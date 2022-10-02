DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's loss at Northern Iowa

So, so close. Indiana State's history at the UNI-Dome is a tad checkered, you may have heard. The building opened in 1976. ISU and Northern Iowa have been conference mates since 1986.
ISU and UNI haven't played every year, but ISU has won just once in Cedar Falls, a 24-6 victory on Oct. 29, 1988.
ISU has a 1-17 all-time record at the UNI-Dome, a football house of horrors in the same manner old Hammons Student Center at Missouri State was for ISU men's basketball.
Since 1988, most of ISU's losses in Cedar Falls were of the unwatchable variety. Only once, in 1993, did ISU come within seven points of the Panthers.
So Saturday's six-point loss, a 20-14 defeat, was as close as ISU has come since Ronald Reagan was president. In many ways, it was a very encouraging game for the Sycamores. The offense sizzled at times in a way it hasn't in the previous games. The defense bent, but didn't break.
ISU had a chance to win it late, but its late series petered out at mid-field. What wasn't known at the time was that quarterback Gavin Screws hurt his arm when hit on the second-last play of the game.
Close losses are much harder to swallow than blowouts are most of the time. At a place where ISU rarely succeeds? The 1-3 Sycamores nearly turned around the narrative of their season.
However, there was a significant amount of regret attached to the frustration. ISU was its own worst enemy in the red zone. Two missed field goals were killers. ISU getting to the 1-yard line without scoring a touchdown (one of the missed field goals came on the same series) was another. Having to settle for field goal attempts on four of the five visits to the red zone is a defeat in itself.
The defense wasn't completely innocent. UNI put ISU on the back foot at the start of both halves. In the first half, ISU let UNI out of jail when the Panthers converted a 3rd-and-15 deep in its own territory.
It's a sign of progress that ISU showed demonstrative improvement, but it sure would have been nice to get the right reward for it.
Here's five takeaways from the game:
1. Several cooks in the stew when it comes to red zone difficulties, but one thing sticks out — Here are ISU's five red zone trips on Saturday.
• On an 11 minute, 24-second drive that ate up most of the first quarter and the first play of the second, ISU got to the UNI 4 with 1st-and-goal. Two runs netted zero yards, but then? Gavin Screws found Dante Hendrix for a 4-yard TD catch.
However, ISU had two players in motion and the illegal shift penalty wiped the TD off the board. and Screws was then sacked on third-and-long. ISU settled for a 31-yard Ryan O'Grady field goal.
• After a Rylan Cole interception in the second quarter, ISU had 1st-and-goal at the UNI 1. Dawson Basinger was knocked backwards a yard, Cade Chambers had a pass tipped, Screws was sacked and O'Grady pulled a 29-yard field goal wide right. Bear in mind? Even before ISU got to the 1, ISU ran four previous plays inside the 20, two were inside the 10.
• In the third quarter, a Dakota Caton catch put ISU at the UNI 17, down 17-3. Basinger gained a yard on first down, Screws threw incomplete on second down and Screws was tripped up for a 1-yard gain on third down. Stephen Ruiz, replacing O'Grady, booted a 33-yard field goal to make it 17-6.
• ISU successfully onside kicked after the field goal and once again got to the UNI 16. After an incomplete Screws pass, tackle Keagan Trost was flagged for holding on second down, moving ISU outside the 20. The Sycamores weren't able to get across the 20 and then Ruiz badly missed a 43-yard field goal attempt. The shanked kick barely made it to the end zone.
• Finally, in the fourth quarter, with ISU down 17-6, the Sycamores got to the UNI 20. Basinger broke free on a run up the middle, broke through the second level, and scored a 20-yard touchdown. ISU made the two-point conversion to make it 17-14.
One successful, two partly unsuccessful ones, two totally unsuccessful ones. The failed series had different reasons for their demise. So is there a common thread?
The one thing I keep coming back to is that ISU just doesn't have the physicality in the trenches to control these short yardage situations. The closer you get to the goal line, the more it becomes about physical domination than scheme.
You don't need me to tell you that. Failing to score TDs repeatedly from inside the 5 tells you everything you need to know about which team had the physical edge on Saturday. UNI's defense pushed ISU back when it mattered most.
This lack of physical push has also been seen season-long when ISU has struggled on third down. ISU had a decent 7 of 16 third down conversion rate, but it wasn't all peaches and cream on third down. ISU did, after all, have to go for it four times on fourth down.
Apart from that? I also think that once ISU enjoys some success in the red zone? This "thing" will start to fade. Maybe Basinger's touchdown run is the tonic ISU needed in this regard?
2. The QB rotation? It kind of worked — I've made it clear that I am not a fan of quarterback rotations. That will never change. I have a real antipathy towards quarterback flux. I like having responsibility in the hands of one person.
Having said that? ISU's QB rotation kind of worked on Saturday.
Screws took the majority of the snaps, and certainly, when ISU intended to pass? He was on the field. Screws completed 18 of 28 passes for 174 yards. His one interception was effectively a Hail Mary, so that doesn't really count against him in my mind.
Cade Chambers predominantly played in short yardage situations. ISU typically put a power formation in-place with Chambers in the game. He converted a fourth down run. So as not to create too much "tendency", ISU did surprise UNI with a 31-yard Chambers-to-Hendrix connection in the second half.
I'm not really sure yet where Evan Olaes fits. He spelled Screws periodically and never attempted a pass. I think he only played consecutive downs once.
I get where ISU is coming from. Each QB offers a sort of different look. Each can run and each is just dangerous enough to throw the ball, so you can't stack the box anticipating a run.
I get it. I still don't care for it, but who cares what I think? The three-headed quarterback plan doesn't seem to bother one of the QBs involved.
"We trust each other. We trust the coaches. Whatever they feel we need to do to win? We're going to do that. When our number is called, we're there for the other one. When my number is called, they're there for me. We have a special group of guys in that room," Screws said.
ISU coach Curt Mallory has been consistent in saying the QB rotation is viewed as a strength, not a sign of weakness.
"It wasn't lip service when I said we had three capable quarterbacks. They all have strengths. They came in and did a good job," Mallory said.
3. ISU has two reliable targets — Regardless of who has been the quarterback, it's been tough to sustain a passing game. ISU was held back in game one when Hendrix missed the contest. Against Purdue and Montana, no one stepped up to take coverage off of Hendrix.
ISU seemed to be in the same boat on Saturday. Wide receiver Daijon Collins hurt his foot during Friday's walkthrough. That put Dakota Caton in a more prominent role.
That worked out well. Caton was a reliable option for the ISU QBs as he had a career-high six catches for 71 yards. Hendrix had seven catches for 90 yards.
Caton can catch and Lord knows he can run. It will be interesting to see if his production can be sustained. If it can? Things should loosen up for the ISU offense in all phases. The running game will be better too.
4. ISU has a kicking problem — No one is burying Ryan O'Grady just yet, but the walk-on Cinderella needs to find his glass slipper. And at any rate, O'Grady can't be shoved aside because replacement Stephen Ruiz wasn't much better.
O'Grady made a 31-yard field goal, his longest of the season, but his 29-yard miss was pulled wide right. O'Grady is 4 of 6 for the season on field goals, but he just hasn't demonstrated much range.
Ruiz, who handles kickoffs, has range, but not accuracy. Ruiz made a 32-yarder, but his 43-yard attempt was shanked so badly, that I thought it got deflected at the scrimmage line. It didn't.
"You can't miss 'em. We had shots. Those guys are both very capable," Mallory said.
Obviously, ISU's red zone problem was magnified by the missed kicks. When the margins are so fine? The kicking woes stick out that much more.
5. Bum thumb? Rylan Cole doesn't need no stinking thumb! - Safety Rylan Cole has had an interception in all three games he's played in 2022. None had the degree of difficulty, though, that Cole's second quarter pick had.
UNI QB Theo Day had to chuck it deep on third-and-long and wasn't close to his intended receiver. Cole zeroed in on the errant ball.
Only it isn't that easy. Cole has a broken thumb on his right hand. He's playing, but with a club on his right hand. It looks like an oversize light bulb. That makes the business of intercepting a bit tough.
"All week in practice, they were telling me, 'you're going to get one!' and I was like, 'yeah, whatever.' It was going to be hard," Cole said.
"I actually had a play in practice where they threw over the middle, it bounced off my club, and one of the scout team players caught it. The coaches told me to just bat it down, don't even try to intercept it," Cole continued.
That wasn't a very realistic order. Safeties live for interceptions and Cole wasn't passing up his chance. When the moment came, he managed to cradle the ball against his body with his left arm and he had his pick.
Cole wasn't done. He returned it 35 yards, managing to keep hold of the ball without help from his right hand, hardly with ball-protection technique, but he had a legitimate excuse. He even pulled off a nifty spin move to gain a few extra yards at the end of the return.
"I saw the opportunity come and I didn't even try to use the club. Man, I trying to score. I wasn't used to carrying with my left hand, the ball security might not have been the best," Cole said. "It was awesome. The d-line forced the throw and everyone did their jobs. That's what happens when everyone does their jobs."
It is, but one job was a little bit harder than some of the others.