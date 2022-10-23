DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's Homecoming loss to Illinois State

I'm not really a fan of the movie "Groundhog Day". This isn't a movie critic's corner, so I won't get into why, but I think part of it is that the premise is just uncomfortable.
Indiana State football finds itself in that "Groundhog Day" non-comfort zone. What a hellish first half of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season the Sycamores have had in terms of the painful nature of their four losses.
The Sycamores have lost three games by six points, there's your 6-6-6 satanic angle, and their closest loss was by five to monolithic North Dakota State.
It's always something. At Northern Iowa, it was red zone ineffectiveness, partly born out of the inability to control the trenches in close yardage situations. Against NDSU, it was the inability to take advantage of second-half Bison turnovers. At Youngstown State? Numerous problems, a defensive regression and offensive fade in the second half.
On Saturday? It was a poor start. To be honest, ISU didn't start well against YSU either on the defensive side of the ball, but they mitigated that with tit-for-tat offensive production in a shootout.
That wasn't the case on Saturday. It took a couple of turnovers to shake ISU out of its doldrums on both sides of the ball in the latter part of both halves.
It begs the question. Is this a good team on the verge that is going through the painful learning phase how to compete? Is this is bad, or better stated, a flawed team that plays just hard enough to come close? Or is this somewhere in the middle, a team that doesn't have enough skill or depth yet to compete in a rugged league, but which has pieces to build on?
I can raise questions, but I don't have answers. No one does. The path doesn't get any easier either. No. 1 South Dakota State is next on the road and then North Dakota, who pushed the Jackrabbits on Saturday before fading in the second half, come to Memorial Stadium after that.
ISU hopes it can find a way to break out of its Groundhog Day hell ... and soon.
Here's five takeaways from the game:
1. Defense is inconsistent — For the second week in a row, the ISU defense was sieve-like to start the game.
At Youngstown State on Oct. 15, the Sycamores gave up 157 yards in the first quarter. Against Illinois State on Saturday, the tally was 229 yards.
What's concerning is that the Penguins and Redbirds racked up the yards differently.
Against the Penguins, YSU twice isolated wide receiver Bryce Oliver on two different ISU corners and found him open for two huge gains. ISU gave up 135 yards of passing yardage in the first quarter against the 'Guins.
Against the Redbirds, ISU was vulnerable in all ways. The Redbirds started with a few runs to soften things up. Then threw medium routes that were turned into big gains either via nice plays by the Redbirds' receivers or missed tackles by the Sycamores or both.
The Redbirds exceeded the Penguins' first quarter passing yardage with 158, but whereas YSU did little on the ground in the first quarter (it would get much more productive on the ground afterwards), Illinois State also piled on 71 rushing yards.
In both games, ISU eventually demonstrated it had stopping power. By the fourth quarter at Youngstown, ISU allowed just 68 yards of total offense. On Saturday against Illinois State, the Redbirds produced only 78 yards in the final quarter (and only 67 in the third quarter) and just two first downs.
It's good that ISU can right the ship defensively, it's also ideal that ISU can create some turnovers to change the momentum a bit, but it has to have the ship pointed in the right direction to start with or it puts way too much pressure all aspects of the team to get the W that ISU has seemingly been so close to achieving.
2. Chambers' journey continues — Saturday was an interesting day for starting quarterback Cade Chambers and the numbers bear out the yin-and-yang.
Chambers completed 14 of 33 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. On the surface? Not great.
Still, Chambers had an impact, and often, with his legs. He rushed for 23 yards, but much of it came late when he kept a do-or-die ISU drive alive with some runs out of the pocket. They weren't panicky, they were necessary as he escaped just before the pocket was about to collapse.
Chambers was victimized by some drops too. A 41-yard near-catch by Hendrix might have made a big difference for the Sycamores early in the game, but it was wiped out on review after possession was deemed to have been lost.
But that's the life of a quarterback and you have to live with it. What was controllable?
The circumstances of the game forced Chambers to throw deep quite a bit. Several throws sailed either long or out of bounds on out routes. Others? On the money.
However, let's tap the brakes on being too overly critical. It's easy to forget this was only the third college start of Chambers' career. Few are consistent right out of the chute.
In the larger view, Chambers has mostly taken advantage of the opportunity given to him when Gavin Screws got hurt. Talk of a three-headed quarterback situation has mostly subsided. It will be interesting to see how ISU grows as Chambers grows with the team.
3. ISU still at a physical disadvantage — I think the ISU offensive line has gradually been better as the season has gone along, but it's not a finished product, and it still has its moments where the physical challenge is lost.
ISU had yet another 4th-and-1 on Saturday that it didn't convert. Illinois State in general made life difficult for ISU runners for the first time in a few games. ISU rushed for 134 yards, but they were mostly hard yards. After some home run rushes in the past two games, the longest rush was 29 yards.
Illinois State's secondary was physical with Sycamores receivers. The officiating crew let some contact go, but I thought it was mostly OK. Many wanted pass interference on the final attempt to Dante Hendrix, but Hendrix had grabbed the pads of his corner first (smart, why not try to draw the flag?) and they went down together. It wasn't interference.
Then again? The line bent but didn't break late when Chambers had to throw on the final series of the game. The tackles got pushed a bit, but held the pocket long enough for Chambers to run through his progressions before he had to run for healthy gains.
On the defensive side, too, the physical disadvantage is felt. Illinois State rushed for 199 yards, one week after YSU's Jaleel McLaughlin wore the Sycamores down as the game went along. Quarterback Zack Annexstad was sacked once, but only hurried three times.
It's weird because ISU can be physically punishing in their own right at stages of the game. It seems, though, that the physical edge is more often going to the opponent, and that's something that has to change.
4. Ollendieck has quietly stepped up as a defensive difference-maker — Sophomore linebacker Garrett Ollendieck doesn't start, but in the ISU scheme? You don't have to start to play a big role.
For the second week in a row, the Cresco, Iowa native has put up some good defensive numbers.
He led the Sycamores in tackles with nine against Youngstown State, including 2 1/2 for loss.
While usual suspects Rylan Cole and Geoffrey Brown topped the tackle numbers on Saturday, Ollendieck wasn't far behind. He had eight tackles and one pass break-up.
Keep an eye on No. 35 as the season goes along. Brown had a similar kind of under-the-radar rise last year.
5. Illinois State kicking comedy — Many around the MVFC thought Illinois State was a bit over-ripe coming into the season. That perhaps time had passed for Brock Spack to lead Illinois State to consistent contention.
Honestly? I thought Illinois State was more balanced than they've been in a while. Annexstad was solid at quarterback and he has some nice targets to find. Wenders Wexler was the prototypical workhorse back the Redbirds seem to find at their will. The defense bore the physical trademarks that most of Spack's best defenses have had.
The 'Birds are 5-2, and while their schedule gets tough to finish (they still have to play both Dakota State's), they're well and truly in the playoff hunt.
All of that praise, though, cannot be extended to the Yakety Sax kicking game the Redbirds rolled out.
Let's be honest ... Illinois State would have needed to be kept from sharp objects had it allowed the Sycamores to pull off a comeback win. From the Redbirds' point of view, the game should have been over long before it was, but Illinois State's place-kicking almost single-handedly cost them the game.
An extra-point was blocked to start. It was a nice play by ISU's Lucas Hunter, but the sneaking suspicion was that the trajectory of the kick played a role in the block.
That suspicion was confirmed in the second quarter. Kicker Ian Morgan gave it another go, but a 30-yard field goal attempt was blocked again. It was less "blocked" than "kicked into the line". It took ISU's stat crew a bit of replay review to determine the blocker before Jack Sherman was eventually credited with the play.
So there's four points off the board for the Redbirds. Right before halftime, came the worst one of all. Illinois State was lined up for chip-shot, but the long snapper (the ESPN3 replay was poor, it was difficult to see who it was) snapped the ball before either holder Brock Annexstad or Morgan were ready.
Not unlike ISU's miracle bad-snap win against North Alabama (and on the same side of the field, though that bad snap was from an offensive play) the ball sailed backwards. If Morgan hadn't fallen on the ball? ISU would been gifted six at halftime.
As it was? Illinois State was seven points in arrears from kicking misadventures.
It would soon reach 10 points. Another field attempt by Morgan in the third quarter was very low and sailed wide left.
Later, Spack turned to Josh Jasek for an extra point.
Those 10 points were nearly very costly for the Redbirds and their impact kept the Sycamores in the game longer than they had any right to be. Special teams matter, folks.