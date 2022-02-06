DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's loss at Valparaiso

I think everyone knew this season was going to require some patience.
Indiana State was picked ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference for a reason, they had very few proven players to fall back on. The best of them, Tyreke Key, hasn't played a game.
So, patience ... yes. Not going overboard on losses ... of course. Having a sort of moral victory vibe to many of the season's games? Unsatisfying, but realistic.
However, even by the curve ISU is graded on this season? Even by the standards of recognizing a team is in its nascent state, not the finished product? The mistakes that ISU keeps making while trying to close out games is getting a bit old.
Competitiveness? No question. This team is playing hard. There has been no cause to question effort.
However, the same mistakes are being made, the same players are making them, and ISU seems to lose its head a bit when the game is on the line.
It's a shame because ISU has led in all but one of its MVC games this season. You can make a solid argument ISU should have beaten Northern Iowa, Loyola at home, Southern Illinois and both games against Valparaiso. Turn even three of those results around? ISU's picture looks a lot brighter.
But why take my word for it? Josh Schertz's thoughts on this dynamic lead off the five takeaways from ISU's 79-72 double overtime loss at Valparaiso on Saturday.
1. Schertz on Henry and Neese — When asked about ISU's lack of offensive composure in closing games, this is what Schertz had to say.
“Guys are trying, the effort is there, but some guys might be doing things they haven’t done before or aren’t capable of doing. We’re putting a lot on Cam Henry’s plate. He was our third-best player at LMU. He wasn’t a closer for us. Cooper Neese was the fourth-best player [in 2021] and he wasn’t a closer," Schertz said.
"We’re asking guys to close and do things they haven't done. They’re giving it everything they have, but we’ve not been able to find the way. And yet? We were one stop away from a win and everyone saying what a great game it was, but those problems would still exist," Schertz continued.
2. Schertz on shot selection — I then asked Schertz about shot selection, or as he prefers to call bad shots, "shooting turnovers". My opinion, stated as such, was that Neese was passing up open shots and that Henry was being too forceful at the rim, though they aren't the only ones who either hesitate or force shots.
Schertz's reply:
"Coop took 11 [3-point attempts], I thought he could have taken 15 or 16 from three. I think Cam Henry had eight assists, but he could have had 11 or 12 with better rim decisions. They’re veteran players, but you’re asking guys to do something they haven’t done," Schertz said.
Schertz then segued into the the importance of reads, calibrating making the right one for yourself and for the team. Not always easy.
"If you’re looking to put the ball in someone’s hands where maybe they’re not going to shoot every time, but they’re looking to create an advantage and you play behind the advantage and make the right read," Schertz said.
"Cam has to learn to make those right reads. You look back at film and say, 'that turnover in the corner? That’s a bad play when Kailex is open at the top of the key. For Coop? You turn down an open three and drive it? You’re a much better shooter than penetrator, so let that one fly. Showing them and applying it, hopefully, over time you get a little bit smarter," said Schertz, who added ...
"I don’t know that we have."
3. Schertz isn't removing blame from himself — After saying what he said, Schertz immediately followed with his own responsibility for fostering the right decisions.
"I’m not passing the buck. I have to find ways to help them close. I have to find ways to get them to finish games off. I haven’t been able to find the solution and that’s on me. I think there is a solution," Schertz said.
Finally, Schertz said that ISU's offensive options are somewhat limited. That's born out, to some degree, by the fact that ISU's 67.7 points per game in MVC games ranks eighth.
"It's too many mistakes. We don’t have the firepower, if I’m honest, to do that. For us to win games in this league? We have to play as close to an A as possible A B won’t get it done for us. Anything less than an A is going to end in a loss," Schertz finished.
4. Valpo made mistakes too— I didn't attend Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich's press conference, so I'm not sure what he talked about, but had Valparaiso lost this game? There would have been plenty of regret for them to ponder instead of the Sycamores' loss lamentations.
The biggest one was free throw shooting. Valpo continued to keep ISU alive at the line, making 14 of 22. Kobe King did ISU a big favor by only making one of three at the line in overtime, though he made up for it shortly afterwards with a putback to force the second overtime.
ISU also turned its rebounding margin around from the first meeting as it won the glass 41-36. ISU took four more shots than Valpo did after the Beacons had taken 15 more in the first meeting.
5. It's the if's that kill you — In a game where a whopping 16 minutes, 38 seconds of game time was spent with the game knotted, there will be if's that will kill you. In a game like this, you tend to forget a few. Here's some from my own in-game notes:
• At 2:47 in regulation ... if Xavier Bledson and Neese didn't get tangled up on an exchange, ISU might have been able to build its lead past three.
• At 2:26 in regulation ... deep threes are hard to predict and nearly impossible to defend when done once in a game, but Sheldon Edwards had already taken and made one deep three in the game at this point. He drained another to tie the game.
• At 1:13 in regulation ... if Bledson had held the ball or put less mustard on it when he saw Kailex Stephens free on the baseline, ISU might have broken the 60-all deadlock.
• At :15 in regulation ... if Bledson had put his offensive rebound of a Henry miss up right away, ISU would have scored and put pressure on the Beacons on their final possession.
• At :1.4 in first overtime ... did Henry lose his footing in the lane or did he have help? Seemed to me that Henry may have been fouled, but I also know those fouls are rarely called in that situation. Perhaps a drive-and-kick was in order anyway.
• At 2:46 in double overtime ... yet another Beacons' free throw miss gave ISU a chance to take the lead, but Henry was pilfered by Preston Ruedinger.
I don't have access to film, so I'm sure there are plenty of other if's to ponder.
• ISU Player of the Game — For all that was pointed out in what he was not doing or trying too hard to do, Henry was clearly ISU's best player on the floor. A career-high 28 points attests to that.0
• Opposing Player of the Game — Kobe King looked like a Big Ten transfer. The former Wisconsin player had 24 points and 11 rebounds and was very often the coolest player on the floor in terms of not letting the game get to him. Only weakness was free throws.
• Around the MVC — Zero separation was created at the top as Northern Iowa won at Drake 74-69 in overtime. The Panthers repaid the Bulldogs, who had won in overtime in Cedar Falls on Jan. 22. Noah Carter had 23 for UNI in the contest. The victory helped UNI go a half-game ahead of Drake and into a statistical tie with Loyola atop the league.
Bradley crushed ISU's next opponent, Evansville, in a 76-41 woodshedding. This wasn't at Carver Arena either. This was at Ford Center, the worst home loss for the Aces at the facility since it opened in November 2011. You'll read more about the Aces in the preview to come.
In the other Saturday game, Southern Illinois went to Illinois State and won 74-69. That's good news for the Salukis, who have a one-game gap to seventh-place Valparaiso. SIU is three games ahead of the Sycamores as ISU's hope to escape Thursday is only flickering because it has two games left against both Evansville and Illinois State and a home game against SIU.
Then again? Valpo also has two games left against the Aces and the Beacons have the tiebreaker edge on the Sycamores regardless, so in effect? Valparaiso has a three-game lead over ISU too.
Loyola and Missouri State meet on Sunday in a big showdown of two of the four teams vying for the MVC regular season title.
• Random — First? This week is bizarre with two games in three days. The Evansville preview will encompass two games and will be published on Monday on Tribstar.com. We don't publish a Tuesday paper, so the preview will likely be online only.
Second? I plan to do a Down In The Valley podcast after the Tuesday Evansville game, but not a written version. After the Thursday contest, I plan to do a written version of Down In The Valley that takes into account both games.
Finally? They keep moving the visiting locker rooms at various league sites. ISU's locker room was moved away from the very cold west entry of the Athletics-Recreation Center to a different place deep in the bowels of ... what building was this anyway?
I guess I never noticed, because I enter on the other side of the building, but the ARC is attached to Valpo's original facility, the Hilltop Gym. Built in 1939, it resembles a school built in the WPA days. Valpo played in the building until the ARC was finished in 1984. Larry Bird played at Hilltop Gym.
The playing floor at Hilltop Gym has been converted into a practice facility, much as the ISU Arena (imperfectly) carries on the same role today.
You'd think I knew I was in Hilltop Gym since I was in the exact same area when I covered the ISU volleyball team there back in December. They say the mind is the first to go ...
Next time I make the trip to Valpo, I'll have to see if I can check out the actual practice area. Always enjoy an old school gym.
Come to think of it? Several of the MVC schools still use their old gyms in some fashion and some others have only recently passed into basketball arena heaven.
I was lucky that ISU played at Loyola in 2010 just before they tore down Alumni Gym. That was a super cool place.
I was also fortunate to cover an ISU women's game at Bradley's Robertson Field House in its last days. What a cool place that was, though I certainly saw it well past its heyday.
If you think of Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse as a vertical cathedral to basketball? Think of Robertson as a horizontal version. It seemed to go on forever away from the Minnesota-style raised court, with most of the seats towards the back not having been used in years since Bradley's women's program didn't (doesn't?) draw well. It also took on the look of the picture I have in my mind of a 40s boxing arena in a noir movie. Shame that Robertson is no longer with us.
Same for Evansville's Roberts Stadium, which exited stage left in 2011. I far prefer Roberts Stadium to the Ford Center, which has always struck me as vacuous and soulless. Not so at Roberts, even though I never once saw it in its full glory, and I was one of the few who enjoyed the third-place floor press box too. These days when I drive by its former spot on the Lloyd Expressway? I give an approving nod to its ghost.
No longer in the Valley, but I also covered an ISU women's game at Creighton's Omaha Civic Auditorium, also a place with a ton of character. Because I covered a game there and at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium, I can say I covered games in both of the Kansas City-Omaha Kings' home arenas, which is trivial, but geeky cool to me.
There's other old gyms around I've never been in.
Some buildings exist, but not in arena form. I've been in what passes for Horton Fieldhouse at Illinois State ... you used to have to enter the much-hated former football press box in Hancock Stadium through it. These days, it has swimming, but it takes on the look of a storage hangar.
Drake's former Veterans Memorial Auditorium still exists, but it's no longer a sports facility as the on-campus Knapp Center is where Drake plays and the Wells Fargo Arena is for Des Moines community events. It was converted into a convention facility. I walked it past it several times when I covered Indiana in the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines in 2016, but never made it inside.
I've not been in UNI's West Gym, where the Panthers' men played until the UNI-Dome was built and where the women played until McLeod Center was completed in 2006, but it's still there. Unfortunately, I did cover basketball in the UNI-Dome in my first two seasons. Sometimes it's better to not look back.
I didn't even know where SIU played before the Banterra Center/ex-SIU Arena, which was built in 1964. Davies Gym, though it wasn't called that back in the day, is the answer. Volleyball is the only sport played these days in a gym that was originally built in 1925. Not been in there either. Don't know what it's capacity was before it was remodeled.
Of course, I covered games at Hammons Student Center at Missouri State, used until 2008, and best known to me for three things: ISU butt-kickings, surviving a tornado whilst in its bunker-like media room and watching in the room as Bears fans, donors and MVC commissioner Doug Elgin were aghast to be left out of the 2006 NCAA Tournament. Same weekend for those last two.
I've never been in McDonald Arena, which still exists at Missouri State and which was the Bears home up until 1976. The pictures I've seen of it are pretty cool.
I probably left a gym or two out. Maybe I'll have a quest to check them all out one of these days?