? — It says it all.
I broke down play-by-play from every ISU MVC game this season by second-half minute.
Here's the breakdown of what ISU's record would have been at each interval. Ties are included for obvious reasons:
Halftime (20 mins.): 12-7
19: 12-7
18: 10-8-1
17: 8-9-2
16: 8-9-2
15: 7-11-1
14: 8-10-1
13: 8-8-3
12: 8-9-2
11: 9-7-3
10: 6-10-3
9: 7-10-2
8: 7-9-3
7: 7-12
6: 6-12-1
5: 2-14-3
4: 4-14-1
3: 6-13
2: 4-14-1
1: 5-13-1
:30: 3-12-4
No time in regulation: 3-13-3 (ISU was 1-2 in OT MVC games this season)
Ouch.
2. What else does the data say? — When you take the sums of ISU's margins at each minute, there's signs that show when ISU would tend to fall apart.
ISU's average margin against a MVC foe at halftime was actually plus-1, but at no other time in the second half did ISU have a positive number.
The Sycamores tended to come out of second halves slow. The sum of ISU's MVC margins jumps up to minus-36 at the 15-minute mark.
However, ISU tended to get a second wind between the 15 and 11-minute mark, after the first media timeout. ISU nearly got its margin back into the black at 11 minutes as the sum of its margins is just minus-4 at that point.
But the Sycamores plunged after that. From a minus-4 to a minus-32 with 10 minutes left. Then, another 20-point dive at the 8-minute mark. The six and five-minute marks were particularly bad. The sum of ISU's margins jumped up 17 and 21 points almost to minus-100 at those two junctures.
What does that tell us? The actual reasons for the fades depended on the game of course, but one could infer that ISU didn't have a closer to keep teams close.
Another inference is that ISU's defense faded at the worst time. That was certainly true in the second half of the season.
Still another is that the underlying things that hurt ISU all season: turnovers, lack of depth, heavy minutes for major contributors should naturally show in the final 10 minutes of a game.
There was some bad luck sprinkled in too, but as the saying goes, you make your own luck. Bad luck plays stand out quite a bit more on bad teams. Good teams either don't make mistakes in the first place or have enough talent to overcome weird anomalies inside games.
3. ISU stars struggle — For all of that high fallutin' analysis, it's also hard to win when ISU's top scorers go into a deep funk for the second game in a row.
Both Cooper Neese and Cam Henry were poor on Thursday, particularly Neese. They combined to convert 6 of 22 from the field and nine turnovers.
Neese was 1 of 9 from 3-point range with five of those turnovers. He passed up some open shots again and sometimes dribbled his way into trouble. As did Henry.
This comes one game after the pair combined to convert 2 of 9 for eight points and five turnovers in the 88-66 loss at Illinois State last Saturday.
Those guys will both beat themselves up plenty, so they don't need me helping them, but obviously, your best players have to do a lot better than that with the season on the line.
They also need help with the load ... one of the reasons why ISU coach Josh Schertz has said the team has lacked a finisher this season. Schertz will do everything he can to address that shortcoming in the offseason, likely via the transfer portal or JUCO route.
4. Decent turnout — The 2022 version of Arch Madness marks the shortest stay for the Sycamores since 2019 when ISU also went out in the first game of the tournament.
Thursday night is never a great draw for any of the fan bases, but I thought Sycamores' fans showed well at Enterprise Center. They were split into two areas and probably had as close to as many fans as Illinois State did.
COVID-19 restrictions are still strict in St. Louis. It felt like a throwback having to have a COVID-19 passport. Masks were required, and while I don't care if I have to wear one (if you're not used to it by now, I don't know what to tell you), many people do mind and may not have made the trip as a result.
5. Dan Muller in the house? Indeed he was — About 40 minutes before the game, I was talking to Jim Benson, my colleague covering Illinois State for the Pantagraph in Bloomington, Ill.
We were shooting the breeze in the media area, which is basically just a carved out portion of the tunnels under the arena.
My seat faced the wall, so I couldn't see who was walking behind me. Another colleague motioned me to look over my shoulder.
Was that ... former Illinois State coach Dan Muller? He's tall and hard to miss. It sure was.
Muller, if you don't know, was let go by Illinois State on Feb. 13. Brian Jones has been coaching the Redbirds in his absence (and coaching well, I might add).
However, it was a weird separation. Muller's contract meant that there had to be 30 days notice given if a separation that wasn't for cause was enacted. So Muller has been in limbo for the last few weeks.
Initially, he intended to coach his alma mater to the end of the season, but then decided against it. Apparently, though, Muller has still been showing up in his office since he's technically not gone from his job yet.
Jones talked about the presence of Muller in his post-game press conference.
"With what happened, he was man enough, mature enough and humble enough to say, ‘I’m going to step down.’ Let’s start with that," Jones began.
"Talk about a person who lives and breathes and gave his heart and soul to Illinois State. He’s been in the office with us coaches quite often since he stepped down. He called me and said, ‘Do you mind if I go?’ I said, ‘I expect you to go. If you want to go, I expect you to go. Because we need your support.’ We can all learn from him," Jones continued.
"It’s tough, this business is tough, whether it’s coaches or players. But for him to show up, and show that grace and that humility to support his team? These are his guys. He recruited them. I was grateful for that, and we are just grateful we can continue to play," Jones said.
It was certainly unique. We were rattling our brains to think of the last MVC men's basketball coach fired mid-season at all (step right up Walter McCarty, but that's the only instance in my era of MVC coverage), much less have a coach show up after he had been told he could leave.
Arch Madness comes in many forms.
Also, on the subject of coaches, congrats to Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson, a now five-time MVC Coach of the Year winner. Fully deserved. Jake is universally well-liked in the Valley and he did a great job leading the Panthers past Loyola, Drake and Missouri State to win the MVC regular season championship.
• The Missouri Valley Champs Sign Cup ... school champions to Arch Madness! — I intended to finish up the MVC Champs Sign Cup while I was in St. Louis, but my stay was so brief, I'll just have to do it over the weekend at some point.
Individual champions from each school have been determined. Apart from one school which had carnage up and down its bracket, most of the players who advanced aren't a major surprise.
Wichita State - Fred VanVleet
Missouri State - Kyle Weems
Southern Illinois - Darren Brooks
Northern Iowa - A.J. Green
Illinois State - Osiris Eldridge
Bradley - Marcellus Sommerville
Drake - Josh Young
Indiana State - Jake Odum
Evansville - D.J. Balentine
Creighton - Anthony Tolliver
Loyola - Cameron Krutwig
Valparaiso - Javon Freeman-Liberty
No major surprises apart from Tolliver. Creighton favorite Doug McDermott went out in the quarters due to the highest odds upset roll. Then, Nate Funk, who took over as favorite, also fell victim to the upset roll in the semifinals.
Tolliver, by no means a bad player in his own right (see 13-season NBA career), survived the Bluejay carnage.
I had never determined what format to use for Arch Madness (duh). I thought about seeding by the success of the schools, but that's boring.
So I gave the top four players by MVC award points byes. That would be: Eldridge (38), VanVleet (36), Krutwig (34) and Balentine (32).
The rest? Random draw. Here's how the bracket shakes out for MVC Champs Sign Cup Arch Madness.
Top bracket: Cameron Krutwig (bye)
A.J. Green vs. Jake Odum
D.J. Balentine (bye)
Marcellus Sommerville vs. Anthony Tolliver
Bottom bracket: Fred VanVleet (bye)
Darren Brooks vs. Kyle Weems
Osiris Eldridge (bye)
Javon Freeman-Liberty vs. Josh Young
Should be fun to see how this all shakes out.