DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's 107-51 win over Midway

The century mark, you don't see it very often at the collegiate level.
Indiana State defeated Midway 107-51 in a game that, unlike the Oakland City contest nine days earlier, was over essentially 10 minutes into the contest.
It was ISU's first journey past 100 in the 21st Century and first time they got to triple digits in regulation since Band Aid was on the Billboard chart in 1984.
The 58-point margin of victory wasn't a record, but it wasn't that far off of it. ISU beat defunct Merom Christian 77-5 in 1916. The last time ISU won by 58 or more was a 137-55 victory at Sasketchewan in 1965 ... and that likely counts as an exhibition as ISU doesn't count it as the all-time record.
Anyway, cherish that 100. They don't come around everyday and ISU needed it too to wash away the bad taste of the Oakland City game out of their consciousness.
1. Just when you think you have everything figured out ... — When I attended practice on Tuesday, I thought all was well in the ISU universe as far as COVID-19 was concerned.
Everyone was there and practicing but star-crossed guard Quimari Peterson, who has had a non-COVID-19-related illness since he returned from the team's Christmas break.
But, of course, nothing is ever permanent on the COVID-19 front, and so it was with ISU.
Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson and Simon Wilbar had to sit out Wednesday's game after they either had COVID-19 or were a close contact.
Apparently, symptoms were detected Monday among the player who has COVID-19. (Schertz didn't confirm who it was, but I was told in confidence who it is.) The test results were received late Wednesday morning. From that point, everyone has to go through tests again.
It was an understandable nervy wait, but I was told that ISU knew it could play mid-afternoon.
With the sands shifting on quarantine guidelines, ISU is actually hoping these players can return soon. Wilbar was confirmed as a close contact by Schertz. His contact was traced to Sunday, so he could be available for the Bradley game on Sunday if it's played.
Henry and Bledson will likely have to wait until next Wednesday's Evansville game.
Though there are breakthrough cases (this one could be) and that Omicron can evade vaccines if they're not freshened with a booster, I feel like ISU can do a bit more to prevent problems.
No one wants to go back to masking at practices, but if a case was suspected on Monday, than perhaps it's a wise choice, even if it's not a 100% effective measure. Any percentage that knocks down exposure possibility is better than zero percent by not wearing masks.
Anyhow, be prepared for a lot of turbulence as this all plays out. There are likely going to be games canceled at the last minute. There are going to be weird lineups on the floor.
This season will be more disruptive than last season was when everyone was masking, testing and social distancing. Buckle up.
2. Hobbs shows what brought him here — Zach Hobbs was brought to ISU from Des Moines Area Community College to provide a shooter.
Unfortunately, he hurt his shoulder in the preseason and got out of rhythm. He hasn't been bad this season, shooting 34.8% from 3-point range, but ISU was hoping for more.
On Wednesday, Hobbs was given the minutes to build his confidence and see some shots go down. Hobbs played 28 minutes, took 16 shots overall, and nine were from beyond the arc, five went down.
Now? Was Midway a lock-down defensive team on the perimeter? Hardly, but so what? Game-made shots are game-made shots, you don't qualify them.
Hobbs also had seven rebounds, but seeing some 3-point shots go down can only help Hobbs and help him serve the role he came here for.
3. Hittle gets some good PT — With Wilbar out, Dearon Tucker started and played almost 19 minutes. That meant his understudy was redshirt freshman Nick Hittle.
Hittle has had back injuries of his own to overcome and he's been waiting patiently for his shot at meaningful minutes. On Wednesday? He finally got them and he made the most of it.
Hittle scored 11 points and had two rebounds in 13 minutes. More to the point, though, was that Hittle connected on his first two chances in the lane. He backed down his defender twice, but a nice post move on him, and scored with a nice touch on his baby-hook.
It was good to see. And if you've been behind the scenes for the last two years to see what Hittle has gone through to get there? It was a nice moment.
4. Tucker needs to be more assertive - Tucker got the start, but he was probably the only Sycamore who didn't feast on the Eagles. He had three points and five rebounds.
I watched Tucker and he seemed content to float on the baseline to let ISU's ball reversals on the perimeter force the defense to move for him to get space for a post-up. Tucker wasn't doing much to try move his defenders himself.
That's a shame. Tucker is certainly brawny enough to move some bodies around to get the high-percentage shots he needs and that ISU's offense craves.
5. Crowd wasn't too bad — At the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, there were three unbeaten teams playing in the Wednesday night semifinal session. Sullivan and Terre Haute North played each other and Linton took on Edgewood.
These were the best semifinal matchups the Classic has had in years, maybe ever, and even though I knew the pandemic wouldn't make it wall-to-wall, call-up-the-fire marshall like some Classic crowds of the past had been, I also thought it was the No. 1 ticket in town.
I didn't think a hastily-arranged game with a NAIA school was going to be very good for ISU's attendance considering.
And it wasn't a well-attended game by any stretch, but it wasn't the disaster I thought it might be. Attendance was announced at 2,405, which seemed close to the mark.
It does go to show that fans are still curious and still really haven't had much chance to see Schertz's teams in the flesh. It's also easy to forget that fans had the 2020-21 season taken from them and many crave that experience again.
• ISU Player of the Game — Plenty of candidates and blowouts of this nature always produce statistical standouts. Julian Larry had 10 rebounds. Micah Thomas had eight assists. I'll go with Hobbs, though, as he was 5 of 9 from 3-point range, scored 23, and had seven rebounds too.
• Opposing Player of the Game — Well, uh, Raekwon Evans had 21 points, but he needed 25 shots (!) to get there and a minus-55 (!!) in plus-minus. Rico Tate has six rebounds and four assists? Tough night for the Midway Eagles.
• Random — I was told about the mystery of cold Hulman Center!
The new HVAC system, like many modern, large commercial buildings, has Co2 sensors built into it.
Looking it up (you think I'd know without doing so?), Co2 sensors are designed to keep the HVAC system from operating inefficiently.
These sensors "sense" when there's people in the building and kicks on ventilation to take it into account. Some Co2 sensors (I don't know about Hulman Center) pump in natural air to cut down on energy costs.
That makes sense. That's why it feels like the temperature suddenly drops right around halftime. That's also why I wouldn't feel a temperature drop during practice when there's not enough people in the building to activate the sensor.
It makes sense, but it's also cold! And that's without the temperature being very cold outside yet. Would love to have some heat mixed in with that chilly air.