DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Bradley home musings

Sometimes it's good when Indiana State plays an afternoon game. It gives me some extra time to gather my thoughts. Perhaps be more forgiving then I might have been in the wake of a loss? Or vice versa.
I'll be honest. I didn't feel too good about the difficulty in which ISU put away an extremely short-handed Bradley team for a 61-53 victory on Saturday. I didn't feel good about it at all.
ISU made much heavier weather of it than I think a team should ... especially at home.
I thought Bradley coach Brian Wardle masterfully handled an almost impossible situation. He was missing Bradley's best two players (Elijah Childs has been out for a while, but losing Darrell Brown for a second-straight game is a big blow) and then lost Ville Tahvanainen just before game-time with a respiratory illness.
The Braves had seven healthy players - six scholarship players. Compromises were going to be necessary. From the way the rotation was handled, to the way Bradley defended, Wardle had a lot of juggling to do.
He nearly pulled it off. Bradley's 3-2 zone defense - or the threat of it - put the Sycamores in a funk for at least 20 minutes. ISU came out of the gate smoking to take a 23-10 lead. It took almost 30 minutes of game time for ISU to score its next 23 points.
Wardle put Bradley in a position where heretofore inconsistent players like Ari Boya looked like a force.
In the end, the Sycamores overcame the Braves. In the end, it was due to factors the Sycamores have been inconsistent in this season - defense and free throw shooting.
The Sycamores only allowed one field goal over the span of about 11 minutes-and-change. The Braves were still creating relatively high-percentage look over this period of time - the Sycamores just threw their weight around and didn't let the Braves gain momentum.
It should be said that the Braves also tired in the last five minutes. That didn't hurt the Sycamores' cause. The game took on the feel of a Muhammad Ali rope-a-dope as the Braves wore down trying to throw a knockout punch it never landed. Bradley never did lead by more than five in the game.
The Sycamores also slowly, very slowly, began to adjust to what Bradley was doing defensively. Jake LaRavia, whose intensity was absolutely vital for all 40 minutes, was found in better positions to create offense. ISU struggled from 3-point range after an impressive early spate, but LaRavia's presence carried them over the top ... just.
I will give the Sycamores credit for the grit they displayed in pulling themselves out of the fire. Understandably, that's what they hung their hats on after the game. Seemed to me that many fans I interacted with felt the same way.
What I still can't get over, though, is why ISU had to fight back in the first place? This was a Bradley team that was wounded and ripe to be beaten. Few teams will come into Hulman Center with a lineup so compromised as the Braves was on Saturday.
I've written a million times about ISU's inability to show a killer instinct after they come out gunning. Much as at Valparaiso last Saturday, ISU looked great in the first 10 minutes.
Bradley's 3-2 zone shut ISU down completely. This wasn't the first time this has happened either. I looked back in our archives. Several times in the recent past, ISU has had zone defenses force them into stagnation.
Without fail, ISU always seems ready to deal with the Plan A an opponent throws at them. Plan B sometimes trips them up. I feel like the players just can't get a grip on it at times when things get switched up on them.
ISU coach Greg Lansing disagreed.
"I'm not so sure I agree because teams in our league are so good. They're not just one-dimensional, so you have to be ready for a lot of different things. You talk about transition defense, keeping them off the glass, keeping the ball in front of you, ball-screen defense," Lansing said. "You have to be ready to adjust to anything within a game whether it be a zone, press. With our experienced guards? That's usually an advantage for us."
ISU swingman Christian Williams, another key cog in Saturday's win, explained what it's like from the player perspective.
"We have to be aggressive and play our game. Don't let them take out of what we want to do. We need to continue to we do best: push the ball, move the ball, screen, cut, and get open shots," Williams said.
It was a weird day at Hulman Center. ISU was all over the place in terms of execution and intensity. Passive at times, passionate at others.
It's funny. As I write this, I'm watching old Super Bowl highlight films on NFL Network. The Super Bowl XII film, featuring the Dallas Cowboys against the Denver Broncos to decide the champion of the 1977 season, was on and though the Cowboys won that game easily, it was a sloppy affair, setting a then-record for most fumbles, turnovers and penalties. John Fascenda's booming narration described it this way.
"It was fiercely fought, but frightfully flawed. ... It lacked structure and style, but not intensity."
Apart from the structure part of it? That sums up Saturday's ISU-Bradley game perfectly.
In the end? It was a win, one the Sycamores very much needed and a valuable one over a quality MVC team, but it still feels like this team has more to give. ISU will have to continue to get better as a punishing stretch in the schedule continues this week.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players whob played.
• Jake LaRavia (20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks) — The freshman picked a great time to have his most impactful game of the season. When almost everyone else on the team was being put to sleep by Bradley's defense, LaRavia kept at it.
He always plays hard and brings intensity, but those attributes came with some polish on Saturday. It took him some time to learn how to go at Bradley centers Koch Bar and Boya - it's a rarity these days to see two big posts like that - but once he figured it out, he was deadly. He was 4-for-6 in the second half with 15 points and six rebounds.
And let's finally give an ISU player credit for improving in the free throw department. LaRavia had been struggling, but he drained 8 of 10 at the line today. The Sycamores won the free throw battle against the Braves, something ISU has rarely done this season, and LaRavia deserves most of the credit.
• Christian Williams (13 points, 3 assists) — Williams also had his most impactful game of the year as he started in place of Cooper Neese. Williams came out smoking with three early 3-point buckets. He had never made more than two 3-pointers as a Sycamore.
Williams was assertive in the second half too and he defended Bradley gunner Nate Kennell, who was never a factor in the game.
Lansing said the staff considered starting Williams earlier than they ultimately did, but his hip remains a concern. If Williams can be kept fresh? He showed he deserves more starts.
• Tyreke Key (10 points) — Lansing said after the game that he's never seen a team make Key passive in the way Bradley did with its zone.
Indeed, Key not the factor he needed to be. This comes one week after Key was the dominant figure in ISU's loss at Valparaiso, but one game after Key wasn't very impactful at Loyola.
When Key got the ball, he'd dribble halfway to the basket, do his fake, but then dish it back out to the perimeter. With Bradley short-handed? It was the time to attack. Challenge them. Try to draw fouls with drives and get them into foul trouble they could ill afford. It never happened.
In the second half? It seemed the ball just didn't rotate to Key's side of the floor very often.
Key is the best player on the team. This game screamed for him to assert his will. Key needs to do a better job and ISU's coaching staff needs to do a better job of getting their best player to be the lethal force he's perfectly capable of being.
Observations
— ISU got very little from its bench. Cooper Neese scored six points and that was it.
Bronson Kessinger has been good this season and he did do a good job on Bradley's bigs defensively at times. However, Cam Bacote, De'Avion Washington and Cobie Barnes need to pick it up. Barnes has the excuse of youth, but Bacote and Washington haven't had a solid contribution in a while. Bacote usually gets more minutes, so the onus is more on him, in my opinion.
— How inexperienced was Bradley's team? Walk-on Sean Houpt played 13 minutes. Bradley doesn't typically play zone, so when Houpt was in the game, Wardle was quarterbacking where Houpt was supposed to be from the bench.
I was very impressed with Bradley's grit on Saturday. Sometimes, adversity binds a team, as I tweeting during the game. Towards the end of the 2010 season, ISU was in a similar boat. I recall ISU taking eight healthy players with them to a BracketBusters game at Green Bay. Against a solid Green Bay team, ISU's short-handed crew lost by one on the road.
A cornered animal is a dangerous animal. Bradley proved that on Saturday.
— Around the MVC, the only other Saturday game in an unusually light day of conference action was Southern Illinois' visit to Illinois State.
League observers, like me, keep waiting for the Salukis to come back to Earth, but it isn't happening. SIU defeated the struggling Redbirds 58-55 at Redbird Arena. Marcus Domask scored 19 points to lead the Salukis, who are now 5-3 in league play.
Their presence in the top half of the league is something no one was counting on. It will make it that much tougher for the Sycamores to get there themselves, though at the moment, they have a tiebreaker edge if it comes to that. Bryan Mullins has been impressive in his debut season.
Most of the MVC weekend action, for some reason, is on Super Bowl Sunday. The big one is first-place Loyola's visit to Northern Iowa. A Ramblers win makes them the MVC team to beat. A Panthers win tightens the championship race up.
Missouri State travels to Drake. A Bulldogs win drags Missouri State back to 4-4 like the Sycamores. A Bears win drags the Bulldogs down. Six and one half-dozen of another as far as the Sycamores are concerned.
The other game is Evansville playing at Valparaiso. The Aces are winless in the MVC and a road win would be most unexpected right now ... unless De'Andre Williams finds his way back into Evansville's lineup. Then it would get interesting ... though the Crusaders would still be the favorites.