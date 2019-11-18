Down In The Valley: Ball State musings

Learning curve time is over for the Indiana State men's basketball team. Now? It's tough love time.
We're past Dayton and Louisville. Going into those two games, almost everyone knew that to win either on the road was going to be an enormous undertaking. ISU looked good in one, looked over-matched in the other, but to a degree, both losses could be flushed as ISU is unlikely to see a team of either's caliber the rest of the way.
Sunday's game against Ball State was supposed to give ISU fans a true measure of what the Sycamores were all about.
Ball State was by no means an expected pushover, the Cardinals are considered to be a MAC West contender with yet another quality big man - Tahjai Teague - ISU would have to contend with. But this was to be the time where we saw just how good the Sycamores could be against a fellow mid-major opponent.
What was seen was extremely disappointing. I called ISU's effort during the game on Sunday "languid", which is a kind way of saying that the minimum expected effort wasn't in evidence.
The defense was very discouraging. ISU was late on rotations and were absent on some pick-and-rolls. This from a team that knows defense is a weakness.
ISU's offense created some decent looks, but a look is only as decent as the amount of makes you get from them, so in that respect, the good looks were wasted.
For the first time this season, I saw some selfish shots. Fall-away jumpers that had no hope. Heat check 3s where the heat wasn't on in the first place. And the lack of recognition, at times, that Teague was patrolling the post and that the shots ISU was putting up considering his nearby presence were weak.
Ball State absolutely took the game to ISU in every way. The game was played at BSU's pace. At no point did ISU dictate anything on either side of the floor. The Sycamores got pushed around literally and figuratively.
I hope the dud that this game represented sunk home for every Sycamore player and coach deep into your souls because what happened on Sunday was unacceptable.
Most of all, though? I hope the required sense of urgency is the response. No more excuses, no more saying certain players are young, etc.
I hope this loss is being treated like an all-hands-on-deck emergency situation ... because it is. Normally, I wouldn't say that three games into a season, but this is about more than just one bad day at the office.
The problem is that the loss lived down to every negative perception people have of ISU basketball.
A team that lacks preparedness, or alternately, a team that won't take to heart the preparations given to them. A team that will not recognize its own faults and try to fix them. A team that lets down if shots don't fall. A team that allows itself to be physically dominated. A team that simply cannot follow a defensive gameplan or cut down on defensive mistakes. A team that doesn't hold itself accountable.
Bottom line? A team that can't be trusted.
This game brought back memories of the bad games of the previous five seasons. All of the earmarks were there. And believe me, because I heard some of it myself, the fans were thinking the same thing too.
So, with three games in four days in Bimini later this week, I really hope the Sycamores let this one sink and I hope they wear it in the right way.
The lack of urgency, the lack of aggressiveness, the lack of desire to attempt to dictate to an opponent? There has to be an emergency, live-or-die response to this in the Bahamas.
These Sycamores have to prove that the Ball State game is the fluke, not the norm. That this team can live up to the talent nearly everyone - naysayers included - feel this team has. This team has to pull together and fight off the perception that they're chronic underachievers.
And if they don't? Then the coaching staff just can't settle for less either There has to be consequences, right up to guys not playing if they're not pulling their end.
They're all good guys, we know that, but they're good guys with a job to do, and as much as everyone likes them, these good guys have to get their act together.
I hope the players get mad and don't let the underachievement that has defined this program for the last half-decade become their legacy.
It's not too early to hit the emergency button and treat playing well and playing with effort in Bimini. But it is early enough to salvage the season.
Get working, Sycamores. Save yourselves from yourselves before it's too late.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Tre Williams (4 points, 4 turnovers) — I felt bad for Tre Williams on Sunday. He had to guard Teague in his third collegiate game, this after having Obi Toppin and Steven Enoch in his first two contests. Talk about being thrown to the wolves!
Teague is a tall order for anyone and Williams struggled as one might expect. The pick-and-roll was a problem among other things.
Williams also missed shots in the paint as Teague's presence forced several Sycamores to rush their shot attempts.
It doesn't help that Williams didn't get any help with a double-team on Teague, etc. I think he'll be good, but maybe he's being asked to do too much straight out of the box?
• Christian Williams (0 points) — The ISU postgame was so downcast, I never got a chance to ask why Williams barely played in the first half and only played 14:42 overall.
He seemed fine after the game and played in the second half. There's nothing statistically that suggested it was performance-related.
Perhaps they said something on the broadcast I was unaware of? Whatever it was, it kept Williams from the same kind of productivity and energy he had against Dayton and Louisville.
• Jake LaRavia (8 points, 2 rebounds) — LaRavia had a solid bounce-back effort after struggling against Louisville mid-week.
In fact, LaRavia was the only Sycamore to have a plus rating in the plus-minus. He was a plus-4.
Normally, plus-minus is a junk stat in an individual game, a stat best used in big sample sizes, but if you're in the plus in a 14-point loss? That's actually pretty impressive, especially if you played 24 minutes.
• De'Avion Washington (4 points, 2 rebounds) — It was cool to see the Terre Haute native get his first career start on Sunday. He started in place of Bronson Kessinger.
Washington started well too. He scored four early points and looked assertive going to the rim.
Considering that, some fans asked why he was pulled for Cooper Neese pretty early in the first half.
Well, if we're going to play the plus-minus game, it has to be noted that Washington was a minus-15 in just 11 minutes of play. So the lack of stopping ability probably had a lot to do with it.
Still, for those who have watched Washington since he was in middle school, it was a cool moment on Sunday.
Observations
— Lansing and the coaching staff spent 25 minutes after the game talking to the Sycamores in the locker room.
This is an exceedingly rare thing. Typically, Lansing is considered to be fast out of the locker room to do his postgame media responsibilities and talk to family and friends. That might be the longest Lansing has spent addressing the team since he's been at ISU.
— As expected, the turnout wasn't great considering it was NFL Sunday and the Colts played a home game that ended across downtown Indy just as ISU-Ball State tipped off.
Attendance was 2,425, but what surprised me was that ISU fans out-numbered Ball State fans almost 2-to-1.
Maybe it's because it was originally to be an ISU home game and tickets were easier to come by, but I was surprised by the comparative lack of support from the Cardinals' fanbase.
Ball State alums with long memories (cough ... me) still remember the 1990s salad days and the Cardinals program hasn't remotely approached that in the years since. Close to 20 years of mediocrity have eaten away at BSU's support, which was once really fanatical.
— I will not be going on the trip to Bimini, so there won't be any Down In The Valleys from those games.
I'm not going because: a) trips are planned in advance, and when this trip had to be planned, football was still considered to be a FCS playoff contender and I thought I would need to be around to take that into account; and b) it's really expensive to travel to and stay in Bimini. There's just one hotel on the island, not even an island, but akin to a Florida key, really, so you can imagine what the monetary layout would be for several days' stay plus flight and meals.
My all-time record for a trip was the Virgin Islands sojourn in 2015 (or maybe Hawaii 2012, but who's counting?) and I know this would have been more expensive.
We'll still be covering the games from afar. I'll be monitoring the Duquesne game on Thursday and the sports staff will take care of the Loyola Marymount and Air Force games while I'm down in Springfield for football's season finale at Missouri State on Saturday.