DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU-Evansville & the MVC Cup Draw is made

I was tempted to have the one and only sentence of Down In The Valley be: let us never speak of this week again.
Indiana State and Evansville produced two games that were exciting in their way, but also, very hard to watch.
At times, the shot selection and the shots themselves, were painful. Turnovers flooded down at times, mostly from the Sycamores, but the Aces had their troubles too. There was no action at the rim apart from the first shot because both teams were dropping defenders back.
It felt like torture at times. At its nadir, there were stretches of both games that seemingly violated the Geneva Convention.
In the end, Indiana State salvaged some pride, but there were also illusions about the Sycamores that were shattered too. Some illusions they had of themselves too.
This team simply can't just show up and expect to win. That lesson was learned the hard way in an ugly loss on Tuesday. ISU showed more fight on Thursday and got its reward, but it still has a long way to go in the basketball judgment department. There were still so many silly, preventable plays.
"We made a lot of losing plays. Bad fouls, missed box-outs, bad reads, missed layups, missed free throws," Schertz said. "Today we made more winning plays, but the problems still exist."
Maybe it will be better in the end for ISU to get a splash of cold water in its face? A sweep of Evansville might have created a false sense of security that this team was making progress. Clearly, though, mistakes keep happening and lessons have to keep being re-learned.
Then again? It's the middle of February and one would hope those lessons would have already sunk in.
"When we play and compete together and we play together on offense and defense? We can compete against anybody, we’ve shown that. When we don’t? Our flaws, which are a lot ... they’re amplified," Schertz said.
However, I think we all learned a lesson. Look past teams at your own peril. I'll admit that I thought ISU would sweep the Aces, a team that has significant limitations, especially offensively, and little to play for.
Evansville showed that a little bit of effort and player commitment to a game plan can go a long way. They gained my respect.
1. Evansville's defensive plan was executed very well — As mentioned in my other coverage, Evansville played excellent defense in both contests. On their own possessions, the Aces took one shot and then dropped everyone back on defense.
What did Evansville do in the half-court? Schertz explained.
"They did a good job of being really sound in transition. In the half-court, they switched five. When people switch five, and they were doing it on ball-action, there’s three ways to attack that," he said.
"One is to have a dynamic offensive player whom you get a good matchup for and they go by, like we did with Cam at Valparaiso. Another way is to have a dominant post, you get an advantageous matchup, he bully balls, it puts pressure on the rim, and you can play behind the defense. We don’t have that," Schertz continued.
"So the third way is to continue to play in your flow and break them down with your movement, but they did a really good job defensively of making us work. And then we made some things difficult on ourselves. We missed some shots at the rim we have to finish," Schertz concluded.
2. Decision-making still not where it needs to be — ISU's basketball IQ seemingly disappears for no good reason in almost every game it plays.
On Thursday, most of ISU's eight turnovers in an 11-possession stretch in the first half were based more on ISU bad decision-making than Evansville's defense.
ISU's biggest self-inflicted problem was fouls. So many fouls that were ill-advised. Late on shooters. Too physical going through screens. Trying to make a hero play where it isn't necessary.
Schertz pointed out a big one that could have cost ISU dearly. Xavier Bledson was called for a foul with 2.2 seconds left in the second overtime. It was on a play where Shamar Givance was well-guarded. He was taking an off-balance fall-away jumper at a bad angle. Help side defense wasn't needed, but Bledson came from behind and drew a foul.
One can argue whether it was a foul or not, but that's immaterial to the decision-making. Why try to make the play at all?
"Givance has to make a shot over the top of Ju, which is a really hard shot with his right hand with no angle. Jabo comes in to try to make the heroic play which is to block the shot. He said he didn’t foul, but it doesn’t matter, why even be in that position?" Schertz asked.
3. Bizarro statistics — Tuesday's game, in which neither team had an offensive rebound, was extraordinarily rare. It might even be unprecedented.
The NCAA was checking for me, though it will take a while based on input from their members, but they had no record of that ever happening in a Division I game. Ken Pomeroy, who runs Kenpom.com, tweeted at me that he has no record of it in the 25 years of game records he's kept.
Kailex Stephens broke the offensive rebounding drought at the 15:03 mark of the first half, but that was the last offensive board until the second half. Evansville, thanks to the defensive plan it had, was without an offensive rebound until deep into the second half.
Both teams ultimately ended up with three offensive rebounds apiece, still a very low total, and one each was a team rebound.
ISU also didn't make a 3-point shot on Tuesday, the first time since a 2008-09 game against DePauw that the Sycamores didn't connect from long range, a span of 420 contests.
Neese ended that skid early and ISU was a far more normal 9 of 27 on Thursday.
4. Several Sycamores slumping — Neese busted out of a slump with hsi 35-point effort, but several other Sycamores are stuck in neutral.
Xavier Bledson has only scored 10 points in ISU's last three games while turning it over 13 times in the same stretch. Bledson had six turnovers in 12 minutes on Thursday ... that's hard to do.
Zach Hobbs is 2-for-18 from 3-point range in ISU's last three games. Micah Thomas has only had two games in ISU's last eight where he broke double-digit scoring. Thomas isn't getting anywhere near as many open looks as he did early in the season.
5. Mutual respect — I thought there might have been some bad blood between the teams after Tuesday's game. ISU's bench seemed irritated by something (apart from losing) and there was no postgame handshake as both coaches waved at one another. There was also no handshake after Thursday's game.
However, appearances were a bit deceiving. The lack of a handshake may have been related to COVID-19 protocols. When Evansville's players ran up against ISU's players in the hallway as they passed each other in the postgame? There were pats on the back from both sides.
Also, as I interviewed Schertz on the Ford Center floor, Evansville coach Todd Lickliter walked by a few yards away and shouted in Schertz's direction.
"You guys are tough to guard!" Lickliter shouted.
"You guys are tough as hell as well," Schertz responded.
Schertz thought Evansville played better Thursday than it did in its winning effort on Tuesday.
"I thought we got their A-plus shot tonight. They guarded well and I think offensively that’s as well as they can play," Schertz said.
• ISU Player of the Game(s) — I'm not giving one for Tuesday's game because everyone was collectively abysmal. Neese, for a career-high 35 at Ford Center, is the clear winner on Thursday.
• Opposing Player of the Game — Shamar Givance for Evansville on Tuesday as he took over late on. Blaise Beauchamp went off on Thursday with 29 points, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Some, admittedly, were fortunate makes including a banked three and a few that got kind rolls. Hey, it happens.
• The Missouri Valley Champs Sign Cup Draw! — If you listened to the Down In The Valley podcast on Wednesday, you heard about the tournament I created pitting all of the MVC First Teamers, Second Teamers, All-Defensive, All-Freshman, All-Newcomer and Bench Captains since I began covering the league in 2005.
I give you the Missouri Valley Champs Sign Cup. Named in honor of the basic and straight-to-the-point signs the Valley used to hand out to students and athletes to celebrate with after their school won a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, most prominently seen at Arch Madness, of course.
(I really wanted to call this the Dirt Cheap Cup, in honor of St. Louis's finest establishment for beverages, but I don't want to get sued by the Dirt Cheap Chicken.)
As explained on the podcast, players will compete against players from their own schools at first and then all 12 schools that have been in the MVC since 2005 will take one player to a winner-take-all version of my own "Arch Madness".
I will pick the winners of each matchup, based mostly on merit, though this is for fun, let me repeat, this is totally for fun, this isn't an academic, serious exercise, so there could be some ties broken for other reasons.
However, inspired by the Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball and a similar Leeds-related knockout tournament they did, to add random into this thing? I will roll an 8-sided dice for each matchup. If a "1" is rolled? Whatever I picked is reversed and the other player goes through. The upset factor! I'll call it the Arch Madness roll.
So, as explained in the podcast, each school had a random draw to determine its bracket, which I just completed. Each school has a different amount of players eligible, so the fields are different.
The play-in round will get each school down to 16 players. Some schools — Loyola, Valparaiso, Evansville, Creighton — won't participate in this round. Others just barely will. Wichita State, despite being out of the league since 2017, has the highest amount of eligible players, so it will have the most amount of matchups in the play-in.
The top five players at each school, or an equivalent amount that fits a bracket, are exempt from the play-in, whatever that happens to be for each school, that's the only concession I'm making to seeding.
Apart from that? This is an Indiana high school basketball-style random draw. (Understand, too, that some byes are randomly drawn too. Some hilarity ensued.)
Points are awarded to players as follows:
First Team All-MVC - 10
Second Team All-MVC - 5
All other honors - 2
For players who earned eligible honors in the early years of my coverage? Their playing field will be evened as they will get credit for the points they earned before my time covering the MVC so long as they were honored in 2005 or afterwards. The Jamar Howard Rule. This put players like Howard and Darren Brooks on an even playing field with players who played their whole careers before my eyes.
So, without further ado? Here are the fields! I will do the rounds of competition on the podcast and summarize here. This should be a whole lot of fun. Can't wait.
Wichita State (28 players qualified)
Top 4 players exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Fred VanVleet 36, Jamar Howard 33, Ron Baker 32, Cleanthony Early 22.
Top of bracket: Fred Van Vleet, bye; Gabe Blair vs. Toure Murry; Clevin Hannah vs. Garrett Stutz; Markis McDuffie vs. Anton Grady
Top middle: Jamar Howard, bye; Tekele Cotton vs. Joe Ragland; Ben Smith vs. Darius Carter; Zach Brown vs. Karon Bradley
Bottom middle: Cleanthony Early, bye; Shaq Morris vs. Carl Hall; Paul Miller vs. Malcolm Armstead; Sean Ogirri vs. Kyle Wilson
Bottom of bracket: Ron Baker, bye; P.J. Cousinard vs. Darral Willis Jr.; J.T. Durley vs. Randy Burns; Landry Shamet vs. Ramon Clemente
Missouri State (24 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Kyle Weems 27, Blake Ahearn 24, Alize Johnson 22, Gaige Prim 14, Tulio Da Silva 12.
Top of bracket: Kyle Weems, bye; Adam Leonard vs. Dequon Miller; Gaige Prim, bye; Deven Mitchell vs. Anthony Shavies
Top middle: Alize Johnson, bye; Nate Scheer vs. DeMarcus Sharp; Obediah Church, bye; Kellen Easley vs. Jermaine Mallett
Bottom middle: Blake Ahearn, bye; Anthony Downing vs. Jarrod Dixon; Will Creekmore, bye; Austin Ruder vs. Isiaih Mosley
Bottom of bracket: Tulio Da Silva, bye; Josh Webster vs. Keandre Cook.; Spencer Laurie, bye; Marcus Marshall vs. Jamar Gulley
Northern Iowa (23 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Ben Jacobson (the player) 24, Adam Koch 22, Kwadzo Ahelegbe 19, Grant Stout 19, Eric Coleman 14, Seth Tuttle 14, A.J. Green 14.
Top of bracket: Seth Tuttle, bye; Bowen Born vs. Jeremy Morgan; Wes Washpun, vs. Paul Jesperson (round of 16)
Top middle: A.J. Green, bye; Lucas O'Rear vs. Austin Phyfe; Kwadzo Ahelegbe, bye; Tywhon Pickford vs. Ali Farokhmanesh
Bottom middle: Grant Stout, bye; Deon Mitchell vs. Nate Heise; Adam Koch, bye; Nate Buss vs. Johnny Moran
Bottom of bracket: Ben Jacobson, bye; Spencer Haldeman vs. Anthony James; Eric Coleman, bye; Jordan Eglseder vs. Isaiah Brown
Southern Illinois (23 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Darren Brooks 28, Randal Falker 24, Anthony Beane 22, Bryan Mullins 17, Jamal Tatum 17.
Top of bracket: Jamal Tatum, bye; Armon Fletcher vs. Mamadou Seck; Kevin Dillard vs. Dantiel Daniels (round of 16)
Top middle: Randal Falker, bye; Sean O'Brien vs. Thik Bol; Kavion Pippen, bye; Kyler Filewich vs. Mike Rodriguez
Bottom middle: Anthony Beane, bye; Gene Teague vs. Sean Lloyd; Darren Brooks, bye; Justin Caroline vs. Tony Freeman
Bottom of bracket: Bryan Mullins, bye; Tony Young vs. Marcus Domask; Tyler Smithpeters, bye; Desmar Jackson vs. Matt Shaw.
Bradley (20 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Marcellus Sommerville 27, Theron Wilson 14, Walt Lemon Jr. 14, Elijah Childs 12, Darrell Brown 12.
Top of bracket: Daniel Ruffin, bye; Will Franklin vs. Donte Thomas; Elijah Childs vs. Marcellus Sommerville (round of 16)
Top middle: Dyrics Simms-Edwards, bye; Josh Cunningham vs. Andrew Warren; Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye vs. Darrell Brown (round of 16)
Bottom middle: Luuk Van Bree, bye; Rienk Mast vs. Tony Bennett; Theron Wilson vs. Sam Maniscalco (round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Walt Lemon Jr., bye; Jeremy Crouch vs. Patrick O'Bryant; Koch Bar vs. Tyshon Pickett (round of 16)
Illinois State (20 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Osiris Eldridge 38 (most highly-decorated MVC player overall), Jackie Carmichael 21, Phil Fayne 17, Milik Yarbrough 17, Paris Lee 16..
Top of bracket: Milik Yarbrough, bye; MiKyle McIntosh vs. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell; Anthony Slack vs. Daishon Knight (round of 16)
Top middle: Phil Fayne, bye; Deontae Hawkins vs. Tyler Brown; Trey Guidry vs. Nic Moore (round of 16)
Bottom middle: Osiris Eldridge, bye; Lorenzo Gordon vs. Reggie Lynch; Dinma Odiakosa vs. D.J. Horne (round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Jackie Carmichael, bye; Champ Oguchi vs. Tony Wills; Boo Richardson vs. Paris Lee (round of 16)
Drake (19 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Josh Young 29, Reed Timmer 14, Nick McGlynn 12, Roman Penn 12, Adam Emmenecker 10, Jonathan Cox 10, Ben Simons 10.
Top of bracket: Adam Emmenecker, bye; Rayvonte Rice vs. Liam Robbins; Ben Simons vs. Leonard Houston (round of 16)
Top middle: Nick McGlynn vs. Reed Timmer (round of 16); Darnell Brodie vs. Joey King (round of 16)
Bottom middle: Jonathan Cox, bye; Al Stewart vs. Brady Ellingson; Joseph Yesufu vs. Ryan Wedel (round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Josh Young, bye; ShanQuan Hemphill vs. Seth VanDeest; D.J. Wilkins vs. Roman Penn (round of 16)
Indiana State (17 qualifiers)
Top 5 exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Jake Odum 31, Tyreke Key 27, David Moss 14, Devonte Brown 10, Brenton Scott 9, Jake LaRavia 9.
Top of bracket: Cole Holmstrom, bye; Everett Clemons vs. Christian Williams; Tre Williams vs. Brenton Scott (round of 16)
Top middle: Gabe Moore vs. Harry Marshall (round of 16); Jake LaRavia vs. Devonte Brown (round of 16)
Bottom middle: Jordan Barnes vs. Cooper Neese (round of 16); Jake Odum vs. Jay Tunnell (round of 16)
Bottom of bracket: Marico Stinson vs. David Moss (round of 16); Tyreke Key vs. Isiah Martin (round of 16)
Evansville (16 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups)
Top of bracket: Colt Ryan vs. Matt Webster; D.J. Balentine vs. Jason Holsinger
Top middle: Kaylon Williams vs. Ryan Sawvell; Egidijus Mockevicius vs. Jaylon Brown
Bottom middle: Shy Ely vs. Troy Taylor; Dru Smith vs. Ryan Taylor
Bottom of bracket: Pieter Van Tongeren vs. Ned Cox; Blake Simmons vs. Shamar Givance
Creighton (16 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups)
Top of bracket: Anthony Tolliver vs. Ethan Wragge; Gregory Echenique vs. Booker Woodfox
Top middle: Kenny Lawson Jr. vs. Doug McDermott; Dane Watts vs. Johnny Mathies
Bottom middle: Antoine Young vs. Jahenns Manigat; Isacc Miles vs. Grant Gibbs
Bottom of bracket: Nick Porter vs. P'Allen Stinnett; Nate Funk vs. Josh Dotzler
Loyola (14 qualifiers, no play-ins, all are round of 16 matchups with two byes)
Top 2 exempt from round of 16 (based on MVC honors accrued) - Cameron Krutwig 34, Milton Doyle 14.
Top of bracket: Milton Doyle, bye; Ben Richardson vs. Montel James
Top middle: Marques Townes vs. Tate Hall; Aundre Jackson vs. Braden Norris
Bottom middle: Cameron Krutwig, bye; Lucas Williamson vs. Aher Uguak
Bottom of bracket: Donte Ingram vs. Marquise Kennedy; Cooper Kaifes vs. Clayton Custer
Valparaiso (5 qualifiers)
Exempt from play-in (based on MVC honors accrued) - Javon Freeman-Liberty 16.
Top of bracket: Javon Freeman-Liberty, bye; Sheldon Edwards vs. Donovan Clay
Bottom of bracket: Bakari Evelyn vs. Tevonn Walker
You ready? I'm ready! So is Doug McDermott and his scintillating commercial presence! You wanna dance?