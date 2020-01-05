DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Drake road musings

During my first year covering Indiana State basketball, the Sycamores lost a game in overtime to Drake at Hulman Center. It was controversial, Jerod Adler was called for a block with no time left to force OT.
I vividly recall the disgust the late Royce Waltman had about the loss. I had to dig up the quote to see if I remembered it correctly.
"If you want to do anything in this conference you have to beat Drake at home. There's nothing to take away from this game," said Waltman on Dec. 31, 2004.
I could have swore that he added, "nothing good comes from losing to Drake" ... but no matter. The point is that the attitude that losing to Drake under any circumstance - home or away - was considered to be beneath almost any Missouri Valley Conference team worth its salt.
There are probably some ISU fans who didn't watch the Sycamores' 80-76 loss at Drake on Saturday and who came to the same conclusion. Nothing good comes from losing to Drake.
However, those who did watch the game know better.
First, this isn't your father's Drake. Coach Darian DeVries has whipped the Bulldogs into shape in a far more tangible manner then any of his recent predecessors have, even Keno Davis during Drake's dream 2008 season. There doesn't seem to be any gimmicks or tricks with mirrors that explain the Bulldogs excellence.
Drake has several excellent guards and a skilled 7-footer in Liam Robbins. Both are required to run the offense Drake runs, which is the same one Creighton used to run when they were in the Valley, which stands to reason since DeVries helped develop it when he was a longtime Bluejays assistant.
Drake pick-and-rolled ISU to death in the first half and their guards took advantage of the space they got when ISU had to collapse into the paint to account for Robbins and Drake's drivers. No one got hot beyond what you'd expect, the Bulldogs are just that good, maybe better than they were a year ago when they were MVC co-champions.
So put your perception of what Drake is away, because it no longer applies. The Bulldogs can play.
So along with that? Put your perception away of what a loss to Drake means.
The Sycamores were put to the cosh from the beginning, falling behind 15-4. That's on the Sycamores because their help defense on Drake's pick-and-roll action was nonexistent.
After that? The Sycamores fought on bravely. They wiped out their early deficit, and while Drake was never really held down in a manner that gave ISU a shot to win, nor did Drake stop the Sycamores. ISU came at the Bulldogs in waves for the rest of the game.
It's a loss, and a loss is a loss and everyone claims to hate moral victories, but I think it's silly to categorize ISU's effort as anything but very encouraging.
What was most encouraging? ISU's inside duo of Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams continued to shine. This time, they did so against a legitimate center in Robbins, who was much taller than both LaRavia and Williams.
For a while, the pair struggled. Both attempted shots against Robbins that played right into his rim protection ability. Robbins had six blocks.
However, they never stopped attacking, and eventually, they began to get the measure of Robbins. LaRavia led ISU with 21 points and demonstrated excellence in both cleaning the glass for putbacks and angling his body to execute his post moves while avoiding defender interference.
Same for Williams. He continues to use the baseline to excellent effect, though Drake had clearly seen film on his hook shot. As the game went on, he learned to read Robbins and the Drake help and got better in his shot selection as the game went along.
The freshman pair have space to do these things because teams have to pay attention to Tyreke Key, Cooper Neese and Jordan Barnes, of course, but this is the first game I've watched in ages where ISU was truly a post-oriented attack.
LaRavia and Williams helped ISU score 42 points in the paint. They had to do it on a so-so night for Key from the field and a night in which Neese didn't get into the flow.
LaRavia, incidentally, was a plus-five in plus-minus on a night where ISU itself was minus-four. That's nothing to dismiss.
ISU had other encouraging signs. Barnes ran the show with authority. Key wasn't great from the field (4 of 10), but he was his usual automatic self at the line (9 of 9). ISU got spurts of good bench play from Bronson Kessinger, Cam Bacote and Christian Williams.
ISU's defense needs to improve, some of its decision-making in the clutch needs work, and ISU has to try to dictate terms on the road instead of having them dictated to them as Drake did at the start.
Those are legitimate concerns, but they're outweighed by the fact that this was a heckuva road performance from the Sycamores. This didn't feel like the Sycamores playing over their heads on a one-off. This was a mano-a-mano battle royale, and though the Sycamores fell short, I don't feel like there's any fools gold in this group.
This team is more balanced than its ever been under Lansing. They're unified and playing together well. There was a time when a loss to Drake, on any court, anywhere, would be met with an eyeroll or outright derision.
Not this time. There was much to be happy about on Saturday, even if a win wasn't the reward the Sycamores received.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Jordan Barnes (15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) — The emergence of LaRavia and Williams have wowed everyone, but Barnes was also very good on Saturday.
Barnes has done a good job molding his game to that of his teammates. He's gone back into distribution mode, but he still has the moxie to take shots when he has them.
Indeed, Barnes was 6 of 12 from the field, co-leading the Sycamores in shot attempts with LaRavia and Williams. He was 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
A big difference from last year is that Barnes isn't forcing threes. He did have two shots that were altered or blocked, but they weren't forced shots, they were good defense by the Bulldogs.
Barnes is playing smart, and by all accounts, his leadership is being felt by all in the locker room. Just what you want from your senior.
• Tyreke Key (19 points, 8 rebounds) — Do statistics lie or does the eye test? It's an age-old question.
I felt like Key was a little off-kilter, though not drastically so. He was 4 of 10 from the field and ISU didn't get the ball in his hands as much as it was perhaps warranted for him to do his thing at the free throw line.
Then again, 19 points and eight rebounds isn't a line anyone is going to complain about. Key has set such a high standard that it's hard to meet sometimes.
Was Key fouled on his final bucket? Maybe, but that call isn't likely to get on the road. Even if Key did go to the line, ISU would have still been down two with 6 seconds left.
• Christian Williams (2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists) — ISU needs Christian Williams to get back to the aggressive way he started the season. After he sat out for half of December with hip inflammation, this was the closest he's come since he returned.
What was most encouraging was his activity defensively. Williams disrupted Drake's guards with his length and he came precariously close to what would have been a key steal in the final minute. ISU needs more going forward.
Observations
— While I came away encouraged, ISU does have to learn to make better decisions in crunch time. That's a horrible cliche I should never use, but understand that "crunch time" isn't just when the game is nearing an end, it's whenever you have a chance to steal momentum.
Some of the shots ISU attempted could have been better and some of the others required a bit more control. Here's some examples:
• ISU had a chance to tie or take the lead at 64-62 after a Christian Williams steal, but ISU worked it to Key for a bit of a rushed 3-pointer.
• At 71-68, Tre Williams got out of control and was called for a charge.
• At 75-74, LaRavia tried to split a double-team near the top of the key, but was out of control and committed a charge.
• At 77-74, ISU tried a lob from Key to Tre Williams, but Drake smelled it out and got a steal. Low-percentage play in a high-leverage situation.
These were just a few examples. ISU will learn, but if there's any regrets it's that some opportunities were left out on the floor.
— I had some fans ask me why ISU let Drake play down to the death of its shot clock in the waning seconds. ISU got the stop, but the Sycamores only gave themselves about 10 seconds to play with down four.
Lansing has long let these kind of possessions play out, but apart from that, this was a difficult decision as to whether it was wise to foul.
Drake was up four. If you foul, you give them a chance to go up six. While that's still a two-possession lead, it's a two-possession lead predicated on hitting two 3-pointers to wipe it out instead of two-pointer to draw within two if you don't foul.
I don't think the decision to foul there was easy or automatic. I can see it both ways, honestly.
— Drake is scary and consider this ... they played without Tremell Murphy, one of their best players. He has a leg injury and didn't play.
— Elsewhere in the MVC, ISU is in an eight-way tie for second!
All but one team that lost on MVC Game Day 1 bounced back to win on Game Day 2 and vice versa.
The only MVC team to make it to 2-0 was Loyola. The Ramblers defeated Missouri State 62-58 in Chicago. Cameron Krutwig had 23 points and seven rebounds as the Ramblers outscored the Bears 35-28 in the second half.
The only MVC team to fall to 0-2 was Evansville. The embattled Aces lost at home to Valparaiso 81-79 in overtime. The Crusaders equaled out the home loss they had suffered to Loyola on Wednesday with a road win. Javon Freeman-Liberty scored eight in OT for Valpo.
ISU's next opponent - Northern Iowa - held off Bradley 69-64 at the McLeod Center. A.J. Green scored a career-high 35 for the Panthers.
Southern Illinois went home and eased past Illinois State 67-55. The same Redbirds who beat UNI to start the MVC season.
It's going to be a wild year.