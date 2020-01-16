Down In The Valley: Evansville home musings

Apart from maybe Northern Iowa at the top and Evansville at the bottom, the Missouri Valley Conference is going to be remarkably tight in the middle this season.
Any edge any program is going to be able to conjure is going to be important. Road wins, protecting home court, taking advantage of an opponent's injuries, all are vital.
To me, when I look at the width-and-breadth of Indiana State's schedule, one thing stands out to be that can give the Sycamores an edge or send them hurtling down the MVC standings.
ISU has to win its in-state games this season.
Normally, I wouldn't make a big deal about beating Evansville and Valparaiso over the other MVC members. The wins all count the same, right? The MVC plays a round-robin schedule, right?
But this year, in a packed-up Valley, I think these are the games that could help the Sycamores slip past the many programs they'll be contending with from the two-to-seven spots in the conference.
Beating Evansville at home, convincingly at that with a 65-42 victory, is the start ISU needed. This, however, is likely to be the smallest hurdle.
If ISU is going to finish in the top half of the league? I think it needs to go 3-1 against the Indiana schools.
Sure, ISU is capable of taking its show on the road, the Sycamores are good for one road shocker a year it seems, but the road win that would have the most impact - Bradley, Loyola or Missouri State - will be hard to come by.
ISU has not played well in Peoria or Springfield traditionally and took a St. Valentine's Day Massacre-style beating in Chicago one season ago. (ISU did win at Loyola the year before.)
But while ISU is capable of occasionally taking its show on the road? It's also usually worth a loss or two at home too.
So far, so good in that department this year. ISU has not lost at all at Hulman Center this season, but the Sycamores have also had the good fortune of playing three of the weakest MVC teams at Hulman Center so far. It's only going to get harder at home from this day forward.
As I wrote in the last Down In The Valley, I feel like ISU's main competition to avoid Thursday and potentially climb into the top half of the league is Valpo. ISU plays up there on Saturday. For my money? It's the game of the season to date. If ISU can steal one in Da Region? That's the kind of house money that can take you places.
And though Evansville struggled mightily on Wednesday? I still think the Aces pose a threat. ISU lucked out and didn't get to face De'Andre Williams. Barring something unforseen, ISU is unlikely to be so fortunate in the return game at Ford Center.
So step one in going 3-1 against the MVC's Indiana contingent was achieved. A win at Valparaiso on Saturday would be a far bigger step in the right direction.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Christian Williams (6 points, 5 rebounds) — I've been writing about it for the last several games, but Wednesday's game drove home the point: Christian Williams influence on ISU's defense is immense.
Early in the game, Evansville was hot from the field, having scored on four of its first five possessions. Enter Christian Williams.
It was as if the world ended for the Aces right then and there. Christian Williams ended Evansville.
The Aces did not score in their next 11 possessions. Williams was put on Evansville guard Sam Cunliffe and he was immediately erased.
Typically, Williams' influence is felt through his length, where he can slap away careless dribbles or get his hand in for a steal.
There was less of that on Wednesday and more just good man-to-man defense. He also had the best plus-minus for ISU at plus-24 in just 16 minutes of action.
Christian Williams is making his presence felt in a big way. You won't always see it in his own point totals, but you might see it in the opponent's lack thereof.
• Jake LaRavia (1 point, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks) — At one point in the second half, LaRavia was very annoyed because yet another shot of his rimmed out of the cylinder. He was 0-for-4 from the field.
And yet? LaRavia was a huge influence too. Six of his 10 rebounds were offensive boards. He was a one-man reset for ISU's offense on several different occasions. LaRavia also had three blocks as the Aces could never feel comfortable in the paint.
He also got down on the floor. On one possession, he dove for a loose ball, by then the rest of the Sycamores were back on defense, and single-handedly kept a possession alive. The Hulman Center faithful rightly gave him an ovation for that one.
So while I get that the ever-competitive LaRavia wanted those points? He still had a damn good game.
• Cobie Barnes (9 points, 5 rebounds) — Cobie Barnes has needed something to break him through, and on Wednesday, it finally happened for him.
And Barnes did it the way his fellow freshmen, LaRavia and Tre Williams, have done it: by doing blue collar things that get you second chances to show your stuff.
Barnes had two buckets off of putbacks and it quickly got him into the flow of things. Later, he drilled a 3-pointer from the corner at a time when the Sycamores were struggling from long range.
I imagine its been tough for Barnes to watch the flowering of LaRavia and Tre Williams. Barnes has been on more of a typical freshman track. However, the good things he showed on Wednesday demonstrated that he will have his place too.
Observations
— Can we renovate Hulman Center forever?
With renovations on-going, most of the south end of the facility is off-limits to the paying customers. The net effect is that fans are congregating closer together and more so in the lower bowl of Hulman Center. Gone is the option for fans to spread out all throughout the spacious confines of the upper bowl.
And the net effect of that is that the atmosphere has been better. Naturally, the more fans you have near the court, the louder it will be.
Renovations will remove some seats from Hulman Center, but frankly, not enough of them.
However, perhaps ISU should consider just selling part of the facility when renovations are done? Confine fans to the lower bowl and maybe the middle three sections of the upper bowl? Use curtains to cordon off the rest? Of course, if you sell more tickets? You can open up more sections.
This season is demonstrating that bigger isn't really better when it comes to atmosphere.
— Greg Lansing has been ill with a stomach bug. Though none of the players were prevented from playing, they joked about it after the game.
Christian Williams blamed Tre Williams for spreading the sickness. Tre retorted by saying he always washes his hands.
I do know that Lansing has tried to quarantine himself as much as is possible. A basketball season without a bug of some sort is like sectional basketball without a snow day.
— Chris Agbo was on the bench in street clothes on Wednesday. Great to see and great to see him smiling ear-to-ear when walk-on Keon Sellers converted a putback in the second half.
Hope Agbo is feeling better. His health is foremost.
— Speaking of Sellers, can we get this man a legitimate jersey?
He's listed as No. 25, but wears No. 43 during games. He doesn't have his surname on the jersey either. Makes it look as if he's on a 10-day NBA contract.
C'mon man. The guy works hard. ISU coaches, managers, equipment folks, whomever, get the kid a real jersey.
— I feel bad for Evansville. The players have been thrust into a situation that isn't of their own making and it looked as if it's taken a toll.
Whatever happens with Walter McCarty (some reports out of Lexington on Wednesday suggested he'd be reinstated on Thursday ... folks I talked to on-sight weren't so sure), he has to take responsibility for the meltdown of this team.
It's not on the assistant coaches, interim coach Bennie Seltzer, and barely on the players. Whatever happened with McCarty behind the scenes created a season-wrecking distraction. The buck stops with the head coach fully on this one.
As for this game? Not having De'Andre Williams didn't help, but trying to squeeze any offense out of the Aces was a Herculean challenge. They just don't have the shooters to run the three-on-the-arc offense they were running. Without Williams? They don't really have anyone who can create off the dribble either.
Shot selection was questionable. And some shots that weren't questionable weren't taken with any kind of authority. These are the tell tale signs of a team in turmoil.
— I went back and looked at Sam Cunliffe's technical foul. He gesticulated at the official as if to say, "c'mon!" He had been talking to the officials before that, so the tech was probably a culmination of things.
Cunliffe, who still managed to lead the Aces in scoring with 12 points, was immediately pulled from the game (it was his third foul) and never returned.
Was it a brave defense of principles by Seltzer to not play Cunliffe in the second half? Or was it too strong of a message to send?
That likely depends on who you talk to.
My initial impression was that I liked it. Cunliffe has had a few maturity issues with the Aces and at other stops. If Seltzer wanted to send a firm message? I respect that. Few coaches would be willing to go that far. After the game? Seltzer said sitting Cunliffe was purely due to the tech, not anything else.
But I'm thinking of this from an objective point of view. If I were an Evansville fan? I might be thinking of it differently.
When UE went on a 13-0 run without Cunliffe to get within nine in the second half? Man, would Cunliffe have been a valuable boost for the Aces, especially since Evansville was struggling so much from the field.
Seltzer chose to stick with his principles. I respect that a lot, but it might have cost Evansville a chance to get back in the game. I guess how much one values principle over results would likely determine whether you think it was the right way to go or not.
— It was a truncated schedule in the MVC on Wednesday. Illinois State-Drake and Southern Illinois-Loyola take place tomorrow.
ISU's next opponent - Valparaiso - made a good go of it up in Cedar Falls, leading at half, but Northern Iowa prevailed 88-78. Obviously, UNI turned up the tempo wick just a tad from ISU's visit up there last week. A.J. Green scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the Panthers.
Valpo is 2-3 in the MVC. Saturday's game for them is very important as they don't want to fall behind in the conference race with a home loss.
Elsewhere, Bradley continues to look strong as they went to Missouri State and whipped the disappointing Bears 91-78. Bradley made 17 3-pointers in the contest, a school record in a MVC contest. Braves are 4-1 in the MVC. The Bears, the preseason faves, fell to 2-3.
The Sycamores have slipped in front of the middle of the pack at 3-2, a game behind co-leaders UNI and Bradley. Six teams in the MVC have two-to-three wins. Parity, y'all.