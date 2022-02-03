DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's home loss to Drake

Indiana State has hit the halfway point of the Missouri Valley Conference season, after most of the rest of the league already, and there's just two wins on the board.
Is it a surprise? It depends on how you look at it.
Based on opponent? ISU has played Loyola twice, Bradley twice, UNI away, SIU away and hosted Drake, Missouri State and Valparaiso. That's seven out of nine games against the league's top half, not an easy run.
Based on expectation and the strength of the opponents? With five home games, you'd hope to beat Valparaiso and Bradley. You'd hope to get at least one home win against Loyola, Drake or Missouri State. ISU would not have been expected to win any of the road games to date.
ISU didn't get the job done on the former, the loss at Valparaiso at home is the Sycamores' most damaging defeat. ISU did beat Missouri State out of the top portion of the league trio it played. One more win would have been better, but it's a reasonable haul.
Based on personnel? I'm not sure you'd expect ISU to win any of its MVC games. The only time ISU has been at full strength was the two games against Loyola. ISU has had extreme personnel loss, especially at Northern Iowa, while rotations and continuity have become an abstract concept.
Based on performance? ISU has had problems. Offensive rebounding was a problem that could have been anticipated. Turnovers? Not so much.
Still, ISU has played well in stretches in every game except the road contest at Bradley. It's performances within the games warrant more than two wins.
Not protecting big leads against Loyola and Northern Iowa, and smaller ones at Southern Illinois and at home against Valparaiso were costly. In a couple of cases? ISU's own abandonment of what it did well within those individual contests were self-inflicted wounds.
So it's a mixed bag when it comes to trying to give context to ISU's 2-7 MVC record.
The good news is that ISU has six of its nine games left against the lower half of the league, so there's potential upward mobility built into the schedule if ISU does its part.
Depending on the injury severity for Cam Henry and Micah Thomas? ISU might be able to tackle the last half of its MVC schedule with some continuity.
However, there's challenges too. ISU's February has 10 games, including the Drake game. More than half the MVC schedule will be played in 24 days due to COVID-19 postponements from January being spliced into the schedule.
That grind starts in earnest next week when ISU plays Evansville back-to-back over three days mid-week. Even at full bore, ISU's depth isn't a strength of the team. That load of games, regardless of opponent, will be a big challenge.
Given that the league has stratified into have's (Loyola, Drake, Missouri State, Northern Iowa) and have not's (Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Indiana State, Illinois State and Evansville), ISU still has plenty to play for, including the possibility to avoid the Thursday play-in round of the MVC Tournament. As of this writing? ISU is only a game out of safety, though with some provisos (such as beating SIU at home).
While it's a mixed bag looking at the past body of work depending on what prism you want to view it through, I think ISU has the capability to be better than 2-7 in the league.
There are problems that everyone knew would be the case - rebounding was never going to be a strength - there are other fixable things, such as turnovers and shot selection - that can turn some games around if ISU can get a handle on it.
There's still potential in the nine remaining MVC games ISU has. There are obstacles, but we'll see if that potential is realized.
Here's five takeaways from the loss.
1. Drake was on top of ISU's shooters on the catch — One of the biggest problems ISU had on Wednesday as that Drake did a really good job defending the Sycamores' shooters. Specifically? Cooper Neese, Zach Hobbs and company rarely had time for catch-and-shoot opportunities.
Cooper Neese explained.
"They did a good job at top locking [a kind of pin-down defense]," Neese said. "Most teams have figured out what me and Hobbs what we're going to get to and where our strengths are at. We need got to use our other strengths to get open shots for our teammates or just not take the three and get to another action on the floor."
Neese was 0-for-5 from 3-point range in his return.
"Going 0-for-5? Once you get to 0-for-2 or 0-for-3, I have to look to something else. I have to help my team out and help us win. They're a tough team. They did a really good job defending us," Neese said.
Kailex Stephens had thoughts too.
"We have to have other guys, myself and Julian [Larry] help get those guys open and get them their spot shots," Stephens said.
"Credit them. They knew those guys were shooting at a high clip. They took it away. They know we love to get up a lot of threes. Guarding the 3-point line had to be the top thing on their scouting report. They did a good job," he added.
2. How does Bledson avoid foul trouble? — The dichotomy of Xavier Bledson is this.
His internal combustion comes from his energy, intensity and ability, perhaps even his desire, to play physical. The same things that help him change games for the good via those traits can also work against him.
This is true when a game is called tight when it comes to contact, which Wednesday's game was. It leads to fouls.
So how does Bledson avoid fouls when his game is so predicated on playing physical? I asked Josh Schertz that question after the game.
"It's a tough one. He plays with a lot of force. Tonight? He committed probably two fouls that were mental errors," Schertz said. "There's a couple that were tough calls, there's a couple that were probably bonehead plays on his part."
"He's too valuable to do that. We've got to play with more intelligence and we've talking about that all year. We've got to bring our brains with competing," Schertz continued.
Schertz then went into what he meant.
"I haven't had an issue with their competitive disposition, but playing with intelligence and understanding what we're doing, we have some breakdowns on switches," he said.
"We gave Brodie a dunk on a play where they went to a ball-screen at eight feet. Kailex [Stephens] and Simon [Wilbar] who really are both bigs and could easily switch it. We chased over the top, we helped up, we should have switched, we don't, we put two on the ball, they get a dunk," Schertz said.
"[Bledson] has to play smarter in terms of not getting fouls. I don't know how many games he's fouled out of, but tonight it hurt us. Without [Cam] Henry, we needed him for 30-plus [minutes] out there," Schertz said.
3. Long look for Crawford — Foul trouble and absences allowed Cam Crawford to get a longer look than usual. He played 19 minutes and scored two points.
Crawford is always active and moving offensively. He only got one 3-point shot, there just weren't many available.
His issue is defense and it's an issue of learning not really lack of ability. In other words? He's a typical freshman finding his way. I like his potential.
4. Four-point opportunities — For a minute there, I thought it was Alumni Day at Hulman Center in honor of Aaron Carter or Matt Van Scyoc.
It had been a while since ISU had any four-point opportunities at all, much less two in one game, but the Sycamores pulled it off on Wednesday.
Alas, the Sycamores went 50% on its chances. Cam Henry missed the free throw on his four-point chance. Zach Hobbs converted his.
5. Drake demonstrates excellence — I picked Drake to win the MVC in the preseason and last night's performance demonstrated why I did.
Drake is experienced, I joked that D.J. Wilkins played for Maury John last night, and though they are not the only team in the league that possesses this trait, theirs is put together better. Wilkins complements Roman Penn who complements Garrett Sturtz who complements Tremell Murphy, etc.
The Bulldogs don't have a go-to scorer in the best sense. Anyone can score and Drake brings scorers ShanQuan Hemphill and Darnell Brodie off the bench too.
While I wouldn't say Drake is a lockdown defensive team, I will say that they have the athletes to make you work as ISU had to do from long range last night.
It's an extremely well put-together team. Even though Loyola is higher in the NET, I stick by my pick that Drake will win the league in the end. Might be a tie, but they will be a part of it.
• ISU Player of the Game — Until he got hurt, Cam Henry was clearly the most influential player for ISU. In his absence, ISU's inconsistency is a sort of backwards tribute to the influence Henry did have.
• Opposing Player of the Game — There's not one single Drake player you can point out when the starting five goes 15, 15, 15, 14, 14. Garrett Sturtz had a moment of influence in the first half when Drake took over the lead. D.J. Wilkins had a run in the second half to stop an ISU run, but when Drake has such balance? You just give it to all five starters.
• Around the MVC — As mentioned, the gulf between have's and have not's widened even further after Wednesday's action.
Every top-half team won over a bottom-half team, or in the case of Northern Iowa, they beat the one mid-level team, Bradley. The Panthers won 78-65 in Cedar Falls, denying the Braves a place among the top four chasing the MVC title.
The other two games were blowouts. Loyola beat Illinois State 78-64 in Chicago. Missouri State went to Carbondale and decked Southern Illinois 69-54.
Valparaiso and Evansville didn't play due to travel concerns for the Purple Aces.
The top four teams are separated by a 1/2-game. The sixth to ninth-place teams are separated by one game. It's a two-game gap if you want to include last-place Evansville.
• Random — It's back! It lives!
It's always funny to see ISU's "rogue" logo make a welcome (for me because I think it's hilarious) and unwelcome (for ISU marketing and branding folks) appearance out of the clear blue sky. A student had the largest one of these outlaw logos I've seen, the rogue in all of it's glory on a flag.
If you don't know, and if you regularly read this, there's no way you don't know because I can't get enough of it, there was a so-called “rogue” logo that was released to merchandisers from someone inside ISU’s marketing and branding department, outside of athletics, sometime in the late 2000s.
How did this happen in the age where branding is so protected? Good question!
One that then-AD Ron Prettyman was likely asking too, to his irritated astonishment, once it came to his attention. See, this "rogue" logo was created with zero input from the athletic department and with no regard to ISU's existing licensing, marketing and branding concepts.
ISU's athletic leadership (rightfully) had a fit when they found out about it. They quickly had it pulled.
But, not unlike the spread of a virus, the logo escaped to merchandisers and branders and was never fully contained. You saw it a lot in the early 2010s, but with the passage of time, it has become more rare.
But it's not gone and it's not forgotten. To me? It's existence is funny and a permanent, silly example of ISU's incompetence, cluelessness, whatever you want to call it, as far as projecting its image is concerned. It was an own goal to end all own goals.
On a deeper and more serious level? It's a tangible reminder that ISU's individual departments are more often not on the same page than they are on it.
In the modern era of branding, think 1980s onward, I know of no other university that has a "rogue" logo floating around that was created from within the university structure. While I think it's an endless source of bemusement, I'm sure many find it embarrassing.
The rogue itself might be a humorous relic of recent ISU history, but what it ended symbolizing — the lack of unified vision throughout the university as a whole — is unfortunately still relevant to the present day.
Metaphors are rarely made so obvious for us.