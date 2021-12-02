DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's loss at Loyola

Four days after Indiana State's most discouraging performance of the season - a no-show at Ball State - the Sycamores turned in a solid moral victory in an honorable 88-76 loss at Loyola.
Yes, there are things to be picky about. Defense? What defense? Many turnovers were avoidable.
But I think the hardest thing for some to accept is that these kind of games are just what you get with an inexperienced roster learning the ropes of Division I.
ISU isn't at a stage where it can control games. And if you follow my meaning, the games will dictate how ISU does. The Sycamores got off to a decent start and kind of rode that wave of confidence for a while. At Ball State? The opposite occurred.
I think Wednesday's effort, bad defense aside, would win most MVC games. Keep in mind, it was 100% the fault of ISU's defense that Loyola racked up points. They are deep and do have an array of weapons to draw upon.
It just so happened that ISU played one of the MVC championship contenders on their court right away.
I was encouraged. The Sycamores will get better and see more meaningful fruits for their labor.
1. The little creases inside the game went Loyola's way — It's easy to talk about big runs that determine games, but what often contributes to the outcome are little creases within the game that either boosted or held a team back.
ISU was on the wrong end of those little creases on Wednesday.
Leading 38-32 with 1:28 left, the Sycamores committed a foul in Loyola's bonus, turned the ball over and missed a 3-point shot.
The Ramblers took maximum advantage with a pair of free throws, a mid-range jumper and a Braden Norris 3-pointer right before halftime. ISU's six-point lead swiftly dissipated to a one-point deficit.
ISU responded to lead 40-39 early in the second half, but a flagrant one foul was called on Julian Larry. Loyola made both free throws and Norris struck again with another 3-pointer on the extra possession. Instant 5-0 run and the Ramblers never trailed again.
ISU hung in, and trailed by one, when another sequence went Loyola's way. Cam Henry committed two fouls and Micah Thomas had one on a possession that eventually led to a Chris Knight three-point play.
ISU came back to tie the game after that, but these "creases" in games are what feed or don't feed momentum. Despite its competitiveness, ISU had very few turning point moments go their way.
2. Josh Schertz is willing to tinker the rotation — One game after Dearon Tucker started against Ball State, he didn't play at all against Loyola. Conversely, Simon Wilbar started after only playing 27 minutes for the whole season.
Schertz has made it clear via his actions that he is not dogmatic about roles or the rotation. It will vary depending on opponent, defensive matchups and performance.
See also Cam Crawford. He played 27 minutes after barely seeing the light of day since the first two games of the season. Larry's injury played a role in Crawford's playing time, but Zach Hobbs had been playing those minutes earlier in the season.
I like the way the rotation has been handled. Keeps players hungry and it forces them to be prepared. You never know when your number will be called.
Speaking of Crawford ...
3. Leave Crawford open at your own risk — Were it not for statistics, I would be convinced that every time Crawford has been open from beyond the arc, especially in the corner, he has made every shot he's attempted.
He's not too far off. Crawford, who was 3-for-3 on Wednesday, is 7-for-11 for the season.
Crawford has no fear taking his shot. He's also in a sweet spot right now where there isn't that much film on him, so teams haven't floated out to the arc to guard him vigorously yet.
That will change, but I don't think Crawford's confidence will. Why should it? If he's open? It's trouble for the opposition.
4. Offense not quite in sync yet - As solid as ISU's offense was, it wasn't perfect. Some of what ailed it was self-inflicted.
ISU's cutting action caused problems for itself. Sometimes a pass was delivered to a spot where the passer thought the cutter would be, but wasn't.
Sometimes a pass was delivered with way too much mustard on it to be effective.
Sometimes there was a delay in seeing an open man. Other times, a pass was thrown into traffic that had no chance.
These are growing pains, and it's easy to remember that though ISU has now played eight games? That's a pittance when it comes to knowing every last bit about teammate tendencies on the floor.
Despite this, ISU is averaging 74.3 points. Imagine where the production will go when everyone is on the same page?
5. Schertz believes in leverage — In baseball, there's a stat, because it's baseball and of course there's a stat, called the leverage index. It determines how important a situation is within a game.
Schertz clearly believes in the basketball version of leverage. Henry, who was very productive when on the floor (11 points in 15 minutes), but who was saddled with foul trouble, was brought into the game with just over eight minutes left.
ISU was down 64-57 at the time. Henry wasn't on the court long. He turned the ball over on the offensive end and then committed his fifth foul in transition.
A disaster, right? A coaching gamble that didn't pay off, no? I don't buy any of that.
I liked that Schertz rolled the dice. ISU's fate was teetering at that point. Normally, you might see a player with four fouls re-enter at the final media timeout, but why wait? Put your most impactful player in when the game is still on the line.
It didn't work out, but coaching isn't always determined by the end result. It was a smart decision that just didn't pay off.
• ISU Player of the Game — Xavier Bledson keeps ISU's fire burning. He had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. He let off defensively at times just like the other Sycamores did, but ISU gets nowhere on Wednesday without his energy.
• Opposing Player of the Game — Marquise Kennedy created problems driving the lane. Backup center Chris Knight was 5-for-5 from the field, but when Loyola needed a big play? They turned to the only player left from the 2018 Final Four team, Lucas Williamson.
The veteran had 20 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
• Random — You know you've been around for a while when you've covered every single conference game the team you cover has played against an opponent in their own gym.
Of course, Loyola hasn't been in the Missouri Valley Conference for very long. They kicked off in the 2013-14 season. Their stay before they bolt for the Atlantic 10 Conference next year will be comprised of eight seasons.
It's been quite a journey for the Ramblers. Besides ISU's then-non-conference trip to play a tournament at Gentile Arena in 2010-11, the dawn of the Greg Lansing era, my second journey to Chicago's far north side was for 2013 MVC Media Day.
It's easy to forget what a hard sell it was to convince MVC fans that Loyola was worthy of MVC inclusion. Loyola had done nothing significant in basketball since the Alfredrick Hughes days of the mid-1980s. Many MVC observers thought Doug Elgin picked the wrong Chicago-based Horizon League school. Illinois-Chicago was thought to be the logical choice.
Gentile Arena had been remodeled since ISU had played in that 2010 tournament. In 2010, Gentile was, more or less, a glorified high school gym. The renovation made it more appealing to the eye, but also cut out seats.
How would Loyola grow, many asked? They had no presence on the Chicago sports scene. They had not recruited at the MVC level. Porter Moser, Loyola's coach, had flamed out in his other MVC sojourn at Illinois State in the mid-2000s.
And for many years? Those questions remained. Loyola was below water in conference play in its first four seasons in the MVC. ISU, not exactly in its own prime after the Jake Odum seasons, beat Loyola five times in a row and six of seven after the Ramblers entered the league.
From a 2015 Down In The Valley ...
"So how do you think Indiana State feels about trading Creighton for Loyola?
I've been covering ISU for 11 seasons. During the first nine years, this road game on the schedule, formerly filled by Creighton, was a loss for ISU every time. ISU last won at Creighton in the 1990s.
ISU has beaten Loyola in all four of their regular season meetings and once more in the 2014 MVC Tournament."
One of the things that made ISU's infamous 81-53 loss to Loyola at Arch Madness in 2015 so bad wasn't just the way ISU played. It was that it was a blowout at the hands of Loyola - considered to be a road apple at the time.
A quote from a 2017 Down In The Valley trip to Gentile Arena captures the prevailing feeling.
"One of the reasons why Loyola was invited into the league in 2013 was because of the money it said it intended to spend on athletics. I don't know what Loyola's financial situation is at present, but it badly needs to spend some money on marketing (for starters, having a home-and-away radio deal) and making fans aware of its games.
It will never be easy in Chicago with a million things to do there, but Loyola also has access to a population base the rest of the league would kill for, even if you just count Chicago's population on the far north side. Rogers Park, the Chicago community area Loyola is located in, has nearly 55,000 residents alone. Edgewater, directly south of Loyola's campus, has another 56K.
Loyola needs to do a better job of maximizing some of the assets it has, because right now, those promises of athletic ambition made in 2013 ring pretty hollow four years down the line."
Even through to what became Loyola's breakthrough Final Four season, ISU controlled the series, winning in Chicago that season. That was early in the 2018 season. The Ramblers would get their act together and win the league in 2018, finally cashing in on their promise.
Loyola took maximum advantage of that 2018 season. A Final Four run doesn't hurt. Though some of the challenges Loyola faced never went away, there's still no consistent local media deal, etc., they paid Moser and they poured money into making the program look good.
Not too long after Loyola entered the league, the adjacent Damen Student Center opened over the bones of Loyola's ancient Alumni Gym. While it's not athletic specifically, it links to the Gentile Arena, and makes the whole property look big-time.
Loyola added bells and whistles inside Gentile Arena too. State of the art scoreboards, etc. In the last half of Loyola's MVC membership, you never got the impression they were doing anything but marching forward. The wins didn't hurt, but they had invested to create those wins. They got their proper reward.
They demonstrated Elgin's faith in them by putting their money where their mouth is - an instructive tale for MVC expansion schools more recent (looking at you Valparaiso) and to be.
Before I go on? A very quick random top 5 things I recall about trips to Loyola:
1. Given Chicago's unpredictable traffic, I almost always came up the day before a game and stayed up on the far north side, the rationale being that I would be driving against Chicago's infamous rush hour traffic to get to Loyola's campus, which is impossible to get to without facing at least some traffic. For the most part? It was a sound plan, but it gave me time to kill on the afternoon of a night game.
Circa 2012-14-ish, I had a very brief and regrettable phase of wearing mock turtlenecks. I recall going to a (now closed) Carson's on the Edens as well as a Macy's at Westfield and being very annoyed that they didn't have any quality mock turtlenecks. What the hell was I thinking?
2. One year, I came here with a very bad back. I recall trying inversion therapy in my hotel room. Even then, for someone my age, standing on your head isn't a given, but I pulled it off. Helped my back a bit too. Why I remember that? Who knows?
3. I spent most of the second half of the 2019 game trying to find Jordan Barnes in the bowels of Gentile Arena. Why wasn't I watching the game? Because ISU was down 34 at halftime in one its all-time worst performances.
Barnes started the game, but the worst was feared when he didn't come out for the second half. Was he badly injured? Did he say something in the halftime locker room? Did he just throw in the towel?
It turned out that he had the flu and probably shouldn't have played in the first place. His absence amounted to nothing, but it seemed serious at the time. Just a cherry on top of a very bitter 79-44 sundae, one of the worst losses of the Lansing era.
4. I struck up a conversation with Sister Jean back in 2019 or 2020. I told her I was Catholic and she reminded me of the nuns I had in parochial school in Milwaukee. She said some nice words in return. Do I think she heard a word I said? No, but it's the thought that counts. Both ways.
5. On the drive back to my hotel tonight, a wolf or coyote ran in front of my car on Dempster Street. I was shocked. Who knew that Loyola's mascot lives in the flesh on Chicago's streets?
Now Loyola rambles on to the A-10. Loyola will be missed. For me personally? Bill Behrns and his sports information staff have always been top notch. My visits there were almost always seamless.
And though I will not miss negotiating Chicago traffic for the inordinate amount of weekday night games ISU seemed to play beside the lake, I will miss the ambiance of being right by the El Red Line* and little things like walking across Sheridan Road after a game to get a late bite to eat.
Loyola isn't gone yet. They come to Hulman Center in January, but that's my last trip there. I leave Loyola with fond memories.
* That ambiance could be replaced by the El Blue Line and Illinois-Chicago if MVC realignment goes the way many anticipate it will.