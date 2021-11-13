First, some accounting. I won't have a Down In The Valley from the Hanover game ... because I'm not covering it. Andy Amey will be.
I am not covering the Hanover game because I AM going to the Myrtle Beach Invitational later in the week. To do that, I had to take Sunday off to avoid piling up overtime with travel, etc.
Also, this Down In The Valley was delayed a bit as I took a day off on Saturday to watch my daughter perform at the Indiana football game. Needless to say, the Marching Hundred did a whole lot better than the dudes in cream and crimson did.
On to the Purdue review.
1. Flush it — Seems most had the same vibe I did coming out of the Purdue loss ... don't worry too much about it. The Boilermakers are on a different plane of existence from the Sycamores. Two teams at different levels at completely different stages of their development.
To this end? I don't think Matt Painter said a single thing about ISU in his postgame comments. It wasn't a slight, it's because Purdue is measuring itself against a Final Four standard, and from it's perspective? Games like ISU are ones for them to hone their craft. Good as Purdue was, it wasn't perfect, so that's where Purdue's focus is.
For ISU? Just flush it and move on to the next. Unless it makes the NCAA Tournament, ISU won't see another team remotely as good as the extremely balanced and experienced Boilermakers are.
Take the good from it, and there was some, though much of it after Purdue had already taken command.
2. Neese looked like he belonged in the moment — Tyreke Key's shoulder surgery means a lot for Cooper Neese. He instantly became the most experienced Division I player on the ISU roster by a wide margin.
And, as Josh Schertz pointed out after the game, Neese is now drawing the primary defensive attention. I think Cam Henry's versatility and Xavier Bledson's playmaking and shooting ability will unlock that for Neese as the season goes along, but right now? He's the known quantity.
All of the above made Neese's 15-point, 6-rebound effort all the more impressive, but that's not the main thing that stuck out.
Neese has played against TCU, Colorado, UNLV, Dayton, Louisville, Purdue and peak Loyola and Drake in his ISU career. In other words, he's been around the block.
He looked it on Friday, not being bothered too much by the enormity of the task at-hand. Several of ISU other players (understandably) seemed a bit spooked, not a surprise given that many were playing in their second Division I career games.
Neese is going to have to maintain that poise and leadership throughout the season for a roster that doesn't have much experience.
3. Dearon Tucker was impressive — ISU threw Kailex Stephens, Simon Wilbar and Tucker at Purdue's Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. Very few teams possess a stopper for either of those two and the Sycamores were no exception.
However, the one player I thought who stood his ground reasonably well was Tucker. Williams, in particular, found moving Tucker to be a bit of challenge in the low post. Tucker was also able to battle both mega-bigs on the boards.
At first, Tucker struggled with his shot, but he picked that up too in the second half. Tucker finished with an impressive 8 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. His plus-minus of plus-4 was second only to Zach Hobbs.
Maybe it stands to reason? After all, next to Neese, Tucker has the most big-time experience having contributed to Oregon State's Elite Eight run last March.
4. Illegal screens again? — ISU had four moving screens in the first half of the opener against Green Bay and it was so out of the norm that it felt like an outlier.
However, the Sycamores had three more in first half against the Boilermakers. What gives?
Whenever you see an outlier from the norm early in the season, your mind immediately thinks this might be an emphasis for officials to start the season. Apparently, that may be the case. I saw a reference to it in reporting from Big 12 media day.
However, the most logical reason ISU is picking up illegal screens is the inexperience of the players executing ISU's offense, and along with that, players getting used to Division I officiating.
It strikes me as a short term problem for the Sycamores, who will undoubtedly adjust accordingly.
5. The offense works, even under duress — Physically, Purdue is going to disrupt any offense with its length at the rim and the quickness of its guards.
Mechanically, though, ISU was able to get some looks it wanted. The Sycamores were undermined by two things.
One? Open shots didn't fall. ISU was 6 of 26 from 3-point range, and while not all of the 26 attempts were open looks, many were. Schertz said after the game he thought many of the missed shots were ones ISU is capable of making.
Two? A bit of the nerves. Several times, ISU either cut to the basket and had an open man on a dish, or alternately, had a Sycamore back-cut Purdue's defense for an open look near the rim. Some of those plays were scuttled by turnovers or a bit of hesitation that let Purdue's defense catch-up.
Those are fixable things. That ISU's offense ran the way it's supposed to be run is a sign that this offense has some good bones.
• ISU Player of the Game — Tucker impressed me, but Neese looked like a different player than the rest of his teammates. He gets the nod on the strength of his poise as much as his team-high 15 points.
• Opposing Player of the Game — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams will (understandably) get a lot of press, but Jordan Ivey was so disruptive too.
Ivey scored 27, but added four assists, two steals, and he drew five fouls. He was the best of a very talented Purdue backcourt on Friday.
I posed the question on Twitter during the game ... if you took Edey and Williams away from the Boilermakers and swapped them for replacement-level posts, but allowed Purdue to keep its backcourt, how good would the Boilermakers' be?
Still pretty damn good. Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic, Isaiah Thompson, Eric Hunter Jr., Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman ... seriously? That's a backcourt to envy. Those guards would do serious damage in the MVC
• Random — That's the fullest arena I've been in since ISU played at Louisville at the start of the 2019-20 season. Though I still have qualms about the pandemic - it ain't over folks, so mask up when appropriate - it was so nice to be back in a real atmosphere.
Purdue has always done it right, too, when it comes to student participation. Students pack the areas behind both baskets. The Paint Crew and the pep band are part of it, but not all of it. It's a wall of kids and Purdue fans always bring the noise.
There were plenty of ISU fans up in West Lafayette too. Good to see.
And? I got a Triple XXX burger (and onion rings) before the game. Yum. Wish we had one in the Haute.
