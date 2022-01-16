DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's home loss to Loyola

It was close, but no cigar week for Indiana State.
The Sycamores put together two stirring performances this week. An 80-74 overtime loss at Northern Iowa with just seven players on Tuesday. Then, a 64-56 grind fest against Loyola on Saturday.
Certainly, there's very little objection ISU fans can have with the effort in either game. The Sycamores are leaving it on the floor to abuse that cliche once again.
However, the finishing product wasn't there in either game. Is it worthy of criticism? I mean, I suppose anything is, especially in our immediate satisfaction age.
What ISU coach Josh Schertz hinted at in his postgame press conference was the inability to stick with what works. And it's true, once ISU built a 15-point lead against Loyola, the Sycamores got a bit more individual, took some poor shots, and didn't have the same concentration level.
But, as Schertz and the players also said, this is part of the process of building success. Pain, Schertz said is part of the process.
It won't get any easier going forward. ISU's next opponent, Southern Illinois, is formidable too. The process goes on.
Here's five takeaways from Saturday's game.
1. Schertz talks ISU offense— Schertz broke down some of ISU's problems - apart from Loyola's withering defense.
Schertz is mystified that ISU will run its offense as intended, the Sycamores were moving, cutting and converting with verve in the first 15 minutes and then mysteriously break away from it.
"North Dakota State [a 77-70 loss on Dec. 13 where the Sycamores also fell from ahead] is the most similar situation. We're doing something and it's working great. We're playing with great energy, pace, cutting and movement and then we just ... stop," Schertz said.
Loyola's switching and defensive ability made ISU go flat, in Schertz's words, meaning, ISU was moving the ball side-to-side instead of towards the basket.
And Schertz cited another issue - ISU got itself into one-on-one isolation scenarios.
"That 20-minute stretch was everything we don't want to be. The ball stuck and we're not a good isolation team. Maybe Henry in the right matchup or Micah, but that's not what Cooper [Neese], [Zach] Hobbs, [Xavier] Bledson do well. None of those guys are great in isolation situations. We have to be who were are collectively and work collectively for good shots."
Schertz also said that ISU needs to have an identifiable go-to player. Right now? It would be tough to choose one Sycamore who fills that role.
"We have to figure out how to close and how we're going to close and who we close with," Schertz said. "We don't have a defined closer. They can go to [Lucas] Williamson and [Braden] Norris. For us? We have to manufacture that [from the collective offense]."
2. ISU is better when Neese is on target — From The Department of Duh, right?
Neese was not at his best on Saturday. He was 1 of 6 from 3-point range and just never got into rhythm. Part of it was that Neese gained the lion's share of defensive attention from Loyola early on. He had no space to move.
Anyhow, ISU is 1-4 in games where Neese makes one 3-pointer or less.
3. Slow down, Cam — The same thing that makes Cam Henry so dynamic is the thing that gets him out of control.
His sheer will to make something happen is the fuel that drives him. His determination mixed with skill was evident on an excellent drop-step drive to the rim in the first half for a bucket in which he wouldn't be denied.
However, Henry's willingness to assert his control over a game ironically leads to him being out of control at times. Henry's handles were off on Saturday, causing him to lose the element of surprise from his quick moves inside the lane.
Henry didn't shoot badly on Saturday - he was 5 of 9 - but he will force some shots at times.
Mostly, though, it's turnovers. Henry had six against no assists. Part of the credit goes to Loyola, but Henry just needs to slow down a bit and stay in control.
4. Valentine admires Schertz - Loyola coach Drew Valentine paid the ultimately tribute to Schertz after the game.
"They did a great job of scheming. Coach Schertz? I mean he's one of my favorites," Valentine said.
Then Valentine admitted that his admiration goes the usual.
"I'm not just saying this because I'm being interviewed here, but he's one of my favorite offensives minds to watch and to steal stuff from. We steal a bunch of stuff they do. I'm a big fan of him," the first-year Loyola coach said.
Imitation is the sincerely form of flattery, right?
5. ISU's defensive rebounding hilarity — ISU's modus operandi on Saturday was clearly to get up the floor quickly on defensive rebounds. One man did stay back to block out the offensive rebounder. Loyola, thusly, send nearly everyone back on defense.
This caused some hilarity. The block out was, almost without fail, on the mark. Loyola only had five offensive rebounds.
However, ISU's zeal to get up the floor sometimes meant that no Sycamore stayed behind to actually grab the board. So there was a couple of times where ISU blocked out and the ball was bouncing harmlessly under the basket.
ISU never lost the ball. Someone would wake up and retrieve the ball, but it was kind of funny.
• ISU Player of the Game — Statistically? No one really stands out and in fact? Xavier Bledson certainly has flaws in his stat line that can be pointed out. He had three shots blocked, turned it over three times and was 3 of 11 shooting. Schertz wasn't pleased he tried one too many isolation attempts against Loyola big man Chris Knight.
Still, I thought Bledson was ISU's most influential player. When he was in the game? There was a sizzle to ISU's game it doesn't have when he's absent. There is statistical evidence for that too. He had six assists, three steals and drew a team-high four fouls from a disciplined defense.
• Opposing Player of the Game — Clearly between Marquise Kennedy and Lucas Williamson. I thought Kennedy was vital in Loyola's first half comeback. He was a one-man wrecking crew on both ends.
But you can't ignore the savvy Williamson. He had 17 points, two steals, and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range when Loyola needed some 3-point shots to fall. He carried the Ramblers like a possible MVC Player of the Year should.
• Around the MVC — Not a good day to be a home team in the Valley.
Northern Iowa continued its excellent start to the MVC season. The Panthers went to Southern Illinois and won 69-68. UNI moves to 5-1 in the league. The Salukis, who played their first conference home game, dropped to 2-2.
Missouri State traveled to the Region and bumped off Valparaiso 74-57. The Bears are 4-2 in league play. The Beacons are 1-5.
Bradley and Illinois State finish the MVC's weekend cycle with their War on 74 battle at Redbird Arena on Sunday.
Evansville and Drake are not playing this weekend.
• Random — I'm tapped out on anything random, so I'll just take this opportunity to thank Loyola for being such a fine addition to the MVC.
They had doubters for many years, myself included, but they roared into form with a vengeance from 2018 onward and never looked back.
Whether Loyola was struggling or thriving, their staff was always top notch. There was not one single trip I made to Gentile Arena where I was made to feel anything but welcome. Bill Behrns is one of the best sports information directors around. Always professional, always friendly, always accommodating.
Of course, I will see the Loyola folks in St. Louis one last time, perhaps even in an ISU rematch.
There are schools who do it wrong and schools who do it right behind the scenes. Loyola will always leave me with the impression they were one of the ones who did it very right. My thanks to them for being first class through the years.