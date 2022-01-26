DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's home win over Missouri State

Indiana State's men's basketball team got a much-needed win on Tuesday over MVC high-flyers Missouri State.
The win broke a four-game skid and gave ISU what it's been close to so many times before this season — a win over a top-half conference foe.
ISU has led in every game this season, they've also nearly lost every MVC game this season.
So I hate to get all cable sports debate-y, but is ISU closer to 7-0 or 0-7?
Given that ISU is 2-5? The obvious answer is 0-7. ISU's combined margin of victory in its two MVC wins is nine points.
However, ISU's combined margin of loss in five games is 36 points, including an overtime loss. ISU was one shot or two one way or another in at least three games (at UNI, at SIU, Valpo) of being above .500 in league play.
ISU has also played five of its eight games against teams in the top half of the league.
I feel like my question has a third answer. ISU ought to be more like 4-4 in league play. Some of their finishing problems (the seven-man UNI game aside) were of their own making, but this is a team that's learning how to play in this conference and this level. The Missouri State win is an encouraging step in the right direction.
Here's five takeaways from ISU's 76-72 win over the Bears on Tuesday.
1. Ball was shared very well— Lost in Nick Hittle's breakout game and Julian Larry's defense was ISU's excellence sharing the ball.
The Sycamores had 19 assists on 25 buckets. Xavier Bledson, whom I thought had a bit of an off-game, piled up eight assists. Larry had five more.
For most of the game, ISU took care of one problem Schertz had with the Valpo loss, the Sycamores had more shots.
In the end, Missouri State's late surge allowed them to take six more shots than ISU did, but ISU won the rebounding battle 41-34, which gave them more possessions, which in turn, allowed ISU to share the ball the way they like to.
2. What on Earth was going on in the last five minutes? — ISU's late-game troubles are so baffling, because this is a team that, mostly, plays with a high basketball IQ.
But when the game is on the line, smart players seem to lose their wits a bit.
ISU was guilty of nearly everything a team shouldn't do when trying to protect a lead.
Shot selection, which was spot-on for 35 minutes, suddenly took a 180-degree turn. There were unnecessary contested shots. There were unnecessary open shots that were taken way too early in the shot clock. The savvy of keeping your powder dry while protecting a lead was absent.
There was also turnovers. Micah Thomas had one in which Missouri State's pressure had already been successfully broken, but he made one pass too many to the top of the key and it was intercepted.
There were fouls born out of panic. Missouri State was in the double-bonus and ISU committed a couple of fouls that helped the Bears not only put points on the board, but do so without bleeding the clock.
The good thing is that ISU is getting plenty of practice figuring how to win games because the Sycamores are constantly putting themselves in a winning position. Practice will eventually make perfect one hopes. Tuesday is obviously a good step towards the good.
3. Stephens made some big plays — Kailex Stephens' line is OK. He had seven points and four rebounds, but he made some impactful plays.
He was the one Sycamore who gave ISU an inside dimension the Bears had to respect. Though he was just 2 of 6 from the field, he also drew a couple of fouls, and he had to be accounted for.
The biggest play, of course, was his block of Isiaih Mosley's potential game-tying shot with five seconds left. Good move by Schertz to put Stephens in the game with a minute left to give ISU that inside presence.
4. Hobbs shouldn't be overlooked - On a normal night, Zach Hobbs' 4 of 6 3-point shooting, his 15 points and six rebounds would get more notice than it did.
So let this be your reminder that Hobbs was on-task on Tuesday. He continues his improved play, especially from beyond the arc.
Recruited as a shooter, Hobbs is shooting 43.3% from 3-point range, but he's been really hot of late.
Half of his season total of 26 3-point makes have come in the last four games.
5. Minnett has a tough return home, but Ford has kind words — For Terre Haute native Jaylen Minnett? It was a game to forget.
Minnett scored two points, both at the line, and was 0-for-7 from the field, all from 3-point range, where he is typically deadly. Tough night for the all-time leading Terre Haute South scorer, who had plenty of well-wishers in the stands rooting him on.
Missouri State coach Dana Ford had high praise for Minnett after the game.
"He's a great kid. In regards to kids, he's probably the best kid I've been around. I haven't known him that long because he came here as a fifth-year [senior], but I love him," Ford said.
"He didn't shoot it well today, he's shot it well all year, but he is, by far, the best kid I've ever coached as a head coach. I wish I had him his whole career to be honest," Ford continued.
• ISU Player of the Game — How on Earth can I not go with Nick Hittle? Not only were his 14 points vital, but he gave Gaige Prim problems under the rim and he has one of the helpers for Julian Larry on Isiaih Mosley. Hittle's plus-11 was ISU's best plus-minus of the night too.
Hittle went through hell and back to be able to play at all, so this was a great night for him.
• Opposing Player of the Game — How good is Mosley when he scored 25 and you feel like you did a job on him? Still, Mosley was productive, even apart from the points. He has 12 rebounds and 4 assists to go along with his 25 points.
Mosley also had seven turnovers, and this will likely be the one and only time a player gets this honor with that many giveaways, but perhaps Missouri State's demise is rooted in the fact that Mosley didn't have much help?
• Around the MVC — Everything came up Loyola on Tuesday. Missouri State's loss was coupled with a 59-47 home win for the Ramblers over Southern Illinois.
Loyola and Missouri State were in a virtual tie entering Tuesday's action, so Loyola's victory was big for their MVC regular season championship hopes.
The rest of the MVC plays on Wednesday: Drake at Illinois State; Northern Iowa at Evansville and Bradley at Valparaiso.
Loyola and SIU do it again on Thursday in Carbondale, another COVID-19-related quick turnaround. ISU and Evansville will have one of their own in two weeks.
And, of course, there's a certain announcement at noon Eastern on Wednesday which Illinois-Chicago has invited the MVC media to attend. I wonder what that could be?
New on-campus Portillo's?
The 100th Dunkin Donuts in the downtown Chicago region?
Museum of Chicago Sports Failures? UIC has a big campus, but you'd need a much bigger plot of land than that to cover that topic.
I kid ... maybe.
• Random — Two of the better officials in the game were on the case at Hulman Center on Tuesday.
Gerry Pollard, yes, I know he's controversial both among fans and insiders, but he is considered good, and Bert Smith, a veteran official who did last week's Indiana-Purdue game joined Antinio Perry in the crew.
Pollard is so well-known (infamous?) because he does so many games. He works or has worked at least nine conferences.
He's not alone. Most of college basketball's elite-level officials work a ton of games. As many as five or six a week. It's a lucrative way to make a living if you're willing to take on a volume of load, but also extremely punishing.
That was evident in Pollard's itinerary on Tuesday. He made it to Terre Haute from Lawrence, Kansas, where he officiated a double overtime game between Kansas and Texas Tech, won by the host Jayhawks.
Lawrence to Terre Haute is just about seven hours if you drive it. Flying via Kansas City, which isn't a hub airport, it's probably not much less, if it's less at all, given connections and the fact that you have to drive from both Lawrence to the K.C airport and from the Indy airport to Terre Haute.
In other words, it's a long day of travel less than 24 hours after a physically taxing game.
I'm not picking on Pollard, lots of officials do exactly as he did, but this can't be good for the game. We worry about players getting the proper rest between games, why don't we worry about it when it comes to those in charge of adjudicating it?
There's no way there isn't a physical and mental toll with the amount of games officials work. The NCAA should put a halt to the sheer volume of games and limit officials to no more than four games a week.
The problem? Unless pay-per-game went up (unlikely), then you take away part of the motivation for officials to make themselves punching bags for coaches, players and fans in the first place, that ability to make big bucks by doing a multitude of games.
Even if they didn't have less financial motivation, you'd need more officials with a four-game limit, and naturally, then the quality dips.
So, in a sense, the system depends on officials to work themselves to the bone. That's a shame, because it's not good for them physically and it's not good for the sport.