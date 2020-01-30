Down In The Valley: Drake home musings

Indiana State's men's basketball team saved its bacon on Wednesday at Hulman Center. Big time.
A loss to Drake would have put the Sycamores squarely in the mire as far as escaping Thursday night in St. Louis was concerned ... with a difficult schedule to come.
ISU is three games into a five-game stretch in which I thought it had to go 3-2 to avoid Thursday and to keep the questions about Greg Lansing's job status at bay. Wednesday's win puts ISU at 2-1 so far in this key stretch, though there's two very tough ones to come with a trip to annual ISU hellscape Missouri State and a home game against the very stout Loyola Ramblers.
If you're glass-half-empty-inclined? It's easy to look at ISU's 58-56 victory over Drake and poke holes in it.
ISU has played better. ISU has, and will, play better teams than Drake. (Not to take anything away from Drake, which is a very good team.) For a while, it seemed like Drake was more intent to force its will on the road than the Sycamores were to protect their own house.
Me? I'm more inclined to take a glass-half-empty route to a glass-half-full look at the victory.
Look at the win this way. The Sycamores were able to gut out a victory with its defense, something it hasn't been world-renowned for. ISU was 15-for-20 at the line, including 5-for-5 from Tre Williams, and free throw shooting hadn't been a strength.
Most of all? ISU found a way to win despite a four-point game from Tyreke Key - that matches Key's season-low.
Oddly, ISU won both of the previous two games in which Key only scored four points - Loyola Marymount and Wright State, but that's not a path the Sycamores want to tread very often, obviously. Key is slumping, and I'll write more about that later in this piece, but Key's rough night did allow different heroes to emerge.
Yes, Christian Williams is the most obvious one with the buzzer-beater he hit. Jordan Barnes too for an overall solid effort in both the scoring, distributing and leadership departments. Barnes had 16 points and four assists on no turnovers.
But this win was built on small pieces of heroism by nearly every Sycamore, including Key. Here's a few of them:
- Bronson Kessinger gets the first nod. You look at his stat line - 2 points - and wonder what all the fuss is about? But when Drake was rolling early, playing a difficult-to-stop inside-out game, Kessinger put a stop to it, at least in the perimeter. He guarded Antonio Pilipovic and Liam Robbins well and gave ISU's defense some heft after it looked poor early. Kessinger had a plus-10 in plus-minus in nine minutes of play. That says a lot about his influence.
"Bronson was terrific tonight," Lansing said. "He knows everything we're doing and does it. He does what he's supposed to do every time. He's got a good IQ on the offensive end. He was bringing Robbins away from the basket. Bronson gives you everything he's got at all times."
- Tre Williams had a rough start, but kept after it. His 3-for-6 from the field is low by his standards, but his 5-for-5 at the line is astronomical by his standards too. He had some important stretches for the Sycamores.
- Cooper Neese picked his spots better as far as his shooting was concerned and was able to draw some fouls to get the Bulldogs to play less aggressive in the first half.
- Christian Williams hit the game-winner, but his influence was felt beyond that. He often defended Anthony Murphy or Roman Penn and neither was able to get into much of a rhythm. Williams had three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Just as important as the six points he scored or his buzzer-beater wouldn't have been possible.
- Jake LaRavia was the grit behind ISU's 13-0 game-altering run and he made Drake's big work hard under the basket with nine rebounds. One thing I haven't written about this year is how LaRavia's energy affects the opposition post players. He never stops and he can wear opposing posts out. Some can hack it, some can't. Liam Robbins was pretty good on Wednesday, but he had to work for what he got.
- Cam Bacote has struggled to get his game going in Missouri Valley Conference play, but the 3-pointer he hit with 5:25 left in the game was large. Drake had pulled to within three points. While Drake eventually caught up and tied the game, they had to waste a lot of time to get there. Bacote's three helped them have to chase the clock that much longer.
- Cobie Barnes didn't score, but he snagged four rebounds and provided energy. The freshman hasn't been able to get into the flow as much as he'd like, but he does bring some value to the lineup at times.
- Finally, Key might have struggled through a 1-for-8 night in which he wasn't very assertive, but one of the times he was on the defensive side, was when he just bossed his way into a Drake handoff to steal the ball from Murphy. It led to a Christian Williams layup. Besides Bacote's 3-pointer and Williams' game-winner, it was one of only three field goals ISU scored in the final 9:28 of the game.
Christian Williams and Jordan Barnes were the heroes on the decisive play of the game, but no game is determined by the final possession alone. The Sycamores had a lot of little heroic contributions from everyone.
Observations
— As far as Key's slump is concerned? One game is a blip, two games is of mild concern, but three games is when you can't ignore what your eyes are telling you.
The stats bear it out too. In ISU's last three games, Key is 6 of 26 from the field and 4 of 17 from 3-point range. He averaged 7.3 points per game. His numbers are down in every significant statistical category.
Key just isn't attacking the basket the way he was earlier in the season. He's getting inside the arc, but he's waving off attacking the basket and dishing it back out to the perimeter. It's strange because this isn't the Key anyone is used to seeing.
I asked Greg Lansing how the Sycamores could get Key going in the way everyone knows he's capable of playing.
"He's not seeing the defense like he needs to. Even some of the things we ran for him. Reading how his defender is playing him," Lansing said. "Coming off a ball screen, he had a pretty easy play to Tre [Williams], but dribbled it one or too many times and tried to throw it over a seven-footer.
"It's film-watch, it's us teaching him better, and running more offense in practice and giving him ways to get his defender moving a bit," Lansing continued. "It's not easy. He sees their best defender. He gets help from both sides of the floor. That sucker is competitive. He wants to score it. He kept fighting and kept guarding on the defensive end. I was proud of him for that. There's nothing wrong with Tyreke. We'll get him going."
I have zero doubt Key will figure it out. After his last two four-point games? Key scored 26 and 31 points, respectively.
However, ISU has been fortunate it's been able to ride out Key's slump and have two wins to show for it. The Sycamores won't be so fortunate if the trend continues.
— Jonah Jackson was 4-for-6 from 3-point range for Drake. He hit three of his treys in the first 5 minutes, 38 seconds of the game. Oddly enough? He did the same thing when ISU played up at Drake on Jan. 4.
A few Drake players had nights they will regret. D.J. Wilkins had six turnovers. Noah Thomas was not the energy factor he was in the game at Des Moines. Murphy, as mentioned, was never really into the flow of things.
Still, Drake has a dangerous team and Darian DeVries offense creates so many high-percentage shots. Drake is fun to watch. I have a sneaking suspicion I might get to watch them play the Sycamores again before all is said and done.
— With a minimum of 10 games left in the season, ISU needs to win three more games to have a .500 season and end its string of five straight losing seasons. Obviously, that means four more wins would get the Sycamores over .500 for the program's first winning season since 2014.
— I've promised to be kind to officials. They have a thankless job and they take undue crap from fans. Plus, I think blaming officials is soft.
So keep that in mind when I say that Wednesday's crew was very poor. I've made a pledge not to name names on the rare times I criticize officiating, but one veteran official in particular had some doozies. (I let my guard down long enough to name his name on Twitter. I regret that I didn't stick with my promise.)
Inconsistency was rampant. There were silly touch fouls called on loose ball scrambles, yet, when the game got more physical in the second half? A lot of contact was allowed. (Which is fine, no one wants a whistle-fest, but be consistent.)
One call I thought was very poor was a charge called on Key when Drake defender Garrett Sturtz was clearly backing up at the top of the key. I had the same angle the official did. I have no idea what he thought he saw and whether he anticipated the call before the fact.
Later, ISU was called for a foul and the officials didn't realize it was the Sycamores' seventh team foul.
Consider this my annual rant about how officials are doing too many games. Officials should be limited to four-per-week. Though that would widen the pool of officials and create some inexperience in the ranks, I actually think some of the older officials are having a harder time than some of the newer ones are.
There are exceptions, I'm always pleased when I see John Higgins walk into the arena for example, but rested officials are better officials and I think it's fair to question whether someone 50 or older can handle the demands of being an official when they're shuttling across the continent multiple times a week.
— Another night, another difficult cycle for the road teams in the Valley. Fans from all five home venues on Wednesday went home happy as the MVC hosts were 5-0.
ISU's next opponent, Missouri State, won't be in a good mood in the run-up to Saturday's game. The Bears got hammered 95-66 at first-place Northern Iowa. A.J. Green scored 27 points as the Panthers scored 51 points in the first half alone.
This is UNI we're talking about. Excellent team, but not one noted for putting a 95-spot on the board. ISU has to hope these generous Bears are at JQH Arena on Saturday.
You can likely forget about Southern Illinois sliding into the play-in round as most assumed would be their fate before the season started. The Salukis earned themselves another signature win as they held off Loyola 68-63 at the Banterra Center.
The Salukis are 6-3 at the halfway mark in league play. ISU definitely caught SIU at the right time when they beat them in the MVC opener.
This game did feature one of the weirdest plays I've seen in the closing seconds. Loyola's Cameron Krutwig got the ball in the low post. For some reason, SIU's defenders began breaking out offensively before Krutwig took a shot. The seas parted and Krutwig missed the bunny, but had so much time and space, he got his own rebound and converted anyway. Very strange play, but SIU held on and won the game.
Bradley, not the half-Bradley that visited Hulman Center last Saturday, recovered from its loss here and defeated Valparaiso 80-69. Darrell Brown and Ville Tahvanainen were both back for the Braves.
Finally, Illinois State earned its second win of the MVC campaign as it downed Evansville 77-66 at Redbird Arena. The Aces, still without DeAndre Williams, led at halftime, but Illinois State outscored Evansville 41-29 in the second half.
So, the standings at the halfway mark are as follows:
UNI is 7-2 and has a one-game lead over Loyola, Bradley and SIU at 6-3.
ISU is tied with Drake at 5-4 in fifth place. The teams split the season series, so the NCAA's NET ranking is the next tiebreaker. In that case? ISU wins the tiebreaker as its NET is 106. Drake is 140.
In fact? ISU would have the NET advantage over nearly all of the teams it might be in competition with to avoid Thursday in St. Louis. That strength of schedule definitely pays off.
Behind ISU are Missouri State and Valparaiso at 4-5. Both would be in the play-in if the season ended today, but both have only played four MVC home games. The Sycamores have played five of their nine.
Illinois State (2-6) and Evansville (0-9) are almost certainly Thursday-bound.
One thing to look at? Who has and hasn't played the two strugglers, particularly Evansville.
Missouri State and Valparaiso have both played Evansville twice already. That means their schedules are going to be that much more difficult in the second half of the season. The two teams that haven't played Evansville yet are Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois, neither of whom are in the Thursday fight at-present.
Illinois State hasn't played Valparaiso yet, so the disadvantage the Crusaders had in having played Evansville twice is sort of gained back by having the Redbirds left twice.
Whatever. Given the parity in the league? I don't think any team has any kind of easy path to either the MVC title, a top-half finish, or avoidance of Thursday in St. Louis. The Sycamores certainly have no cause to relax in its final nine regular season games.
The twists and turns to come are going to be fun to ride out.
— Speaking of the halfway point in the MVC, please accept my shameless plug and give the Down In The Valley podcast a listen! I graded all 10 of the MVC's teams at the halfway mark.
I'll put the link to the Tribune-Star version, which I prefer you listen to as we get the web hit dap for it, here after 11 a.m. when it drops on Tribstar.com.
It's also available on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Podcasts and RadioPublic.