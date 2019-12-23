Down In The Valley: Chicago State musings

Down In The Valley is back!
I haven't had an entry since after the Wright State game on Dec. 7. Part of it was the long layoff Indiana State's men's basketball team had afterwards.
Part of it, though, was an insane December. Mainly work-wise, but also personally.
For starters, the Tribune-Star office moved from its 22-year location on 7th Street in Terre Haute to the Meadows, a major undertaking no matter what time of year.
In addition, the sports department is currently short on correspondents to cover high school sports (email me if you're interested!) so I covered more events than I might otherwise. I love covering high school sports, but it obviously took up a lot of time.
We also had a staff vacation and a 24-page First Financial Wabash Valley Classic special section to produce. You'll see it in the Christmas Day paper. (Along with a feature I wrote on Tyreke Key's uncommon work ethic.)
My wife also had major surgery to fix carpal tunnel in her left arm. She's laid up (but doing well), so I've had that too.
That section was still in-progress at the end of the Tennessee State game last week. I couldn't do both, so I had to punt on Down In The Valley.
A crazy month ... and it's only getting crazier with the Classic imminent.
Anyway, the Sycamores continue to roll. Now, a win over Chicago State was expected. Anything short of that would have been cataclysmic, but ISU did what was expected against the extremely young Cougars - they cruised.
The seven-game win streak has been built on the back of solid teams (Wright State) and weak ones (Chicago State) and all manner of competition between. No eye-popping wins, but ISU came close against Dayton and Duquesne, and one could argue they could have won both, especially the matchup with the Dukes in Bimini.
The net effect has been a confidence collectively gained by the Sycamores. You don't get the impression that this team has to rely on any one player. With the progression of Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia in the paint? ISU can actually play an effective inside-out game. With Tyreke Key's driving ability? ISU doesn't have to depend on the three-point shot anywhere near as much as it has in recent seasons.
Still, as encouraging as ISU's play has been during the win streak, I'm keeping my powder dry and not making any grand pronouncements or crowning them before their time. Missouri Valley Conference play begins next Monday as Southern Illinois visits.
As ISU found out after a solid nonconference campaign last year, the level of scouting and knowledge on the part of the opposing MVC coaches is striking compared to nonconference games. ISU's weaknesses, and they do have them, will be exposed.
The Sycamores may be better equipped to deliver their own counter-measures, but I think we need to see evidence that ISU is the real deal in conference play before this team can be viewed through a different prism. This program never has to stop proving it.
Buckle up. Conference play is almost here.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Jake LaRavia (17 points, 7 rebounds) — On a NFL Sunday with tomato can Chicago State in town, you're not going to get a huge crowd, but for those who were at Hulman Center? LaRavia won himself a lot of fans.
He came out assertive. Now, granted, Chicago State's interior defense was sieve-like, but I've seen ISU big men of recent ilk blow easy ones. LaRavia converts his.
He does a great job positioning his body to get in the right place for a clean shot and for a rebound. Keep in mind, LaRavia has only been a post player for a short period of time.
LaRavia also showed a mean steak that, frankly, I haven't seen in quite a while. After Chicago State's Jace Colley took a cheap shot at LaRavia on a Cougars' possession, LaRavia bided his time and plotted his payback.
It came six possessions later when LaRavia put his head down, drove straight at Colley in the middle of lane, and attempted to posterize him. Colley got a hand up and LaRavia couldn't finish the dunk, but the message was loud and clear - don't mess with me.
I smiled on the sideline, knowing full well what LaRavia's intent was. The Sycamores haven't had anyone with that attitude in a while. You gotta love it.
• Tre Williams (10 points) — I tweeted it during the Tennessee State game, but for the first few games, when I saw Williams try his back-to-the-basket hook shot, I sort of cringed.
"Don't do it, Tre. It's not a high-percentage shot."
Well, my inner basketball voice needs to clam up. Williams has gained confidence in that hook and he's burying it.
Williams was 5 of 6 from the field on Sunday. This comes after a 6-for-6 against Tennessee State last week.
Williams and LaRavia are going to be fun to watch to see if their growth continues in conference play.
• Keon Sellers (1 point) — I haven't written much about Sellers, a walk-on from St. John. He played at Lake Central.
A forward, he's a bit smaller than Williams and Cobie Barnes and will spread the floor, as he attempted to do on Sunday.
With the departure of Blake Brinkmeyer and Tyeshon Martin, Sellers might get some playing time here and there. ISU, after all, only has 12 players available. No matter what his minutes turn out to be, it's good to see someone working hard get their shot as Sellers did on Sunday.
Observations
— Unfortunately, not every Division I program has gone with the modern box scores ISU uses. The "new" boxes include more information. For example, how many times a player got fouled, whether they got their shot blocked, and plus-minus.
Now, plus-minus is kind of a junk stat in small doses. If you happen to be on the floor during a long rally or drought, you'll take a big jump or hit regardless of your own play.
What I do like is when you take plus-minus and compare it to the team plus-minus.
On Sunday? Two Sycamores had a plus-minus better than the team plus-minus of +21. Tyreke Key was a +25 and Jordan Barnes, who has really eased back into a distributor's role, was a +22.
I'd get the team plus-minus for the season and see who's measuring up through one-third of the season. My guess is that Key is well ahead of ISU's team pace.
— There was a distinct breeze inside Hulman Center on Sunday. Down at the playing level, the gusts would occasionally blow my papers around the press table.
The reason for the breeze is easily explained and they're entirely due to the renovations.
With the structural changes and removals, there are areas of the arena that are open. The one big difference on Sunday versus the other home games was that a corner of the southeast corner of HC is in the process of being removed. It was covered with a tarp, but that's a big gap.
The staff does their best to get those areas covered for events, but as far as air pressure inside the building is concerned, it creates a draft. That draft has plenty of pockets in which to make its way in and out of Hulman Center, so that explains the breeze.
The new HVAC system plays a role too, but not a primary one. Only two of the four HVAC systems that will be put in-place are operational, so it's not as if they were going full bore.
It was unseasonably warm on Sunday. ISU has played two games where it was cold and I didn't notice any difference between the two.
The breeze wasn't a big deal. It's just part of the construction vibe. I don't think the breeze affected anything on the court, but I did give off the rare vibe of a playground pick-up game. It was kind of pleasant.
— ISU doesn't get many buy games. What did ISU pay for? Besides a sure win, the Sycamores did take a big hit in their formidable strength of schedule.
Depending on which measure you use, ISU was somewhere in the top 40 in terms of strength of schedule before the game.
Afterwards? Kenpom dropped ISU's SOS to 77th. ISU's NET strength of schedule was better, though also down, as ISU ranked 36th.
— Elsewhere in the MVC, two of the conference's better teams had differing results.
Northern Iowa, now 11-1, kept cooking with an 88-80 win over Marshall. UNI had, far and away, the best nonconference performance of any MVC team and they have a shot at an at-large bid based on that ... if they continue to play well in the MVC. I saw at least one national media type put UNI in their top 25. ISU pays an early visit to Cedar Falls on Jan. 7.
Loyola lost at home to Davidson 59-56. The Wildcats took the lead with 2:10 left and held on.
Right now, the MVC power rests in Iowa where UNI is 11-1 and Drake is 10-3. Evansville is 9-4. Bradley is 8-4, though the Braves have lost excellent forward Elijah Childs until deep into conference play.
The Sycamores are next at 7-4. Loyola is 8-5. Valparaiso has played well at 7-6. Southern Illinois, ISU's next opponent, is 6-7.
The surprise in a bad way is Missouri State's 6-7 record. The Bears were the conference favorite coming into the season. There's been some close losses, but more was expected in Springfield.
Rounding out the league is Illinois State at 5-7.
Once again, there's no bad team in the conference. Buckle up for conference play.