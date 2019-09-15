DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Eastern Kentucky postmortem

Indiana State's football cup got a bit more full in the wake of Saturday's 19-7 win over Eastern Kentucky. There's definitely some positive to drink in.
But did the Sycamores put enough in the glass to most past the half-empty state ISU was in after the loss to Dayton to a half-full status or better?
A win is a win, so in that sense alone, it's a half-full kind of day, and given that the Sycamores hadn't claimed a win yet, that half-full vibe is that more prevalent.
Also, Eastern Kentucky was considered an important swing game before the season, so to beat the Colonels, even at home is a good thing.
But I'm not sure it's time yet to put the concerns of the loss to Dayton behind the Sycamores. It's good that ISU got to exhale a bit in the wake of the win and they deserve that 24-hour rule, but I think when they look at film, they'll know they still have a lot to work on.
Remember, I wrote last week that ISU shouldn't be viewed in the "all is well" prism they had been seen through in the offseason. A more critical eye is necessary.
And not everything was well on Saturday for the Sycamores. Though ISU's defense was pretty fantastic, particularly the front seven, EKU did sustain a few series, especially when they threw the ball.
EKU didn't really rest ISU's secondary much, that's not the Colonels' game, but when they did? ISU's defensive backs look vulnerable, much as they did in the first two contests.
Don't forget that ISU's defense got a couple of reprieves from what would have been troublesome plays. EKU caught a long pass inside the ISU 10 late in the first half that was wiped out due to offensive pass interference.
Even more important was the touchdown catch taken off the board early in the fourth quarter - one that would have given EKU the lead - when the receiver went out of bounds before re-entering.
While both calls were right, one could make the argument ISU still got off on a bit of a technicality. On a different day? Perhaps neither call is made.
We're still waiting for the secondary to coalesce and hit their stride.
Offensively? If not for a clutch and efficient final series, one in which ISU finally achieved a measure of diversity in its attack, we'd be asking significant questions about ISU's pass game.
Quarterback Ryan Boyle completed 11 of 18 for 133 yards. There were no interceptions and that's a step in the right direction. Boyle built those numbers on the strength of a 4-for-4 performance on ISU's final scoring series.
Up until that point? It was erratic. Boyle was at 7 of 14 and routes, mostly slants to the sideline, were missed. There were also a couple of drops. The pass game wasn't sharp until that final scoring series.
Does that mean the mojo has returned? We'll see. That final series was a good sign, but the Sycamores need to have more than just one series worth of pass efficiency.
Special teams-wise? ISU missed a short field goal attempt, but coverage was better as Mallory put starters on the coverage unit. It showed.
Penalty-wise? ISU technically had four, but actually had a couple more that were wiped out due to offsetting penalties. In addition, ISU's offense still had the tendency to create long down-and-distance situations either via an ill-timed penalty or a fumble - there were two that ISU recovered that could have sent the game sideways if it hadn't.
This reads like I'm dwelling on the negative. I don't want to lose sight of the improvement made by the defense to stop the run and ISU's continued ability to run the ball itself. Both proved overwhelming for the Colonels and led to ISU's win.
But there's still a lot to work on. ISU got a win, but it's not playing at the standard it did at the end of the 2018 season. And that's the standard it expected of itself and that fans expected of the program this season.
So we'll see if ISU can build on the good things it did when Eastern Illinois visits next Saturday. And we'll see where the liquid is in ISU's glass is after four games and the conclusion of nonconference play.
Right now? It's fuller than it was last week, but it's not quite past half-full just yet.
A look at the game
Passing game – See what was written above. The dagger series was just what Boyle and ISU needed.
One thing to add? Only six receivers caught passes and two were running backs. Dante Hendrix had three catches, Rontrez Morgan had two. No one else had more than one catch. ISU has to find a way to get more receivers involved.
Running game – Mallory wants the personality of the Sycamores to be predicated on the run game. So far, so good.
Peterson Kerlegrand continues to ensure there is no fall-off with Titus McCoy out as he rushed for 132 yards and the dagger touchdown run late. Kerlegrand strikes a good balance between speed and power. He's not a between-the-tackles bruiser, but he can do damage in a physical sense on the outside against linebackers and defensive backs. He keeps his legs moving and is hard to bring down too. He's been very impressive.
For the second week in a row, Nick Sims was good too. He rushed for 33 yards. His most impressive run was a 9-yarder in which he bulled his way through traffic, using his power, but also, throwing in a couple of shoulder fakes to keep defenders off-balance.
Chris Childers didn't run the ball as much as he did against Dayton, but he's been money in the red zone. He has three TD runs and a 2-yarder on Saturday. If you're in a FCS Fantasy Football League? Pick up Childers.
Blocking – Boyle was sacked twice, but was protected pretty well, and very well when it mattered most on ISU's last scoring series.
ISU averaged 4.3 yards per carry. That's hard to argue with.
Kudos to left guard Joe Vazquez, who filled in for an injured Isaiah Edwards. He didn't skip a beat and didn't have any penalties.
Pass rush – EKU quarterback Conor Blount was 15 of 23 for just 83 yards. Unlike Dayton QB Jack Cook a week before, ISU's defense put some licks on Blount. He was sacked four times, twice by Inoke Moala, and hurried once.
Aside from the last half of the third quarter and early portion of the fourth quarter, I never felt like Blount was ever comfortable. ISU's pressure was constant and fierce. This was perhaps the most improved aspect of ISU's game from last week.
Run defense – Running back Daryl McCleskey ended up with 103 yards, but 43 of it came on one carry. I actually thought ISU did a pretty good job on him.
ISU had more trouble with big back Alonzo Booth, which makes it all the more odd that the Colonels didn't use him more. He was the best Colonel on EKU's lone scoring series, finishing an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown. Booth had 33 yards on nine carries. EKU probably should have used him more.
ISU did a great job on EKU's read option. Blount had just six yards and backup QB Dakota Allen got stuffed for no gain on the one run he tried. As mentioned in my game story, Jonas Griffith said ISU knew when the Colonels were going to run the QB keepers.
Pass coverage – Covered above, but I will say I did like some of the aggression from some of the Sycamores. Khalif Copeland made his presence felt. Ty Hambright was fourth in tackles with seven. There were three pass breakups. I'm waiting to see a team truly test ISU downfield. EIU might be that team next week.
Special teams – No Dakota Caton, who was out. Uneventful day in the return games both ways. Mallory's decision to put more starters on special teams was noticeable. Griffith had a big hit on one of EKU's returns.
Jerry Nunez has to bank a 25-yard field goal, but he made his other kicks, including a 42-yarder.
Punter Travis Reiner did a good job. His net was 42.5 yards as EKU had no returns.
And give it up for long snapper Wyatt Harwood. He got downfield in a hurry to down a punt inside the EKU 5. That's not a long snapper's primary job, but it's good to know Harwood will hustle off the line to make an impactful play.
Observations
— So far as I could tell, and also based on Mallory's postgame comments, there were no significant injuries that anyone was aware of. Griffith and corner Mekhi Ware both left the game, but both returned. We'll see, though, as Caton's absence was a bit of a surprise today.
— So I came away from the game thinking, "that's the lowest-scoring game I've seen at Memorial Stadium in a while. I'll check the media guide and for the last time 26 or fewer combined points were scored."
I thought it might take me back a few years or so, but it's been quite a bit longer.
The last game where so few points were scored was an identical 19-7 scoreline in 2007 when ISU lost to Western Illinois.
I didn't cover that game as I was on a two-year sabbatical away from football, so this was actually the lowest scoring game I've seen at Memorial Stadium. Never would have thunk it.
ISU has not been below 26 combined points at home since 2003 when it beat then-FCS Florida International 13-10 during Tim McGuire's penultimate season.
It's actually very rare for the combined total to get under 30. Home or away, ISU has only had 13 games since 2000 in which the 30-point mark wasn't breached.
In other words? Bet the over.
— It seems too early to be talking FCS scenarios, but one thing that could hurt all Missouri Valley Football Conference teams is that the MVFC has not been anywhere near as dominant as it has been in the recent past.
The league is a combined 14-14 so far. The league is 1-8 against FBS schools, the lone win a Southern Illinois victory over a weak UMass program.
Worst of all, the MVFC is only 1-3 against ranked FCS teams. North Dakota State (who else?) broke through with a 47-22 victory at No. 18 Delaware on Saturday, but the MVFC has disappointed in this department so far.
The MVFC is also losing its challenge series against the Big Sky Conference (ISU doesn't participate in the challenge) with a 1-3 record so far. Also-rans Missouri State and Western Illinois account for two of the losses and there's still six games to go, but still, those losses drag everyone else down when they play those MVFC teams.
There's been bad losses. ISU's loss to Dayton last week is one. South Dakota lost at home to Houston Baptist in a 53-52 shootout on Saturday. Western Illinois lost to FCS newbie North Alabama. Southern Illinois is currently Southeast Missouri State's only win, though SEMO should be good in the OVC. You get the picture.
What this means is that it's going to be harder to be that bubble team in the MVFC than it typically is. Seven FCS/FBS wins is considered the threshold to get in the 24-team field, but perhaps eight overall wins, especially given the 12-game schedule, is what it might take this season? The MVFC needs to hope there's similar parity in other leagues.
If eight wins is what it takes? That's bad news for ISU, who would have to go 7-2 the rest of the way to reach that win total. It's still a bear of a league to negotiate too. No one said this was going to be easy.
— Besides NDSU's win in the First State and South Dakota's shootout home loss, the rest of the MVFC's contingent had results one would expect.
Illinois State beat ISU's next opponent - Eastern Illinois - by a 21-3 count in Charleston. The Redbirds held the Panthers to 197 yards of total offense and just 79 passing yards. That was somewhat expected.
What wasn't was EIU holding the Redbirds to just 285 yards of total offense and only 31 passing yards. Illinois State only attempted 11 passes as they took the lead and controlled the clock, but that's still more stopping power than I'd have expected from EIU.
The Panthers have faced Big Ten Indiana and Illinois State in succession. The Sycamores won't intimidate them so ISU had better be ready.
South Dakota State beat non-scholarship Drake 38-10 in Brookings. Youngstown State beat Duquesne 34-14 at home. Both Drake and Duquesne are Pioneer Football League teams, though down the pecking order from Dayton.
SIU backed up its win at UMass with a 28-14 victory over Tennessee-Martin in Carbondale. The Salukis' win ended a seven-game home losing streak that dated to 2017.
Western Illinois fell to 0-3 with a 23-14 home loss to Montana State. That's actually not a terrible score for the 'Necks has the Bobcats are considered a FCS playoff contender.
Finally, Missouri State also fell to 0-2 with a 58-6 loss at FBS Tulane. Bears have given up 58 and 37 points so far.
How did Dayton do a week after it beat ISU? The Flyers went to Robert Morris and squeaked by with a 34-31 win against the winless Colonials. That doesn't inspire confidence.
Perhaps the score of the day was NAIA Taylor winning 17-14 at FCS Butler on Saturday night. Taylor hasn't had a winning season at the NAIA level since 2015. That's a pretty remarkable upset in the Butler Bowl.