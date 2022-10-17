Put the needle back on the same record. For the third week in a row? ISU left a game with some justifiable reasons to be encouraged, but no reward for it. This time it was a strange, and often wildly entertaining, 48-42 loss at Youngstown State.
How wasn't it different from six-point losses to Northern Iowa and North Dakota State? The margin of loss was once again six points, and of course, the irritation was the same.
I feel like ISU is in whack-a-mole mode. It's doing plenty of good things, but when it addresses one of its shortcomings? Another pops up or another returns to haunt the Sycamores.
It's frustrating for all in blue-and-white, of course. Every player I talked to after the game remained committed to the cause, but you worry about the accumulation of losing.
We'll see. ISU has a winnable home game next against Illinois State, though the Redbirds have gutted out some tough wins so far. At some point? ISU needs a reward for the good things it's doing.
Here's five takeaways from the game:
1. Chambers gets better — Welcome to the 300-yard passing club, Cade Chambers.
Chambers threw for 311 yards, three touchdown passes and he had two running TDs.
Not too shabby for one part of ISU's three-headed quarterback rotation. Until Gavin Screws got hurt at UNI, Chambers had primarily been used in a jumbo, power-running formation.
However, he's thrown effectively in the last two games. Part of the reason he does is because he is a threat to run. Several of Chambers' passes came off of play-action. He's good at disguising a hand-off or fake. He even does the old Brett Favre trick of handing off and faking a pass.
Chambers looks strained when he throws a deep ball, but he's pretty accurate when given time. He also spread it around the field for most of the game.
YSU includes a pass chart in its post-game book and Chambers had close to an equal amount of throws from 10-19 yards on the left, right and middle.
His only weakness was when YSU brought pressure late. A couple of his throws went long to Dante Hendrix. Chambers told me after the game that the pressure didn't bother him and Curt Mallory said that Chambers may not have gone through all of his progressions. One way or another, the throws weren't there late.
Nevertheless, Chambers has added yet another wrinkle to ISU's quarterback tale. Evan Olaes was available on Saturday, but didn't get a snap. Screws was back in uniform, but was only going to play if there were injuries to Chambers and Olaes.
Screws wasn't doing badly when he got hurt either, so it will be interesting how ISU goes forward.
2. Dinka, the big play specialist — Last week, you could point to running back Justin Dinka's 82-yard run against North Dakota State and praise him for the acceleration and the hole the offensive line opened up, but it was just one play, and to be honest? Anyone can make one play in a game.
Dinka proved, however, that his big-play ability was not some one-time thing.
On the first play from scrimmage, he broke two tackles and jetted away for a 75-yard touchdown run. That was his peak run, but hardly his only big gainer.
Dinka had runs of 75, 16, 33 and 10 yards. He had 159 yards overall. His 18-yard TD "catch" was a run in spirit. Chambers hesitated on the pitch and had to push it forward, officially a pass.
That's some serious home-run hitting out of the backfield. Dinka averaged a ridiculous 14.5 yards per carry on 11 carries.
Dinka is a smaller back. He probably wouldn't be as effective if he had a 20-carry load. ISU is using him right ... and it's paying off with some head-turning gains.
3. Defense took a big step backwards — ISU's defense had encouraging signs in the losses against UNI and NDSU. Against UNI, the main complaint was that ISU's defense got off to poor starts in both halves. Against NDSU? The defense faded late in the game.
On Saturday, though, there was little that was positive to pick out in a systemic failure.
The Penguins numbers bear it out. YSU had 536 yards of total offense, averaging 6.7 yards per play. It was much higher for most of the game, the number dropped when YSU wanted it to, by bleeding the clock in the fourth quarter.
YSU had the ball for 11 minutes, 36 seconds in the fourth quarter. ISU's defense couldn't get off the field, even though they did not concede a touchdown.
Prior to that? ISU was giving up one big play after another. YSU targeted ISU's corners early in the game, that's where Bryce Oliver got 107 yards on his first two catches. After that? YSU turned its runners loose. At one point in the second quarter, four YSU runners were averaging over 10 yards per carry.
ISU was awful on third down. YSU converted 10 of 16 overall, but 7 of its first 9.
ISU's pressure, which has been effective at times, was close to non-existent. The Sycamores only had one sack.
ISU's defense wasn't missing anybody today. All intended starters were on the field.
Back to the drawing board.
4. Penalties continue to be a non-issue - Last week? ISU had no penalties against NDSU. This week had only one, a false start by wide receiver Kevin Barnett of all Sycamores.
We've seen ISU teams shoot themselves in the foot with flags. One encouraging progression for ISU is that it has learned to be effective while being disciplined.
No defensive penalties for two straight games is well nigh remarkable. It's not as if ISU defensive backs aren't capable of being physical either. They're toeing the right side of the line.
5. The first half was perhaps the craziest I've seen - I've seen some things on this ISU beat. Things that were amazing. Things that were awful. And things that should never, ever be spoken of again.
The first half, however, was one of the craziest halves of college football I've witnessed.
This was in the game story, but it bears repeating.
There were 24 plays from scrimmage that gained double-digit yardage between the two teams in the first half. Of those? Ten gained 20 yards or more and five gained 50 or more. Those totals do not include a 98-yard kick return by YSU's Latrell Fordham.
The combined total yardage in the first half between the two teams, including return yardage, was 936 yards.
By halftime? Dinka (135 rushing yards), Dante Hendrix (106 receiving yards), Chambers (262 passing yards), YSU running back Jaleel McLaughlin (123 rushing yards) and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (118 receiving yards) all had production that would be considered a successful full game of yardage.
It was ridiculous football. Akin to playing a video game on the easiest level. Was it great offense or terrible defense? A bit of Column A, a bit of Column B to be honest.
It's not as if there weren't a few punts sprinkled in too. There was virtually no time management in the half, so there were a lot of plays and a lot of opportunities for the offenses.
The first-half shootout made the fourth-quarter defensive stalemate that much weirder. To be fair? YSU managed the game by bleeding the clock in the fourth quarter. Neither team had that goal in the wild-and-crazy first half.
