DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's loss at Missouri State

Because social media and internet discourse in general are part of an asinine universe, my Twitter complaining about the officiating was seen as an affront towards Missouri State by some from the Bears' corner of the Twitterverse.
While I can sit here and rightfully say I said nothing bad about Prim or Missouri State itself, all of my slings and arrows were pointed at the officiating crew, it's a pointless exercise to try to defend myself.
Fans are tribal. Fans take offense to anything that doesn't reflect their own view and that might be perceived as not reflecting well on them — a disease that has an impact well beyond the world of sports.
And it's not just Missouri State fans, it's all fans. Indiana State fans are just as guilty. In my worst moments, I am just as silly and lack objectivity when cocooned in my own fan mode.
So let's set the record straight.
— It is not Gaige Prim's fault that he is an excellent post player. He's eaten ISU alive for years. He was my preseason MVC Player of the Year. He was the most dominant player on the floor. Even in the first half, when he wasn't producing points, he was drawing fouls that hurt ISU later.
Even if half the fouls called on Prim were dead-to-rights, physical fouls? That's still a ton of fouls drawn. He was a problem for the Sycamores as he always is.
So, no, it's not Prim's fault that officials decided in the second half that breathing on him resulted in a foul call.
— Even when the fouls came easy, it's not Missouri State's fault that Prim was given the keys to the game. If you have an advantage? Exploit it. Heck, Missouri State coach Dana Ford would have been derelict in his duties if he didn't feed the ball to Prim.
So, no, it's not Missouri State or Ford's fault that the officials determined that Prim could not be touched in the second half.
— It's also not Prim or Missouri State's fault that a rule that has been on the books since 1936 was merely a rumor on Tuesday night at JQH Arena.
The AirBnB or VRBO folks might be sending the Missouri State athletics a bill for the time Prim spent taking residence in the lane. But, hey, if they allow it? Why wouldn't you do it? That's not on Prim.
So, no, it's not Missouri State or Prim's fault that three-seconds was an abstract concept for the officiating crew. (Unfortunately, it often is.)
— It's also not Missouri State's fault that Dearon Tucker was called for his fifth foul while ... trying to rebound a basketball? Everyone's assumption when the whistle came was that it was a tie-up and the ball would have gone to Missouri State up two.
Instead? It was a foul called on Tucker presumably for going over Prim's back? Bueller? A foul that put Missouri State in the bonus when ISU was still just two points down. Instead of a possession to try to go up four, the Bears got two gift free throws that guaranteed it.
So, no, it's not Missouri State's fault that the officials completely de-railed the give-and-take momentum of the game with that call and a couple of subsequent touch fouls on ISU on both ends that served to exacerbate the Sycamores' woes.
So, you see, Missouri State fans? My beef isn't with you or the Bears. You have a great team. The Bears could very well win the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship, Arch Madness, or both.
So, no, it's not Missouri State's fault that they took advantage of an officiating crew that decided to impose their will on the game in a questionable manner in the final five minutes. Who can blame the Bears for not taking advantage?
Just don't blame the Sycamores for feeling like they didn't get a fair shake. You can respect an opponent and still feel as if the deck was stacked against you. Those are mutually exclusive things.
1. Missouri State on Prim — I was interviewing ISU players when Ford's press conference took place, so I didn't get to ask him questions, but here's his words on Prim's performance.
"I mean he's tough. I mean, he's a rare, rare dude," Ford said.
"You can't not be physical with him. He'll score 50 points. He's really matured and grown and done a good job of learning how not to be so frustrated with contact. So I'm just proud of how he keeps his head," Ford continued.
I wouldn't disagree with a word Ford said. He's a helluva player.
2. Turnovers came down — For the second game in a row? ISU turnovers were in an acceptable range.
The Sycamores had 10 against the Bears, one game after having 11 against Illinois State. Those are the two lowest totals of the MVC season.
3. A glimpse of hope from Wilbar, Tucker — Though guarding Prim was a bridge too far, I thought both Simon Wilbar and Dearon Tucker did some promising things on the offensive end.
Wilbar scored eight points and was 3 of 7 from the field. It wasn't just 3-point shots either. Wilbar took it in the lane once and converted a nice runner towards the bucket.
On the defensive end? Wilbar also had three blocks.
Wilbar has been playing, but Tucker was pulled out of the deep freeze to help guard Prim.
Again, a bridge too far for the Oregon State transfer, and he was extremely unlucky on some of the foul calls, but he did a nice job converting a couple of close-in shots at the rim in the first half.
Tucker plays when match-ups warrant it, but he helps his cause a lot when he can also be productive on the scoring front. If ISU could find a way to create opportunities for him to show his value? So much the better.
4. ISU defense on other starters was good — Going into the game, if you had told the ISU staff that Isiaih Mosley would score seven and that potential scorers Donovan Clay and Ja'Monta Black wouldn't score at all? The Sycamores would have liked their chances.
As it was, Prim's 32 and Jaylen Minnett's 22 made up for their lack of production, but to hold Mosley-Clay-Black to a combined 3 of 16 from the field? Not bad.
5. More Mosley — Mosley is almost certainly the most gifted offensive player in the league, but ISU targeted him on the defensive end and it paid dividends.
ISU was able to get both Cooper Neese and Cam Henry on Mosley one-on-one on Mosley and they were productive.
It's one of the reasons Missouri State elected to play a zone into the second half ... something the Sycamores didn't contend with as well.
• ISU Player of the Game(s) — Neese again. I saw some fan reaction that suggested he passed up shots. While I've noticed it in other games, I think Missouri State's length in its zone is being underrated a tad. I didn't think Neese was guilty in this game. As it was, he had 23 points and was ISU's best offensive player.
• Opposing Player of the Game — Clearly, it was Prim. Like I said, even if he had only drawn half the fouls he ultimately had called on him? That still would have been a ton. Apart from the scoring, Prim also had 11 rebounds. Again, not his fault ... OK, I've done that to death.
• The Missouri Valley Champs Sign Cup ... to the round of 16! — The Cup has begun!
I'm not going to rehash the premise again here, but if you haven't read or listen to the Down In The Valley podcast to find out what this is about, read the last two Down In The Valley blogs or hit the podcast link included below.
The play-in round has been completed and the next round I do will be the round of 16. That should be fun as every player at each school will participate.
Upsets in the play-in? We had a few, though no real shockers. We lost one MVC First-Teamer. Bradley's Jeremy Crouch, who I picked over NBA lottery pick Patrick O'Bryant (who, incidentally, was never a MVC First-Teamer, the explanation for my rationale on Crouch over O'Bryant is on the podcast), but the Arch Madness dice roll flipped my choice and O'Bryant went through anyway.
Southern Illinois' bracket had the largest amount of upsets. Several schools, including Wichita State, which has the largest field, had no upsets at all.
Here's how the Round of 16 currently stands. I'll record the Round of 16 podcast sometime over the weekend.
Wichita State (round of 16)
Top of bracket: Fred Van Vleet (bye) vs. Touré Murry (def. Gabe Blair)
Clevin Hannah (def. Garrett Stutz) vs. Markis McDuffie (def. Anton Grady)
Top middle: Jamar Howard (bye) vs. Tekele Cotton (def. Joe Ragland)
Darius Carter (def. Ben Smith) vs. Karon Bradley (def. Zach Brown)
Bottom middle: Cleanthony Early (bye) vs. Carl Hall (def. Shaq Morris)
Paul Miller (def. Malcolm Armstead) vs. Kyle Wilson (def. Sean Ogirri)
Bottom of bracket: Ron Baker (bye) vs. P.J. Couisnard (def. Darral Willis Jr.)
Randy Burns (def. J.T. Durley) vs. Landry Shamet (def. Ramon Clemente)
Missouri State (round of 16)
Top of bracket: Kyle Weems (bye) vs. Adam Leonard (def. Dequon Miller)
Gaige Prim (bye) vs. Deven Mitchell (def. Anthony Shavies)
Top middle: Alize Johnson (bye) vs. DeMarcus Sharp (def. Nate Scheer)
Obediah Church (bye) vs. Jermaine Mallett (def. Kellen Easley)
Bottom middle: Blake Ahearn (bye) vs. Anthony Downing (def. Jarred Dixon)
Will Creekmore (bye) vs. Isiaih Mosley (def. Austin Ruder)
Bottom of bracket: Tulio Da Silva (bye) vs. Josh Webster (def. Keandre Cook via Arch Madness upset die roll)
Spencer Laurie (bye) vs. Marcus Marshall (def. Jamar Gulley)
Northern Iowa (Round of 16)
Top of bracket: Seth Tuttle (bye) vs. Jeremy Morgan (def. Bowen Bown)
Wes Washpun vs. Paul Jesperson (both had byes into round of 16)
Top middle: A.J. Green (bye) vs. Lucas O'Rear (def. Austin Phyfe)
Kwadzo Ahelegbe (bye) vs. Ali Farokhmanesh (def. Tywhon Pickford)
Bottom middle: Grant Stout (bye) vs. Deon Mitchell (def. Nate Heise)
Adam Koch (bye) vs. Johnny Moran (def. Nate Buss)
Bottom of bracket: Ben Jacobson (bye) vs. Anthony James (def. Spencer Haldeman)
Eric Coleman (bye) vs. Jordan Eglseder (def. Isaiah Brown)
Southern Illinois (Round Of 16)
Top of bracket: Jamal Tatum (bye) vs. Armon Fletcher (def. Mamadou Seck)
Kevin Dillard vs. Dantiel Daniels (both had byes into round of 16)
Top middle: Randal Falker (bye) vs. Sean O'Brien (def. Thik Bol)
Kavion Pippen (bye) vs. Mike Rodriguez (def. Kyler Filewich)
Bottom middle: Anthony Beane (bye) vs. Gene Teague (def. Sean Lloyd via Arch Madness upset die roll)
Darren Brooks (bye) vs. Jordan Caroline (def. Tony Freeman via Arch Madness upset die roll)
Bottom of bracket: Bryan Mullins (bye) vs. Tony Young (def. Marcus Domask)
Tyler Smithpeters (bye) vs. Desmar Jackson (def. Matt Shaw via Arch Madness upset die roll)
Bradley (Round of 16)
Top of bracket: Daniel Ruffin (bye) vs. Donte Thomas (def. Will Franklin)
Elijah Childs vs. Marcellus Sommerville (both had byes into round of 16)
Top middle: Dyrics Simms-Edwards (bye) vs. Andrew Warren (def. Josh Cunningham)
Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye vs. Darrell Brown (both had byes into round of 16)
Bottom middle: Luuk Van Bree (bye) vs. Rienk Mast (def. Tony Bennett via Arch Madness upset die roll)
Theron Wilson vs. Sam Maniscalco (both had byes into round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Walt Lemon Jr. (bye) vs. Patrick O'Bryant (def. Jeremy Crouch via Arch Madness upset die roll)
Koch Bar vs. Tyshon Pickett (both had byes into round of 16)
Illinois State (Round of 16)
Top of bracket: Milik Yarbrough (bye) vs. MiKyle McIntosh (def. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell)
Anthony Slack vs. Daishon Knight (both had byes into round of 16)
Top middle: Phil Fayne (bye) vs. Deontae Hawkins (def. Tyler Brown)
Trey Guidry vs. Nic Moore (both had byes into round of 16)
Bottom middle: Osiris Eldridge (bye) vs. Lorenzo Gordon (def. Reggie Lynch)
Dinma Odiakosa vs. D.J. Horne (both had byes into round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Jackie Carmichael (bye) vs. Tony Wills (def. Champ Oguchi)
Boo Richardson vs. Paris Lee (both had byes into round of 16)
Drake (Round of 16)
Top of bracket: Adam Emmenecker (bye) vs. Rayvonte Rice (def. Liam Robbins)
Ben Simons vs. Leonard Houston (both had byes into round of 16)
Top middle: Nick McGlynn vs. Reed Timmer (both had byes into round of 16)
Darnell Brodie vs. Joey King (both had byes into round of 16)
Bottom middle: Jonathan Cox (bye) vs. Brady Ellingson (def. Al Stewart)
Joseph Yesufu vs. Ryan Wedel (both had byes into round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Josh Young (bye) vs. ShanQuan Hemphill (def. Seth VanDeest)
D.J. Wilkins vs. Roman Penn (both had byes into round of 16)
Indiana State (Round of 16)
Top of bracket: Cole Holmstrom (bye) vs. Christian Williams (def. Everett Clemons)
Tre Williams vs. Brenton Scott (both had byes into round of 16)
Top middle: Gabe Moore vs. Harry Marshall (both had byes into round of 16)
Jake LaRavia vs. Devonte Brown (both had byes into round of 16)
Bottom middle: Jordan Barnes vs. Cooper Neese (both had byes into round of 16)
Jake Odum vs. Jay Tunnell (both had byes into round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Marico Stinson vs. David Moss (both had byes into round of 16)
Tyreke Key vs. Isiah Martin (both had byes into round of 16)
Evansville (16 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups)
Top of bracket: Colt Ryan vs. Matt Webster; D.J. Balentine vs. Jason Holsinger
Top middle: Kaylon Williams vs. Ryan Sawvell; Egidijus Mockevicius vs. Jaylon Brown
Bottom middle: Shy Ely vs. Troy Taylor; Dru Smith vs. Ryan Taylor
Bottom of bracket: Pieter Van Tongeren vs. Ned Cox; Blake Simmons vs. Shamar Givance
Creighton (16 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups)
Top of bracket: Anthony Tolliver vs. Ethan Wragge; Gregory Echenique vs. Booker Woodfox
Top middle: Kenny Lawson Jr. vs. Doug McDermott; Dane Watts vs. Johnny Mathies
Bottom middle: Antoine Young vs. Jahenns Manigat; Isacc Miles vs. Grant Gibbs
Bottom of bracket: Nick Porter vs. P'Allen Stinnett; Nate Funk vs. Josh Dotzler
Loyola (14 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups with two byes)
Top 2 exempt from round of 16 (based on MVC honors accrued) - Cameron Krutwig 34, Milton Doyle 14.
Top of bracket: Milton Doyle, bye; Ben Richardson vs. Montel James
Top middle: Marques Townes vs. Tate Hall; Aundre Jackson vs. Braden Norris
Bottom middle: Cameron Krutwig, bye; Lucas Williamson vs. Aher Uguak
Bottom of bracket: Donte Ingram vs. Marquise Kennedy; Cooper Kaifes vs. Clayton Custer
Valparaiso (5 qualifiers)
Exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Javon Freeman-Liberty 16.
Top of bracket: Javon Freeman-Liberty, bye; Sheldon Edwards vs. Donovan Clay
Bottom of bracket: Bakari Evelyn vs. Tevonn Walker