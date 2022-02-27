DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's loss at Illinois State

First? I encourage you to read the story I wrote after I talked to both Tyreke Key and Indiana State coach Josh Schertz at Illinois State on Saturday on Key's intent to transfer for his final season of eligibility.

+2 He said, Key said: ISU star ready for next stop, Schertz claims ‘people in his ear’ Indiana State's Tyreke Key spoke to the Tribune-Star about his intentions to transfer. Indiana State coach Josh Schertz also spoke about the transfer and claims that Key was influenced by 'people in his ear'

Next? I don't think I'm done writing about this story, so given that? I'll keep my own opinions on this to myself.

The only thing I will say is that it's a shame that Key's exit is marred by drama. One of the most drama-free players who gave his all to the Sycamores deserved better.

Whether you believe the things Schertz said or whether you don't, I think anyone can agree that Key gave his all to Indiana State when he suited up. That's all he owes to anyone and he gave ISU fans everything for four years.

I will never, ever hold it against a player for moving on if that's what he or she thinks is best for themselves. Frankly, whatever motivation Key has for leaving is his own business at the end of the day. I respect his choice and it's not for me to judge why he would stay or go.

Key's own desires are one part of this. However, the accusations made by Schertz of tinkering by a current college coach is a different issue.

No coach at any school can contact an athlete or family members, etc., before he or she is in the transfer portal. If they do, and if it can be proven, the athlete suffers because they could potentially lose eligibility.

So, if what Schertz is saying can be proven, then the NCAA Enforcement staff can be notified of potential tampering.

We're not there yet and we may never be. Key said he had no one influencing him in his decision. If that's what he claims? It's difficult to refute that.

Anyway, like I said, this is all unfortunate. We'll see where it ultimately takes us.

Here's takeaways from the actual game ... if you can stomach it.

1. What the heck happened to the defense? — In league play, ISU's defense doesn't seem so bad when you see that the Sycamores rank sixth in field goal defense at 44.9%.

So how does ISU rate lowest in scoring defense at 74.8 ppg?

Part of it is pace, ISU's plays faster. Part of it is ISU's never-ending spate of turnovers.

However, that's only part of it. ISU's concentration just seems to be completely off. Either the team is over-helping, or as in Saturday's case? Not helping at all.

ISU is also getting shredded beyond the arc lately. ISU gave up 35.6% in league play for the season, but in its last four out of five games, the Sycamores have given up 40% or more from 3-point range.

No one really expected this team to be that great defensively, but lately, especially in second halves, it's been a meltdown. Not a good sign headed to St. Louis.

2. Henry, Neese were way off — As you saw if you read the game story, Schertz wasn't pleased with Cam Henry and Cooper Neese's collective efforts. Eight combined points will get a coach to feel that way.

I didn't talk to Henry after the game, but I did talk to Neese and he wasn't pleased with himself either.

Schertz wasn't pleased with Henry right off the bat. After a few early lapses in concentration, Henry wasn't happy with a quick exit. From my seat across the court, you could see Schertz mouth to him, "you know why", as in, he knew why he was taken out.

3. Wilbar had a decent start — Center Simon Wilbar has had plenty of growing pains this season, but he came out of the gate well. He scored six early points and three rebounds.

That's all he ended up with, but it was nice to see him assertive. It should be remembered this is his first year of extended time in college ball, he didn't play much at Lincoln Memorial in 2021.

Sometimes the ball sticks with him at the top of the key, sometimes he doesn't make the right read and sometimes his teammates don't find him, but when Wilbar has confidence? He can be pretty good.

4. Julian Larry is a keeper — I get a little bit annoyed when I see fans criticize Julian Larry for supposedly being a one-way player, as if defense is insignificant.

First? Larry, while never destined to be a No. 1 scorer, has been shooting it more often of late. Saturday's game was the first time in his career he's hit double-digit points in consecutive games this season. Larry had 12 on Saturday and 11 against UNI on Wednesday.

Larry has also converted 35.8% of his 3-point shots. He's still left open in the corner constantly, but he's hitting those shots more than he did in 2021, when he made 27% from 3-point range. I don't think teams are to the point where they yell "shooter!" when Larry has the ball, but he's getting to the point where he has to be accounted for.

Add to that his defense and just his general hustle and basketball IQ? He's probably been ISU's most consistent player of the season. For that, he should get plaudits from fans, not skepticism.

5. Valley race was awesome this year — In case you missed it, the Missouri Valley Conference race came down to overtime between Northern Iowa and Loyola. The Panthers won 102-96, giving UNI the outright title.

The Panthers won by a game over Missouri State, Drake and Loyola, who slipped all the way down to the No. 4 seed in the MVC Tournament by dint of tiebreakers.

UNI is the opponent for either Indiana State or Illinois State on Friday. Good as the Panthers have been, I think fans of both schools feel they have a better chance against UNI than Loyola. ISU played UNI tight twice and arguably should have won both games. UNI is one team that ISU hasn't had trouble scoring against, though ISU hasn't had much stopping power either in the last 55 minutes of game action against the Panthers.

Today was also the day I completed by MVC postseason ballot. My first team ended up being:

First team: A.J. Green, UNI; Gaige Prim, Missouri State; Lucas Williamson, Loyola; Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State; Lance Jones, Southern Illinois

Second team: Noah Carter, UNI; Marcus Domask, SIU; Terry Roberts, Bradley; Rienk Mast, Bradley; Garrett Sturtz, Drake.

(I had intended to vote for Roman Penn, but check out Sturtz's all-around and advanced stats. He was really good for the Bulldogs this season.)

Last out? Illinois State's Antonio Reeves. Probably harsh, he was the third-leading scorer in league games at 19.7 ppg, but counting numbers aside, it's hard to justify anyone on the play-in teams this season. I think Reeves will likely make the first or second team and at minimum the third team.

Green was my Player of the Year. For some reason, Prim wasn't on the ballot, so I couldn't give him a second-place vote like I wanted to.

Instead, it went to Lucas Williamson by a whisker over Isiaih Mosley. While Mosley is a better scorer, Williamson is better all-around, especially on the defensive end.

Ben Jacobson was my Coach of The Year. My COY ballot was closest to chalk its probably ever been.

I split the baby and made Drake's Tucker DeVries Freshman of the Year, but voted Bradley's Terry Roberts as Newcomer of the Year.

Remember ... I can't vote for Indiana State players. I would think Neese might make the third team. Henry will certainly get All-Newcomer honors, I would guess, and so might Kailex Stephens, who qualifies given that he didn't play in 2021.

• The Missouri Valley Champs Sign Cup ... Final Four at each school! —

We're down to the Final Four at each school. By far the biggest development occurred in the Creighton bracket.

Doug McDermott, one of the all-time scorers in NCAA history, much less MVC annals, went down via upset roll.

Dane Watts became the UMBC or Buster Douglas of this competition. I weighted the upset dice roll based on a point system based on MVC honors. If a player was an All-Newcomer, they got two points. However, First Team All-MVC was worth 10 points. McDermott was a First Teamer three times.

If there was a 30-point gap in a matchup, the die used to determine the upset was 20-sided. Only a "1" roll would trigger a reversal in whom I picked to go through.

Earlier in the tournament, Egidijus Mockevicius has cruised in his 20-sided die roll over Ryan Sawvell, but McDermott wasn't as lucky.

I rolled a "1" for the upset and was flabbergasted, as you can hear on the podcast link included.

Watts was the second player to advance in the tournament via two upset rolls. UNI's Anthony James was the first, he's a giant killer, knocking off Ben Jacobson and Eric Coleman.

McDermott's exit is, by far, the biggest fish out of the MVC Champs Sign Cup pond. He joins Northern Iowa's Jacobson and Coleman, Bradley's Daniel Ruffin and Jeremy Crouch, Evansville's Colt Ryan and Southern Illinois's Randal Falker in MVC Champs Sign Cup heaven.

Creighton's bracket is wide-open. Meanwhile, Wichita State and Indiana State haven't had a single upset roll yet.

I plan to do the semifinals and school championships in a Tuesday podcast. I've had fun doing this. Hope you've had fun listening to it.

Wichita State

Top of bracket: Fred Van Vleet (def. Clevin Hannah) vs. Tekele Cotton (def. Darius Carter)

Bottom of bracket: Cleanthony Early (def. Paul Miller) vs. Ron Baker (def. Landry Shamet)

Missouri State

Top of bracket: Kyle Weems (def. Gaige Prim) vs. Alize Johnson (def. Jermaine Mallett)

Bottom of bracket: Blake Ahearn (def. Isiaih Mosley) vs. Marcus Marshall (def. Tulio Da Silva).

Northern Iowa

Top of bracket: Seth Tuttle (def. Wes Washpun) vs. A.J. Green (def. Kwadzo Ahelegbe)

Bottom of bracket: Grant Stout (def. Adam Koch) vs. Anthony James (def. Eric Coleman, upset roll)

Southern Illinois

Top of bracket: Jamaal Tatum (def. Kevin Dillard) vs. Kavion Pippen (def. Randal Falker, upset roll)

Bottom of bracket: Darren Brooks (def. Anthony Beane Jr.) vs. Bryan Mullins (def. Desmar Jackson)

Bradley

Top of bracket: Marcellus Sommerville (def. Donte Thomas) vs. Darrell Brown (def. Andrew Warren)

Bottom middle: Theron Wilson (def. Rienk Mast) vs Patrick O'Bryant (def. Koch Bar)

Illinois State

Top of bracket: Milik Yarbrough (def. Daishon Knight) vs. Phil Fayne (def. Trey Guidry)

Bottom middle: Osiris Eldridge (def. Dinma Odiakosa) vs. Jackie Carmichael (def. Paris Lee)

Drake

Top of bracket: Adam Emmenecker (def. Ben Simons) vs. Nick McGlynn (def. Darnell Brodie)

Bottom middle: Jonathan Cox (def. Joseph Yesufu) vs. Josh Young (def. Roman Penn)

Indiana State

Top of bracket: Brenton Scott (def. Christian Williams) vs. Jake LaRavia (def. Harry Marshall)

Bottom middle: Jake Odum (def. Jordan Barnes) vs. David Moss (def. Tyreke Key)

Evansville

Top of bracket: D.J. Balentine (def. Matt Webster) vs. Egidijus Mockevicius (def. Ryan Sawvell)

Bottom middle: Shy Ely (def. Ryan Taylor) vs. Ned Cox (def. Shamar Givance)

Creighton

Top of bracket: Anthony Tolliver (def. Booker Woodfox) vs. Dane Watts (def. Doug McDermott, upset roll).

Bottom middle: Jahenns Manigat (def. Isacc Miles) vs. Nate Funk (def. Nick Porter)

Loyola

Top of bracket: Ben Richardson (def. Milton Doyle, upset roll) vs. Marques Townes (def. Braden Norris)

Bottom middle: Cameron Krutwig (def. Lucas Williamson) vs. Clayton Custer (def. Donte Ingram).

Valparaiso

Top of bracket: Javon Freeman-Liberty, bye; Sheldon Edwards vs. Donovan Clay

Bottom of bracket: Bakari Evelyn vs. Tevonn Walker