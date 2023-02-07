Robbie Avila hasn’t yet logged a full basketball season with the Indiana State Sycamores.
But inside Hulman Center, the freshman’s fanfare is brimming.
On Jan. 28, the Sycamores picked up a potential season-swinging win to get out of a five-game slump against Northern Iowa on Alumni Weekend.
Avila may have picked up a good-luck charm in the process.
Afterward, Avila posed for a photo with a fan that looked eerily identical.
Or was it a family member?
“We saw him after the game to get the picture,” Todd Hein, Jacob’s dad, said. “I was getting texts from everybody during the game, but I get texts every game: ‘Is your son and Robbie related?’ I say, ‘No, but as long as he stretches to 6-10, 6-11, I’ll be thrilled.’”
Jacob was donning Avila’s traditional home jersey. It was the full kit with the shorts and had Avila’s 21 jersey number.
Jacob, a Woodrow Wilson Middle School sixth-grader was decked out in goggles akin to Avila’s, that he normally sports on the hardwood.
“My teachers are saying I went viral,” Jacob said. “[It’s] part of the fun, part of the experience.”
To complete an outfit that could have been mistaken for Dress-Like-Your-Favorite-Sycamore-Day that no one else in the arena got the memo for, he had Avila’s artwork on the outside of his right bicep, a black and white cross and color with a shape in the background.
His cousin, Emily Smith, told him he could pull this off and drew an erasable tattoo in a manner of 20 minutes at Hulman after his dad dropped him off.
Avila’s mini-me entered the picture about a year ago before he had signed on the dotted line to be a Sycamore.
Jacob’s parents, Todd and Michelle, the Foundation finance director at ISU, ran into Avila at the athletic office during recruiting.
“I love Jacob, that’s my little twin they call him,” Avila said. “It’s amazing, it’s awesome to see little kids like that look up to us. Being a role model for them and trying to inspire them to be us. I think that is very big. As athletes, some people look past that kind of thing, but I think it’s really important to be an example for those kids.”
Jacob, a budding three-guard, upgraded from the first row of section 103 to courtside this year where he can take in the nuances of the game.
“It’s awesome, we try to be around the team as much as we can,” Todd said. “With suppers and everything like that. It’s a good group of kids. They are good role models for kids his age. It helps with travel basketball. His basketball IQ and knowledge, and he picks up pointers from the boys. It’s exciting and fun to watch at this age. He told me one day he wants to play on this court.”
Second-year ISU coach Josh Schertz is aware of the influence his guys have on the community with how they carry themselves.
“I told [athletic director Sherard Clinkscales] this when we had him on campus, ‘[Avila’s] good enough that he can change the entire trajectory of our program,’” Schertz said.
“Not just because he’s a great player, he’s going to be a phenomenal leader. He’s a 4.0 student. He’s a great recruiter so when we have recruits on campus, Robbie hosts them. He’s a guy that can relate to anybody, from any walk of life, he’s got a great way about him.”
